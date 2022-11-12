Restaurant header imageView gallery
American

Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge St. Helens

review star

No reviews yet

535 S Columbia River Highway

St Helens, OR 97051

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

N/A BEVERAGES

Coffee

$3.50

Senior Coffee

$2.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Juice

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00

Milk

$2.00+

Redbull

$3.00

Coffee Pot

$5.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Breakfast

Biscuits & Gravy

$5.00+

Biscuits & Gravy Meal

$14.00

1 Large biscuit smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Breakfast Burrito

$16.50

Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, O’Briens and cheese blend rolled in a delicious tortilla. Served with choice of either: Country gravy or Sour cream & salsa.

Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast

$18.00

Breaded seasoned steak cooked golden brown with country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.

Ham Steak & Eggs

$18.00

8oz grilled ham topped with a pineapple ring. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.

Steak & Eggs

$20.00

8oz Rib-eye steak cooked your way. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.

The Country Man

$20.00

10oz portion of hash browns or O’Briens. Served with three eggs any style, three slices of bacon, three sausage links, a slice of ham, and your choice of toast.

The Meatless

$12.00

Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast. Make it Betty skillet (in honor of a past guest) - Add spinach, tomatoes, and olives for $1.00

The Mikey Skillet

$9.00+

Hash browns cooked with diced ham, onion, tomatoes, black olives, and bell peppers; topped with cheese blend and two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast.

The Traditional

$14.00

Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and choice of toast.

Village Benny

$15.00

Mom Special

$15.99

Fried Chicken And Waffle

$14.00

Cornbeef Hash Special

$14.00

Basic Cheese Omelette

$11.00

Made with our house cheese blend.

Denver Omelette

$14.00

Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheese blend.

Meat Eater Omelette

$17.00

Crumbled bacon, diced ham, sausage, and cheese blend.

Taco Omelette

$15.00

Seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, black olives, and cheese blend. Served with Sour cream & Salsa.

Veggie Omelette

$14.00

Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheese blend.

Belgian Waffle Platter

$11.00

One waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

French Toast Platter

$11.00

Two slices of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Pancake Platter

$11.00

Two pancakes served with two eggs any style, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.

Pumpkin Pancake Platter

$13.00

Lunch

Chicken Fried Steak Lunch

$18.00

Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$15.00

Breaded chicken breast topped with parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and marinara sauce.

Chicken Strip Basket

$15.00

4 battered chicken strips served with ranch dressing, garlic toast, coleslaw, and your choice of potatoes.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Hot Prime

$17.00

Sliced prime rib atop white toast & smothered in brown gravy. Served with house vegetables and your choice of potatoes.

Meatloaf

$15.00

A thick slice of home-style meatloaf covered in brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

Bacon Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Chicken Waffles

$12.99

Sauces

Rueben

$16.00

1 Chilli Cheese Dog

$7.00

2 Chilli Cheese Dogs

$13.00

Bacon Cheese Burger

$16.00

Bacon-jam Burger

$16.00

Cheese Burger

$14.00

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$14.00

Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mayo.

Southwestern Burger

$15.00

Teriyaki Burger

$15.00

The Classic Burger

$13.00

Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

The Firehouse Burger

$16.00

The Horseshoe Burger

$15.00

Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with bacon, two onion rings, lettuce, onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese, mayo, pickles, and BBQ sauce.

The Villager Burger

$18.00

Our Biggest burger with ½ lb. patty topped with ham, bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheese, an egg cooked hard, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

BLT Sandwich

$13.00

4 strips of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread.

Clubhouse Sandwich

$18.00

Deli Sandwich

$12.00

Your choice of; turkey or ham. With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on your choice of bread.

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

Prime Rib Dip

$17.00

Sliced prime rib on a toasted French roll with Swiss cheese and hot Au Jus.

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Turkey Bacon Guacamole

$14.00

Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, and Swiss cheese grilled on your choice of bread.

VI Philly Sandwich

$17.00

Fried Chichen Sandwich

$16.00

Bartender Sandwich

$14.00

Lunch Special

$13.00

Salads

Chef Salad

$10.00+

Crisp lettuce mix topped with cheese blend, ham, turkey, tomatoes, olives, and a sliced egg. With your choice of dressing & garlic toast.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$14.00+

Crisp lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in our house Caesar dressing.

Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Oriental Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Side Salad

$4.00

Taco Salad

$14.00

Crisp lettuce mix topped with olives, onion, tomato, cheese blend, seasoned ground meat. Served in a crispy taco shell with a side of sour cream & salsa.

Spicy Chicken Salad

$14.00+

Side Pasta Salad

$3.00

Appetizers

8 Crispy Mushrooms

$7.00

10 Fried Zucchini

$7.00Out of stock

6 Jalapeno Poppers

$8.00

Malibu Shrimp

$10.00

6 Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Nachos

$11.00

Crispy tortilla chips or tots topped with cheese sauce and melted cheese with all the fixings. Served with our house fire sauce.

Onion Scoops

$7.00Out of stock

3 Pretzel Sticks

$9.00

Quesadilla

$5.00

Tachos

$12.00

Village Inn Fries

$10.00

Wings

$9.00

10 Mini Corndogs

$7.00

2 Tacos

$3.00

2 Tacos 1 Beer

$5.00

4 Bacon Wrapped Jalapaneos

$10.00Out of stock

Dinner

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$18.00

Malibu Basket

$20.00

8 Breaded shrimp tossed in our house Malibu coconut volcano sauce. Served with house vegetable, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.

Ribeye Steak

$25.00Out of stock

10oz. cut Ribeye steak served with; house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes. With a side of Au Jus & horseradish.

Seafood Pasta

$22.00Out of stock

Steamer clams, sautéed shrimp, broccoli all cooked in our house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Spaghetti

$15.00

Spinach Alfredo

$14.00

Spinach and Fettuccine noodles mixed in house-made alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.

Surf N Turf

$27.00

Prime Dinner 12oz

$28.00

Vday Special

$70.00

NY Cheesecake

$6.00

Peanutbutter Choccy Cake

$4.00

Special Stroganoff

$12.99

Fried Chicken Dinner

$18.00

Corned Beef and Cabbage

$16.00

Lite Eaters

1/2 Deli Sandwich

$6.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.00

A simple English muffin sandwich with a slice of cheddar cheese, one egg your way, and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon.

Lite Chicken Strips

$8.00

Lite Meatloaf

$8.00

½ A slice of our house-made meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.

Lite Omelette

$8.00

A two-egg cheese blend omelet. Served with your choice of ½ hash browns or O’Briens and one slice of toast

Lite Traditional

$7.00

1 egg any style served with ½ hash browns or O’Briens, one slice of toast, and choice of one; ham, sausage, or bacon.

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

$8.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

A ½ cheddar cheese sandwich grilled on your choice of bread. Served with choice of fries or tots.

Kids Omelette

$7.00

Kids Spaghetti

$7.00

6oz. Serving of spaghetti noodles topped with our house meat sauce and served with garlic toast.

Mini Chicken Strips

$8.00

Mini Platter

$7.00

1 Slice of French toast or 1 Pancake. Served with 1 egg any style and your choice of 1; ham, sausage, or bacon.

Side Peaches

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00+

Side Toast

$1.50+

Waffle

$6.00

Side of Corn

$3.50

Side of Meat

$4.00

Side Bacon

$2.00+

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Sausage

$2.00+

Kids Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Kids Fries

$4.00

Mini Corndogs

$6.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side O'Briens

$4.00

A La Carte

Boozy Floats

$9.00

Cheesecake

$6.00

Cinnamon Coffee Cake

$5.00

Coffe + Muffin/bar

$6.00

Dressings

$1.00

Fire Sauce

$1.00

Floats

$5.00

Garlic Toast

$1.00

Home Made Salsa

$1.00

Homemade Guacamole

$2.00

Hot Cakes

$2.50+

Hot Oats

$2.00+

Ice Cream

$2.00+

Lemon Bar

$4.00

Milkshakes

$6.00

Bannana Nut Muffin

$4.00

Pie

$6.00+

Side Bacon

$2.00+

Side Baked Potato

$4.00

Side Brown Gravy

$2.00

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Side Country Gravy

$3.00

Side Egg

$3.00+

Side French Toast

$3.50+

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Ham

$4.00

Side Hamburger Patty

$6.00

Side Hashbrowns

$4.00

Side Hollandaise

$3.50

Side House Vegetables

$2.00

Side Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Side O'Briens

$4.00

Side Peaches

$2.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Sausage

$2.00+

Side Toast

$1.50+

Side Tots

$4.00

Soup

$2.50+

Sour Cream

$1.00

VI Signature Sundaes

$5.00

Waffle

$6.00

Side Of Steak

$14.00

Late Night Menu

Chicken Strip Basket

$7.00

2 crispy chicken strips served with your choice of potatoes & dressing

Shrimp Basket

$18.00

The Classic Burger

$13.00

Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Vi Bowl

$10.00

RETAIL

Church

$2,000.00

Church Day

$125.00

Banquet Only

$200.00

Fruit Tray

$60.00

Vegetable Tray

$67.00

Sweet & Sour Meatballs

$97.00

Meat & Cheese Tray

$67.00

Homemade Salads

$80.00

Mini Sandwiches

$80.00

Chicken Caesar Wraps

$54.00

Quesadillas Basic

$57.00

Prime Rib Quesadillas

$87.00

Cleaning Fee

$50.00

Refundable Banquet Deposit

$100.00

Room Charge

$100.00

Room Charge With Food

$100.00

Banquet With Food

$100.00

Service Charge

Pool Table 1 Hr

$5.00

1\2 Pool Play

$2.50

Deviled Eggs

$50.00

Soup

$50.00
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

535 S Columbia River Highway, St Helens, OR 97051

Directions

Gallery
Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge image
Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge image

Similar restaurants in your area

Antidote Tap House - Woodland - 1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A
orange starNo Reviews
1350 Atlantic Ave, Ste A Woodland, WA 98674
View restaurantnext
Tap Union Freehouse
orange star4.7 • 241
1300 Washington St Vancouver, WA 98660
View restaurantnext
Crave Grille
orange star4.5 • 5,291
13025 NE 4th Plain Rd Vancouver, WA 98682
View restaurantnext
Pancake House - Longview, WA
orange star4.5 • 282
1425 California Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
The Office 842
orange starNo Reviews
842 Washington Way Longview, WA 98632
View restaurantnext
Thirsty Lion Gastropub & Grill - Tanasbourne
orange starNo Reviews
2290 NW Allie Ave. Hillsboro, OR 97214
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near St Helens
Vancouver
review star
Avg 4.5 (52 restaurants)
Hillsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Beaverton
review star
Avg 4.6 (42 restaurants)
Portland
review star
Avg 4.5 (354 restaurants)
Camas
review star
Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)
Lake Oswego
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
Happy Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Sherwood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Gresham
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston