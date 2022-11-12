- Home
Village Inn Restaurant & Lounge St. Helens
No reviews yet
535 S Columbia River Highway
St Helens, OR 97051
Breakfast
Biscuits & Gravy
Biscuits & Gravy Meal
1 Large biscuit smothered in country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Breakfast Burrito
Scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, O’Briens and cheese blend rolled in a delicious tortilla. Served with choice of either: Country gravy or Sour cream & salsa.
Chicken Fried Steak Breakfast
Breaded seasoned steak cooked golden brown with country gravy. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
Ham Steak & Eggs
8oz grilled ham topped with a pineapple ring. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
Steak & Eggs
8oz Rib-eye steak cooked your way. Served with two eggs any style, hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast.
The Country Man
10oz portion of hash browns or O’Briens. Served with three eggs any style, three slices of bacon, three sausage links, a slice of ham, and your choice of toast.
The Meatless
Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, and your choice of toast. Make it Betty skillet (in honor of a past guest) - Add spinach, tomatoes, and olives for $1.00
The Mikey Skillet
Hash browns cooked with diced ham, onion, tomatoes, black olives, and bell peppers; topped with cheese blend and two eggs any style. Served with your choice of toast.
The Traditional
Two eggs any style, served with hash browns or O’Briens, your choice of bacon, sausage or ham, and choice of toast.
Village Benny
Mom Special
Fried Chicken And Waffle
Cornbeef Hash Special
Basic Cheese Omelette
Made with our house cheese blend.
Denver Omelette
Diced ham, bell peppers, onions, and cheese blend.
Meat Eater Omelette
Crumbled bacon, diced ham, sausage, and cheese blend.
Taco Omelette
Seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, black olives, and cheese blend. Served with Sour cream & Salsa.
Veggie Omelette
Bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, spinach, tomatoes, and cheese blend.
Belgian Waffle Platter
One waffle served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
French Toast Platter
Two slices of French toast sprinkled with powdered sugar. Served with two eggs any style and your choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Pancake Platter
Two pancakes served with two eggs any style, and choice of bacon, sausage, or ham.
Pumpkin Pancake Platter
Lunch
Chicken Fried Steak Lunch
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich
Breaded chicken breast topped with parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato, and marinara sauce.
Chicken Strip Basket
4 battered chicken strips served with ranch dressing, garlic toast, coleslaw, and your choice of potatoes.
Fish & Chips
Hot Prime
Sliced prime rib atop white toast & smothered in brown gravy. Served with house vegetables and your choice of potatoes.
Meatloaf
A thick slice of home-style meatloaf covered in brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
Shrimp Basket
Bacon Mac & Cheese
Chicken Waffles
Sauces
Rueben
1 Chilli Cheese Dog
2 Chilli Cheese Dogs
Bacon Cheese Burger
Bacon-jam Burger
Cheese Burger
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with sautéed mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, Swiss cheese, pickles, and mayo.
Southwestern Burger
Teriyaki Burger
The Classic Burger
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
The Firehouse Burger
The Horseshoe Burger
Flame grilled ½ lb. patty topped with bacon, two onion rings, lettuce, onion, tomato, pepper jack cheese, mayo, pickles, and BBQ sauce.
The Villager Burger
Our Biggest burger with ½ lb. patty topped with ham, bacon, cheddar & Swiss cheese, an egg cooked hard, lettuce, onion, tomato, pickles, and mayo.
BLT Sandwich
4 strips of bacon, lettuce, and tomato with mayo on your choice of toasted bread.
Clubhouse Sandwich
Deli Sandwich
Your choice of; turkey or ham. With lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese, and mayo served on your choice of bread.
Grilled Cheese Sandwich
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Prime Rib Dip
Sliced prime rib on a toasted French roll with Swiss cheese and hot Au Jus.
Southwest Chicken Sandwich
Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich
Turkey Bacon Guacamole
Sliced turkey, bacon, guacamole, and Swiss cheese grilled on your choice of bread.
VI Philly Sandwich
Fried Chichen Sandwich
Bartender Sandwich
Lunch Special
Salads
Chef Salad
Crisp lettuce mix topped with cheese blend, ham, turkey, tomatoes, olives, and a sliced egg. With your choice of dressing & garlic toast.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Crisp lettuce mix topped with grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, croutons and tossed in our house Caesar dressing.
Chicken Salad
Oriental Chicken Salad
Side Salad
Taco Salad
Crisp lettuce mix topped with olives, onion, tomato, cheese blend, seasoned ground meat. Served in a crispy taco shell with a side of sour cream & salsa.
Spicy Chicken Salad
Side Pasta Salad
Appetizers
8 Crispy Mushrooms
10 Fried Zucchini
6 Jalapeno Poppers
Malibu Shrimp
6 Mozzarella Sticks
Nachos
Crispy tortilla chips or tots topped with cheese sauce and melted cheese with all the fixings. Served with our house fire sauce.
Onion Scoops
3 Pretzel Sticks
Quesadilla
Tachos
Village Inn Fries
Wings
10 Mini Corndogs
2 Tacos
2 Tacos 1 Beer
4 Bacon Wrapped Jalapaneos
Dinner
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Malibu Basket
8 Breaded shrimp tossed in our house Malibu coconut volcano sauce. Served with house vegetable, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
Ribeye Steak
10oz. cut Ribeye steak served with; house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes. With a side of Au Jus & horseradish.
Seafood Pasta
Steamer clams, sautéed shrimp, broccoli all cooked in our house made Alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Spaghetti
Spinach Alfredo
Spinach and Fettuccine noodles mixed in house-made alfredo sauce. Served with garlic toast.
Surf N Turf
Prime Dinner 12oz
Vday Special
NY Cheesecake
Peanutbutter Choccy Cake
Special Stroganoff
Fried Chicken Dinner
Corned Beef and Cabbage
Lite Eaters
1/2 Deli Sandwich
Breakfast Sandwich
A simple English muffin sandwich with a slice of cheddar cheese, one egg your way, and your choice of ham, sausage, or bacon.
Lite Chicken Strips
Lite Meatloaf
½ A slice of our house-made meatloaf topped with brown gravy. Served with house vegetables, garlic toast and your choice of potatoes.
Lite Omelette
A two-egg cheese blend omelet. Served with your choice of ½ hash browns or O’Briens and one slice of toast
Lite Traditional
1 egg any style served with ½ hash browns or O’Briens, one slice of toast, and choice of one; ham, sausage, or bacon.
Kids Menu
Kids Breakfast
Kids Grilled Cheese
A ½ cheddar cheese sandwich grilled on your choice of bread. Served with choice of fries or tots.
Kids Omelette
Kids Spaghetti
6oz. Serving of spaghetti noodles topped with our house meat sauce and served with garlic toast.
Mini Chicken Strips
Mini Platter
1 Slice of French toast or 1 Pancake. Served with 1 egg any style and your choice of 1; ham, sausage, or bacon.
Side Peaches
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Egg
Side Toast
Waffle
Side of Corn
Side of Meat
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Sausage
Kids Mashed Potatoes
Kids Fries
Mini Corndogs
Side Hashbrowns
Side O'Briens
A La Carte
Boozy Floats
Cheesecake
Cinnamon Coffee Cake
Coffe + Muffin/bar
Dressings
Fire Sauce
Floats
Garlic Toast
Home Made Salsa
Homemade Guacamole
Hot Cakes
Hot Oats
Ice Cream
Lemon Bar
Milkshakes
Bannana Nut Muffin
Pie
Side Bacon
Side Baked Potato
Side Brown Gravy
Side Cottage Cheese
Side Country Gravy
Side Egg
Side French Toast
Side Fries
Side Ham
Side Hamburger Patty
Side Hashbrowns
Side Hollandaise
Side House Vegetables
Side Mashed Potatoes
Side O'Briens
Side Peaches
Side Salad
Side Sausage
Side Toast
Side Tots
Soup
Sour Cream
VI Signature Sundaes
Waffle
Side Of Steak
Late Night Menu
RETAIL
Church
Church Day
Banquet Only
Fruit Tray
Vegetable Tray
Sweet & Sour Meatballs
Meat & Cheese Tray
Homemade Salads
Mini Sandwiches
Chicken Caesar Wraps
Quesadillas Basic
Prime Rib Quesadillas
Cleaning Fee
Refundable Banquet Deposit
Room Charge
Room Charge With Food
Banquet With Food
Service Charge
Pool Table 1 Hr
1\2 Pool Play
Deviled Eggs
Soup
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
535 S Columbia River Highway, St Helens, OR 97051