Restaurant header imageView gallery
Southern
Breakfast & Brunch
American

Village Kitchen Hartness

review star

No reviews yet

2000 Society Street

Greenville, SC 29615

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

BLT
BBQ Beef Brisket
Carolina Ham Melt

Espresso Bar Beverages

Freshly Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Americano

$3.00+

Double Espresso

$3.50

Latte

$4.50+

Cappuccino

$4.50+

Café Mocha

$5.00+

Hot Chocolate

$3.75+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Assorted Hot Tea

$3.00+

Charleston Tea Gardens- Flavor Options: Charleston Breakfast Black Tea, Green Tea Mint, Green Tea, Peachy Peach Black Tea, Earl Grey Black Tea

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Water

$4.00

Sam Pellegrino

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Alani Nu

$4.50

Wine Dinner Wine

2017 Tight Rope Pinot Noir

$150.00

2017 Extrovert Pinot Noir

$116.00

Viognier

$25.00

Contra Costa Ancient Vines Zinfandel

$25.00

Petite Sirah

$25.00

Salads and Shareables

Farm Vegetable Platter

$14.00

Seasonal Farm Vegetables, Basil Pesto, Tomato preserves, local Sunflower Sprouts

Hartness House Salad

$11.00

Tyger River lettuces, roma tomato, red onion, cucumber, carrot, croutons, buttermilk ranch

Harvest Salad

$13.00

Tyger River lettuces, roasted farm vegetables, toasted pecans, cranberries, feta, apple cider vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Society Street Burger (Double)

$14.00

Society Street Burger (Single)

$11.00

VK Fried Chicken

$13.00

Carolina Ham Melt

$13.00

Swiss, Cranberry-onion, Arugula, Brioche Bun Served with House-made Chips

BLT

$11.00

9 Grain Bread, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Duke’s mayo, Served with House-made Chips

BBQ Beef Brisket

$13.00

BBQ Sauce, Chimichurri Aioli, Pickled Vegetables, Brioche Bun, Served with House-made Chips

Vegan Burger (DF, GF, V)

$15.00

Plant Based Patty, Vegan Cheddar, Lettuce, Tomato, Portobello Mushroom. Vegan Herb Mayo, Gluten-Free and Vegan Bun, Served with House-made Chips

Buffalo Cauliflower Wrap

$12.00

Crispy Fried Cauliflower, Bibb Lettuce, Tomato, Vegan Herb Mayo, Served with House-made Chips

Flatbreads

Goat cheese mousse, crispy bacon lardons, figs, arugula, balsamic reduction

Classic Pepperoni

$12.00

Red sauce base, pepperoni, mozzarella

Cheese Flatbread

$10.00

Red sauce base, pepperoni, mozzarella

Winter Vegetable Flatbread

$13.00

Goat cheese mousse, beets, roasted farm vegetables, shaved red onion, house hot honey, local sprouts

Fig and Pig

$14.00

Goat cheese mousse, crispy bacon lardons, figs, arugula, balsamic reduction

Kids Menu

Kids Fried Chicken Sandwich (DF)

$8.00

Served with House-made Chips,

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.00

Single Braveheart Angus patties, brioche bun, cheddar cheese, Served with House-made Chips

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Honey white bread, cheddar cheese, Served with House-made Chips

Kids Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

Side

Side of Tots

$5.00

Side Of Fruit

$5.00

Side Fried Chicken

$6.00

Side Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side Salmon

$7.00

Side of Crispy Cauliflower

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Side Roasted Veggies

$5.00

Side Of Chips

$2.50

Banquets

Open Banquet- Food

Open Banquet- Beer

Open Banquet- Wine

Open Banquet- Liquor

Open Banquet- NA Beverage

BQT Service Charge

BQT Room Rental

BQT Admin Fee

BQT Event Deposit

Event Deposit Taken

-$1,090.00

Game Day Menu

VK Chicken Strip Basket

$10.00

Smoked ham, grain mustard aioli , Swiss, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Grilled Artisan bread

VK Dip Trio

$12.00

Pretzels and Beer Cheese

$7.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

An elevated fast casual dining experience located within the Hartness Community, Village Kitchen offers a bistro-style experience serving up fresh, farm-to-table entrees that present a delectable twist to classic southern cuisine.

Location

2000 Society Street, Greenville, SC 29615

Directions

Gallery
Village Kitchen Hartness image
Village Kitchen Hartness image

Similar restaurants in your area

CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
The HabiTap
orange star4.1 • 80
1325 Miller Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Rigsby's Smoked Burgers, Wings, and Grill - Thornblade
orange starNo Reviews
441 The Parkway Greer, SC 29650
View restaurantnext
Fork and Plough
orange starNo Reviews
1629 E. North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Southern Culture Kitchen and Bar
orange star4.6 • 650
2537 N. Pleasantburg Dr., Suite G Greenville, SC 29609
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Greenville

Sully's Steamers Greenville - 6 E Washington St
orange star4.8 • 2,635
6 E Washington St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Greenville, SC - Pleasantburg
orange star4.6 • 2,232
225 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Woodruff Road
orange star4.6 • 2,232
1939 Woodruff Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
CityRange Steakhouse Grill - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,714
615 Haywood Rd Greenville, SC 29607
View restaurantnext
Jianna - 600 South Main Street Suite 200
orange star4.4 • 1,428
600 South Main Street Suite 200 Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Tsunami - Greenville
orange star4.4 • 1,424
106 E North St Greenville, SC 29601
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Greenville
Travelers Rest
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
Avg 2.8 (17 restaurants)
Greer
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Easley
review star
No reviews yet
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Spartanburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (15 restaurants)
Boiling Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Clemson
review star
Avg 4.9 (6 restaurants)
Flat Rock
review star
Avg 4.4 (2 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston