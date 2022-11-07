  • Home
  • Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego - 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd
Village Kitchen- Dong Ting Chun San Diego 4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

No reviews yet

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd

San Diego, CA 92117

Popular Items

南瓜饼pumpkin pie
👍酸辣鸡杂🌶️🌶️Pickled Long Bean with Chicken Gizzard
口水鸡 mouth watering chicken

农家猪肉

梅菜扣肉(6个夹包) Grandma‘s Braise Pork （with 6 Steamed Bun）

梅菜扣肉(6个夹包) Grandma‘s Braise Pork （with 6 Steamed Bun）

$24.75
干锅泡椒肥肠🌶️Dry Pot Pork Intestine with Wild Chili

干锅泡椒肥肠🌶️Dry Pot Pork Intestine with Wild Chili

$18.75
玉米烧排骨Corn With Short Rib

玉米烧排骨Corn With Short Rib

$18.75
👍孜然排骨🌶️Cumin Ribs

👍孜然排骨🌶️Cumin Ribs

$18.75
毛血旺🌶️Mao Xue Wang （Pork Blood, Spam, Tripe in Spicy Soup)

毛血旺🌶️Mao Xue Wang （Pork Blood, Spam, Tripe in Spicy Soup)

$25.75
拆骨肉荷包蛋Deboned Pork Rib With Fried Eggs

拆骨肉荷包蛋Deboned Pork Rib With Fried Eggs

$16.75
酸菜肉沫小笋🌶️ baby bamboo stir fried with mice pork

酸菜肉沫小笋🌶️ baby bamboo stir fried with mice pork

$15.75
毛氏红烧肉🌶️Mao’s Braised Pork Belly

毛氏红烧肉🌶️Mao’s Braised Pork Belly

$18.75
钵子猪肚🌶️Clay Pot Hog Haw (Pig’s Stomach)

钵子猪肚🌶️Clay Pot Hog Haw (Pig’s Stomach)

$16.75
臭豆腐烧肥肠🌶️Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

臭豆腐烧肥肠🌶️Stinky Tofu With Pork Intestine

$18.75
云雾笋肚条🌶️dried bamboo shoot stir fried shredded pork stomach

云雾笋肚条🌶️dried bamboo shoot stir fried shredded pork stomach

$19.75
香干炒肉丝（芹菜是碎末不是长条）smoked bean curd fried shredded pork

香干炒肉丝（芹菜是碎末不是长条）smoked bean curd fried shredded pork

$17.75
农家小炒肉🌶️Farmer’s Stir Fried Pork (mild)

农家小炒肉🌶️Farmer’s Stir Fried Pork (mild)

$18.75

卜豆角炒肚条🌶️sun dried long bean stir fried with shredded pork stomach

$19.75
湖南粉蒸肉steamed pork slices with glutinous rice flour

湖南粉蒸肉steamed pork slices with glutinous rice flour

$19.75

加午餐肉烤鱼加料

$6.00

石门肥肠

$18.75

四季果蔬

手撕包菜🌶️Sautéed Cabbage (mild)

$11.75

大盆花菜🌶️Dry Pot Cauliflower (mild)

$15.75

酸辣土豆丝🌶️Sour and Spicy Potato Shreds (medium)

$10.75

上汤小豆苗Baby Bean Sprout in House Chicken Broth (not spicy)

$17.75Out of stock

鸡汁捞云雾笋chicken soup boil smoked bamboo shoot

$19.75

干锅土豆片🌶️Dry Pot Potato Slice (medium)

$15.75

炝锅藕片（中辣）Hunan Style Lotus Roots (medium)

$17.75

一碗蚕豆broad bean stir fried with salted dried baby Chinese cabbage

$17.75

时令a菜seasonal a choy

$17.75Out of stock

清炒莴笋片 stir fry lettus root

$18.75

卜豆角藕丁dried long bean stir fried lotus root

$18.75Out of stock

剁椒蒸芋头 pickled chilli steamed taro

$17.75Out of stock

蒜蓉空心菜

$18.75

剁椒蒸芋头

$15.75Out of stock

家湘藕夹

$14.75

干锅菌菇王 stir fired mushroom collection

$20.75
干煸四季豆

干煸四季豆

$16.75Out of stock
茄子炒豆角

茄子炒豆角

$16.75Out of stock

豆豉辣椒炒空心菜梗

$16.75Out of stock

家有牛羊

食神牛腩🌶️Braised Sirloin with Potato

$21.75

石锅羊肉🌶️Stone Pot Lamb (medium)

$20.75

石锅牛肉🌶️Stone Pot Beef

$18.75

农家一锅香🌶️Farmer’s Beef Melody (mild)

$19.75

金汤肥牛🌶️Golden Soup Beef (medium)

$21.75

飘香大片牛肉🌶️ Spiced Braised Beef Shank Slice（middle）

$19.75

金汤肥羊🌶️Golden Soup Lamb

$22.75

野山椒牛肉🌶️🌶️pickled wild chili beef

$19.75

牙签羊肉🌶️cumin lamb

$25.75

小炒黄牛肉🌶️stir fried beef slice

$19.75

菌菇牛柳mushroom stir fried beef slice

$19.75

芋头炖牛腩taro broiled with braised sirloin

$21.75Out of stock

小炒

农家煎豆腐🌶️Farmer's Grilled Tofu

$16.75

柴火香干Stir Fried Smoked Bean Curd

$16.75

荷包蛋焖豆腐Fried Egg Boil Tofu

$16.75

麻婆豆腐Ma Po Tofu

$14.75

👍擂茄子皮蛋🌶️Mashed Eggplant and Green Chili Pepper with Century Egg

$18.75

经典臭豆腐🌶️Classic Stinky Tofu Stew

$17.75

肉沫蒸水蛋

$13.75

家湘藕夹lotus pan cake

$12.75
黑色经典臭豆腐（8片）black stinky tofu（8 pieces）

黑色经典臭豆腐（8片）black stinky tofu（8 pieces）

$13.75Out of stock

年年有鱼

👍香辣烤全鱼🌶️Spicy Grilled Fish

👍香辣烤全鱼🌶️Spicy Grilled Fish

$36.75
酸菜椒香鱼片🌶️🌶️Chili Fish Fillet in Pickled Veggie Soup

酸菜椒香鱼片🌶️🌶️Chili Fish Fillet in Pickled Veggie Soup

$17.75
松鼠鱼Sweet And Sour Mandarin Fish

松鼠鱼Sweet And Sour Mandarin Fish

$24.75

砂锅鱼头豆腐煲Casserole fish head tofu clay pot (not spicy)

$28.75
水煮鱼片🌶️Sichuan Boiled Fish

水煮鱼片🌶️Sichuan Boiled Fish

$17.75
开胃过江鱼🌶️🌶️Signature Steamed Fish (hot, not adjustable)

开胃过江鱼🌶️🌶️Signature Steamed Fish (hot, not adjustable)

$27.75
剁椒蒸鱼头steamed fish head wit chopped chilli

剁椒蒸鱼头steamed fish head wit chopped chilli

$27.75

香煎平锅黄鱼pan-fried yellow croaker with bones

$26.75

剁椒蒸海鲈鱼🌶️🌶️steamed sea bass with chopped chili

$29.75
👍清蒸海鲈鱼steamed sea bass with bones

👍清蒸海鲈鱼steamed sea bass with bones

$29.75

浏阳绝味手撕鱼🌶️smoked dry fish home style

$26.75Out of stock
鲜煮蛤蜊boiling clams meat soup

鲜煮蛤蜊boiling clams meat soup

$25.75
石锅牛蛙（ 活田鸡）stone pot

石锅牛蛙（ 活田鸡）stone pot

$37.75
酸辣脆鱼肚 sour and spicy fish stomach

酸辣脆鱼肚 sour and spicy fish stomach

$26.75
馋嘴蛙3只

馋嘴蛙3只

$56.75

米饭/粉面/甜点/汤

白米饭 Steam White Rice

$2.00

扬州炒饭Yang Zhou Fried Rice

$13.75

虾仁炒面（不辣）Fried shrimp noodles (not spicy)

$13.75

酸菜剁椒鸡蛋炒饭🌶️Pickled Veggie and Egg Fried Rice

$12.75

红糖糍粑 Fried Rice Cake in Brown Sugar Syrup

$12.75

红糖冰粉 Ice Jelly

$3.99

金银小馒头 Fried Mini Bun with Condensed Milk （eight）

$12.75

夹包6个 Lotus Leaf Bun

$8.75

养生土鸡汤Chef’s Chicken Soup

$22.75
养生菌菇钵Mushroom Soup

养生菌菇钵Mushroom Soup

$19.75

莲藕排骨汤lotus root with short rib soup

$19.75

南瓜饼pumpkin pie

$11.75

素炒面vegetable fried noodle

$11.75

素炒饭vegetable fried rice

$11.75

牛肉炒饭 beef fried rice

$13.75

牛肉炒面beef fried noodle

$13.75

红糖糍粑（买牛蛙赠送仅限一份）

腊味

萝卜皮炒腊肉 🌶️Stir Fried Chinese Bacon w/ Radish Skin🌶️

萝卜皮炒腊肉 🌶️Stir Fried Chinese Bacon w/ Radish Skin🌶️

$22.75
卜豆角炒腊肉 🌶️Sun Dried Long Beans Stir Fried w/ Pork🌶️

卜豆角炒腊肉 🌶️Sun Dried Long Beans Stir Fried w/ Pork🌶️

$22.75
香干炒腊肉🌶️Smoked Beancurd Stir Fried w/ Smoked Pork

香干炒腊肉🌶️Smoked Beancurd Stir Fried w/ Smoked Pork

$22.75
烟笋炒腊肉Smoked Bamboo Shoots Stir Fried with Smoked Pork

烟笋炒腊肉Smoked Bamboo Shoots Stir Fried with Smoked Pork

$22.75

莴笋炒腊肉Lettuce Roots Stir Fried w/ Smoked Pork

$22.75

鸡同鸭讲

👍酸辣鸡杂🌶️🌶️Pickled Long Bean with Chicken Gizzard

👍酸辣鸡杂🌶️🌶️Pickled Long Bean with Chicken Gizzard

$19.75
秘制樟茶鸭Specially Tea-smoked Duck

秘制樟茶鸭Specially Tea-smoked Duck

$27.75Out of stock
脆椒鸡丁Deep-Fried Chicken with Crispy Chili

脆椒鸡丁Deep-Fried Chicken with Crispy Chili

$17.75
酱椒炒鸡🌶️🌶️ picked pepper sir fry chicken with bone

酱椒炒鸡🌶️🌶️ picked pepper sir fry chicken with bone

$26.75
养生汽锅鸡pork stomach chicken soup

养生汽锅鸡pork stomach chicken soup

$29.75
酸辣鸭血

酸辣鸭血

$16.75
口水鸡 mouth watering chicken

口水鸡 mouth watering chicken

$13.75

饮料

可乐coke cola

可乐coke cola

$3.75
健怡可乐diet coke

健怡可乐diet coke

$3.75
雪碧sprit

雪碧sprit

$3.75
康师傅 lemon tea

康师傅 lemon tea

$3.75
青岛 Tsing Tao Beer

青岛 Tsing Tao Beer

$7.75
加多宝 Chinese herbal tea

加多宝 Chinese herbal tea

$3.75
北冰洋 Orange soda

北冰洋 Orange soda

$4.75
椰汁coconut milk

椰汁coconut milk

$3.75

茉莉花茶Jasmine tea

$5.00

boba thai tea波霸泰茶

$2.99Out of stock

boba thai tea波霸泰茶（满59加购每单限一杯）

$0.99Out of stock
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

4720 Clairemont Mesa Blvd, San Diego, CA 92117

