Village park Alpharetta

review star

No reviews yet

12300 Morris Rd

Alpharetta, GA 30005

Order Again

Residents T/1/2

T1 Bill Cochran

T1 Sylvia Cochran

T3 Kenny Massie

T5 Harold Kitchens

T6 John Jones

T7 Richard Kepner

101 Judy Papa GLUTEN FREE

102 Lorainne Ricker

103 Gerald Gill

104 Barb Noto

105 Rose Marie Mondato NO SHELLFISH

106 Kathleen Vergamini

107 Linda Sperber

108 Peggy Byram

109 Leslie Rowson

110 Ron Katila

111 Rod Lee

112 Sally Roberts

113 Jackie Scott

114 Beverly Borgenson

115 Ralph Pelaia

115 Loretta Pelaia

116 Cary Carmichael

119 Eileen Giselbach

138 Florence Mitchell

139 Richard Tagler

139 Mary Tagler

140 Delos Knight

140 Margaret Knight

141 Miriam Vayle

142 Irwin Silberman

142 Sydelle Silberman GLUTEN FREE

143 Elaine Carp

144 Barbara Flynn

146 Sandy Pazey

146 Marlene Butteri

147 Emiko Miller

148 Judy Pittard

148 Judy Pittard

149 Phyllis Ryerse

201 Charles Wargin NUT ALLERGY

202 Joan Tong

203 Dorothy Leone

204 Betty Morris

205 JoAnne Cecil

206 Stan Skokowski

207 Rosalie Rampelberg

208 Carole Steffensen

209 Susan Casey

210 Rosalie Saxon NO SHELLFISH

211 Beth Crabill

212 John Morrison

213 Steven Eisenberg

214 Kirby Ducayet

214 Julia Ducayet

215 Rosemary Blackington

216 Donald Dilliplane LOW POTASSIUM

216 Evelyn Dilliplane

217 Sybil White

218 Joe Patti

218 Sharon Patti

219 Michael Griffin

219 Nancy Griffin

220 Deborah Fusi

221 Ingrid Gero

222 Jean McDaniel

223 Joy Camp

224 Joseph Craig

225 Carol Goldstein

226 Valentina Schaefer

227 Myrna Snyder

229 Robert Rice

230 Tom Williams

230 Gail Williams

231 Tom Cusick

231 Betty Cusick

232 Pat Davidson

233 Joan Moore

234 Dixie Kurtz

235 Joan Berger NO SHELLFISH

236 Betty Bell

237 Dot Olver

238 Vail Hanna

239 Lewis Medoff

239 Naomi Medoff

240 Betty Jean Pittman

241 Bernadette Miller

242 Charlene Fresse

243 Cobina Higgins GLUTEN FREE

244 Anne McManes

245 John Hackett

Residents 3/4

301 Lou Jones NO SHELLFISH

302 Betty Williams

303 Linda Smith

304 Mary Lou Schenken

305 Bill Kautter

305 Jean Kautter

306 Allen Haggerty

307 Elizabeth Ivey

308 Carol Winnett

309 June Bobang

310 Martha Lower

311 Christa Stone

312 Barbara Lee

313 Krishna Khanna

314 Gail Evans

315 Paul Gilkenson

315 Lillian Gilkenson

316 Geraldine Peterson

317 Julie Hirsch

318 Betty Cole

319 Elinor Yoeman

320 Krishan Khanna

321 Lila Kates

322 Donald Rigot

323 Ed Wiprinsky

324 Carol Traynor

325 Wayne Dahlgren

326 Mathilde Weist

327 Betty Cambra

328 Joe Erhardt

328 Judy Erhardt

329 Steven Weiss

329 Linda Weiss

330 Jean McGraw

331 Hazel Petry

333 Bobby Terry

333 Nancy Terry

334 Dorothy Schroeder

335 Joan Loftis

336 Ann Hike

337 Cheri Acrey

338 Herk Fisher

338 Margaret Fisher

339 Alice Ann Condo

340 Richard Stubblefield

341 Maryann Sorenson DAIRY FREE

342 Faith Hawes

343 Jack Carew

409 Donna Munson

410 Anita Matthews

411 Tom Gruber

411 Kathleen Gruber

412 Marv Bauer

412 Fran Bauer

413 Lyle Dahlenburg

414 Eileen Youngerman

415 Marilyn Phillips

416 Arelene Doloboff

417 Jeanne Albano

418 Bernie Friedman

419 Claire Horn

420 Dixie Masters NO SHELLFISH

421 Harry Stephens

422 Doug Morris

422 Sue Hanson

423 Vivian Amos

424 Richard Unverzagt

424 Elizabeth Unverzat

425 Lillian Reed

Cottages and Bungalows

401 Carunguli Natarajan

402 Sally Jackson

403 George Glatter

404 Dorris Chester

405 Marylou Hastings

406 Suhrid Desai

408 Diane Robinson

501 Jane Herman

502 Cecile Easterling

503 Rosemary Lickovitch

504 George Klein

504 Marty Klein

505 Wallce Bryant

506 Murray Yarbrough

506 Betty Yarbrough

507 Rob Cook

507 Cathy Cook

508 Greg Wimbush

509 Bob Foy

509 Jane Foy

510 Sandra Kay Chester

601 Clarissa Rice

602 Jim Howard

602 Shirley Howard

603 Eleanor Hickcox

604 Marilyn Tuckman

605 Ru Nagata

605 Marian Wilson

606 Charlie Lail

606 Carol Lail

607 Richard Cohen

607 Flora Cohen

608 Ed Clement

608 Pat Clement

609 Mike Wysong

610 Raul Hernandez

611 John Watkins

611 Fran Watkins

612 Hearst Roane

612 Fran Roane

Entree Salads

Village House Salad

Salad Greens, Carrots, Red Onion, cucumbers

Alpha Cobb Salad

Salad Greens, cheese, avocado, bacon, eggs, Tomato

Caesar Salad

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

Turkey, ham, or tuna with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar

Village Burger

Chargrilled beef patty with choise of toppings

PB&J

BLT

Alternate Entree

Grilled Chicken Breast

Lightly seasoned and grilled chicken breast

Village Sampler

Catch of the Day

Chef Select Fish prepared baked, fried, or blackened

Grilled Village Steak

Seasoned with herbs and spices and chrabroiled to perfection

Sides

Spinach

Green Beans

Fries

Baked Potato

Dinner Only

Sweet Potato

Dinner Only

VIllage Chips

Fruit Cup

Soup of the Day

Chef Special

Chef Special Lunch

Chef Special Dinner

Breakfast

Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Oatmeal

Grits

Pancake

Waffle

Bagel

Assorted Muffins

Biscuit

Toast

White, wheat, or rye

Omlet

Build your own Omlet

English Muffin

Bistro Breakfast

Breakfast wrap

Breakfast Croissant

Cinnamon Roll or Danish

Village Parfait

Bistro Lunch

Village Pizza

Village Panini

Quesadilla

Feature Salad

Bistro Dessert and sides

Italian Ice

Ghirardelli Brownie

Mayfield Ice Cream Cup

Veggie Sticks and Dip

Kind Bar

Fruit cup

Side Salad

Soup of the Day

Bistro Beverages

Cappuccino

Espresso

Latte

Coffee

Hot Tea

Coke

Diet Coke

Coke Zero

Sprite

Gingerale

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Lemonade

Cranberry Juice

OJ

Apple Juice

Btl Water

Rose Point

Biscuits and Gravy

Steak Egg Cheese Croissant

Breakfast Skillet

Oatmeal Skillet

Cinnamon Bun Skillet

Impossible Burger

Rose Point Sliders

VP French Dip

RP Salmon Plate

Special

Rose Point Sides

Nutella Fruit Cup

Fruit Bowl

Kind Bar

Veggie Sticks and Dip

RP Parfait

RP Side Salad

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

12300 Morris Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30005

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

