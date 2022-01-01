Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Park Peachtree Corners

5701 Spalding Drive

Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Order Again

Breakfast

Eggs

Bacon

Sausage

Oatmeal

Grits

Pancake

Waffle

Bagel

Assorted Muffins

Biscuit

Toast

White, wheat, or rye

Omlet

Build your own Omlet

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

Turkey, ham, or tuna with lettuce and tomato

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Choice of American, Swiss, or Cheddar

Village Burger

Chargrilled beef patty with choise of toppings

Entree Salads

Village House Salad

Salad Greens, Carrots, Red Onion, cucumbers

Spaulding Cobb Salad

Salad Greens, cheese, avocado, bacon, eggs, Tomato

Entree

Chef Special Lunch

Chef Special Dinner

Alternate Entree

Grilled Chicken Breast

Lightly seasoned and grilled chicken breast

Chicken Tenders

Catch of the Day

Chef Select Fish prepared baked, fried, or blackened

Grilled Village Steak

Seasoned with herbs and spices and chrabroiled to perfection

Sides/Accompaniments

Spinach

Green Beans

Fries

Baked Potato

Dinner Only

Baked Sweet Potato

Dinner Only

VIllage Chips

Fresh Fruit

Soup of the Day

Paid Guest

Breakfast

$7.00

Lunch

$12.00

Dinner

$15.00

Drinks

Soda

Sweet Tea

Unsweet Tea

Juice

Coffee

Hot Tea

Bistro Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap

Breakfast Croissant

Sugar Waffles with Peaches and Cream

Village Parfait

Bistro Dessert & Sides

Feature Smoothie

Ghirardelli Brownie Bites

Mayfield Ice Cream Cup

Veggie Sticks and Dip

Kind Bar

Fruit cup

Side Salad

Soup of the Day

Latte/Cappuccino

Expresso Shot

Double Expresso

Bistro Lunch

Village Pizza

Village Panini

Quesadilla

Feature Salad

Village Flatbread

Guest Bistro Breakfast

Breakfast Wrap

$4.00

Breakfast Croissant

$4.00

Sugar Waffles with Peaches and Cream

$4.00

Village Parfait

$4.00

Guest Bistro Dessert & Sides

Feature Smoothie

$4.00

Ghirardelli Brownie Bites

$2.50

Mayfield Ice Cream Cup

$2.00

Veggie Sticks and Dip

$1.50

Kind Bar

$1.50

Fruit cup

$1.50

Side Salad

$1.50

Soup of the Day

$3.00

Guest Latte/Cappuccino

$2.50

Guest Expresso Shot

$1.00

Guest Double Expresso

$1.25

Guest Bistro Lunch

Village Pizza

$5.00

Village Panini

$5.00

Quesadilla

$4.00

Feature Salad

$6.00

Village Flatbread

$5.00

Guest Combo

Bistro Breakfast Combo

$7.00

Bistro Lunch Combo

$8.00

Guest Menu

Guest Breakfast

$7.00

Guest Lunch

$12.00

Guest Dinner

$15.00
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

5701 Spalding Drive, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092

Directions

