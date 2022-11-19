Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Italian
Chicken

Village Pizza and Pasta

review star

No reviews yet

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101

Killeen, TX 76549

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

French Fries
16" Cheese
Mozzarella Sticks

Lunch Combos

Wing Combo

$10.50

Everyday deal! 5 wings of your choice in flavor and fries. Add a fountain drink for $2 more.

Pizza n Wing Combos

Medium 1 Topping Pizza, 10 Wings n 2 Liter Soda Combo

$29.00

Includes one Medium 1 Topping Pizza, 10 bone-in Wings and your choice of 2 liter Soda.

Pasta Combo Deals

Baked Ziti for 2

$32.00

Includes 2 full servings of our Baked Ziti, 2 Side Salads, 2 Savory Bread Sticks and 2 Desserts of your Choice.

Spaghetti Night - Feed the Family

$65.00

Serves 4-6 and includes a half tray of Spaghetti with Tomato Sauce, 6 Bread Sticks, half tray Green Salad and 6 Small Cannoli.

Personal 8"

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, & finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.

8" Cheese

$6.83

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!

8" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with an olive oil base topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

8" Meat Lovers

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

8" Works

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

8" Veggie

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

8" Village

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

8" Spicy Italian

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

8" Philly Steak

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

8" Hawaiin

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

8" Greek

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

8" Italian Ham

$7.35

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

8" Margarita

$7.35

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

Medium 14"

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, & finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.

14" Cheese

$11.55

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!

14" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$15.75

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

14" Meat Lovers

$16.54

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

14" Works

$16.54

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

14" Veggie

$15.75

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

14" Village

$16.54

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

14" Spicy Italian

$16.54

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

14" Philly Steak

$16.54

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

14" Hawaiin

$15.49

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

14" Greek

$16.80

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

14" Italian Ham

$15.75

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

14" Margarita

$16.80

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

Large 16"

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, & finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.

16" Cheese

$13.65

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!

16" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$17.85

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

16" Meat Lovers

$18.64

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

16" Works

$18.64

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

16" Veggie

$17.85

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

16" Village

$18.64

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

16" Spicy Italian

$18.64

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

16" Philly Steak

$18.64

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

16" Hawaiin

$17.33

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

16" Greek

$18.90

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

16" Italian Ham

$17.85

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

16" Margharita

$18.90

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

XL 18"

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, & finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.

18" Cheese

$15.75

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!

18" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.21

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

18" Meat Lovers

$20.74

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

18" Works

$20.74

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

18" Veggie

$20.21

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

18" Village

$20.74

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

18" Spicy Italian

$20.74

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

18" Philly Steak

$20.74

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

18" Hawaiin

$20.48

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

18" Greek

$21.00

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

18" Italian Ham

$20.48

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

18" Margherita

$20.74

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

XXL 28"

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, & finest whole milk mozzarella cheese.

28" Cheese

$36.74

All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!

28" Chicken Bacon Ranch

$49.34

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

28" Meat Lovers

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

28" Works

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

28" Veggie

$49.34

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

28" Village

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

28" Spicy Italian

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

28" Philly Steak

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

28" Hawaiian

$49.34

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

28" Greek

$52.49

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

28" Italian Ham

$50.39

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

28" Margarita

$52.49

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

Sicilian (Thick Crust)

Our Sicilian crust made from scratch is a traditional thick crust that is light and airy on the inside with a crispy outer crust.
Sicilian Cheese

Sicilian Cheese

$18.11Out of stock

Our Sicilian crust made from scratch is a traditional thick crust that is light and airy on the inside with a crispy outer crust. Build your own right here!

Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch

$22.05Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.

Sicilian Meat Lovers

$25.20Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Works

$25.20Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Veggie

$23.10Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Village

$25.20Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Spicy Italian

$25.20Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Philly Steak

$23.10Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Hawaiin

$22.05Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Greek

$25.20Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.

Sicilian Italian Ham

$23.10Out of stock

Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.

Sicilian Margarita

$25.20Out of stock

A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.

Calzones

A blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Cheese Calzone

$6.30+

A blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Classic Calzone

$8.66+

Our ricotta cheese blend with ham, pepperoni, and onion wrapped in our famous house made dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Hawaiian Calzone

$7.88+

Our ricotta cheese blend with ham and pineapple wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Meat Lover Calzone

$9.45+

Our ricotta cheese blend with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon-wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Veggie Calzone

$8.40+

Our ricotta cheese blend with tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Works Calzone

Works Calzone

$9.45+

Our ricotta cheese blend with green pepper, onion, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball wrapped in our house made pizza dough served with marinara sauce on the side.

Stromboli

Cheese Stromboli

$6.30+

Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side. Build your own here!

Classic Stromboli

$8.66+

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Meat Lover Stromboli

Meat Lover Stromboli

$9.45+

Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, sausage and bacon wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Works Stromboli

$9.45+

Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Veggie Stromboli

$8.40+

Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Greek Stromboli

$9.45+

Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Philly Steak Stromboli

$9.45+

Mozzarella cheese, shaved and seasoned rib-eye steak, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.

Our Signature Pasta Dishes

Baked Ziti

$9.96

Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a breadstick.

Lasagna

$10.49

A generous portion of our house made lasagna filled with our tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella beef and Italian Sausage. Served with a bread stick.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.44

Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce and served with a breadstick.

Garlic Pasta

$8.91

Our fresh made pasta noodles tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, red pepper, and parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick.

Chicken Parmesan with Pasta

$13.11

Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.

Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta

$11.01

Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.

Build Your Own Pasta Dish

$8.39

Our fresh made spaghetti noodles topped with our house pasta sauce and served with a breadstick.

Salads

Green Salad

Green Salad

$4.19+

Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$9.44+

Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$8.91+

Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$9.44+

Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Ceasar Salad

$8.39+

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.

Traditional Wings

Our Jumbo Wings, fresh - never frozen fried to perfection and made to order.

Bone in Naked

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with salt and pepper.

Bone in Buffalo Mild

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce.

Bone in Buffalo Hot

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce with a kick of extra cayenne pepper.

Bone in Barbeque

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed in our barbeque sauce for a sweet and tangy delight.

Bone in Lemon pepper

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with our own blend of lemon pepper seasoning.

Bone in Garlic Parmesan

$9.00+

Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Tossed with Garlic Butter and topped with fresh parmesan cheese.

Boneless Wings

Boneless Naked

$6.00+

Boneless Buffalo Mild

$6.00+

Boneless Buffalo Hot

$6.00+

Boneless Barbeque

$6.00+

Boneless Lemon pepper

$6.00+

Boneless Garlic Parmesan

$6.00+

Subs

All of our subs are made to order starting with our house-made Italian Sub Rolls utilizing the best ingredients we can find.

Italian Sub

$6.81+

Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Deli Meats and Cheese. Pepper Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.

Roast Beef Sub

$8.39+

Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Roast Beef and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.

Cheese Steak Sub

$8.39+

Built on our house made Italian bread with 6 oz of shaved ribeye steak and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper and mayo.

Meatball Parmesan Sub

$8.39+

Our fresh meatballs topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Chicken Parmesan Sub

$7.86+

Our fresh breaded chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Eggplant Parmesan Sub

$7.86+

Our breaded eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$7.86+

Our breaded chicken breast topped with our buffalo wing sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and house made ranch dressing on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub

$8.39+

Our mild Italian sausage topped with our marinara sauce, fried onions and peppers and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.

Appetizers

Bread Sticks

$6.29

4 savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce.

French Fries

$3.14+

Made to order, a small order is 1/2 lb. and a large order is 1 lb. of fries.

Garlic Bread

$3.66

An 8" portion of our house made Italian bread seasoned with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.

Garlic Knots

$2.72+

Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.24

Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.

Spinach Rolls

$9.71

Spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese wrapped like a pinwheel in our house made pizza dough. 6 pinwheels per order. Served with our house made tomato sauce to dip.

Desserts

Cheesecake

$6.81+

Our fresh, New York style Cheesecake available by the slice or as a whole cake. customize it with either chocolate or caramel drizzle.

Chocolate Cake

$6.81

Chocolatey Deliciousness! Available by the slice.

Lemon Marscapone Slice

$5.24Out of stock

Lemon mascarpone deliciousness!

Cannoli

$2.93+

Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.

Cinnamon Roll

$4.19

Our delicious cinnamon rolls, made from scratch daily by Bite the Bagel. Truly a sweet delight!

Muffins

$3.15Out of stock

Scratch made every morning my Bite the Bagel.

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.81Out of stock

Chocolate Cheesecake

$6.81Out of stock

Extras

Condiments

Dressings

$0.79+

Protein

Sauces

$0.79+

10 lb. Bag of Ice

$2.63

We've got the Good Ice! Crushed chips

Potato Chips

$1.58

Dirty chips are kettle chips with attitude, offering bold, disruptive, trend-setting flavors with authentic ingredients and small-batch quality.

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.49

Brewed Tea

Fresh Brewed Tea

$4.99

Soda Bottle

Soda Bottles

$3.75

Texas Tea Bottle

Texas Tea - Sweet

$2.89

Texas Tea - Peach

$2.89

Texas Tea - Strawberry

$2.89

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.89

Orange Juice

$2.89

Soda Can

Can Pepsi

$1.50

Can Diet Pepsi

$1.50

Can Mountain Dew

$1.50

Can Dr Pepper

$1.50

Redbull

$4.25

Entrees

All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Please call for any questions or special requirements.

Baked Ziti

$58.00+

Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Half Trays serve 8-10. Full Trays serve 15-20.

Cheese Lasagna

$70.00+

Our Cheese Lasagna made to order. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Fettuccini Alfredo

$65.00+

Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10, Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Meat Lasagna

$80.00+

Our Meat Lasagna made to order with both beef and Italian Sausage. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Meatballs in Tomato Sauce

$45.00+

Our scratch made meatballs serve in our House made Sauce. Half Tray served 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Pasta Marinara with Fresh Basil and Parmesan Cheese

$41.00+

Your choice of pasta noodles served with our house made sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese. Haly Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Sausage, Peppers and Onions

$60.00+

Our Italian Sausage, fresh cut peppers and onions sauted with olive oil and garlic, served with our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Sliced Turkey Breast in Gravy

$70.00+

Sliced turkey breast with gravy; served hot. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Stuffed Shells

$70.00+

Jumbo shells stuffed with our own blend of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella served in our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Veggie Lasagna

$75.00+

Our Veggie Lasagna made to order with a mix of Green Peppers, Broccoli and Onion. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.

Salads-Catering

All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Please call for any questions or special requirements.
Green Salad

Green Salad

$24.99+

Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Chef Salad

Chef Salad

$29.99+

Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$28.49+

Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$29.99+

Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.

Ceasar Salad

$28.99+

Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.

Desserts

All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Please call for any questions or special requirements.

Whole Cheese Cake

$65.00

Our decadent cheesecake made with creamy cream cheese. Serves 12

Whole Chocolate Cake

$72.00

Chocolate goodness! Serves 14

Whole Limoncello Mascapone Cake

$57.00

Creamy, lemon deliciousness! Serves 14

Mini Cannoli

$29.00+

Our mini cannoli are made to order from shells and cream we get from the East Coast. Half Tray is 10 and a Full Tray is 20.

Extras

All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Please call for any questions or special requirements.

Bread Sticks

$15.00+

Our savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10. Full Tray serves 15-20

Garlic Knots

$25.00+

Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Mashed Potato

$30.00+

House made mashed potatoes. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

Green Beans

$24.00+

Tasty deliciousness! Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Village Pizza is a locally owned business that is dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service. We're the best place in town for fresh cooked, authentic East Coast style pizza, calzones, stomboli, pastas, wings, salads paired with cool, refreshing soft drinks. Our products are made from scratch and baked daily to provide you with the freshest, most delicious around. Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat on the go, or have a place to have a nice, sit-down meal with the family, Village Pizza has what you want. Don't just take our word for it, come stop by in Killeen, TX and see for yourself just why we're the best pizza place around, we'll save a slice for you!

Website

Location

2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen, TX 76549

Directions

Gallery
Village Pizza - Killeen image
Village Pizza - Killeen image
Village Pizza - Killeen image
Village Pizza - Killeen image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Shed
orange starNo Reviews
220 Royal St Salado, TX 76571
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Killeen

Menos Mexican Grill
orange star4.5 • 1,965
1100 E Stan Schlueter Loop Killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
MasFajitas-Killeen
orange star4.4 • 1,791
1908 E Central Texas Expy b Killeen, TX 76541
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Food Truck
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest Rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Sweet Home Alabama - Main
orange star4.3 • 542
4400 Watercrest rd Killeen, TX 76549
View restaurantnext
Hangover Bar & Grill
orange star4.5 • 396
104 w elms rd killeen, TX 76542
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Killeen
Harker Heights
review star
Avg 5 (11 restaurants)
Salado
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Belton
review star
Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)
Temple
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Georgetown
review star
Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)
Liberty Hill
review star
Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)
Leander
review star
Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)
Hutto
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Round Rock
review star
Avg 4.5 (67 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston