Village Pizza and Pasta
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101
Killeen, TX 76549
Popular Items
Lunch Combos
Pizza n Wing Combos
Pasta Combo Deals
Personal 8"
8" Cheese
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
8" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with an olive oil base topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
8" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
8" Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
8" Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
8" Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
8" Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
8" Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
8" Hawaiin
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
8" Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
8" Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
8" Margarita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Medium 14"
14" Cheese
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
14" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
14" Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
14" Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
14" Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
14" Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
14" Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
14" Hawaiin
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
14" Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
14" Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
14" Margarita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Large 16"
16" Cheese
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
16" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
16" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
16" Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
16" Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
16" Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
16" Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
16" Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
16" Hawaiin
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
16" Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
16" Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
16" Margharita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
XL 18"
18" Cheese
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
18" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
18" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
18" Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
18" Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
18" Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
18" Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
18" Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
18" Hawaiin
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
18" Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
18" Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
18" Margherita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
XXL 28"
28" Cheese
All of our pizzas are made to order using only the freshest ingredients starting with our house made pizza dough, handcrafted pizza sauce, and finest whole milk mozzarella cheese. Build your own right here!
28" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
28" Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
28" Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
28" Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
28" Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
28" Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
28" Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
28" Hawaiian
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
28" Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
28" Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
28" Margarita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Sicilian (Thick Crust)
Sicilian Cheese
Our Sicilian crust made from scratch is a traditional thick crust that is light and airy on the inside with a crispy outer crust. Build your own right here!
Sicilian Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mozzarella cheese, fresh grilled chicken and bacon with olive oil and garlic sauce topped with our homemade ranch dressing.
Sicilian Meat Lovers
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, and bacon on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Works
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green pepper, and onion with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Veggie
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, black olives, and mushrooms on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Village
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, green pepper, mushroom, black olive, tomato, and basil with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Spicy Italian
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, ham, salami, green olives, onions and fresh jalapeno with your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Philly Steak
Mozzarella cheese, shaved ribeye steak, green peppers, onions on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Hawaiin
Mozzarella cheese, smoked ham, pineapple on your choice of tomato sauce (recommended), white sauce, or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Greek
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers on your choice of white sauce (recommended), tomato sauce, or pesto sauce.
Sicilian Italian Ham
Mozzarella cheese, ham, roasted red peppers on your choice of pesto sauce (recommended), white sauce, or tomato sauce.
Sicilian Margarita
A classic favorite! Fresh Mozzarella, Roma Tomato and Fresh Chopped Basil on our house made tomato sauce.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
A blend of ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, mozzarella cheese and garlic wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Classic Calzone
Our ricotta cheese blend with ham, pepperoni, and onion wrapped in our famous house made dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Hawaiian Calzone
Our ricotta cheese blend with ham and pineapple wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Meat Lover Calzone
Our ricotta cheese blend with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, and bacon-wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Veggie Calzone
Our ricotta cheese blend with tomato, green pepper, onion, mushroom wrapped in our house made pizza dough shaped like a half-moon and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Works Calzone
Our ricotta cheese blend with green pepper, onion, pepperoni, sausage, and meatball wrapped in our house made pizza dough served with marinara sauce on the side.
Stromboli
Cheese Stromboli
Mozzarella Cheese wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side. Build your own here!
Classic Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, green peppers and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Meat Lover Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, Italian sausage, pepperoni, sausage and bacon wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Works Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, meatballs, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Veggie Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, Roma tomato, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, and black olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Greek Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, feta cheese, spinach, roasted red peppers, and kalamata olives wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Philly Steak Stromboli
Mozzarella cheese, shaved and seasoned rib-eye steak, green peppers, and onions wrapped in our delicious pizza dough and served with marinara sauce on the side.
Our Signature Pasta Dishes
Baked Ziti
Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. Served with a breadstick.
Lasagna
A generous portion of our house made lasagna filled with our tomato sauce, ricotta, parmesan, mozzarella beef and Italian Sausage. Served with a bread stick.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce and served with a breadstick.
Garlic Pasta
Our fresh made pasta noodles tossed with extra virgin olive oil, garlic, red pepper, and parmesan cheese. Served with a breadstick.
Chicken Parmesan with Pasta
Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded chicken breast topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.
Eggplant Parmesan with Pasta
Our homemade pasta and tomato sauce with fresh breaded eggplant topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a fresh breadstick.
Build Your Own Pasta Dish
Our fresh made spaghetti noodles topped with our house pasta sauce and served with a breadstick.
Salads
Green Salad
Green salad is served with black olives, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Chef Salad
Chef salad is served with black olives, ham, Italian dressing, pepperoni, provolone cheese, red onion, Roma tomato, salami.
Greek Salad
Greek salad is served with feta cheese, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, spinach.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Chicken salad is served with grilled chicken, Italian dressing, red onion, Roma tomato.
Ceasar Salad
Romaine Lettuce, Grated Parmesan, Croutons and Tasty Ceasar Dressing.
Traditional Wings
Bone in Naked
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with salt and pepper.
Bone in Buffalo Mild
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce.
Bone in Buffalo Hot
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed with our house made buffalo sauce with a kick of extra cayenne pepper.
Bone in Barbeque
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Dressed in our barbeque sauce for a sweet and tangy delight.
Bone in Lemon pepper
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Seasoned with our own blend of lemon pepper seasoning.
Bone in Garlic Parmesan
Our jumbo, fresh - never frozen wings cooked to order. Tossed with Garlic Butter and topped with fresh parmesan cheese.
Boneless Wings
Subs
Italian Sub
Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Deli Meats and Cheese. Pepper Ham, Salami, Pepperoni and Provolone Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.
Roast Beef Sub
Built on our house made Italian bread with Boars Head Branded Roast Beef and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper, oregano, mayo and oil n vinegar.
Cheese Steak Sub
Built on our house made Italian bread with 6 oz of shaved ribeye steak and Cheese topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, salt, pepper and mayo.
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Our fresh meatballs topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Our fresh breaded chicken breast topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Eggplant Parmesan Sub
Our breaded eggplant topped with our marinara sauce and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Our breaded chicken breast topped with our buffalo wing sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce and house made ranch dressing on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Sausage, Peppers and Onion Sub
Our mild Italian sausage topped with our marinara sauce, fried onions and peppers and provolone cheese on a toasted Italian sub roll.
Appetizers
Bread Sticks
4 savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce.
French Fries
Made to order, a small order is 1/2 lb. and a large order is 1 lb. of fries.
Garlic Bread
An 8" portion of our house made Italian bread seasoned with garlic butter and served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
Garlic Knots
Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Served with our house made marinara sauce for dipping.
Mozzarella Sticks
Deep fried breaded mozzarella cheese sticks. Crispy on the outside and gooey on the inside. Served with our marinara sauce for dipping.
Spinach Rolls
Spinach, garlic, parmesan cheese and mozzarella cheese wrapped like a pinwheel in our house made pizza dough. 6 pinwheels per order. Served with our house made tomato sauce to dip.
Desserts
Cheesecake
Our fresh, New York style Cheesecake available by the slice or as a whole cake. customize it with either chocolate or caramel drizzle.
Chocolate Cake
Chocolatey Deliciousness! Available by the slice.
Lemon Marscapone Slice
Lemon mascarpone deliciousness!
Cannoli
Our famous Cannoli that we get from a small company on the East Coast and filled to order with a sweet ricotta cheese filling.
Cinnamon Roll
Our delicious cinnamon rolls, made from scratch daily by Bite the Bagel. Truly a sweet delight!
Muffins
Scratch made every morning my Bite the Bagel.
Strawberry Cheesecake
Chocolate Cheesecake
Extras
Bottle Water
Brewed Tea
Soda Bottle
Entrees
Baked Ziti
Our fresh made ziti noodles tossed with our tomato sauce, ricotta cheese, parmesan cheese, and mozzarella cheese baked to perfection. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time. Half Trays serve 8-10. Full Trays serve 15-20.
Cheese Lasagna
Our Cheese Lasagna made to order. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Fettuccini Alfredo
Our fettuccini noodles tossed with our scratch-made alfredo sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10, Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Meat Lasagna
Our Meat Lasagna made to order with both beef and Italian Sausage. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Meatballs in Tomato Sauce
Our scratch made meatballs serve in our House made Sauce. Half Tray served 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Pasta Marinara with Fresh Basil and Parmesan Cheese
Your choice of pasta noodles served with our house made sauce, fresh basil and parmesan cheese. Haly Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Sausage, Peppers and Onions
Our Italian Sausage, fresh cut peppers and onions sauted with olive oil and garlic, served with our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Sliced Turkey Breast in Gravy
Sliced turkey breast with gravy; served hot. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Stuffed Shells
Jumbo shells stuffed with our own blend of ricotta, parmesan and mozzarella served in our house made sauce. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Veggie Lasagna
Our Veggie Lasagna made to order with a mix of Green Peppers, Broccoli and Onion. Half Tray serves 8-10. full Tray serves 15-20. All Catering orders require a minimum of 24hour prep time.
Desserts
Whole Cheese Cake
Our decadent cheesecake made with creamy cream cheese. Serves 12
Whole Chocolate Cake
Chocolate goodness! Serves 14
Whole Limoncello Mascapone Cake
Creamy, lemon deliciousness! Serves 14
Mini Cannoli
Our mini cannoli are made to order from shells and cream we get from the East Coast. Half Tray is 10 and a Full Tray is 20.
Extras
Bread Sticks
Our savory, warm breadsticks basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10. Full Tray serves 15-20
Garlic Knots
Our knots are made with mozzarella cheese wrapped in our house made pizza dough and basted with garlic butter. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Mashed Potato
House made mashed potatoes. Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
Green Beans
Tasty deliciousness! Half Tray serves 8-10; Full Tray serves 15-20.
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Village Pizza is a locally owned business that is dedicated to providing the highest quality food and service. We're the best place in town for fresh cooked, authentic East Coast style pizza, calzones, stomboli, pastas, wings, salads paired with cool, refreshing soft drinks. Our products are made from scratch and baked daily to provide you with the freshest, most delicious around. Whether you're looking for a quick bite to eat on the go, or have a place to have a nice, sit-down meal with the family, Village Pizza has what you want. Don't just take our word for it, come stop by in Killeen, TX and see for yourself just why we're the best pizza place around, we'll save a slice for you!
2710 S CLEAR CREEK RD Suite 101, Killeen, TX 76549