Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Village Pizza - Naubinway

103 Reviews

$

W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114

Naubinway, MI 49762

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Cheesy Breadstix
14" Cheese Pizza BYO
8" Cheese Pizza BYO

8" Pizza

8 inch pizza

Dipping Sauce*

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

8" Cheese Pizza BYO

8" Cheese Pizza BYO

$5.49

8" Personal Build your own pizza. (4 slices)

8" Half & Half Specialty

$9.49

8" Personal 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (4 slices)

8" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

8" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$9.49

Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!

8" The Classic

8" The Classic

$9.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon

8" The Carnivore

8" The Carnivore

$9.49

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon

8" Village Supreme

8" Village Supreme

$9.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage

8" The Big Kahuna

8" The Big Kahuna

$9.49

Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon

8" Kahuna-peno

$9.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos

8" The Veggie

8" The Veggie

$9.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives

8" BLT Pizza

8" BLT Pizza

$9.49

Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

8" Bacon Cheeseburger

$9.49

Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo

8" Jeremy's Favorite

8" Jeremy's Favorite

$9.49

Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic

8" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

8" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$9.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch

8" BBQ Chicken

8" BBQ Chicken

$9.49

Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce

8" Buffalo Chicken

8" Buffalo Chicken

$9.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl

8" Teriyaki Chicken

$9.49

Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki

8" Philly Cheesesteak

8" Philly Cheesesteak

$9.49

Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

12" Pizza

Dipping Sauce*

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

12" Cheese Pizza BYO

12" Cheese Pizza BYO

$9.49

12" Small Build your own pizza. (8 slices)

12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust BYO

$12.49

12" Gluten Free Cauliflower build your own pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!

12" Half & Half Specialty

$14.49

12" Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)

12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Specialty

$17.49

12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Specialty pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!

12" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

12" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$14.49

Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!

12" The Classic

12" The Classic

$14.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon

12" The Carnivore

12" The Carnivore

$14.49

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon

12" Village Supreme

12" Village Supreme

$14.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage

12" The Big Kahuna

12" The Big Kahuna

$14.49

Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon

12" Kahuna-peno

$14.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos

12" The Veggie

12" The Veggie

$14.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives

12" BLT Pizza

12" BLT Pizza

$14.49

Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

12" Bacon Cheeseburger

$14.49

Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo

12" Jeremy's Favorite

12" Jeremy's Favorite

$14.49

Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic

12" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

12" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$14.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch

12" BBQ Chicken

12" BBQ Chicken

$14.49

Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce

12" Buffalo Chicken

12" Buffalo Chicken

$14.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl

12" Teriyaki Chicken

$14.49

Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki

12" Philly Cheesesteak

12" Philly Cheesesteak

$14.49

Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

14" Pizza

Dipping Sauce*

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

14" Cheese Pizza BYO

14" Cheese Pizza BYO

$12.49

14" Medium Build your own pizza. (8 slices)

14" Half & Half Specialty

$19.49

14" Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)

14" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

14" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$19.49

Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!

14" The Classic

14" The Classic

$19.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon

14" The Carnivore

14" The Carnivore

$19.49

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon

14" Village Supreme

14" Village Supreme

$19.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage

14" The Big Kahuna

14" The Big Kahuna

$19.49

Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon

14" Kahuna-peno

$19.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos

14" The Veggie

14" The Veggie

$19.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives

14" BLT Pizza

14" BLT Pizza

$19.49

Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

14" Bacon Cheeseburger

$19.49

Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo

14" Jeremy's Favorite

14" Jeremy's Favorite

$19.49

Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic

14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$19.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch

14" BBQ Chicken

14" BBQ Chicken

$19.49

Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce

14" Buffalo Chicken

14" Buffalo Chicken

$19.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl

14" Teriyaki Chicken

$19.49

Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki

14" Philly Cheesesteak

14" Philly Cheesesteak

$19.49

Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

16" Pizza

Dipping Sauce*

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

16" Cheese Pizza BYO

16" Cheese Pizza BYO

$15.49

16" Large Build your own pizza. (12 slices)

16" Half & Half Specialty

$23.49

16" Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (12 slices)

16" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

16" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$23.49

Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!

16" The Classic

16" The Classic

$23.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon

16" The Carnivore

16" The Carnivore

$23.49

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon

16" Village Supreme

16" Village Supreme

$23.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage

16" The Big Kahuna

16" The Big Kahuna

$23.49

Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon

16" Kahuna-peno

$23.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos

16" The Veggie

16" The Veggie

$23.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives

16" BLT Pizza

16" BLT Pizza

$23.49

Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

16" Bacon Cheeseburger

$23.49

Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo

16" Jeremy's Favorite

16" Jeremy's Favorite

$23.49

Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic

16" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

16" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$23.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch

16" BBQ Chicken

16" BBQ Chicken

$23.49

Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce

16" Buffalo Chicken

16" Buffalo Chicken

$23.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl

16" Teriyaki Chicken

$23.49

Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki

16" Philly Cheesesteak

16" Philly Cheesesteak

$23.49

Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

20" Pizza

Dipping Sauce*

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

20" Cheese Pizza BYO

20" Cheese Pizza BYO

$21.49

20" XX-Large Build your own pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Half & Half Specialty

$33.49

20" XX-Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

20" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza

$33.49

Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!

20" The Classic

20" The Classic

$33.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" The Carnivore

20" The Carnivore

$33.49

Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Village Supreme

20" Village Supreme

$33.49

Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage. (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" The Big Kahuna

20" The Big Kahuna

$33.49

Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Kahuna-peno

$33.49

Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos

20" The Veggie

20" The Veggie

$33.49

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives

20" BLT Pizza

20" BLT Pizza

$33.49

Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Bacon Cheeseburger

20" Bacon Cheeseburger

$33.49

Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Jeremy's Favorite

20" Jeremy's Favorite

$33.49

Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic

20" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

20" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch

$33.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch

20" BBQ Chicken

20" BBQ Chicken

$33.49

Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Buffalo Chicken

20" Buffalo Chicken

$33.49

Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl (16 pieces - cut into squares)

20" Teriyaki Chicken

$33.49

Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki

20" Philly Cheesesteak

20" Philly Cheesesteak

$33.49

Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms

Oven Baked Subs

Pizza Sub

$5.49+

Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.

Pizzaroni Sub

$5.49+

A generous portion of pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.

Ham & Cheese

$5.49+

Ham, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Turkey & Cheese

$5.49+

Turkey, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Veggie

Veggie

$5.49+

Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Italian

$6.49+

Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, mayo, italian dressing, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Cordon Bleu

$6.49+

Breaded Chicken Strips, Ham, mayo, & mozzarella.

Chicken Parmesan

$6.49+

Breaded Chicken Strips, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.

Club

$6.49+

Ham, Turkey, Bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$6.49+

Breaded Chicken Strips, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella.

BLT

$6.49+

Extra bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.

Buffalo Chicken

$6.49+

Breaded Chicken Strips tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.

Philly Chzsteak

$6.49+

Juicy steak, mayo, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.

Salads

Side Garden Salad

$4.49

Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.

Large Garden Salad

$6.49

Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.

Side Caesar Salad

Side Caesar Salad

$4.49

Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,

Large Caesar Salad

Large Caesar Salad

$6.49

Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,

Chef Salad

$9.99

Ham & Turkey on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)

Italian Salad

$9.99

Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, & Banana Peppers on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)

Boneless Wing Salad

$9.99

Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)

Wings

Regular Wings

Regular Wings

$9.49

Irresistible wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Choose from traditional bone-in or boneless. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Large Wings

Large Wings

$12.99

Irresistible wings tossed in your favorite sauce! Choose from traditional bone-in or boneless. Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese.

Other Favorites

Chicken Tender Bskt Kids (2ct)

Chicken Tender Bskt Kids (2ct)

$6.49

Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.

Chicken Tender Bskt (4ct)

Chicken Tender Bskt (4ct)

$9.49

Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.

Basket of French Fries

Basket of French Fries

$3.99

A generous portion of french fries served with ketchup.

Basket of Village Fries

Basket of Village Fries

$4.49

Village Fries are sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings & romano. Served with your choice of ranch or ketchup.

The Big (Yooper) Calzone BYO

The Big (Yooper) Calzone BYO

$10.75

Yooper calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)

The Big (Yooper) Calzone Specialty

The Big (Yooper) Calzone Specialty

$14.50

The same as our Yooper calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")

The Mini Calzone BYO

The Mini Calzone BYO

$6.49

Mini calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)

The Mini Calzone Specialty

The Mini Calzone Specialty

$9.49

The same as our Mini calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")

Pepperollies (Sm)

Pepperollies (Sm)

$7.49

Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Pepperollies (Lg)

Pepperollies (Lg)

$10.49

Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Hammerollies (Sm)

Hammerollies (Sm)

$7.49

Ham stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Hammerollies (Lg)

Hammerollies (Lg)

$10.49

Ham stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.

Cinna-bites

$5.49

Fried dough pieces tossed in sweet goodness!

Cookie

$1.50

Choose from a variety of fresh baked cookies. (selection may vary)

Dipping Sauce

Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.

Appetizers

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$6.49

Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos. Served with ranch.

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds

Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$6.49

Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with ranch.

Battered Onion Rings

Battered Onion Rings

$6.49

Golden fried battered onion rings. Served with ranch.

Breaded Button Mushrooms

Breaded Button Mushrooms

$6.49

Deep fried and served with ranch.

Fried Pickle Chips

Fried Pickle Chips

$6.49

Lightly breaded with a hint of spice. Served with ranch.

Cheesy Breadstix

Cheesy Breadstix

$8.99

Seasoned breadstix with cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Plain Breadstix w/ Romano

$5.99

Seasoned breadstix sprinkled with romano cheese (no mozzarella). Served with our signature pizza sauce.

Chicken Sammich

Chicken Sammich

Chicken Sammich

$7.49Out of stock

Crispy fried chicken breast served with mayo & pickles on a brioche bun

Pop / Water

2 Liter

2 Liter

$2.60

Proudly serving Pepsi products. Selection may vary.

20 oz Pop or Gatorade

$1.99

Proudly serving Pepsi products. Selection may vary.

Bottled Water

$1.50

Ice

Bag of Ice

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markSolo Dining
check markDigital Payments
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114, Naubinway, MI 49762

Directions

Gallery
Village Pizza image
Village Pizza image
Village Pizza image

Similar restaurants in your area

Seder's Pizza
orange star4.6 • 35
1006 Newberry Avenue Newberry, MI 49868
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Naubinway
Northport
review star
Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Traverse City
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Kalkaska
review star
Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cadillac
review star
Avg 3.9 (14 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Ludington
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston