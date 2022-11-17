Village Pizza - Naubinway
103 Reviews
$
W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114
Naubinway, MI 49762
8" Pizza
Dipping Sauce*
Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.
8" Cheese Pizza BYO
8" Personal Build your own pizza. (4 slices)
8" Half & Half Specialty
8" Personal 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (4 slices)
8" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
Our traditional sauce pizza loaded with our Old World style pepperoni that cup & char delivering little flavor bombs in every bite! Sorry, no substitutions. Available for a limited time!
8" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon
8" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon
8" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage
8" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon
8" Kahuna-peno
Ham, bacon, pineapple, & jalapenos
8" The Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, tomato, & black olives
8" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo
8" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo
8" Jeremy's Favorite
Pepperoni, green olives, onions, jalapenos, & garlic
8" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of ranch
8" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce
8" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl
8" Teriyaki Chicken
Chicken, onions, green peppers, pineapple, & a swirl of teriyaki
8" Philly Cheesesteak
Philly Sauce, juicy steak, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms
12" Pizza
12" Cheese Pizza BYO
12" Small Build your own pizza. (8 slices)
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust BYO
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower build your own pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!
12" Half & Half Specialty
12" Small 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Crust Specialty
12" Gluten Free Cauliflower Specialty pizza. (8 slices) Non-GMO, egg-free, gluten-free, and made with real cauliflower!
12" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
12" The Classic
12" The Carnivore
12" Village Supreme
12" The Big Kahuna
12" Kahuna-peno
12" The Veggie
12" BLT Pizza
12" Bacon Cheeseburger
12" Jeremy's Favorite
12" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
12" BBQ Chicken
12" Buffalo Chicken
12" Teriyaki Chicken
12" Philly Cheesesteak
14" Pizza
14" Cheese Pizza BYO
14" Medium Build your own pizza. (8 slices)
14" Half & Half Specialty
14" Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (8 slices)
14" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
14" The Classic
14" The Carnivore
14" Village Supreme
14" The Big Kahuna
14" Kahuna-peno
14" The Veggie
14" BLT Pizza
14" Bacon Cheeseburger
14" Jeremy's Favorite
14" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
14" BBQ Chicken
14" Buffalo Chicken
14" Teriyaki Chicken
14" Philly Cheesesteak
16" Pizza
16" Cheese Pizza BYO
16" Large Build your own pizza. (12 slices)
16" Half & Half Specialty
16" Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (12 slices)
16" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
16" The Classic
16" The Carnivore
16" Village Supreme
16" The Big Kahuna
16" Kahuna-peno
16" The Veggie
16" BLT Pizza
16" Bacon Cheeseburger
16" Jeremy's Favorite
16" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
16" BBQ Chicken
16" Buffalo Chicken
16" Teriyaki Chicken
16" Philly Cheesesteak
20" Pizza
20" Cheese Pizza BYO
20" XX-Large Build your own pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Half & Half Specialty
20" XX-Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty pizza. (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Ultimate Old World Pepperoni Pizza
20" The Classic
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" The Carnivore
Ham, pepperoni, sausage, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Village Supreme
Ham, pepperoni, mushroom, onion, green pepper, & sausage. (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" The Big Kahuna
Extra ham, pineapple, & bacon (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Kahuna-peno
20" The Veggie
20" BLT Pizza
Extra bacon, lettuce, tomato, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon, beef, pickles, onions, & mayo (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Jeremy's Favorite
20" Chicken, Bacon, & Ranch
20" BBQ Chicken
Chicken, onions, & a swirl of BBQ sauce (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Buffalo Chicken
Chicken, bacon, & a swirl of buffalo sauce with your choice of a ranch or blue cheese swirl (16 pieces - cut into squares)
20" Teriyaki Chicken
20" Philly Cheesesteak
Oven Baked Subs
Pizza Sub
Ham, pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.
Pizzaroni Sub
A generous portion of pepperoni, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.
Ham & Cheese
Ham, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Veggie
Mushroom, onion, green pepper, green olives, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Italian
Ham, Pepperoni, Salami, mayo, italian dressing, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Cordon Bleu
Breaded Chicken Strips, Ham, mayo, & mozzarella.
Chicken Parmesan
Breaded Chicken Strips, pizza sauce, & mozzarella.
Club
Ham, Turkey, Bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Breaded Chicken Strips, bacon, ranch, & mozzarella.
BLT
Extra bacon, mayo, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato.
Buffalo Chicken
Breaded Chicken Strips tossed in buffalo sauce, mozzarella, lettuce & tomato and your choice of ranch or blue cheese.
Philly Chzsteak
Juicy steak, mayo, mozzarella, onions, green peppers, & mushrooms.
Salads
Side Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.
Large Garden Salad
Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese.
Side Caesar Salad
Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,
Large Caesar Salad
Romaine sprinkled with Romano cheese & croutons. Served with Caesar dressing on the side,
Chef Salad
Ham & Turkey on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)
Italian Salad
Pepperoni, Ham, Salami, & Banana Peppers on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)
Boneless Wing Salad
Boneless Wings tossed in your favorite sauce on top of our garden salad. (Romaine, tomato, onion, & mozzarella cheese)
Wings
Other Favorites
Chicken Tender Bskt Kids (2ct)
Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.
Chicken Tender Bskt (4ct)
Chicken Tenders and fries. Served with a dipping sauce.
Basket of French Fries
A generous portion of french fries served with ketchup.
Basket of Village Fries
Village Fries are sprinkled with a special blend of seasonings & romano. Served with your choice of ranch or ketchup.
The Big (Yooper) Calzone BYO
Yooper calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)
The Big (Yooper) Calzone Specialty
The same as our Yooper calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")
The Mini Calzone BYO
Mini calzones are stuffed with cheese, your choice of 1 topping, then brushed with garlic butter. Served with our signature pizza sauce. (You can add additional toppings)
The Mini Calzone Specialty
The same as our Mini calzones, but made as a "Specialty". Choose from any of our "Specialty Pizza's" for your toppings. (i.e. "Supreme" or "Classic")
Pepperollies (Sm)
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Pepperollies (Lg)
Pepperoni stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Hammerollies (Sm)
Ham stuffed pizza rolls (4 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Hammerollies (Lg)
Ham stuffed pizza rolls (8 ct). Sprinkled with seasoning. Served with pizza sauce or ranch.
Cinna-bites
Fried dough pieces tossed in sweet goodness!
Cookie
Choose from a variety of fresh baked cookies. (selection may vary)
Dipping Sauce
Choose from Garlic Butter, Ranch, Pizza Sauce, or Bang Bang.
Appetizers
Jalapeno Poppers
Cream cheese stuffed jalapenos. Served with ranch.
Breaded Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Deep fried Wisconsin cheese curds. Served with ranch.
Battered Onion Rings
Golden fried battered onion rings. Served with ranch.
Breaded Button Mushrooms
Deep fried and served with ranch.
Fried Pickle Chips
Lightly breaded with a hint of spice. Served with ranch.
Cheesy Breadstix
Seasoned breadstix with cheese. Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Plain Breadstix w/ Romano
Seasoned breadstix sprinkled with romano cheese (no mozzarella). Served with our signature pizza sauce.
Chicken Sammich
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
W11627 US HWY 2 PO Box 114, Naubinway, MI 49762