- Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT
No reviews yet
233 Main Street
Wethersfield, CT 06109
Popular Items
Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Medium (14") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Appetizers
Soup of the Day (Bowl) CALL US....860 563-1513**All our Soups are Made in House**
All of our soups are house-made. Call 860-563-1513 to find out today's soup or be surprised! Comes with crackers.
JUMBO WINGS Served with Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Spicy Boneless Chicken Tenders Served with Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing
Spicy boneless tenders served buffalo style with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.
Onion Rings
Beer battered thick cut crispy golden onion rings.
Calamari Rings
Cooked golden brown and served with our marinara sauce.
Mozzarella Sticks
8 pieces of mozzarella sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
French Fries
Curly Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Garlic Bread
Our Italian bread, topped with garlic, butter, and herbs and toasted to perfection.
Side of Meatball (1)..with sauce.
A 3/4 lb House-made Meatball, Served with Our Spaghetti Sauce. Yiayia's VASILIKI'S Recipe for 40 years!!!!
Side of Sausage Sauce ... (2 Pieces)
Served with our red sauce.
8 Piece Boneless Chicken Fillets .
Pizzas
Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Small (10") House Special Pizza
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Medium (14") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Medium (14") House Special Pizza
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Large (16") House Special Pizza
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Gluten-Free (12") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a 10" gluten-free cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Gluten-Free (12") House Special Pizza
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Sheet (18"x26") Build Your Own Pizza
Base price is for a sheet cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!
Sheet (18"x26") House Special Pizza
Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.
Gourmet Pizzas
Gourmet Anchovy Pizza
Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet Artichoke Pizza
Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet BBQ Chicken Pizza
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot, spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce.
Gourmet Bob’s Special Pizza
Fresh spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet Broccoli Pizza
Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs.
Gourmet Chicken Parmigiana Pizza
Diced chicken breast, red sauce topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.
Gourmet Chicken, Peppers, and Onions Pizza
Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, red sauce, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Chicken Pesto Pizza
Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Clam Pizza
Clams ,Fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet Clams Casino Pizza
Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Eggplant Pizza
Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapples, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Limnos Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.
Gourmet Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil, and fresh basil.
Gourmet Mousaka Pizza
Red sauce, ground beef & spices, potatoes, and eggplant, topped with mozzarella cheese.
Gourmet Old Town Greek Pizza
Fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs (no mozzarella).
Gourmet O.M.G. (Oh My God!!) Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, zucchini, Greek olives, red onion, roasted peppers, and olive oil. The OMG Pizza is vegan and does not have cheese. If you would like to add cheese, please request in the Special Instructions area.
Gourmet Panagia Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, anchovies, hot peppers, Greek olives, and herbs (no cheese).