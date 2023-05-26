Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Village Pizza Restaurant - Wethersfield, CT

review star

No reviews yet

233 Main Street

Wethersfield, CT 06109

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Popular Items

Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Medium (14") Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!


Appetizers

Soup of the Day (Bowl) CALL US....860 563-1513**All our Soups are Made in House**

$6.50

All of our soups are house-made. Call 860-563-1513 to find out today's soup or be surprised! Comes with crackers.

JUMBO WINGS Served with Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

$13.50+

Served with celery sticks and your choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Spicy Boneless Chicken Tenders Served with Celery, Blue Cheese or Ranch Dressing

$13.50

Spicy boneless tenders served buffalo style with celery sticks and choice of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$12.50

Beer battered thick cut crispy golden onion rings.

Calamari Rings

$13.95

Cooked golden brown and served with our marinara sauce.

Mozzarella Sticks

$12.50

8 pieces of mozzarella sticks deep fried to perfection. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

French Fries

$5.50

Curly Fries

$6.50

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50

Garlic Bread

$4.50

Our Italian bread, topped with garlic, butter, and herbs and toasted to perfection.

Side of Meatball (1)..with sauce.

$7.50

A 3/4 lb House-made Meatball, Served with Our Spaghetti Sauce. Yiayia's VASILIKI'S Recipe for 40 years!!!!

Side of Sausage Sauce ... (2 Pieces)

$7.50

Served with our red sauce.

8 Piece Boneless Chicken Fillets .

$16.95

Pizzas

Small (10") Build Your Own Pizza

$14.00

Base price is for a small cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Small (10") House Special Pizza

$18.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.

Medium (14") Build Your Own Pizza

$17.00

Base price is for a regular cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Medium (14") House Special Pizza

$25.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.

Large (16") Build Your Own Pizza

$19.00

Base price is for a large cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Large (16") House Special Pizza

$29.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.

Gluten-Free (12") Build Your Own Pizza

$15.50

Base price is for a 10" gluten-free cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Gluten-Free (12") House Special Pizza

$19.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.

Sheet (18"x26") Build Your Own Pizza

$30.00

Base price is for a sheet cheese pizza. Choose your additional toppings to make it your own!

Sheet (18"x26") House Special Pizza

$52.00

Hamburger, mushrooms, onions, pepperoni, peppers, and sausage.

Gourmet Pizzas

Gourmet Anchovy Pizza

$16.00+

Sliced fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, parmesan, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet Artichoke Pizza

$16.00+

Artichoke hearts, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, BBQ sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.00+

Hot, spicy chicken, mozzarella cheese, and red sauce.

Gourmet Bob’s Special Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh spinach, tomatoes, potatoes, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet Broccoli Pizza

$16.00+

Broccoli, mozzarella cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs.

Gourmet Chicken Parmigiana Pizza

$16.00+

Diced chicken breast, red sauce topped with mozzarella and parmesan cheese.

Gourmet Chicken, Peppers, and Onions Pizza

$16.00+

Diced chicken breast, peppers, onions, red sauce, and mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Chicken Pesto Pizza

$16.00+

Grilled chicken, pesto sauce, sliced tomato, and mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Clam Pizza

$16.00+

Clams ,Fresh garlic, olive oil, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet Clams Casino Pizza

$16.00+

Olive oil, clams, bacon, fresh garlic, and mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Eggplant Pizza

$16.00+

Eggplant, mozzarella, parmesan cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet Hawaiian Pizza

$16.00+

Pineapples, Canadian bacon, and mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Limnos Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh tomatoes, olive oil, fresh garlic, mozzarella cheese, and herbs.

Gourmet Margherita Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, red sauce, olive oil, and fresh basil.

Gourmet Mousaka Pizza

$16.00+

Red sauce, ground beef & spices, potatoes, and eggplant, topped with mozzarella cheese.

Gourmet Old Town Greek Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh spinach, feta cheese, olive oil, fresh garlic, and herbs (no mozzarella).

Gourmet O.M.G. (Oh My God!!) Pizza

$16.00+

Fresh tomatoes, fresh garlic, zucchini, Greek olives, red onion, roasted peppers, and olive oil. The OMG Pizza is vegan and does not have cheese. If you would like to add cheese, please request in the Special Instructions area.

Gourmet Panagia Pizza

$16.00+

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, anchovies, hot peppers, Greek olives, and herbs (no cheese).

Gourmet Primavera Pizza

$16.00