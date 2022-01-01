Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza

Village Pizzeria - Orange Ave.

1,509 Reviews

$$

1206 Orange Ave

Coronado, CA 92118

Order Again

Packages

Double Play!

$22.99

small three topping pizza, side salad (caesar or house), two soft drinks

Homerun!

$39.99

large one topping pizza, garlic knots (6), entree size salad (caesar or house), two liter soda

Grand Slam!

$64.99

giant one topping pizza, garlic knots (12), family size salad (caesar or house), two liter soda

Appetizers

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$10.49

balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese

Meatball Sliders

$6.99

meatball, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce with a garlic knot bun

Garlic Knots (6)

$6.00Out of stock

bread knots tossed in garlic, parmesan, olive oil, and herbs

Family Garlic Knots (12)

$10.00Out of stock

bread knots tossed in garlic, parmesan, olive oil, and herbs

Mozzarella Sticks (5)

$11.49

fried mozzarella cheese coated in panko

Family Mozzarella Sticks (10)

$18.99

fried mozzarella cheese coated in panko

Zucchini Sticks (8)

$9.99

zucchini cut and coated in seasoned panko, then topped with parmesan cheese

Zucchini Sticks (16)

$15.99Out of stock

zucchini cut and coated in seasoned panko, then topped with parmesan cheese

Fries

$7.99

choice of garlic (tossed in garlic oil and seasoning) or regular

Single Garlic Knot

$1.00

Wings

One Pound

$18.49

seven chicken wings tossed in sauce of your choice

Two Pounds

$28.99

fourteen wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

Salads

Caesar Salad

$8.49+

parmesan cheese, croutons, VP's homemade Caesar dressing

Chopped Italian Salad

$11.49+

tomato, chickpeas, mushroom, artichoke, banana peppers, black olives, red onion, pepperoni, mortadella, provolone, mozzarella cheese, Italian dressing

Greek Salad

$10.49+

tomato, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana pepper, cucumber, Greek vinaigrette

House Salad

$8.49+

tomato, red onion, banana peppers, croutons, your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

$9.49+Out of stock

bacon, tomato, red onion, blue cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Red Pies New York Style

Cheese

$12.49+

mozzarella

Pepperoni

$14.99+

mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, crispy pepperoni cups

Hawaiian

$15.99+

mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Napoli

$13.99+

mozzarella, tomato, garlic, parmesan cheese, basil

Meathead

$17.99+

mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, Canadian bacon, meatball, crumbled spicy Italian sausage

Islander

$17.99+

mozzarella, Canadian bacon, green bell peppers, red onion, pineapple

Hippie

$20.49+

mozzarella, tomato, green bell peppers, red onion, mushroom, artichoke hearts, black olives

Works

$20.99+

mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, crumbled spicy Italian sausage, green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives

White Pies New York Style (garlic oil base - *no red sauce*)

Whitestone

$14.99+

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese

Spinach Ricotta

$17.99+

mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, kalamata olives

Brussels Sprouts

$18.99+

brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan cheese, ricotta, balsamic glaze (*no mozzarella cheese*)

Mediterranean

$20.99+

mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, spinach, artichoke hearts, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Billy Goat

$20.99+

mozzarella, spinach, roasted sweet pepper, oven roasted tomato, red onion, basil, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Roasted Veggie

$20.99+

spinach, roasted eggplant, artichoke hearts, roasted sweet pepper, oven roasted tomato, kalamata olives, feta cheese, parmesan cheese (*no mozzarella cheese*)

Sicilian Pies (thick double-baked, square pan crust - SM-8in/4pc, LG-16in/16pc)

Godfather

$16.99+

mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet onion, roasted sweet pepper

Sausage + Pepper

$18.99+

mozzarella, link sausage, roasted sweet onion, roasted sweet pepper, portabella mushroom

Hot Honey

$18.99+

mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, Canadian bacon, homemade hot honey

Specialty Pies

Funky Fungi

$20.99+

pesto base, mozzarella, fresh mozzarella, portabella mushroom, mushroom, parmesan cheese, New York style

BBQ Chicken

$20.99+

bbq sauce base, mozzarella, smoked mozzarella, bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, New York style

Pie of the Month

$20.99+

November: BHAM! - Butternut Squash Puree, Garlic Oil, Mozzarella, Hot Italian Ham, Honey Drizzle

Build Your Own Pie

Custom

$12.49+

build your pizza with toppings of your choice (extra $ per topping)

Pick 3 Combo

$15.49+

BEST DEAL! build your pizza with three toppings of your choice for the price of two

Calzones

Double Sausage Calzone

$16.99

crumbled and link sausage, mushroom, red onion, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Cheese Calzone

$13.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Calzone

$16.99

roasted eggplant, roasted sweet peppers, portabella mushroom, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Create your own Calzone

$14.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, your choice of two pizza toppings, includes a side of marinara sauce

Pasta

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

parmesan cream sauce, served with two garlic knots

Meat Lasagna

$18.99Out of stock

layered pasta sheets with pork sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce, served with two garlic knots

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.99

served with two garlic knots

Hoagies & Heros

Cheese Steak

$15.99

thin sliced steak, diced white onion, white American cheese, served on an amoroso roll, add roasted sweet peppers or mushrooms +$.050

Meatball Sub

$14.99

homemade meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on an amoroso roll

Sausage Parm

$14.99

link sausage, green bell peppers, red onion, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on a amoroso roll

Village Hero

$15.99

salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, Italian dressing, served on an amoroso roll

Sides & Add-ons

Ranch (4 oz.)

$0.75

homemade ranch

Large Ranch (16 oz.)

$4.00

homemade ranch

Meatballs (4)

$4.99

served with marinara sauce

Chicken Breast

$4.99

seasoned chicken breast

Kids Menu

Junior's Cheese Pizza

$8.99

Junior's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

Mac & Cheese

$8.99

served with plain bread knot

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

served with plain bread knot

Pasta with Butter

$8.99

served with plain bread knot

Desserts

Mootime Mud Pie

$9.00Out of stock

Mootime coffee ice cream, cold fudge, Oreo cookie crust

Sweetie Pie Slice

$6.00

layered dessert pie with chocolate chip cookie, brownie, and Oreos, served warm, topped with M&Ms

Sweetie Pie Whole

$30.00

layered dessert pie with chocolate chip cookie, brownie, and Oreos, served warm, topped with M&Ms

Zeppoli

$8.00

Italian street doughnut coated with powdered sugar and served with a side of Nutella

Mootime MooTaco

$7.00Out of stock

folded waffle cone filled with vanilla ice cream and dipped in chocolate, choice of sprinkles with fudge filling or chocolate chips with cookie dough filling

Mootime Ice Cream Pint

$10.00

Take & Bake Pizza Kit

Take & Bake Small

$8.00

includes small dough, mozzarella, sauce

Take & Bake Gluten Free

$7.00

includes gluten free dough (10in), mozzarella, sauce

Take & Bake Large

$10.00

includes large dough, mozzarella, sauce

Small Dough

$5.00

Large Dough

$7.00

Non-Alcoholic

Kids Drink (12oz)

$1.00+

Fountain Drink (22oz)

$3.23+

Bottled Drink

$5.00+

Beer

Bud Light

$5.00

Cali Creamin'

$7.80

Mother Earth Brewing Company

Orange Wit

$7.80

Coronado Brewing Company

Bikini Blonde

$7.80

Maui Brewing Company

Delicious IPA

$7.80

Stone Brewing Company

Oktoberhess

$7.80

Mike Hess Brewing Company

Hazy IPA

$7.80

Robot Panda Brewing Company

Pitchers

Pitcher Bud Light

$20.00

Craft Beer Pitcher

$24.70

Refill Growler

$19.00

ADD ON GROWLER CRAFT BEER

$15.00

Soda Pitcher (1 FREE REFILL)

$10.00

Seltzers & Ciders

Maui Lemonade Seltzer

$5.00

Stormalong Cider

$7.00

Wine by the Glass

Cabernet

$9.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Chianti

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$7.25

Pinot Noir

$8.00

Prosseco Split

$8.00

Vino

$7.00

Wine Bottles

Cabernet Bottle

$34.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$31.00

Chianti Bottle

$32.00

Pinot Grigio Bottle

$28.00

Pinot Noir Bottle

$35.00

Vino Rosso Bottle

$28.00

T-shirts

Def Leppard

$20.00+

Pink Floyd

$20.00+

Van Halen

$20.00+

Grateful Dead

$20.00+

Other

Hot Peppers

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE PLACE FOR PIZZA IN CORONADO Pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and hoagie sandwiches made-to-order with authentic ingredients! Find us at Orange Avenue just a block away from the Hotel del Coronado, or at the Coronado Ferry Landing with an unbeatable bay front view of Downtown San Diego!

Website

Location

1206 Orange Ave, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

