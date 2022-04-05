Village Pizzeria and Deli imageView gallery
Pizza

Village Pizzeria and Deli

14 Reviews

$$

182 Main Street

Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

Order Again

Popular Items

8 Cut NY Style Thin Crust
Boneless Wings
Wings-12

Calzones

BBQ Chicken Calzone

$13.75

White Broccoli Calzone

$13.75

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$13.75

Calzone

$10.00

Cheeseburger Calzone

$13.75

Chicken Bacon Ranch Calzone

$13.75

Chicken Parm Calzone

$13.75

Chicken Sorrento Calzone

$13.75

Hawaiian Calzone

$13.75

Italian Mix Calzone

$13.75

Lasagna Calzone

$13.75

Meatlovers Calzone

$13.75

Philly Calzone

$13.75

Shrimp Scampi Calzone

$13.75

The Works Calzone

$13.75

Veggie Calzone

$13.75

Spinach Calzone

$13.75

Pizza

6 Cut Pan Pizza

$10.25

8 Cut NY Style Thin Crust

$12.25

12 Cut Pan Pizza

$14.25

24 Cut Pan Pizza

$24.25

Tavern Pizza

$15.25

Specialty Pizza

White Broccoli 6 Cut

$12.50

Hawaiian 6 Cut

$12.50

Meat Lovers 6 Cut

$12.50

Chicken Parmigiana 6 Cut

$12.50

Lasagna 6 Cut

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken 6 Cut

$12.50

Shrimp Scampi 6 Cut

$12.50

Cheeseburger 6 Cut

$12.50

Philly Cheese-steak 6 Cut

$12.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch 6 Cut

$12.50

Veggie 6 Cut

$12.50

The Works 6 Cut

$12.50

BBQ Chicken 6 cut

$12.50

Spinach 6 Cut

$12.50

White Broccoli 8 Cut

$17.50

Hawaiian 8 Cut

$17.50

Meat Lovers 8 Cut

$17.50

Chicken Parmigiana 8 Cut

$17.50

Lasagna 8 Cut

$17.50

Buffalo Chicken 8 Cut

$17.50

Shrimp Scampi 8 Cut

$17.50

Cheeseburger 8 Cut

$17.50

Philly Cheese-steak 8 Cut

$17.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch 8 Cut

$17.50

Veggie 8 Cut

$17.50

The Works 8 Cut

$17.50

Bbq Chicken 8 Cut

$17.50

Spinach 8 Cut

$17.50

White Broccoli 12 Cut

$18.50

Hawaiian 12 Cut

$18.50

Meat Lovers 12 Cut

$18.50

Chicken Parmigiana 12 Cut

$18.50

Lasagna 12 Cut

$18.50

Buffalo Chicken 12 Cut

$18.50

Shrimp Scampi 12 Cut

$18.50

Cheeseburger 12 Cut

$18.50

Philly Cheese-steak 12 Cut

$18.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch 12 Cut

$18.50

Veggie 12 Cut

$18.50

The Works 12 Cut

$18.50

Bbq Chicken 12 Cut

$18.50

Spinach 12 Cut

$18.50

White Broccoli 24 Cut

$31.50

Hawaiian 24 Cut

$31.50

Meat Lovers 24 Cut

$31.50

Chicken Parmigiana 24 Cut

$31.50

Lasagna 24 Cut

$31.50

Buffalo Chicken 24 Cut

$31.50

Shrimp Scampi 24 Cut

$31.50

Cheeseburger 24 Cut

$31.50

Philly Cheese-steak 24 Cut

$31.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch 24 Cut

$31.50

Veggie 24 Cut

$31.50

The Works 24 Cut

$31.50

24 Cut Bbq Chicken

$31.50

Spinach 24 Cut

$31.50

Tavern Pizza

$15.25

White Broccoli Tavern

$19.50

Hawaiian Tavern

$19.50

Meat Lovers Tavern

$19.50

Chicken Parmigiana Tavern

$19.50

Lasagna Tavern

$19.50

Buffalo Chicken Tavern

$19.50

Shrimp Scampi Tavern

$19.50

Cheeseburger Tavern

$19.50

Philly Cheese-steak Tavern

$19.50

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tavern

$19.50

Veggie Tavern

$19.50

The Works Tavern

$19.50

Tavern Bbq Chicken

$19.50

Tavern Spinach

$19.50

Strombolis

BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$19.95

Broccoli Stromboli

$15.95

Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$19.95

Cheeseburger Stromboli

$19.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Stromboli

$19.95

Chicken Parm Stromboli

$19.95

Hawaiian Stromboli

$19.95

Italian Mix Stromboli

$19.95

Lasagna Stromboli

$19.95

Meatlovers Stromboli

$19.95

Pepperoni Stromboli

$15.95

Philly Cheesesteak Stromboli

$19.95

Shrimp Scampi Stromboli

$19.95

Stromboli

$14.95

Veggie Stromboli

$19.95

Works Stromboli

$19.95

Spinach Stromboli

$19.95

Appetizers

Battered Mushrooms

$7.75

Bread-sticks with Cheese

$7.75

Buffalo Garlic Knots(12)

$9.00

Cheddar Poppers (6)

$7.75

Chicken Tenders (6)

$7.75

Curley Fries

$6.75

Curley Fries W/Cheese

$6.50

Curley Fries W/Cheese & Bacon

$7.25

Curley FriesW/Gravy

$6.75

French Fries

$5.75

French Fries & Gravy

$6.50

French Fries with Cheese

$6.00

French Fries with Cheese & Bacon

$6.75

Fried Chicken Wings (12)

$14.50

Garlic Bread

$6.75

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$8.75

Garlic Knots (12)

$8.75

Mac N Cheese Bites (6)

$8.75

Mini Chicken Tacos (6)

$7.75

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.75

Onion Rings

$7.75

Potato Skins (4)

$8.75

Beverage

Brisk Iced Tea

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.75

Diet Ginger Ale

$3.75

Diet Pepsi

$3.75

Diet Pepsi Cherry

$3.75

Dr Pepper

$3.75

Ginger Ale

$3.75

Grape

$3.75

Hawain Punch

$3.75

Mountain Dew

$3.75

Mountain Dew Red

$3.75

Mountian Dew Blue

$3.75

Orange Crush

$3.75

Pepsi

$3.75

Pepsi Cherry

$3.75

Raspberry Ginger Ale

$3.75

Root Beer

$3.75

Sierra Mist

$3.75

Diet Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.75

Diet Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

Diet Pepsi Bottle

$2.75

Dr Pepper Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Blue Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Purple Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Red Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Yellow Bottle

$2.75

Gatorade Zero Bottle

$2.75

Ginger Ale Bottle

$2.75

Grape Bottle

$2.75

Mountain Dew Blue Bottle

$2.75

Mountain Dew Bottle

$2.75

Mountain Dew Red Bottle

$2.75

Orange Crush Bottle

$2.75

Pepsi Bottle

$2.75

Pepsi Cherry Bottle

$2.75

Pepsi Diet Cherry Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Diet Lemon Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Half N Half Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Lemon Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Peach Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Raspberry Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Sweet Tea Bottle

$2.75

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Bottle

$2.75

Root Beer Bottle

$2.75

Sierra Mist Bottle

$2.75

Water

$2.25

Coca Cola

$2.75

Diet Root Beer

$2.75

Cold Subs

American Mix Sub 6

$7.50

BLT Sub 6

$7.50

Ham Sub 6

$7.50

Italian Mix Sub 6

$7.50

Roast Beef Sub 6

$7.50

Tuna Sub 6

$7.50

Turkey Bacon Sub 6

$7.50

Turkey Sub 6

$7.50

Veggie Sub 6

$7.50

American Mix Sub 12

$10.75

BLT Sub 12

$10.75

Ham Sub 12

$10.75

Italian Mix Sub 12

$10.75

Roast Beef Sub 12

$10.75

Tuna Sub 12

$10.75

Turkey Bacon Sub 12

$10.75

Turkey Sub 12

$10.75

Veggie Sub 12

$10.75

Dinners

Baked Ziti Dinner

$13.50

Chicken Parmigiana Dinner

$14.50

Eggplant Parmigiana Dinner

$13.50

Fish N Chips

$14.95

Fishermans Basket

$16.95

Shrimp Basket

$15.95

Spaghetti Dinner

$10.50

Stuffed Shells Dinner

$14.50

Ziti Dinner

$10.50

Extras

Add Meatballs (2)

$3.00

Add Sausage (2)

$3.00

Cheese Sauce On Side 4 Oz

$1.50

Cocktail Sauce 4 Oz

$1.25

Dough (1) 1 1\2 Lb.

$3.00

Extra 2 Oz Marinara

$1.25

Extra Au Jus 4 Oz.

$1.25

Extra Blue Cheese 2oz.

$0.75

Extra Blue Cheese 4oz.

$1.25

Extra Coleslaw 4 Oz

$1.75

Extra Container Fee

$1.25

Extra Honey Mustard 4 Oz

$1.25

Extra Honey Mustard 2 Oz

$0.75

Extra Italian 2 Oz

$0.75

Extra Italian 4 Oz.

$1.25

Extra Marinara 4 Oz

$1.50

Extra Marinara 6 Oz

$3.75

Extra Melba 2 Oz

$1.00

Extra Oil N Vinegar 2 Oz

$0.75

Extra Ranch 2oz.

$0.75

Extra Ranch 4oz.

$1.25

Extra Russian 2 Oz

$0.75

Extra Russian 4 Oz

$1.25

Extra Zesty. 4 Oz

$1.25

ExtraTartar 4 Oz

$1.25

Garlic Parm Sauce 4 Oz

$1.25

Gravy On Side 4 Oz

$1.25

Hot Sauce 4 Oz

$1.25

Mayo 2 Oz

$0.75

Mayo 4 Oz.

$1.25

Medium Sauce 4 Oz

$1.25

Mild Sauce 4 Oz

$1.25

Pickle Spear

$1.50

Pickled Eggs (2)

$1.25

Pickled Eggs Jar

$8.75

Pickled Sausage (1)

$2.75

Sm.Pickled Sausage Jar

$9.75

Lrg Pickled Sausage Jar

$16.95

From the Grill

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.50

Bacon Mushroom Swiss Cheeseburger

$11.50

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.00

Cheeseburger

$10.25

Chicken Cheese Quesadilla

$11.50

Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch Sandwich

$11.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.50

Hamburger

$9.75

Mushroom Cheeseburger

$10.50

Village Burger

$12.00

Hot Subs

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$11.00

Chicken Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Chicken Tender Sub

$10.00

Eggplant Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Meatball Parmigiana Sub

$10.00

Philly Cheese-steak Sub

$11.00

Sausage Peppers Onions Marinara Mozzarella

$11.00

Sausage, Peppers, Onions Sub

$10.00

Steak & Cheese Sub

$10.00

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$11.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.50

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.50

Kids Hot Dog

$7.50

Kids Spaghetti

$7.50

Kids Ziti

$7.50

Salads

Antipasto Salad Large

$12.50

Antipasto Salad Small

$9.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad Large

$12.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad Small

$9.50

Chef Salad Large

$12.50

Chef Salad Small

$9.50

Coleslaw Medium

$6.75

Coleslaw-Large

$8.75

Coleslaw-Small

$5.75

Crispy Chicken Salad Large

$12.50

Crispy Chicken Salad Small

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad Small

$9.50

Grilled Chicken Salad Large

$12.50

Mac Salad Medium

$6.75

Mac Salad- Large

$8.75

Mac Salad- Small

$5.75

Pasta Salad Large

$8.75

Pasta Salad Medium

$6.75

Pasta Salad Small

$5.75

Potato Salad Medium

$6.75

Potato Salad-Large

$8.75

Potato Salad-Small

$5.75

Side Salad

$3.95

Tossed Salad Large

$8.50

Tossed Salad Small

$7.00

Wings

Boneless Wings

$10.75

Fried Chicken Wings

$14.50

Wings-12

$14.50

Wings-25

$28.50

Wings-50

$55.50

Wraps

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Crispy Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Veggie Wrap

$9.25
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Family-run pizzeria offering homemade soups and desserts, daily lunch and dinner specials. $10.00 Minimum on all Delivery Orders

182 Main Street, Hoosick Falls, NY 12090

Village Pizzeria and Deli image

