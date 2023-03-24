Village Pizzeria Bayside (Ferry Landing)

Restaurant header imageView gallery
Popular Items

Pick 3 Topping
Garlic Knots [6]
Chopped Italian Salad

Food

PACKAGES + COMBOS

Safety!

$22.99

Feeds 1-2 people! Small Salad Choice, Small 12" pick 3 topping, 2 fountain sodas Addition Add-on Deals may be added as well.

Field Goal!

$39.99

Feeds 4-5 people! [12] Pc Garlic Knots, Choice Entrée Salad, Large 1 Topping Pizza, 2 Liter Soda Addition Add-on Deals may be added as well.

Touchdown!

$64.99

Feeds 8-13 People! [12] Pc Garlic Knots, Family Salad Choice, Giant 28" 1 Topping Pizza, 2 Liter Soda Addition Add-on Deals may be added as well.

SLICES

Slices are not made after 6pm. All remaining counts would be added 15 minutes prior

Cheese

$5.00

Pepperoni

$5.00

Hawaiian

$5.00

Canadian Bacon & Pineapple

Napoli

$5.00

Tomato, Basil, Garlic, Parmesan

Sausage & Mushroom

$5.00

Sausage, Mushroom

Sicilian Style Slice

$5.00

Pepperoni, Bell Peppers, & Red Onion

Veggie

$5.00

Bell Peppers, Red Onion, Black Olives

Whitestone

$5.00

White Slice Mozzarella, Ricotta Cheese, Parmesan

Pie Of The Month Slice

Pie Of The Month Slice

$5.00

Cloudy with a chance of meatballs -Meatballs, Red Onion, Ricotta

Single Knot

$1.00

Side Ranch

$0.75

Side Marinara

$0.75

APPETIZERS

Garlic Knots [6]

Garlic Knots [6]

$7.00

bread knots tossed in garlic, parmesan, olive oil, and herbs

Family Garlic Knots [12]

Family Garlic Knots [12]

$11.00

bread knots tossed in garlic, parmesan, olive oil, and herbs

Mozzarella Sticks [5]

Mozzarella Sticks [5]

$13.49

fried mozzarella cheese coated in panko

Family Mozzarella Sticks [10]

Family Mozzarella Sticks [10]

$20.99

fried mozzarella cheese coated in panko

Meatball Sliders

Meatball Sliders

$8.99

meatball, mozzarella cheese, and marinara sauce with a garlic knot bun

Zucchini Sticks [8]

Zucchini Sticks [8]

$10.99

zucchini cut and coated in panko, then topped with parmesan cheese

Zucchini Sticks [16]

Zucchini Sticks [16]

$16.99

zucchini cut and coated in panko, then topped with parmesan cheese

Fries

$7.99

seasoned, crinkle cut style fries

Garlic Fries

$8.99

crinkle cut style fries, tossed in homemade garlic oil

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

Crispy Brussels Sprouts

$11.49

balsamic glaze, parmesan cheese

WINGS

Six Piece

$16.99

six pieces of jumbo chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

Ten Piece

$24.99

ten pieces of jumbo chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

Twenty Piece

$44.99

twenty pieces of jumbo chicken wings tossed in the sauce of your choice

SALADS

Caesar Salad

$11.49+

crisp romaine, shredded parmesan cheese, croutons, homemade Caesar dressing

Chopped Italian Salad

Chopped Italian Salad

$13.49+

lettuce, tomato, chickpeas, radicchio, mushroom, artichoke, banana peppers, black olives, red onion, pepperoni, mortadella, salami, provolone, mozzarella cheese (**CONTAINS PORK**)

Greek Salad

Greek Salad

$12.49+

crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion, feta cheese, kalamata olives, banana peppers, cucumber, tossed with greek vinaigrette

House Salad

$10.49+

crisp lettuce, tomato, red onion, banana peppers, croutons, your choice of dressing

Spinach Salad

Spinach Salad

$12.49+

bacon, tomato, bleu cheese, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette

RED PIES NEW YORK STYLE

Cheese

Cheese

$14.99+

mozzarella

Pepperoni

$19.99+

mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, crispy pepperoni cups

Hawaiian

$20.99+

mozzarella, Canadian bacon, pineapple

Napoli

Napoli

$15.99+

mozzarella, tomato, garlic, parmesan, basil

Meathead

Meathead

$19.99+

mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, Canadian bacon, meatball, crumbled spicy Italian sausage

Islander

$19.99+

mozzarella, Canadian bacon, red onion, pineapple, green bell pepper

Hippie

Hippie

$22.49+

mozzarella, tomato, artichoke, green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives

Works

Works

$22.99+

mozzarella, large aged pepperoni, crumbled spicy Italian sausage, green bell pepper, red onion, mushroom, black olives

WHITE PIES NEW YORK STYLE (Garlic Oil Base - *No Red Sauce*)

Whitestone

$16.99+

mozzarella, ricotta, parmesan cheese

Spinach Ricotta

$19.99+

fresh mozzarella, spinach, ricotta, kalamata olives

Brussels Sprouts

$20.99+

brussels sprouts, bacon, parmesan, ricotta, balsamic glaze, (no mozzarella cheese)

Mediterranean

$22.99+

fresh mozzarella, fresh spinach, artichoke, red onion, kalamata olives, feta cheese

Billy Goat

$22.99+

spinach, roasted sweet pepper, oven roasted tomato, red onions, basil, garlic, goat cheese, balsamic glaze

Roasted Veggie

$22.99+

spinach, roasted eggplant, roasted sweet peppers, oven roasted tomato, artichoke, Kalamata olives, feta cheese, parmesan cheese (no mozzarella cheese)

SICILIAN PIES (Thick Square Double-Baked Pan Pizza - SM-8in/4pc, LG-16in/16pc)

Thick Square Double-Baked Pan Pizza Small 8' Square - 4 slices Large 16" Square - 16 Slices

Godfather

$18.99+

fresh mozzarella, roasted sweet onion, roasted sweet pepper

Sausage + Pepper

$20.99+

mozzarella, link sausage, roasted sweet onion, roasted sweet pepper, portabella mushroom

Hot Honey

$20.99+

fresh mozzarella, large aged spicy pepperoni, Canadian bacon, homemade hot honey

SPECIALTY PIES

Funky Fungi

$22.99+

pesto base, fresh mozzarella, portabella mushroom, mushrooms, parmesan cheese, New York style

BBQ Chicken

$22.99+

bbq sauce base, smoked mozzarella, bbq chicken, red onion, cilantro, New York style

Pie Of The Month

Pie Of The Month

$22.99+

CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE OF MEATBALLS (Riccota clouds, Meatballs, & Red Onion)

BUILD YOUR OWN PIE

Just How You Like It!

Custom Cheese

$14.99+

Just How You Like It. Pick your crust style then choose your toppings. Sauce and Cheese included.

Pick 3 Topping

$17.49+

Choose your Crust Style. Choose 3 Toppings For a Good Deal!

CALZONES

Double Sausage Calzone

$18.99

mushroom, red onion, crumbled and link sausage, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Cheese Calzone

$15.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Veggie Calzone

$18.99

roasted eggplant, roasted sweet peppers, portabella mushroom, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes a side of marinara sauce

Create your own Calzone

Create your own Calzone

$16.99

ricotta and mozzarella cheese, includes two pizza toppings of your choice and a side of marinara sauce

PASTA

Fettucine Alfredo

$16.99

parmesan cream sauce, served with two garlic knots

Meat Lasagna

$18.99

layered pasta sheets with pork sausage, beef, mozzarella cheese, ricotta cheese, and marinara sauce, served with two garlic knots

Spaghetti Marinara

$14.99

served with two garlic knots

HOAGIES & HEROES

Cheese Steak

$15.99

thin sliced steak, diced white onion, white American cheese, served on an amoroso roll add roasted sweet peppers, mushroom +$.50

Meatball Sub

$15.99

homemade meatball, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on an amoroso roll

Sausage Parm

$15.99

link sausage, green bell peppers, red onion, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese, served on an amoroso roll

Village Hero

$15.99

salami, hot capicola, pepperoni, mortadella, provolone, lettuce, tomato, banana peppers, red onion, Italian dressing, served on an amoroso roll

SIDES + EXTRAS

Side Sauce

$0.75

Side Meatball 4

$4.99

Side Chicken

$4.99

KIDS MENU

Junior's Cheese Pizza

$8.99

8" Cheese Pizza (4 Slices)

Junior's Pepperoni Pizza

$8.99

8" Pepperoni Pizza (4 Slices)

Mac & Cheese

$8.99

served with a plain bread knot

Spaghetti Marinara

$8.99

served with a plain bread knot

Pasta with Butter

$8.99

served with a plain bread knot

DESSERTS

Mootime Mud Pie

$9.00

Mootime coffee ice cream, cold fudge, Oreo cookie crust

Sweetie Pie Slice

$10.00

layered dessert pie with chocolate chip cookie, brownie and Oreos, topped with M&Ms, served warm

Sweetie Pie Whole

$31.00Out of stock

layered dessert pie with chocolate chip cookie, brownie, and Oreos, topped with M&Ms, served warm

Zeppoli

$8.00

Italian street doughnut dusted with powdered sugar and served with chocolate dipping sauce

ADD Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00

Mootime Creamery Pint

$11.00

vanilla, chocolate or kookie monstah

Mootime MooTaco

$7.00

cookie dough ice cream in a waffle cone shell dipped in chocolate

Drinks

SOFT DRINKS

Coke (Free Refill)

Coke (Free Refill)

$4.00
Diet Coke (Free Refill)

Diet Coke (Free Refill)

$4.00
Dr. Pepper (Free Refill)

Dr. Pepper (Free Refill)

$4.00
Lemonade (Free Refill)

Lemonade (Free Refill)

$4.00
Sprite (Free Refill)

Sprite (Free Refill)

$4.00
Unsweetened Ice-T (Free Refill)

Unsweetened Ice-T (Free Refill)

$4.00

Kids 12oz Drink (No Refill)

$1.00

Apple Juice (No Refill)

$4.00

Arnold Palmer (Free Refill)

$4.00
Bottled Sparkling Water (Topo Chico)

Bottled Sparkling Water (Topo Chico)

$4.50
Bottled Water (Dasani)

Bottled Water (Dasani)

$4.00
Bottled Mexican Coke

Bottled Mexican Coke

$4.50
2L Coke

2L Coke

$8.00
2L Diet Coke

2L Diet Coke

$8.00
2L Sprite

2L Sprite

$8.00

DRAFT BEER PINTS

Draft Beer Pints (Happy Hour from 3pm-6pm) $5 Craft Drafts $3 Domestic
Maui Blonde Lager Pint

Maui Blonde Lager Pint

$8.50

MAUI BREWING COMPANY BLONDE LAGER KIHEI, HI 4.8% ABV

Stormalong Mass Appeal Hard Cider Pint

Stormalong Mass Appeal Hard Cider Pint

$8.50

STORMALONG CIDER APPLE HARD CIDER SHERBORN, MA 5.5% ABV

Thorn Barrio Lager Pint

Thorn Barrio Lager Pint

$8.50

THORN BREWING BARRIO LAGER SAN DIEGO, CA 4.5% ABV

Cali Creamin' Ale Pint

Cali Creamin' Ale Pint

$8.50

MOTHER EARTH BREWING COMPANY VANILLA CREAM ALE VISTA, CA 5.0% ABV

Bud Light Pint

Bud Light Pint

$5.50

ANHEUSER-BUSCH AMERICAN LIGHT LAGER ST. LOUIS, MO 4.2 % ABV

Peppers & Peaches IPA Pint

Peppers & Peaches IPA Pint

$8.50

CLAREMONT CRAFT ALES INDIA PALE ALE (IPA) CLAREMONT, CA 6.2 % ABV

Modern Times Hazy IPA Pint

Modern Times Hazy IPA Pint

$8.50

MODERN TIMES BEER HAZY INDIA PALE ALE (IPA) SAN DIEGO, CA 7.2% ABV

Coronado Brewing Orange Wit' Pint

Coronado Brewing Orange Wit' Pint

$8.50

CORONADO BREWING COMPANY WHEAT BEER/ WIT CORONADO, CA 5.2% ABV

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA Pint

Latitude 33 Blood Orange IPA Pint

$8.50

LATTITUDE 33 BREWING INDIA PALE ALE (IPA) VISTA, CA 7.2% ABV

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale Pint

Pizza Port Chronic Amber Ale Pint

$8.50

PIZZA PORT BREWING COMPANY RED ALE / AMBER ALE CARLSBAD, CA 4.9% ABV

Stone Delicious IPA Pint

Stone Delicious IPA Pint

$8.50

STONE BREWING INDIA PALE ALE (IPA) CARLSBAD, CA 7.7% ABV

Yosemite Pale Ale Pint

Yosemite Pale Ale Pint

$8.50

MAMMOTH BREWING COMPANY PALE ALE MAMMOTH LAKES, CA 5.5% ABV

BOTTLES & CANS

Corona 12oz Bottle

Corona 12oz Bottle

$4.50

GRUPO MODELO 12oz CORONA EXTRA MEX LAGER MAZATLAN, SINALOA MX 4.5% ABV

Buenavida Stone Hard Seltzer 12oz Bottle

Buenavida Stone Hard Seltzer 12oz Bottle

$4.50

STONE BREWING HARD SELTZER (2 FLAVORS) ESCONDIDO, CA 5.0% ABV

Fistful of Gummies Fruited Sour 16oz Can

Fistful of Gummies Fruited Sour 16oz Can

$9.00

SECOND CHANCE BEER COMPANY 16oz FRUITED SOUR SAN DIEGO, CA 5.0% ABV

2 Towns Blueberry Cider 12oz Can

2 Towns Blueberry Cider 12oz Can

$5.50

2 TOWNS CIDER HOUSE BLUEBERRY COSMIC CRISP CIDER CORVALLIS, OR 8.0% ABV

2 Towns Tropical Cider 12oz Can

2 Towns Tropical Cider 12oz Can

$5.50

2 TOWNS CIDER HOUSE COSMIC CRISP TROPICAL CIDER CORVALLIS, OR 8.0% ABV

Maui Lemonade Hard Seltzer 12 oz Can

Maui Lemonade Hard Seltzer 12 oz Can

$4.50

MAUI BREWING COMPANY HARD SELTZER KIHEI, HI 5.0% ABV

Retail

Pink Floyd Print Merch

SM - Black - PF

$20.00

MED - Black - PF

$20.00Out of stock

LG - Black - PF

$20.00

XL - Black - PF

$20.00Out of stock

XXL - Black - PF

$20.00Out of stock

3XL - Black - PF

$20.00Out of stock

Tank Top - PF

$18.00

Van Halen Print Merch

M - Black - VH

$20.00

L - Black - VH

$20.00

Def Leppard Print Merch

SM - Black - DL

$20.00

SM - Grey - DL

$20.00

MED - Black - DL

$20.00

LG - Black - DL

$20.00

LG - Grey - DL

$20.00Out of stock

XL - Grey - DL

$20.00Out of stock

XL - Black - DL

$20.00

XXL - Black - DL

$20.00Out of stock

XXL - Grey - DL

$20.00Out of stock

3XL - Black - DL

$20.00Out of stock

4XL - Black - DL

$20.00

Grateful Dead Print Merch

XS - Black - GP

$20.00

S - Black - GP

$20.00

S - Grey - GP

$20.00

M - Black - GP

$20.00

M - Grey - GP

$20.00

L - Black - GP

$20.00Out of stock

L - Grey - GP

$20.00Out of stock

XL - Black - GP

$20.00

XL - Grey - GP

$20.00

2XL - Black - GP

$20.00

2XL - Grey - GP

$20.00Out of stock

3XL - Black - GP

$20.00Out of stock

3XL - Grey - GP

$20.00Out of stock

Get Knotty Merch

Visors

$20.00

GN - Tank Top

$18.00

Miscellaneous Items

VP Hot Pepper Seasoning

$4.25
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markCash-Only
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markBike Parking
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markBuffet
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

THE PLACE FOR PIZZA IN CORONADO Pizzas, calzones, pasta dishes and hoagie sandwiches made-to-order with authentic ingredients! Find us at Orange Avenue just a block away from the Hotel del Coronado, or at the Coronado Ferry Landing with an unbeatable bay front view of Downtown San Diego.

Website

Location

1201 First Street, Coronado, CA 92118

Directions

Gallery
Village Pizzeria Bayside image
Village Pizzeria Bayside image
Village Pizzeria Bayside image

