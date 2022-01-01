Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Pizzeria Larchmont

131 North Larchmont Boulevard

Los Angeles, CA 90004

Popular Items

Garlic knots half dozen

Salads

Ceasar Salad Small

$14.50

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese with Homemade dressing.

Ceasar Salad Large

$19.95

Romaine Lettuce, Homemade Croutons, Shaved Parmesan Cheese with Homemade Croutons.

House Garden Salad Small

$6.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and black olives.

House Garden Salad Large

$9.95

Lettuce, tomatoes, red cabbage, carrots, and black olives.

Additions

Garlic Roll

$2.50

2 oz. Marinara

$1.00

1/2 Cup Marinara

$2.95

Full Cup Marinara

$5.00

2 oz. Pesto

$3.00

2 oz. Ranch

$0.95

Pepperoncini

$1.50

Side of Chicken

$5.00

Meatball A-La-Cart

$5.75

Garlic knots half dozen

$4.99

Garlic knots dozen

$9.99

Specialty Pizza

Plain Pizza

$27.95+

Veggie Pizza

$35.75+

Pollo Pizza

$34.45+

Pesto Pizza

$35.75+

Ham & Pineapple Pizza

$32.85+

Clam & Garlic Pizza

$35.75+

Greek Pizza

$34.45+

Village Special VSYF

$37.95+

Village Special Pizza VSNF

$37.65+

Veggie II Pizza

$37.65+

Estafeta Pizza

$37.63+

Buffalo Chicken

$28.95+

Individual Pizza

9" Neapolitan Individual

$11.95

9" Gluten Free Neapolitan Individual

$11.95

Neapolitan By The Slice

CYO Neapolitan Slice

$4.75

Greek Neapolitan Slice

$5.85

Clam & Garlic Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Pesto Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Veggie Neapolitan Slice

$6.50

Cheese Neapolitan Slice

$6.25

Pepperoni Neapolitan Slice

$6.95

Sicilian By The Slice

CYO Sicilian Slice

$4.95

Greek Sicilian Slice

$5.95

Veggie Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Clam & Garlic Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Pesto Sicilian Slice

$6.60

Cheese Sicilian Slice

$6.45

Pepperoni Sicilian Slice

$7.15

Create Your Own Pizza

CYO 16" Neapolitan

$30.85+

CYO 18" Neapolitan

$34.15+

CYO Half Sicilian

$29.85+

CYO Whole Sicilian

$39.85+

Fountain

Diet Coke

$3.90

Root Beer

$3.90

Sprite

$3.00

Coke

$3.90

Can

Can Coke

$2.75

Can Diet Coke

$2.75

Can Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Can Ginger Ale

$2.75

Can Orange Crush

$2.75

Can Sprite

$2.75

Cali Water

$3.75

Bottled

Dr. Brown's Black Cherry

$3.50

Stewart's Orange Cream

$3.50Out of stock

Snapple Peach

$3.50

Snapple Kiwi - Strawberry

$3.50

Snapple Fruit Punch

$3.50Out of stock

San Pellegrino

$4.25

Merchandise

VP Shirt

$22.95
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

New York Style Pizza

Location

131 North Larchmont Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA 90004

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

