Village Shoppe 501 S Talbot St

501 S Talbot St

St. Michaels, MD 21663

Order Again

Popular Items

Cream of Potato
Roast Beef and Brie Panini
Beef Vegetable Stew

Sandwiches

Italian Cold Cut

$10.00

Classic Italian Sandwich - Sub Roll Made with fresh sliced Salami, Pepperoni, and Ham Provolone Cheese, Oil/Vinegar, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion A winner, and one of the staff's absolute favorites.

Roast Beef and Brie Panini

$12.00

Fresh sliced roast beef, laid on a bed of horseradish sauce, arugula. Topped with a fresh cut of Brie cheese, and pickled red onions. Then toasted to perfection for an amazing sandwich that delights the tastebuds every time.

Chicken Salad

$9.00

We are known for having the best chicken salad around! This sandwich is simply delicious - shredded lettuce, tomato, and onions on a croissant. Fresh, easy, and one of our all time favorites here at the shop.

Corned Beef - Pastrami Reuben

$12.00

All time classic Reuben! Fresh sliced corned beef and pastrami, on marbled rye bread, with Swiss Cheese, our Dijon/1K Island sauce, and Sauerkraut. Hot pressed to make it all come together.

The John Belser - Tuna Salad Sandwich

$7.99

We love all things good here at The Village Shoppe Good music, good people, and of course, John Belser. One of our favorite customers, and our favorite sandwiches to make. Our house made tuna salad, on wheat bread with shredded lettuce, onion, and mustard.

Caprese Panini

$10.00

We love pesto, and what better way to enjoy it than with fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato and on a ciabatta bread finished on the panini press!

Turkey Bacon Gouda Panini

$12.00

Our take on a seriously delicious turkey bacon sandwich. Fresh sliced Turkey, 2 pieces of bacon, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda, and 1K Island dressing! Can't go wrong!

Vegetarian Coleslaw Sandwich

$7.00

For a delicious vegetarian option in all seasons, we offer our Coleslaw Sandwich! White Bread, House-made Slaw, fresh cucumber, tomato and provolone cheese

Housemade Soups

Chicken Noodle

$4.00+Out of stock

Slow cooked chicken from our butcher, seasoned to perfection, with vegetables and noodles that take you straight to that home made memory.

Village Shoppe Chili

$4.00+Out of stock

Chili is a hot topic! We pride ourselves in using the best ingredients available to our shoppe. Fresh ground beef, and tomatoes harvested from farmers - create the base of some of the best chili you'll have. Texas style, with some heat, and easy to enjoy straight, or with chips - we love to pair with sour cream, cheese, and cilantro! Try some today

Cream of Potato

$4.00+

Creamy Potato Soup! Delicious anytime of the year!

Beef Vegetable Stew

$4.00+

Slow cooked Beef and vegetables in house, seasoned to perfection.

Charcuterie Platters

Small Charcuterie Pack

$14.99

Serves 1-2 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -3 fresh sliced cured meats -2 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**

Medium Charcuterie Pack

$19.99

Serves 3-4 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -4 fresh sliced cured meats -2 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**

Large Charcturie Pack

$24.99

Serves 5-6 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -5 fresh sliced cured meats -3 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**

Creekstone Farms

Ribeye

$19.99

Creekstone Farms Ribeye USDA Choice Grade

Extra Thick Ribeye

$24.99

2" average ribeye

New York Strip

$23.99

Fresh cut New York Strip, trimmed and ready to cook

Filet

$34.99

Tender, delicious, Creekstone Filets. Trimmed and portioned to perfection for an amazing experience. 1lb yield per unit

Darland Manor Farms

Fresh Ground Beef

$6.99

Ground fresh in house with trimmings from premium cuts of hand trimmed beef. 1lb package.

NY Strip Steaks

$19.99Out of stock

NY strip steaks USDA certified Angus, choice grade 1in thickness. Package of 2 steaks.

Thick Cut NY Strip Steaks

$26.99Out of stock

Thick cut NY strip steaks USDA certified Angus, choice grade 1.5in thickness. Package of 2 steaks.

Shenandoah Valley Group

Loin Lamb Chops

$24.99Out of stock

Maryland lamb, bone-in loin chops 1.5in thick. Pack of 2 chops.

Lamb Rib Chops

$24.99

Maryland lamb bone-in rib chops. Package of 4 rib chops.

Full Maryland Lamb Rack

$49.98Out of stock

Frenched Maryland rack of lamb. 8 Rib rack.

Maryland Rack Half

$24.99Out of stock

Frenched Maryland half rack of lamb. 4 rib rack

Ground Lamb

$14.99Out of stock

Maryland lamb freshly ground in house. 1lb package.

Ground Pork

$7.99Out of stock

Fresh ground pork, made to order, in house! 1lb package.

Bone-In Center Cut Pork Chops

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh cut Bone-In Pork Chops, averaging 1" Thickness. Pack of 2 chops.

Extra Thick Bone-In Pork Chop

$6.99Out of stock

Fresh cut Bone in Pork Chop, - 1.5" Thickness. Package of 2 chops.

Thin Cut Bone-in Pork Chops

$6.99Out of stock

Thin cut bone-in pork chops. 0.5in thick, package of 4 chops.

Bone-in Centercut Pork Roast

$29.99Out of stock

Bone-in center cut pork roast. 4 Rib roast trimmed and tied.

Bone-in Stuffed Pork Chops

$19.99Out of stock

Bone-in pork chops stuffed with bread stuffing. 1.5in thickness, package of 2 chops.

Boneless Pork Chops

$7.99

Boneless pork chops cut at 1in thick. Package of 2 chops.

Thick Cut Boneless Pork Chops

$12.99

Boneless thick cut pork chops, 1.5in thick, package of 2 chops.

Thin Cut Boneless Pork Chops

$4.99

Boneless pork chops cut at 0.5in thick. Package of 4 chops.

Boneless Centercut Pork Roast

$24.99

Boneless center cut pork roast trimmed and tied. 3lb average.

Boneless Stuffed Pork Chops

$19.99

Boneless pork chops stuffed with bread stuffing. 1.5in thick, package of 2 chops.

Bacon

$7.99

Fresh hickory smoked bacon. 1lb package.

Pepper Bacon

$7.99

Fresh hickory smoked bacon seasoned with coarse black pepper. 1lb package.

Fresh Store Made Breakfast Sausage

$6.99

Bulk sage based breakfast sausage made fresh daily in store. 1lb Package.

Fresh Cut Chicken

Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$11.99

Boneless skinless chicken breast, hand trimmed, 2 pack.

Thin Sliced Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast

$5.99

Thin cut, hand trimmed, boneless skinless chicken breast 2 pack.

Bone-in Skin On Chicken Breast

$8.99

Bone-in skin on chicken breast, hand trimmed, 2 pack.

Chicken Wings

$5.99

Hand cut, whole chicken wings, package of 6 wings.

Chicken Drumsticks

$4.99

