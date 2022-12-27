- Home
Village Shoppe 501 S Talbot St
501 S Talbot St
St. Michaels, MD 21663
Sandwiches
Italian Cold Cut
Classic Italian Sandwich - Sub Roll Made with fresh sliced Salami, Pepperoni, and Ham Provolone Cheese, Oil/Vinegar, Hot & Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion A winner, and one of the staff's absolute favorites.
Roast Beef and Brie Panini
Fresh sliced roast beef, laid on a bed of horseradish sauce, arugula. Topped with a fresh cut of Brie cheese, and pickled red onions. Then toasted to perfection for an amazing sandwich that delights the tastebuds every time.
Chicken Salad
We are known for having the best chicken salad around! This sandwich is simply delicious - shredded lettuce, tomato, and onions on a croissant. Fresh, easy, and one of our all time favorites here at the shop.
Corned Beef - Pastrami Reuben
All time classic Reuben! Fresh sliced corned beef and pastrami, on marbled rye bread, with Swiss Cheese, our Dijon/1K Island sauce, and Sauerkraut. Hot pressed to make it all come together.
The John Belser - Tuna Salad Sandwich
We love all things good here at The Village Shoppe Good music, good people, and of course, John Belser. One of our favorite customers, and our favorite sandwiches to make. Our house made tuna salad, on wheat bread with shredded lettuce, onion, and mustard.
Caprese Panini
We love pesto, and what better way to enjoy it than with fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato and on a ciabatta bread finished on the panini press!
Turkey Bacon Gouda Panini
Our take on a seriously delicious turkey bacon sandwich. Fresh sliced Turkey, 2 pieces of bacon, arugula, tomato, smoked gouda, and 1K Island dressing! Can't go wrong!
Vegetarian Coleslaw Sandwich
For a delicious vegetarian option in all seasons, we offer our Coleslaw Sandwich! White Bread, House-made Slaw, fresh cucumber, tomato and provolone cheese
Housemade Soups
Chicken Noodle
Slow cooked chicken from our butcher, seasoned to perfection, with vegetables and noodles that take you straight to that home made memory.
Village Shoppe Chili
Chili is a hot topic! We pride ourselves in using the best ingredients available to our shoppe. Fresh ground beef, and tomatoes harvested from farmers - create the base of some of the best chili you'll have. Texas style, with some heat, and easy to enjoy straight, or with chips - we love to pair with sour cream, cheese, and cilantro! Try some today
Cream of Potato
Creamy Potato Soup! Delicious anytime of the year!
Beef Vegetable Stew
Slow cooked Beef and vegetables in house, seasoned to perfection.
Charcuterie Platters
Small Charcuterie Pack
Serves 1-2 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -3 fresh sliced cured meats -2 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**
Medium Charcuterie Pack
Serves 3-4 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -4 fresh sliced cured meats -2 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**
Large Charcturie Pack
Serves 5-6 Guests Comfortably This offering includes: -5 fresh sliced cured meats -3 cheeses -Cornichon Pickles (Gherkins) -Mustard **The meats and cheeses vary seasonally, but are of top choice to maintain a special experience**
Creekstone Farms
Darland Manor Farms
Ribeye
Creekstone Farms Ribeye USDA Choice Grade
Extra Thick Ribeye
2" average ribeye
Eye Round Roast
Eye Round Steak
Top Round Roast
Top Round Steak
Bottom Round Roast
Flank Steak
Skirt Steak
Beef Belly
Chuck Eye Steak
Minute Steak
Short Rib
Boneless Short Rib
Korean Style Short Rib
USDA Choice Grade
Extra Thick Ribeye
2" average ribeye
Flank Steak
Beef Belly
Chuck Eye Steak
Short Rib
Boneless Short Rib
Korean Style Short Rib
Fresh Ground Beef
Ground fresh in house with trimmings from premium cuts of hand trimmed beef. 1lb package.
NY Strip Steaks
NY strip steaks USDA certified Angus, choice grade 1in thickness. Package of 2 steaks.
Thick Cut NY Strip Steaks
Thick cut NY strip steaks USDA certified Angus, choice grade 1.5in thickness. Package of 2 steaks.
Shenandoah Valley Group
Loin Lamb Chops
Maryland lamb, bone-in loin chops 1.5in thick. Pack of 2 chops.
Lamb Rib Chops
Maryland lamb bone-in rib chops. Package of 4 rib chops.
Full Maryland Lamb Rack
Frenched Maryland rack of lamb. 8 Rib rack.
Maryland Rack Half
Frenched Maryland half rack of lamb. 4 rib rack
Ground Lamb
Maryland lamb freshly ground in house. 1lb package.
Ground Pork
Fresh ground pork, made to order, in house! 1lb package.
Bone-In Center Cut Pork Chops
Fresh cut Bone-In Pork Chops, averaging 1" Thickness. Pack of 2 chops.
Extra Thick Bone-In Pork Chop
Fresh cut Bone in Pork Chop, - 1.5" Thickness. Package of 2 chops.
Thin Cut Bone-in Pork Chops
Thin cut bone-in pork chops. 0.5in thick, package of 4 chops.
Bone-in Centercut Pork Roast
Bone-in center cut pork roast. 4 Rib roast trimmed and tied.
Bone-in Stuffed Pork Chops
Bone-in pork chops stuffed with bread stuffing. 1.5in thickness, package of 2 chops.
Boneless Pork Chops
Boneless pork chops cut at 1in thick. Package of 2 chops.
Thick Cut Boneless Pork Chops
Boneless thick cut pork chops, 1.5in thick, package of 2 chops.
Thin Cut Boneless Pork Chops
Boneless pork chops cut at 0.5in thick. Package of 4 chops.
Boneless Centercut Pork Roast
Boneless center cut pork roast trimmed and tied. 3lb average.
Boneless Stuffed Pork Chops
Boneless pork chops stuffed with bread stuffing. 1.5in thick, package of 2 chops.
Bacon
Fresh hickory smoked bacon. 1lb package.
Pepper Bacon
Fresh hickory smoked bacon seasoned with coarse black pepper. 1lb package.
Fresh Store Made Breakfast Sausage
Bulk sage based breakfast sausage made fresh daily in store. 1lb Package.
Fresh Cut Chicken
Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
Boneless skinless chicken breast, hand trimmed, 2 pack.
Thin Sliced Boneless Skinless Chicken Breast
Thin cut, hand trimmed, boneless skinless chicken breast 2 pack.
Bone-in Skin On Chicken Breast
Bone-in skin on chicken breast, hand trimmed, 2 pack.
Chicken Wings
Hand cut, whole chicken wings, package of 6 wings.
Chicken Drumsticks
Chicken d