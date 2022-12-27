Village Shoppe 501 S Talbot St

Village Shoppe Chili

$4.00 + Out of stock

Chili is a hot topic! We pride ourselves in using the best ingredients available to our shoppe. Fresh ground beef, and tomatoes harvested from farmers - create the base of some of the best chili you'll have. Texas style, with some heat, and easy to enjoy straight, or with chips - we love to pair with sour cream, cheese, and cilantro! Try some today