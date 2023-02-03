Village Square Cafe
276 Reviews
$$
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 10:00 pm
A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.
66 Village Sq, Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, MD 21210
