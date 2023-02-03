Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Square Cafe

276 Reviews

$$

66 Village Sq

Village of Cross Keys

Baltimore, MD 21210

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Retail Beverage

Apple Juice

$1.90

Arnold Palmer

$2.35

Chocolate Milk

$2.00

Coconut Water

$2.95Out of stock

Cranberry Juice

$1.90

Deer Park Water

$1.75

Dr. Brown

$1.80

Gatorade

$2.35

Kombucha

$3.95Out of stock

La Croix

$1.60Out of stock

Milk

$1.50

Mystic

$2.35Out of stock

Orange Juice

$1.90

Perrier

$1.95

Pineapple Juice

$1.80Out of stock

Snapple

$1.95

Soda Can

$1.35

V8

$2.35

Vitamin Water

$2.35

Yerba Mate

$3.50Out of stock

Mini Gatorade

$1.75

Mini Gatorade

$1.65

Coffee & Tea

MUG (free refills)

$3.00

Iced Coffee (free refills)

$2.79

Iced Tea (free refills)

$2.79

Coffee

$2.25+

Latte

$2.95+

Cappuccino

$2.95+

Chai

$2.95+

Cafe Au Lait

$2.55+

Hot Choc

$2.65+

Mocha

$3.45+

Americano

$2.35+

Extra Shot

$0.75

Espresso

$1.75+

Tea Steamer

$3.00

Extra Tea Bag

$1.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Almond Milk

$0.60

Soy Milk

$0.60

To Go Refill

$0.94

1 lbs Zeke's Reg

$14.95

1 lbs Zeke's Decaf

$15.95

Box of Joe To-Go

$18.95

Oat Milk

$0.60Out of stock

Betty Drink

$4.10

Pastries & More

Almond Horn

$3.25

Apple Walnut Cake

$2.95

Banana Nut Loaf

$2.50

Apple Betty

$3.25

Brownies

$2.50

Carrot Cake

$2.95

Choc Top Cookie

$1.59

Cin Bun

$2.95

Cinnamon Nut Stick

$3.50

Cookie - Choc Chip/Oatmeal Rais

$1.50

Cupcakes

$3.25Out of stock

D.O. Muffin

$2.00

Danish

$3.50

Gluten Free Cookie

$2.50

Icebox Cookie

$1.50

Lemon Cake

$2.50

Mandel Bread

$1.50Out of stock

Mini Danish

$1.50Out of stock

Mini Eclair

$1.75Out of stock

Muffin

$3.25

Pumpkin Choc Chip Loaf

$2.50

Rainbow Cake

$2.75

Ruggula

$0.94

Scone

$2.95

Sticky Bun

$3.45

Teacake

$3.25

Vanilla Rum Bundt Cake

$4.95

Breakfast & Lunch Specials

Special Burger

$11.95

Special Pizza

$10.95

Bagels & Toast

Bagel - Toasted

$1.95

Bagel - No Toast

$1.85

Bagel - Butter

$1.95

Bagel - Cream Cheese

$2.95

Bagel - Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.50

Bagel - Peanut Butter

$2.50

Bagel & Egg

$4.50

Bagel - Eg/Ch

$5.95

Bagel - Eg/Ch/Meat

$7.50

Bagel - Ch/Meat

$5.50

Toast - Eg/Ch

$5.95

Toast - Eg/Ch/Meat

$7.50

Toast - Ch/Meat

$5.50

Breakfast Entrees

Oatmeal

$6.95

Eggs & Toast

$6.25

Early Bird

$9.95

Kale Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Cross Keys Bagel

$13.95Out of stock

BYO Omelet

$10.35

Veggie Omelet

$12.95

Roland Park Omelet

$12.75

Greek Omelet

$12.95

Western Omelet

$12.95

Big Breakfast

$12.95

Pancakes

French Toast

$9.95

Big Easy

$10.95

*Single Egg*

$2.50

*Two Eggs*

$4.00

*Three Eggs*

$6.00

Soups

TURKEY & WILD RICE

$4.25+

Salads

Village Square Cobb Salad

$13.95

Chef Salad

$13.95

Mediterranean Salad

$11.95

Classic Caesar

$9.00

Mixed Greens

$9.00

Small Caesar

$5.50

Small Mixed Greens

$5.50

Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$11.95

Powerhouse Wrap

$9.95

Burger & Fries

$11.95

Turkey Burger

$11.95Out of stock

Reuben

$10.95

Rachel

$10.95

BLT

$9.50

Black Bean Burger

$10.95

Grilled Millie

$9.50

Shrimp Salad Sandwich

$13.95

Deli Sandwich

$9.95

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$10.95

Chicken Salad Melt

$9.95

Tuna Salad Melt

$9.95

Combos

Combo

$9.95

Pizza

Margherita

$10.95

BYO Pizza

$10.25

Plain Cheese Pizza

$8.95

Sides

Side Toast 1 Pc

$1.25

Side Toast 2 Pc

$2.50

Side French Fries

$2.95

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$2.95

Side Home Fries

$2.95

Side Cheddar Grits

$2.95

Side Bacon

$2.95

Side Sausage

$2.95

Side Turkey Sausage

$2.95

Side Ham

$2.95

Side Chips

$1.50

Side Cole Slaw

$1.50

Side Pasta Salad

$1.50

Side Veg du Jour

$3.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Side Applesauce

$1.00

Side Cream Cheese

$1.00

Side Sour Cream

$0.75

Side fruit (monkey dish)

$2.50

Side Tomato Slices

$1.50

$Add On$

Add 1 Egg

$2.50

Almond Milk

$0.60

Almonds

$0.50

Anchovies

$0.50

Artichoke

$1.50

Avocado

$1.50

Bacon

$1.80

Bananas

$1.00

Blueberries

$1.00

Bowl Upgrade

$1.00

Capers

$0.50

Cheese

$1.00

Choc Chips

$1.00

Chorizo

$1.80

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Crock Upgrade

$1.50

Crostini (3)

$0.50

Cucumber

$0.50

Dried Cranberries

$0.75

Extra Fruit

$1.50

Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Grilled Salmon

$7.50

Ham

$1.80

Honey

$0.25

Hummus

$1.00

Jalapeno

$0.50

Kale

$1.00

Lettuce

$0.50

Maple Syrup

$2.00

Mushroom

$1.50

Olives

$0.50

Onion - Grilled

$0.50

Onion - Raw

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Pepperoni

$1.00

Pesto

$0.75

Pico de Gallo

$0.75

Prosciutto

$3.50

Raisins

$0.50

Red Peppers

$0.75

Sausage

$1.80

Scoop Chicken Salad

$5.00

Scoop Egg Salad

$5.00

Scoop Shrimp Salad

$8.00

Scoop Tuna Salad

$5.00

Side of Salad Dressing

$0.50

Smoked Salmon

$8.00

Soy Milk

$0.60

Spinach

$0.80

Sprouts

$0.75

Strawberries

$1.00

Sub Side Salad

$2.50

Tomato

$0.75

Turkey

$4.00

Turkey Sausage

$1.80

Walnuts

$0.50

Kids Menu

K - Cheeseburger

$5.95

K - Chicken Tenders

$6.95

K - Grilled Cheese

$5.95

Kids Pancakes

$4.95

K - PBJ

$5.95

Retail Food

Banana

$1.00Out of stock

Caramel

$0.75Out of stock

Retail Fruit Cup

$4.35

Fruit Cup - Berries ONLY

$5.50

Loaf of Bread

$9.00

VSC Travel Mug

$7.95

Yogurt Parfait

$4.95

Granola Per Ounce

$0.65

Quart of Fresh Fruit

$13.00

BAG TAX

BAG TAX

Attributes and Amenities
check markLoyalty and Reward Programs
check markWi-Fi
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

A casual eatery and neighborhood gathering spot serving fresh, simple fare in a warm & inviting setting.

Website

Location

66 Village Sq, Village of Cross Keys, Baltimore, MD 21210

Directions

Gallery
Village Square Cafe image
Village Square Cafe image
Village Square Cafe image

Similar restaurants in your area

Johnny's - 4800 Roland Ave
orange starNo Reviews
4800 Roland Ave Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurantnext
The Mt. Washington Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
5700 Newbury Street Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
Abbey Burger Mt. Washington
orange star4.6 • 1,146
1604 Kelly Ave Baltimore, MD 21209
View restaurantnext
Roland Park Bagels
orange star4.4 • 192
500 W Cold Spring Ln Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurantnext
Namaste Baltimore - 413 W Cold Spring Ln
orange starNo Reviews
413 W Cold Spring Ln Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurantnext
Alonso's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
415 W Cold Spring Ln Baltimore, MD 21210
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Baltimore
Mid - Govans
review star
Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
Midtown Belvedere
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charles Village
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Highlandtown
review star
Avg 4.8 (3 restaurants)
Federal Hill
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
SBIC
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Canton Industrial Area
review star
No reviews yet
Jones Falls Area
review star
Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston