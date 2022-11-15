Village Tap Roscoe Village

Restaurant info

The Village Tap was established on June 6, 1990 in the heart of Roscoe Village. Our success has been built around an emphasis on hospitality, an exceptional selection of draft beer, and one of Chicagos best beer gardens. We have always tried our best to make our staff and guests proud of who we are. We were one of the first establishments in Chicago to embrace the craft beer movement in the early 1990's and to this day strive to provide one of the best selections of draft beer anywhere. The beer garden is a big part of our history as well. When a retractable roof was added, we became one of the first year round, heated beer gardens in Chicago. Come in and see why we have been voted the best bar in Chicago!

