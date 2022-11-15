Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Village Tap Roscoe Village

794 Reviews

$$

2055 West Roscoe Street

Chicago, IL 60618

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Quasadilla
Chicken Wings
Cheese Curds

Appetizers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

Blistered Shishito Peppers

$10.00

Blistered shishito peppers with xtra virgin olive oil and maldon sea salt flakes

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$10.00

Ellsworth Farms White cheddar, tempura battered with a side of house made chipotle ranch.

Chicken Wings

$16.99

World famous Village Tap wing sauce, celery and a side of ranch

Chips, Salsa & Guac

$10.00

House made chips, salsa and guacamole

Corn Dogs

$8.00

8 mini turkey corn dogs

Fries

$5.00

Hummus Plate

$11.99

Cucumber, roasted red pepper, olives, feta and pita

Nachos

$15.99

Beef short rib, black beans, monterey jack, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo and fresh jalapeno

Soft Pretzel

$7.00

Soft pretzel with house made pimento cheese

Zucchini Fries

Zucchini Fries

$10.00

Beer battered zucchini and sriracha salmbal aioli

Onion Rings

$7.00

Salads, Wraps, and Soup

Steak Salad

Steak Salad

$16.99

Arugula and frisse salad with grilled steak, asparagus, cherry tomatoes, feta and sherry vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$15.00

Romaine lettuce, garlic caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast, herb bread crumbs and parmesan cheese

Tomato Soup Bowl Only

$7.00

Grilled Cheese & Tomato Soup

$13.00

Chili

$10.00Out of stock

Tacos & Quesadillas

Steak Tacos

$15.00

4 street tacos with onion, cilantro, and side of salsa

Shrimp Tacos

$16.99

3 wild gulf shrimp tacos, mango salsa, cilantro, and habanero crema

Avocado Tacos

$14.00

3 beer battered avocado tacos with chipotle sour cream, pickled onions, cilantro and cabbage

Chicken Quasadilla

$15.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast, caramelized onion, monterey jack, guacamole, charred tomato-jalepeno salsa and sour cream

Burgers & Sandwiches

Cheeseburger

$15.00

Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, lettuce, tomato, onion and house made pickles with a side of fries

Bacon & Egg Burger

Bacon & Egg Burger

$16.99

Slagel Farms beef patty, sharp cheddar, bacon and sunny side up egg with a side of fries

Pimento Mori Burger

Pimento Mori Burger

$16.99

Slagel Farm beef patty, house made pimento cheese, caramelized onions, arugula, and bacon. Trust us, no sauce is needed, but if you must, we recommend a little ketchup.

Veggie Burger

$13.00

House made black been patty, brie cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo with a side of fries

Lamb Sliders

$16.99

3 sliders lettuce, tomato, onion and cucumber aioli with a side of fries

Amish Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Bacon, lettuce, herb aioli on a toasted baguette with a side of fries

Cajun Chicken Sandwich

$15.00
Shrimp Po' Boy Sliders

Shrimp Po' Boy Sliders

$16.99

The P.I.T.A.

$15.00

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Fish & Chips

IPA tempura batter, line caught cod, jalapeno coleslaw and house made tarter sauce

Fish & Chips

$16.00

Breakfast All Day

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Kids

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

Kids Chicken Strips

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids Corn Dogs

$7.00

BBQ Special

Smoked Spare Ribs 1/2 Rack

$15.00Out of stock

Smoked Spare Ribs Full Rack

$25.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:30 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

The Village Tap was established on June 6, 1990 in the heart of Roscoe Village. Our success has been built around an emphasis on hospitality, an exceptional selection of draft beer, and one of Chicagos best beer gardens. We have always tried our best to make our staff and guests proud of who we are. We were one of the first establishments in Chicago to embrace the craft beer movement in the early 1990's and to this day strive to provide one of the best selections of draft beer anywhere. The beer garden is a big part of our history as well. When a retractable roof was added, we became one of the first year round, heated beer gardens in Chicago. Come in and see why we have been voted the best bar in Chicago!

Website

Location

2055 West Roscoe Street, Chicago, IL 60618

Directions

Gallery
Village Tap image
Village Tap image
Village Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Savannah Supper Club
orange star4.2 • 38
2116 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Same Same
orange star4.7 • 373
2022 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Amor y Tequila - 2118 W Roscoe St.
orange starNo Reviews
2118 W Roscoe St. Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Volo Restaurant Wine Bar
orange star3.8 • 720
2008 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Mrs. Murphy & Sons Irish Bistro
orange star4.1 • 1,485
3905 N Lincoln Ave Chicago, IL 60613
View restaurantnext
The Reveler
orange star4.2 • 351
3403 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Hot Woks Cool Sushi - Roscoe Village
orange star4.6 • 3,342
2032 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Kitsch'n On Roscoe
orange star4.6 • 556
2005 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Same Same
orange star4.7 • 373
2022 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
The Reveler
orange star4.2 • 351
3403 N Damen Ave Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Hungry Brain
orange star4.7 • 175
2319 W. Belmont Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
The Region
orange star4.8 • 86
2057 W Roscoe St Chicago, IL 60618
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Lincoln Square
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Near Southside
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
North Center
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Near West Side
review star
Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)
Albany Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Grand Boulevard
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston