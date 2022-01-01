Village Well imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Village Well 7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100

review star

No reviews yet

7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100

Reno, NV 89511

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Customer Pour

Customer Pour

$8.00

Customer Wine Pour

Customer Wine Pour

$12.00

Football Pitcher

Football Pitcher

$15.00

Before the Fall

Before the Fall

$12.00

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary 1.5 oz

$8.00

Bloody Mary 3 oz

$14.00

Deluxe Gin and Tonic

Deluxe Gin and Tonic

$12.00

Halloween Cocktail

Halloween Cocktail

$8.00

Long Island

Long Island Well

$11.00

Long Island Premium

$14.00

Mai Tai

Mai Tai Well 1.5 oz

$6.00

Mai Tai Well 3 oz

$10.00

Mai Tai Premium 1.5 oz

$9.00

Mai Tai Premium 3 oz

$16.00

Manhattan

Premixed

$10.00

Margarita

Margarita

$8.00

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.00

Ol' Rush

Ol' Rush

$12.00

Old Fashioned

Old Fashion Premixed

$10.00

Village Old Fashioned

$12.00

Tom Collins

Tom Collins

$8.00

Truly Well

Truly Well

$12.00

Village Daiquiri

Village Daiquiri

$12.00

Vodka Energy

Vodka Redbull Well 1.5 oz

$6.00

Vodka Redbull Well 3 oz

$10.00

Vodka Redbull Premium 1.5 oz

$9.00

Vodka Redbull Premium 3 oz

$16.00

Whiskey Sour

Whiskey Sour Well 1.5 oz

$8.00

Whiskey Sour Well 3 oz

$14.00

Whiskey Sour Premium 1.5 oz

$11.00

Whiskey Sour Premium 3 oz

$20.00

10 Torr

Levander Lemonade

$9.00

Gin & Tonic

$9.00

Boulevard Flying Start NA

Boulevard Flying Start NA

$5.00

Busty Lush NA

Busty Lush

$6.00

Champagne Bottle

Freixenet Cordon Negro

$25.00

Free Wave NA

Free Wave

$6.00

Guiness Can

Can

$6.00

Heineken NA

Heineken NA

$4.00

High Noon

Black Cherry

$6.00

Grapefruit

$6.00

Passionfruit

$6.00

Peach

$6.00

Pineapple

$6.00

Watermelon

$6.00

Hop Splash NA

Hop Splash NA

$6.00

Killian's

Killian's

$6.00

Long Drink

Black

$6.00

Blue

$6.00

Red

$6.00

Silver

$6.00

Montucky Cold Snack

Montucky Cold Snack

$5.00

Run Wild NA

Run Wild

$6.00

Dealers Choice Mocktail

Dealers Choice Mocktail

$3.00

Ginger Beer

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Hot Chocolate/Cider

Hot Chocolate

$1.00

Soda

Soda

$1.00

Soda and Drinks

Soda

$1.00

Breckenridge

Breckenridge 1.5 oz

$10.00

Breckenridge 3 oz

$18.00

Buffalo Trace

Buffalo Trace 1.5 oz

$7.00

Buffalo Trace 3 oz

$12.00

Bullet

Bullet 1.5 oz

$9.00

Bullet 3 oz

$16.00

Bullet Rye

Bullet Rye 1.5 oz

$9.00

Bullet Rye 3 oz

$16.00

Evan Williams

Evan Williams 1.5 oz

$5.00

Evan Williams 3 oz

$7.00

Frey Ranch

Frey Ranch 1.5 oz

$10.00

Frey Ranch 3 oz

$18.00

Frey Ranch Rye

Frey Ranch Rye 1.5 oz

$10.00

Frey Ranch Rye 3 oz

$18.00

High West

High West 1.5 oz

$8.00

High West 3 oz

$14.00

High West Double Rye

High West Double Rye 1.5 oz

$8.00

High West Double Rye 3 oz

$14.00

Knob Creek

Knob Creek 1.5 oz

$10.00

Knob Creek 3 oz

$18.00

Maker's Mark

Maker's Mark 1.5 oz

$8.00

Maker's Mark 3 oz

$14.00

Woodford Reserve

Woodford Reserve 1.5 oz

$12.00

Woodford Reserve 3 oz

$22.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 1.5 oz

$6.00

Captain Morgan Spiced Rum 3 oz

$10.00

El Dorado 12 year

El Dorado 12 year 1.5 oz

$12.00

El Dorado 12 year 3 oz

$22.00

El Dorado 21 year

El Dorado 21 year 1.5 oz

$45.00

El Dorado 21 year 3 oz

$80.00

Malibu

Malibu 1.5 oz

$5.00

Malibu 3 oz

$7.00

Selva Rey

Selva Rey 1.5 oz

$8.00

Selva Rey 3 oz

$14.00

Well Rum

Well Rum 1.5 oz

$5.00

Well Rum 3 oz

$7.00

818 Anejo

818 Anejo 1.5 oz

$12.00

818 Anejo 3 oz

$20.00

818 Reposado

818 Reposado 1.5 oz

$12.00

818 Reposado 3 oz

$22.00

Cimarron

Cimarron 1.5 oz

$6.00

Cimarron 3 oz

$10.00

Clase Azul Reposado

Clase Azul Reposado 1.5 oz

$25.00

Clase Azul Reposado 3 oz

$45.00

Don Julio 1942

Don Julio 19421.5 oz

$28.00

Don Julio 1942 3 oz

$50.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal

Dos Hombres Mezcal 1.5 oz

$9.00

Dos Hombres Mezcal 3 oz

$16.00

Patron

Patron 1.5 oz

$9.00

Patron 3 oz

$16.00

Patron Anejo

Patron Anejo1 .5 oz

$19.00

Patron Anejo 3 oz

$36.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask 1.5 oz

$15.00

Patron Anejo Sherry Cask 3 oz

$27.00

Well Tequila

Well Tequila 1.5 oz

$5.00

Well Tequila 3 oz

$7.00

Patron Extra Anejo

Patron Extra Anejo 1.5 oz

$20.00

Patron Extra Anejo 3 oz

$38.00

Patron Reposado

Patron Reposado 1.5 oz

$12.00

Patron Reposado 3 oz

$22.00

10 Torr Habanero & Jalapeno

10 Torr Habanero & Jalapeno 1.5 oz

$7.00

10 Torr Habanero & Jalapeno 3 oz

$10.00

Hera The Dog

Hera The Dog 1.5 oz

$8.00

Hera The Dog 3 oz

$14.00

Tahoe Blue

Tahoe Blue 1.5 oz

$7.00

Tahoe Blue 3 oz

$12.00

Tito's

Tito's 1.5 oz

$7.00

Tito's 3 oz

$12.00

Truly Pineapple

Truly Pineapple 1.5 oz

$5.00

Truly Pineapple 3 oz

$7.00

Truly Wild Berry

Truly Wild Berry 1.5 oz

$5.00

Truly Wild Berry 3 oz

$7.00

Well Vodka

Well Vodka 1.5 oz

$5.00

Well Vodka 3 oz

$7.00

Aviation

Aviation 1.5 oz

$7.00

Aviation 3 oz

$13.00

Hendricks

Hendricks 1.5 oz

$12.00

Hendricks 3 oz

$22.00

Well Gin

Well Gin 1.5 oz

$5.00

Well Gin 3 oz

$8.00

Crown Royal

Crown Royal 1.5 oz

$8.00

Crown Royal 3 oz

$14.00

Fireball

Fireball 1.5 oz

$5.00

Fireball 3 oz

$8.00

Jameson

Jameson 1.5 oz

$8.00

Jameson 3 oz

$14.00

Jameson Black Barrel

Jameson Black Barrel 1.5 oz

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel 3 oz

$16.00

Proper 12

Proper 12 1.5 oz

$5.00

Redbreast 12

Redbreast 12 1.5 oz

$13.00

Redbreast 12 3 oz

$24.00

Redbreast 15

Redbreast 15 1.5 oz

$35.00

Redbreast 15 3 oz

$65.00

Whistle Pig 10

Whistle Pig 10 1.5 oz

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10 3 oz

$22.00

Ardbeg

Ardbeg 1.5 oz

$20.00

Ardbeg 3 oz

$38.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label

Johnnie Walker Black Label 1.5 oz

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Black Label 3 oz

$22.00

Johnnie Walker Blue Label

Blue Label 1.5 oz

$50.00

Blue Label 3 oz

$90.00

Johnnie Walker Green Label

Green Label 1.5 oz

$10.00

Green Label 3 oz

$17.00

Jagermeister

Jagermeister 1.5 oz

$6.00

Jagermeister 3 oz

$10.00

Aperol

Aperol 1.5 oz

$5.00

Aperol 3 oz

$7.00

Beer

Outside Beer

$6.00

Cocktail

Outside Cocktail

$10.00

Champagne

Champagne

$7.00

Prosecco

Prosecco

$5.00

Stella Rosa Pinot Grigio Bottle

Stella Rosa Pinot Grigio Bottle

$10.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7600 Rancharrah Parkway, Suite 100, Reno, NV 89511

Directions

Gallery
Village Well image

Similar restaurants in your area

Chihuahua's Cantina & Grill - Reno - 7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C
orange starNo Reviews
7111 S. VIRGINIA ST. STE. C RENO, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Club at ArrowCreek Dining - 2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy
orange starNo Reviews
2905 Arrowcreek Pkwy Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
Wonder Aleworks NEW - 1041 S. Virginia Street
orange starNo Reviews
1041 S. Virginia Street Reno, NV 89502
View restaurantnext
The Kitchen Table - 530 W Plumb Lane Suite A
orange starNo Reviews
530 West Plumb Lane Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Record Street Brewing
orange star4.4 • 72
324 E 4th Street Reno, NV 89512
View restaurantnext
Estella
orange starNo Reviews
350 Evans Avenue Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Reno

09 Reno - 09 Reno
orange star4.6 • 1,584
5030 Las Brisas BLVD Reno, NV 89523
View restaurantnext
Great Full Gardens Midtown
orange star4.5 • 1,396
555 S Virginia St Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
Arario Midtown - Reno NV
orange star4.7 • 1,270
777 S Center St #200 Reno, NV 89501
View restaurantnext
The Urban Deli
orange star4.8 • 540
7111 S Virginia St, Suite A5 Reno, NV 89511
View restaurantnext
The Cheese Board
orange star4.6 • 330
247 California Ave Reno, NV 89509
View restaurantnext
Pub N’ Sub
orange star4.0 • 224
1000 Ralston St Reno, NV 89503
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Reno
Sparks
review star
No reviews yet
Truckee
review star
Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)
Carson City
review star
Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)
Tahoe City
review star
Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Nevada City
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Colfax
review star
No reviews yet
Grass Valley
review star
Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)
Placerville
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston