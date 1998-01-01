kitchen747 2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95747
Fork optional
Soft Salted Pretzel
Baked pub preztel served with spicy mustard and beer cheese
Garlic Parmesan Fries
Fries tossed in fresh garlic and grated parmesan
Meatballs
6 Housemade wagyu meatballs over creamy polenta topped with marinara and shaved grana padano
Fried Pickles
Crispy beer battered pickle slices
Butchers Board
Chefs choice premium cured meats and Globaly sourced cheeses served alongside pesto marinated zucchini garlic rosemary olives marcona almonds, and toasted herb ciabatta
Sweet Potato Fries
Waffle cut sweet potato fries served with BBQ sauce
Regular Fries
From the ground up
Roasted Brussel Sprouts
Oven roasted brussel sprouts topped balsamic reduction and grated parmasean
Grilled Corn Ribs
Quartered yellow corn on the cob grilled and seasoned with chilie sal and parmasean
Buffalo Cauliflower
Tempura battered cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce
Leafy Greens
House747
Fresh field greens with hierloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, premium Gorgonzola cheese served with a side of housemade balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar
Fresh chopped romaine with red oinon, pepperoncini, and torn croutons served with a side of housemade ceasar dressing
Wedge
Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion, blue crumbles served with a side of house made blue cheese dressing
Ribeye Arugula
Salmon Arugula
Chicken Arugula
No Protein Avocado Arugula
Pizza
Vegan Veggie
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped roasted garlic,bell peppers, black olives, roasted mushrooms, red onions, and vegan cheese
Junction Meat Eaters
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped pepperoni, mild italian sausage, grilled chicken, crispy bacon
Chilton Combo
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped pepperoni, mild italian sausage, red onion, bell pepper, muhsroom, jalapeno
West Side
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with rosted chicken, crispy bacon, red onion, pesto drizzle
Maui Wowi
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with roasted garlic, black olives, pineapple , crispy bacon, bbq drizzle
Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla
Pepperoni Pizza
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla and hand sliced pepperoni
Hands Only
Garlicky Steak Sandwich
Thinly sliced garlic seasoned rib eye with grilled onions and sauteed bell peppers served au jus and fries
Meatball Sandwich
From scratch meatballs topped with house made marinara, galirc aioli, and mozzeralla served with fries
Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich
House marinated grilled chicklen breast topped with scratch made pesto, povolone cheese, baby wild arugula, plum tomato on a ciabbata roll served with french fries
747Burger
American Waygu beef topped with melted cheddar, carametlized red onions, garlic aioli served on a boiche bun. Served wiith fries
West Park Burger
American Waygu Beef topped with bacon, fresh avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise. Served with fries
Elvis Burger
American Waygu Beef topped with crispy bacon, chunky peanut butter, concord grape jelly served on a brioche bun, Served with french fries.
Plain Burger
Fork Needed
Maple Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon
Pan Seared maple brown sugar rubbed altanic salmon served over polenta with grilled brocillini
Penne Pesto Chicken
Grilled marinated chicken tossed with house made pesto, sun dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese
Cauliflower Parmesan
Seasoned baked cauliflower steak topped with house made marinara and melted mozzeralla served with penne pasta tossed with italain herbs and olive oil
Ribeye
House marinated 14 ounce marbled cut rib eye served with housemade mash potatoes and seasonal vegetables.
Half Roasted Chicken
Kids Menu
Kid Chicken Strips
Chicken strips served with fries and ketchup
Kid Penne Pasta
Penne served with butter and parmesan cheese
Kid Cheese Pizza
Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla
Kid Grill Chicken and Veggie
Garlic Herb Marinated grill chicken served with seasonal veggie
Kids Burger
Dessert
Sides
2 Meatballs
Beer Cheese
Broccoli Cheddar Soup
Butchers Board Ricotta
Mushroom Cap
Side 2 Eggs
Side Ahi Tuna
Side Aioli
Side Au Jus
Side Avocado
Side BBQ
Side Beyond Patty
Side Blue Cheese
Side Broccolini
Side Brown Rice
Side Brussel Sprout
Side Burger Patty
Side Butchers Bread
Side Butchers Zuchinni
Side Caesar Salad
Side Cauliflower Steak
Side Celery
Side Chicken
Side Fries
Side Fruit
Side Garlic Fries
Side Grill Red Onion
Side House Salad
Side Jalapenos
Side Loaded Brussel Sprout
Side Marinara
Side Mashed Potato
Side Mix Veggies
Side Mushroom
Side Of Bacon
Side Of Butchers Board Cheese
Side Of Carrots
Side of Corn Poblano Soup
Side Of Horseradish Sauce
Side Of Maple Glaze
Side Pesto
Side Pickles
Side Pizza Sauce
Side Polenta
Side Prosciutto Board
Side Ranch
Side Ribeye
Side Salami Board
Side Salmon
Side Salmon Patty
Side Shrimp
Side Sweet Fries
Side Veggies
Side Yellow Mustard
Spicy Mustard
Side Corn Poblano Soup
Side 1 Egg
Side of Wonton Chips
Side Of Gluten Free Bread
Add 3 Tenders
Side Of Polenta,parmesan, Marinara(together)
Fall Menu
Ahi Poki Nachos
Davis Burger
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Thai Salad
Chicken Wings
1lb of Dry or Messy Fried Wings and Drums