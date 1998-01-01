kitchen747 imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
American

kitchen747 2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

No reviews yet

2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95747

Fork optional

Soft Salted Pretzel

$13.00

Baked pub preztel served with spicy mustard and beer cheese

Garlic Parmesan Fries

$11.00

Fries tossed in fresh garlic and grated parmesan

Meatballs

$15.00

6 Housemade wagyu meatballs over creamy polenta topped with marinara and shaved grana padano

Fried Pickles

$11.00

Crispy beer battered pickle slices

Butchers Board

$24.00

Chefs choice premium cured meats and Globaly sourced cheeses served alongside pesto marinated zucchini garlic rosemary olives marcona almonds, and toasted herb ciabatta

Sweet Potato Fries

$11.00

Waffle cut sweet potato fries served with BBQ sauce

Regular Fries

$9.00

From the ground up

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$12.00

Oven roasted brussel sprouts topped balsamic reduction and grated parmasean

Grilled Corn Ribs

$12.00

Quartered yellow corn on the cob grilled and seasoned with chilie sal and parmasean

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

Tempura battered cauliflower tossed in Frank's Red Hot Buffalo Sauce

Leafy Greens

House747

$13.00

Fresh field greens with hierloom cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, carrots, premium Gorgonzola cheese served with a side of housemade balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar

$13.00

Fresh chopped romaine with red oinon, pepperoncini, and torn croutons served with a side of housemade ceasar dressing

Wedge

$13.00

Crisp iceburg lettuce topped with bacon crumbles, diced tomatoes, red onion, blue crumbles served with a side of house made blue cheese dressing

Ribeye Arugula

$23.00

Salmon Arugula

$23.00

Chicken Arugula

$19.00

No Protein Avocado Arugula

$13.00

Pizza

Vegan Veggie

$28.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped roasted garlic,bell peppers, black olives, roasted mushrooms, red onions, and vegan cheese

Junction Meat Eaters

$26.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped pepperoni, mild italian sausage, grilled chicken, crispy bacon

Chilton Combo

$26.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauces topped pepperoni, mild italian sausage, red onion, bell pepper, muhsroom, jalapeno

West Side

$26.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with rosted chicken, crispy bacon, red onion, pesto drizzle

Maui Wowi

$26.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with roasted garlic, black olives, pineapple , crispy bacon, bbq drizzle

Cheese Pizza

$24.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla

Pepperoni Pizza

$24.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla and hand sliced pepperoni

Hands Only

Garlicky Steak Sandwich

$23.00

Thinly sliced garlic seasoned rib eye with grilled onions and sauteed bell peppers served au jus and fries

Meatball Sandwich

$17.00

From scratch meatballs topped with house made marinara, galirc aioli, and mozzeralla served with fries

Grilled Chicken Pesto Sandwich

$16.00

House marinated grilled chicklen breast topped with scratch made pesto, povolone cheese, baby wild arugula, plum tomato on a ciabbata roll served with french fries

747Burger

$16.00

American Waygu beef topped with melted cheddar, carametlized red onions, garlic aioli served on a boiche bun. Served wiith fries

West Park Burger

$19.00

American Waygu Beef topped with bacon, fresh avocado, provolone, lettuce, tomato, and mayonaise. Served with fries

Elvis Burger

$17.00

American Waygu Beef topped with crispy bacon, chunky peanut butter, concord grape jelly served on a brioche bun, Served with french fries.

Plain Burger

$15.00

Fork Needed

Maple Brown Sugar Glazed Salmon

$26.00

Pan Seared maple brown sugar rubbed altanic salmon served over polenta with grilled brocillini

Penne Pesto Chicken

$22.00

Grilled marinated chicken tossed with house made pesto, sun dried tomatoes, and artichoke hearts topped with fresh grated parmesan cheese

Cauliflower Parmesan

$22.00

Seasoned baked cauliflower steak topped with house made marinara and melted mozzeralla served with penne pasta tossed with italain herbs and olive oil

Ribeye

$32.00

House marinated 14 ounce marbled cut rib eye served with housemade mash potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

Half Roasted Chicken

$24.00Out of stock

Kids Menu

Kid Chicken Strips

$12.00

Chicken strips served with fries and ketchup

Kid Penne Pasta

$8.00

Penne served with butter and parmesan cheese

Kid Cheese Pizza

$12.00

Hand tossed dough with House made pizza sauce topped with premium mozzeralla

Kid Grill Chicken and Veggie

$12.00

Garlic Herb Marinated grill chicken served with seasonal veggie

Kids Burger

$10.00

Dessert

Apple Crumble

$12.00

Vanilla Bean Creme Brulee

$10.00Out of stock

Caramel Apple Pizza

$12.00

Cheesecake by Izzy B's

$9.00

1 Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Sides

2 Meatballs

$4.00

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Broccoli Cheddar Soup

$3.00

Butchers Board Ricotta

$2.00

Mushroom Cap

$2.00

Side 2 Eggs

$5.00

Side Ahi Tuna

$8.00

Side Aioli

$0.01

Side Au Jus

$2.00

Side Avocado

$2.00

Side BBQ

Side Beyond Patty

$8.00

Side Blue Cheese

Side Broccolini

$2.00

Side Brown Rice

$3.00

Side Brussel Sprout

$5.00

Side Burger Patty

$5.00

Side Butchers Bread

$1.00

Side Butchers Zuchinni

$0.25

Side Caesar Salad

$6.00

Side Cauliflower Steak

$5.00

Side Celery

$1.00

Side Chicken

$6.00

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Fruit

$1.00

Side Garlic Fries

$5.00

Side Grill Red Onion

$0.25

Side House Salad

$6.00

Side Jalapenos

$0.50

Side Loaded Brussel Sprout

$6.00

Side Marinara

$1.50

Side Mashed Potato

$3.00

Side Mix Veggies

$2.00

Side Mushroom

$2.25

Side Of Bacon

$2.00

Side Of Butchers Board Cheese

$3.00

Side Of Carrots

$1.00

Side of Corn Poblano Soup

$2.00

Side Of Horseradish Sauce

Side Of Maple Glaze

Side Pesto

$0.50

Side Pickles

Side Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Side Polenta

$3.00

Side Prosciutto Board

$2.00

Side Ranch

Side Ribeye

$10.00

Side Salami Board

$2.00

Side Salmon

$10.00

Side Salmon Patty

$10.00

Side Shrimp

$8.00

Side Sweet Fries

$5.00

Side Veggies

$2.00

Side Yellow Mustard

Spicy Mustard

$1.00

Side Corn Poblano Soup

$4.00Out of stock

Side 1 Egg

$2.50

Side of Wonton Chips

$3.00

Side Of Gluten Free Bread

Add 3 Tenders

$6.00

Side Of Polenta,parmesan, Marinara(together)

$6.00

Take Out

Side Ranch

Side BBQ

Side Buffalo Sauce

Ketchup

Mustard

Parmesan

Crushed Red Pepper

Utensils

Napkins

Fall Menu

Ahi Poki Nachos

$22.00

Davis Burger

$20.00

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Thai Salad

$17.00

Chicken Wings

$16.00

1lb of Dry or Messy Fried Wings and Drums

Chicken & Kale Salad

$17.00

Salmon & Squash Protein Bowl

$24.00

747 Cioppino

$28.00

Flank Steak Stroganoff

$24.00

Creamy Garlic Potato Pizza

$26.00

Corn Poblano Soup

$8.00

Liquor

Well Vodka (Seagrams)

$9.00

Titos

$12.00

Absolut

$12.00

Grey Goose

$15.00

Hanson

$13.00

Hanson Habanero

$13.00

Hanson Mandarin

$13.00

Ketel One

$13.00

Well Gin (Seagrams)

$9.00

Bombay Saphire

$12.00

Tanqueray

$13.00

Hendricks

$13.00

Barr Hill

$13.00

Botanist

$15.00

Ginraw

$17.00

1792 Bourbon

$13.00

Bulleit

$13.00

Bulliet Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$13.00

Elijah Craig

$17.00

Fireball

$11.00

George Dickel

$16.00

Green Spot

$21.00

J.J. Pfister Rye

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$12.00

Jack Daniels Bonded

$15.00

Jameson

$11.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$16.00

Jameson Caskmate Stout

$16.00

Jefferson Reserve

$20.00

Knob Creek

$15.00

Makers Mark

$14.00

Redbreast 12 Year Whiskey

$22.00

Redbreast 15 Year Whiskey

$35.00

Redbreast 21 Year Whiskey

$95.00

Redwood Empire Bourbon

$15.00

Redwood Empire Rye

$15.00

Redwood Empire Whiskey

$15.00

Sheep Dog Peanut Butter Whiskey

$10.00

Well Whiskey (Seagrams 7)

$9.00

Woodford Reserve

$14.00

Four Roses Bourbon

$14.00

Bacardi

$12.00

Captain Morgan

$13.00

Meyers Dark

$11.00

Mount Gay

$14.00

Malibu

$12.00

Bumbu

$15.00

Well Tequila (El Jimador) Reposado

$11.00

Well Tequila (El Jimador) Blanco

$11.00

Jalapeno Infused Tequila (El Jimador) Reposado

$11.00

Cazadores Blanco

$16.00

Cazadores Reposado

$16.00

Casamigos Blanco

$17.00

Casamigos Reposado

$17.00

Casamigos Anejo

$17.00

Casamigos Mezcal

$17.00

1800

$15.00

Patron Silver

$19.00

Clase Azul Reposado

$37.00

Amaras Verde Mezcal

$16.00

Mi Campo Silver

$14.00

Mi Campo Repo

$14.00

Cincoro Blanco

$23.00

Cincoro Reposado

$30.00

Cincoro Anejo

$41.00

Casa Dragones Blanco

$21.00

Casa Dragones Anejo

$41.00

Casa Dragones Sipping Tequila

$82.00

Don Julio 1942

$50.00

Gran Coramino

$20.00

Avion Reserva 44 Extra Anejo

$45.00

Avion Reserva Cristalina

$45.00

Dulce Vida Anejo

$16.00

Glenfiddich

$18.00

Jim Beam

$12.00

Johnny Walker Black

$15.00

Monkey Shoulder

$22.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$11.00

Aperol

$11.00

Cointreau

$11.00

Chambore

$11.00

Frangelico

$11.00

Godiva Chocolate

$13.00

Grand Marnier

$11.00

Jagermeister

$11.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Lemoncello

$11.00

Baileys

$11.00

Remy VSOP

$12.00

Hennessy

$12.00

Ferenett

$11.00

Amaretto

$11.00

Apple Pucker

$11.00

Peach Schnapps

$11.00

Mr. Black

$11.00

Rumple Minze

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$13.00

Bloody Maria

$12.00

Bloody Mary

$12.00

Cosmopolitan

$13.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$12.00

Gimlet

$12.00

Greyhound

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Irish Coffee

$13.00

Kamikazi

$11.00

Lemon Drop

$13.00

Madras

$12.00

Mai Tai

$13.00

Manhattan

$13.00

Margarita

$13.00

Martini

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00

Mojito

$13.00

Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$13.00

Old Fashion

$12.00

Paloma

$12.00

Salty Dog

Sazerac

$13.00

Screwdriver

$13.00

Sea Breeze

$13.00

Sidecar

$15.00

Tequila Sunrise

$13.00

Tom Collins

$11.00

Top Shelf Long Island Iced Tea

$15.00

Vodka Collins

$11.00

Well Long Island Iced Tea

$13.00

Whiskey Sour

$14.00

White Linen

$13.00

White Russian

$13.00

Beer

1. Knee Deep Breaking Bud 16oz

$8.50

2. Maui Big Swell IPA 16oz

$8.50

3. Pizza Port Scenic Loop IPA 16oz

$8.50

4. 21st Amendment Cold IPA 16oz

$8.50

5. Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA 16oz

$8.50

6. Golden Road Ride On Hazy IPA 16oz

$8.50

7. New Glory Gummy Worms 16oz

$8.50

8. Almanac Love Hazy IPA 16oz

$8.50

9. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 16oz

$8.50

10. Farmers Valle Mexican Lager 16oz

$7.00

11. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed 16oz

$8.50

12. Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 16oz

$8.50

13. Almanac Flow West Coast Pale Ale 16oz

$8.50

14. Red Trolly 16oz

$8.50

15. 21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA 16oz

$8.50

16. The Bruery Goses are Red 10oz

$8.50

17. Coors Light 16oz

$6.00

18. Farmers Light 16oz

$7.00

19. 805 16oz

$7.00

20. Blue Moon 16oz

$7.00

21. Modelo 16oz

$7.00

22. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 16oz

$7.00

23. Golden Road Mango Cart 16oz

$7.00

24. Coronado Acai Berry Cider 16oz

$8.50

25. Golden State Mighty Dry Cider 16oz

$8.50

26. Jiant Kiwi Strawberry Hard Yerba Mate 16oz

$8.50

27. Truly Wild Berry Seltzer 16oz

$7.00

28. Flying Embers Guava Citra 16oz

$8.50

31. Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Stout 16oz

$8.50

32. Guinness 16oz

$8.50

1. Knee Deep Breaking Bud 22oz

$11.00

2. Maui Big Swell IPA 22oz

$11.00

4. 21st Amendment Cold IPA 22oz

$11.00

5. Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA 22oz

$11.00

7. New Glory Gummy Worms 22oz

$11.00

8. Almanac Love Hazy IPA 22oz

$11.00

9. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing 22oz

$11.00

10. Farmers Valle Mexican Lager 22oz

$9.00

11. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed 22oz

$11.00

12. Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing 22oz

$11.00

13. Almanac Flow West Coast Pale Ale 22oz

$11.00

14. Red Trolly 22oz

$11.00

17. Coors Light 22oz

$8.00

18. Farmers Light 22oz

$9.00

19. 805 22oz

$9.00

20. Blue Moon 22oz

$9.00

21. Modelo 22oz

$9.00

22. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 22oz

$9.00

23. Golden Road Mango Cart 22oz

$9.00

24. Coronado Acai Berry Cider 22oz

$11.00

25. Golden State Mighty Dry Cider 22oz

$11.00

26. Jiant Kiwi Strawberry Hard Yerba Mate 22oz

$11.00

27. Truly Wild Berry Seltzer 22oz

$9.00

31. Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Stout 22oz

$11.00

32. Guinness 22oz

$11.00

17. Coors Light 64oz

$15.00

18. Farmers Light 64oz

$18.00

19. 805 64oz

$18.00

20. Blue Moon 64oz

$18.00

21. Modelo 64oz

$18.00

22. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale 64oz

$18.00

23. Golden Road Mango Cart 64oz

$18.00

1. Knee Deep Breaking Bud Sample

2. Maui Big Swell IPA Sample

3. Pizza Port Scenic Loop IPA Sample

4. 21st Amendment Cold IPA Sample

5. Coronado Weekend Vibes IPA Sample

6. Golden Road Ride On Hazy IPA Sample

7. New Glory Gummy Worms Sample

8. Almanac Love Hazy IPA Sample

9. Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing Sample

10. Farmers Valle Mexican Lager Sample

11. Deschutes Fresh Squeezed Sample

12. Sierra Nevada Sunny Little Thing Sample

13. Almanac Flow West Coast Pale Ale Sample

14. Red Trolly Sample

15. 21st Amendment Blood Orange IPA Sample

16. The Bruery Goses are Red Sample

17. Coors Light Sample

18. Farmers Light Sample

19. 805 Sample

20. Blue Moon Sample

21. Modelo Sample

22. Sierra Nevada Pale Ale Sample

23. Golden Road Mango Cart Sample

24. Coronado Acai Berry Cider Sample

25. Golden State Mighty Dry Cider Sample

26. Jiant Kiwi Strawberry Hard Yerba Mate Sample

27. Truly Wild Berry Seltzer Sample

28. Flying Embers Guava Citra Sample

31. Belching Beaver Peanut Butter Stout Sample

32. Guinness Sample

Wine

Blacks Station Cab 6oz

$9.00

Robert Hall Cab 6oz

$11.00

Frank Family Cab 6oz

$17.00

Austin Hope 6oz

$21.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir 6oz

$12.00

Walt Blue Jay 6oz

$17.00

Seghesio Zin 6oz

$14.00

Alexander Valley Merlot 6oz

$12.00

Pessimist Red Blend 6oz

$13.00

Prisoner Red Blend 6oz

$22.00

Bella Glos Pinot Noir 6oz

$20.00

Blacks Station Cab 9oz

$11.00

Robert Hall Cab 9oz

$18.00

Franks Family Cab 9oz

$23.00

Austin Hope 9oz

$31.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir 9oz

$17.00

Walt Blue Jay 9oz

$25.00

Seghesio Zin 9oz

$16.00

Alexander Valley Merlot 9oz

$15.00

Pessimist Red Blend 9oz

$19.00

Prisoner Red Blend 9oz

$31.00

Bella Glos Pinot Noir 9oz

$30.00

Blacks Station Cab BTL

$29.00

Robert Hall Cab BTL

$50.00

Frank Family Cabernet BTL

$60.00

Austin Hope Cab BTL

$68.00

Martin Ray Pinot Noir BTL

$39.00

Walt Blue Jay Pinot Noir BTL

$57.00

Seghesio Zin BTL

$46.00

Alexander Valley Merlot BTL

$34.00

Pessimist Red Blend BTL

$42.00

Prisoner Red Blend BTL

$40.00

Bella Glos Pinot Noir BTL

$65.00

Sample Black Station Cab

Sample Robert Hall Cab

Sample Frank Family Cab

Sample Martin Ray Pinot

Sample Seghesio Zin

Sample Alexander Valley Merlot

Sample Walt Blue Jay PN

Spellbound Keg Chard 6oz

$8.00

Twenty Acres Chard 6oz

$10.00

Stags Leap Chard 6oz

$16.00

Frank Family Chardonnay 6oz

$17.00

Cakebread Chard 6oz

$25.00

DAOU Sauvignon Blanc 6oz

$11.00

A to Z Riesling 6oz

$9.00

Vino Pinot Grigio 6oz

$8.00

Spellbound Keg Chard 9oz

$11.00

Twenty Acres Chard 9oz

$14.00

Stags Leap Chard 9oz

$23.00

Frank Family Chardonnay 9oz

$25.00

Cakebread Chard 9oz

$36.00

DAOU Sauvignon Blanc 9oz

$16.00

Vino Pinot Grigio 9oz

$11.00

A to Z Riesling 9oz

$13.00

Twenty Acres Chard BTL

$33.00

Stags Leap Chard BTL

$51.00

Frank Family Chardonnay BTL

$60.00

Cakebread Chard BTL

$81.00

DAOU BTL

$33.00

A to Z BTL

$29.00

Vino Pinot Grigio BTL

$26.00

Spellbound BTL

$26.00

Sample Spellbound

Sample Twenty Acres Chardonnay

Sample Stags Leap Chardonnay

Sample Frank Family Chardonnay

Sample Vino Pinot Grigio

Sample DAOU Sauvignon Blanc

Sample A to Z Reisling

Hog Wash Keg 6oz

$9.00

#28 Old Vine Rose 6oz

$10.00Out of stock

Minutey 6oz

$13.00

Hog Wash Keg 9oz

$13.00

#28 Old Vine Rose 9oz

$14.00

Minuty

$19.00

Minuty Rose BTL

$44.00

Hog Wash Carafe

$59.00

Sample Hogwash Rose

Sample Old Vine Rose

Corkage Fee

$20.00

JCB Brut Glass

$13.00

JCB Brut ROSE Glass

$16.00

Domaine Carneros Glass

$18.00

JCB Brut BTL

$41.00

JCB Brut ROSE BTL

$41.00

Domaine Carneros BTL

$60.00

Sample JCB Brut

Sample JCB Brut Rose

Sample Domaine Carneros

NA Beverages

Water

O'Doul's Non Alcoholic

$6.00

Lemon Lavender MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Blackberry Ginger Cooler Mocktail

$7.00

Blueberry Lemonade MOCKTAIL

$7.00

Strawberry Hibiscus Cooler Mocktail

$7.00

Virgin Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$7.00

Virgin Bloody Mary

$7.00

Employee Redbull

$2.00

Redbull

$4.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Mug Rootbeer

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pomegranate Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Apple Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Roy Rodgers

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Virgin Strawberry Margarita

$7.00

Virgin Kitchen Refresher

$7.00

Special Cocktails

Brown Sugar Brule Old Fashioned

$14.00

747 Lemon Drop

$14.00

Kitchen Refresher

$14.00

Blackberry Jalapeno Margarita

$14.00

French 75

$14.00

Hibiscus Mule

$14.00

West Park Winter Punch

$14.00

Lavender Lemonade

$14.00

Bacon Bloody Mary

$14.00

Rosemary Pomegranate Splash

$14.00

Espresso Martini

$14.00

Bloody Beer

$7.00

747 Barrel Aged Manhattan

$18.00

Pumpkin Spiced Martini

$14.00

Grapefruit Ginger Margarita

$14.00

Apple Tumeric Mojito

$14.00

Pear Ginger Mule

$14.00

Apple Cider Old Fashioned

$14.00

Pineapple Rum Runner

$14.00

Sample of Rum Runner

Kids Drinks

Kids Water

Kids Pepsi

$1.50

Kids Sierra Mist

$1.50

Kids Rootbeer

$1.50

Kids Dr. Pepper

$1.50

Kids Lemonade

$1.50

Kids Cranberry Juice

$2.00

Kids Apple Juice

$2.00

Kids Pineapple Juice

$2.00

Kids Orange Juice

$2.00

Kids Milk

Employee Merch

Sweatshirt Employee

$25.00

T-Shirt

$15.00

Crew Neck

$25.00

Baseball Tee

$15.00

Customer Merch

Sweatshirt

$45.00

Zip Up

$45.00

Crew Neck Sweater

$45.00

PRIDE Stickers

$3.00

Party Pizza

Junction Meat Eaters Party

$40.00

Chilton Combo Party

$40.00

West Side Party

$40.00

Maui Wowi Party

$40.00

Cheese Pizza Event

Pepperoni Pizza Event

$35.00

Cheese Pizza Event

$32.00

Fork Optional

Event Meatballs Plain

$40.00

2 lbs Event Chicken Wings

$40.00

Event Garlic Parmesan

$22.00

Event Sweet Fries

$22.00

Event Butcher's Board

$28.00

Event Pretzel

$39.00

Event Meatball With Polenta

$50.00

From the Ground Up

Roasted Brussel Sprouts

$30.00

Leafy Greens

Event House 747

$30.00

Event Caesar Salad

$30.00

Event Arugula Salad

$30.00

Fork Needed

Salmon Event

$95.00

Roasted Chicken Event

$65.00

Penne Pesto Chicken Event

$50.00

Cauliflower Parmesan

$50.00

Sides

Roasted Veggies Event

$30.00

Mash Potatoes Event

$30.00

Desserts

Dessert Pizza Event

$40.00

Cookie Platter Event

$40.00

Drink Options

Unlimited Coffee, Tea, Soda

$4.00

Pitcher Of Soda

$10.00

Venue Fees

Room Rental $50.00

$50.00

Room Rental $75.00

$75.00