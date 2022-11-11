Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Landing at Village 360

review star

No reviews yet

4949 Suisun Valley

Fairfield, CA 94534

Order Again

Popular Items

(1DZ) Half & Half

Ghost Kitchen - Dozen of Karen's Pupusa's with all the fix'n

(1 DZ) Pork & Cheese- GF

$49.00

ORDER BY 5PM ON MONDAY, PICK-UP BETWEEN 3-5PM ON TUESDAY

(1 DZ) Zucchini & Cheese - GF,V

$49.00

ORDER BY 5PM ON MONDAY, PICK-UP BETWEEN 3-5PM ON TUESDAY

(1DZ) Half & Half

$49.00

ORDER BY 5PM ON MONDAY, PICK-UP BETWEEN 3-5PM ON TUESDAY

(2 DZ) Chef's Assortment

$89.00

ORDER BY 5PM ON MONDAY, PICK-UP BETWEEN 3-5PM ON TUESDAY

Lunch Catering (minimum of 10 people)

Coffee & Assorted Pastries

$220.00+

Our coffee box come with 96 oz of fresh coffee and assorted pastries are made fresh daily by our Pastry Chef * Specify your address in Special instructions if you would like your order to be delivered * We deliver to business addresses only

Lunch Wraps

$240.00+

You can choose Italian, Chicken Ceasar, Turkey, or Veggie Wrap, which all come with homemade chips and a freshly baked cookie. * In the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX below please specify the number of each wrap you would like. If not specified we will give you a chef's assortment. * We deliver to business addresses only * Specify your address in the SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS BOX below if you would like your order to be delivered

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Lunch is take-out only and is available to order from 11:00 am - 2:00 pm. Our Ghost Kitchen prepares Pupusas Tuesdays from our Salvadorian Chef Karen. They are available only as a pre-order and pick-up is Tuesdays from 3:00 pm - 5:00 pm. Orders need to be placed by Monday 5:00 pm.

Location

Directions

