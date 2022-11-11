Houston's Hot Chicken - Village Center 1910 Village Center Circle
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Are you in need of some spice in your life???? Well if so, Houston's Hot chicken is the right place for you. From No Spice to Houston we have a problem we have a spice level that fits every pallet!
1910 Village Center Circle, Las Vegas, NV 89134
