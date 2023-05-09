Carle Place Village Deli 280 Westbury Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Hot & Cold Beverages - Register

Hot Coffee

12 Oz

$2.07

16 Oz

$2.30

20 Oz

$2.53

96 Oz (serves 12, with pint of milk)

$14.99

Marshall Ground Coffee Bag

$17.99

Cold Drinks

20 oz

$2.76

32 oz

$3.64

44oz

$4.60

Bottled Beverages

20 oz Soda

$2.75

12 oz Tropicana

$2.99

16.9 Poland Spring $

$1.50

Sport Water

$1.75

1L Water

$1.99

1.5L

$2.59

Gallon Water

$2.99

BYO Sandwich - Register

BYO Sandwich

$6.60 Sandwich

$6.60

$7.70 Sandwich

$7.70

$8.35 Sandwich

$8.35

$8.70 Sandwich

$8.70

PB& Jelly

$4.50

Breakfast

Egg Sandwich

Egg Sandwich (1 egg)

$4.00

Egg Sandwich (2 eggs)

$4.60

Egg Sandwich (1 egg white)

$4.50

Egg Sandwich (2 egg whites)

$5.00

Bacon, Ham, Sauage (only)

$6.50

Breakfast Specials

Breakfast Special

$10.00

served with two eggs any style & home fries

Breakfast Special - Egg Whites

$10.50

served with three egg whites & home fries

Canadian Bacon Special

$9.25

served with two eggs any style & home fries

Hungry Man

Hungry Man 

$11.00

three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage

Hungry Man w/Cheese 

$11.50

three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage

Hungry Man w/Whites 

$11.75

three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage

Hungry Man w/Whites & Cheese 

$12.25

three eggs, bacon, ham, sausage & cheese

Deluxe Breakfast

Deluxe

$10.75

Deluxe w/White

$11.75

Sides

Side of Home Fries 

$4.75

Side of B/H/S 

$5.00

Home Fries added to plate 

$4.75

Hard Boiled Egg

$2.25

Omelets

Western

$8.25

three eggs, ham, onion, green peppers

Mushroom & Tomato Omelet 

$8.25

three eggs, mushroom & tomato

Scallion & Mushroom Omelet 

$8.75

three eggs, scallion & mushroom

Spinach & Feta Omelet 

$8.25

three eggs, spinach & Feta

Greek Omelet

$8.75

three eggs, onion, tomato, black olives, feta

German Omelet

$8.75

three eggs, ham, onion, cheddar, home fries

Pancakes

Pancake Stack

$9.00

French Toast

French Toast

$9.00

Fried Meals

Side Order

French Fries 

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks 

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries 

$7.25

Onion Rings 

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

American cheese & white toast

Chicken

Chicken Fingers

$9.75

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.50

french fries and cole slaw

Chicken Wings

$12.50

eight chicken wings with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese

Seafood

Shrimp in a Basket

$15.00

six breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce

Flounder Filet

$14.00

two pieces

Crab Cake Platter

$14.00

three crab cakes, french fries & cole slaw

Hot & Cold Beverages

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

Other Beverages

Other Beverages

Soups

Soups - Online

Chicken Noodle

Soup of the Day

Salads

Salad

Caesar Salad 

$10.00

Parmesan cheese and croutons over romaine. 

Chef Salad Plate 

$11.50

Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, and Swiss over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Chicken Caesar Salad 

$11.50

Diced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons over romaine. 

Chicken Salad Plate 

$11.00

A cup of chicken salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Cobb Salad 

$11.50

Bacon with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, avocado, onion, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine. 

Cobb Salad with Chicken 

$13.00

Diced grilled chicken and bacon with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, avocado, onion, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine. 

Diet Plate 

$11.00

Honey dew, cantaloupe, cottage cheese, and Jell-O served over romaine. 

Egg Salad Plate 

$10.00

A cup of egg salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Greek Salad 

$11.50

Feta cheese and black olives over cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomato, and romaine. 

Grilled Chicken Salad Plate 

$11.50

Diced grilled chicken cutlet over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Mandarin Orange and Walnut Salad 

$11.50

Bell peppers, cherry tomato, walnut pieces, and orange slices over spring mix. 

Seafood Salad Plate 

$12.50

A cup of seafood salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Shrimp Salad Plate 

$12.50

A cup of shrimp salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Spinach Salad 

$10.50

Bacon, mushroom, onion, and hard-boiled egg over spinach. 

Tossed Salad Plate 

$10.00

Cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine. 

Tuna Salad Plate 

$10.50

A cup of tuna salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine. 

Heroes & Sandwiches

Brooklyn Bite 

$12.50

Pastrami and melted American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted hero. 

Cheesy Hero 

$12.50

American and Swiss cheese with sweet pepper, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomato. 

Cuban 

$12.00

Boars Head Deluxe Ham and Homemade Roast Pork with Melted Swiss, Pickles and Deli Mustard on a Pressed Fresh Sub Hero 

Dagwood 

$12.50

Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, and Swiss cheeses with lettuce and tomato. 

French Connection 

$12.00

Hot smoked turkey with melted brie cheese and honey mustard on a toasted hero. 

Grilled Chicken Monticello Panini 

$13.50

Sliced grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a grilled ciabatta roll. 

Godfather 

$13.00

Capicola, Genoa, and pepperoni with provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing. 

Hot Combo Hero 

$11.00

Hot ham and melted Swiss on a hero. 

Huntington Bay 

$13.00

Roast beef, bacon, jalapeno jack cheese and ranch dressing on a garlic hero. 

Lobster Roll

$19.00

Lobster Salad on toast new england bun

Louisiana Hoagie 

$12.00

Hot breaded chicken cutlet and melted Swiss with blue cheese dressing and roasted red peppers on a toasted hero. 

Lumberjack 

$13.00

Hot chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a garlic hero. 

Manhattaner 

$12.00

Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hero. 

Mardi Gras 

$13.00

Hot Cajun-style chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted American with lettuce, tomato, and barbecue sauce on a toasted hero. 

Matty Boy 

$13.00

Hot breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted cheddar cheese with onion and barbecue sauce on a toasted hero. 

Monte Cristo 

$11.50

Turkey, ham, and melted Swiss with lettuce, onions, and Russian dressing on a toasted hero. 

New Yorker 

$13.00

Hot roast beef, bacon, and melted American with gravy on a toasted hero. 

Philly Chaser 

$32.00

Hot roast beef and provolone with tomato, onion, oil, and vinegar on a toasted hero. 

Philly Cheese Steak 

$14.50

Sliced steak and melted provolone with Philly sauce on a toasted garlic hero. 

RBG 

$12.00

Hot roast beef and melted mozzarella on a garlic hero. 

Reuben 

$11.00

Corned beef and melted Swiss with sauerkraut and Russian on toasted rye  

Scotty 

$10.50

Buffalo chicken breast with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and blue cheese dressing on a toasted hero. 

Sliced Steak 

$14.50

Steak and steak sauce with fried onions and American cheese on a garlic hero. 

Texas Rancher 

$13.00

Hot roast beef, bacon, and melted jalapeno jack cheese with barbecue sauce on a toasted hero. 

Tony Soprano 

$11.50

Mortadella, capicola, and provolone with roasted peppers and Italian dressing. 

Tuna Melt 

$11.50

Tuna salad and melted Swiss with Russian dressing on a hero. 

Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Panini 

$12.00

Smoked turkey, tomato, and cheddar on a grilled ciabatta roll. 

Villager 

$11.50

Egg salad and bacon with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hero. 

From the Fryer

Sides

French Fries 

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks 

$7.50

Sweet Potato Fries 

$7.25

Onion Rings 

$7.50

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

American cheese & white toast

Fried Chicken

Chicken Fingers

$9.75

Chicken Finger Basket

$12.50

french fries and cole slaw

Chicken Wings

$12.50

eight chicken wings with buffalo sauce and bleu cheese

Fried Seafood

Shrimp in a Basket

$15.00

six breaded shrimp with cocktail sauce

Flounder Filet

$14.00

two pieces

Crab Cake Platter

$14.00

three crab cakes, french fries & cole slaw

Soups

Soups - Register (Copy)

Soup - Small (8 oz)

$5.50

Soup - Medium (16oz)

$6.50

Soup - Large (32 oz)

$9.50

Chicken Noodle

Soup of the Day

BYO Sandwich - Online

Deli Sandwich

Ham

$8.50

Turkey

$8.50

Italian Meats

$10.00

Chicken

$8.50

Chicken Cutlet

$10.00

Other Deli Meat

$7.50

Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato

$7.95

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$5.50

Lettuce & Tomato

$5.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

280 Westbury Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

