- Home
- /
- Carle Place
- /
- Carle Place Village Deli - 280 Westbury Ave
Carle Place Village Deli 280 Westbury Ave
No reviews yet
280 Westbury Ave
Carle Place, NY 11514
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Hot & Cold Beverages - Register
Hot Coffee
Cold Drinks
Bottled Beverages
BYO Sandwich - Register
BYO Sandwich
Breakfast
Egg Sandwich
Breakfast Specials
Hungry Man
Deluxe Breakfast
Omelets
Western
three eggs, ham, onion, green peppers
Mushroom & Tomato Omelet
three eggs, mushroom & tomato
Scallion & Mushroom Omelet
three eggs, scallion & mushroom
Spinach & Feta Omelet
three eggs, spinach & Feta
Greek Omelet
three eggs, onion, tomato, black olives, feta
German Omelet
three eggs, ham, onion, cheddar, home fries
Pancakes
French Toast
Fried Meals
Grilled Cheese
Chicken
Seafood
Hot & Cold Beverages
Hot Coffee
Iced Coffee
Other Beverages
Soups
Soups - Online
Salads
Salad
Caesar Salad
Parmesan cheese and croutons over romaine.
Chef Salad Plate
Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, and Swiss over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Diced grilled chicken, parmesan cheese, and croutons over romaine.
Chicken Salad Plate
A cup of chicken salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Cobb Salad
Bacon with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, avocado, onion, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine.
Cobb Salad with Chicken
Diced grilled chicken and bacon with crumbled blue cheese, tomato, avocado, onion, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine.
Diet Plate
Honey dew, cantaloupe, cottage cheese, and Jell-O served over romaine.
Egg Salad Plate
A cup of egg salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Greek Salad
Feta cheese and black olives over cucumber, bell pepper, onion, tomato, and romaine.
Grilled Chicken Salad Plate
Diced grilled chicken cutlet over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Mandarin Orange and Walnut Salad
Bell peppers, cherry tomato, walnut pieces, and orange slices over spring mix.
Seafood Salad Plate
A cup of seafood salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Shrimp Salad Plate
A cup of shrimp salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Spinach Salad
Bacon, mushroom, onion, and hard-boiled egg over spinach.
Tossed Salad Plate
Cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, and a hard-boiled egg over romaine.
Tuna Salad Plate
A cup of tuna salad over cucumber, tomato, carrot, onion, bell pepper, a hard-boiled egg and romaine.
Heroes & Sandwiches
Brooklyn Bite
Pastrami and melted American cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on toasted hero.
Cheesy Hero
American and Swiss cheese with sweet pepper, jalapenos, lettuce, and tomato.
Cuban
Boars Head Deluxe Ham and Homemade Roast Pork with Melted Swiss, Pickles and Deli Mustard on a Pressed Fresh Sub Hero
Dagwood
Roast beef, turkey, ham, American, and Swiss cheeses with lettuce and tomato.
French Connection
Hot smoked turkey with melted brie cheese and honey mustard on a toasted hero.
Grilled Chicken Monticello Panini
Sliced grilled chicken with fresh mozzarella, roasted red peppers, and pesto on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Godfather
Capicola, Genoa, and pepperoni with provolone, onion, lettuce, tomato, and Italian dressing.
Hot Combo Hero
Hot ham and melted Swiss on a hero.
Huntington Bay
Roast beef, bacon, jalapeno jack cheese and ranch dressing on a garlic hero.
Lobster Roll
Lobster Salad on toast new england bun
Louisiana Hoagie
Hot breaded chicken cutlet and melted Swiss with blue cheese dressing and roasted red peppers on a toasted hero.
Lumberjack
Hot chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted mozzarella cheese with lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a garlic hero.
Manhattaner
Hot roast beef and melted provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, and onion on a toasted hero.
Mardi Gras
Hot Cajun-style chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted American with lettuce, tomato, and barbecue sauce on a toasted hero.
Matty Boy
Hot breaded chicken cutlet, bacon, and melted cheddar cheese with onion and barbecue sauce on a toasted hero.
Monte Cristo
Turkey, ham, and melted Swiss with lettuce, onions, and Russian dressing on a toasted hero.
New Yorker
Hot roast beef, bacon, and melted American with gravy on a toasted hero.
Philly Chaser
Hot roast beef and provolone with tomato, onion, oil, and vinegar on a toasted hero.
Philly Cheese Steak
Sliced steak and melted provolone with Philly sauce on a toasted garlic hero.
RBG
Hot roast beef and melted mozzarella on a garlic hero.
Reuben
Corned beef and melted Swiss with sauerkraut and Russian on toasted rye
Scotty
Buffalo chicken breast with buffalo sauce, lettuce, and blue cheese dressing on a toasted hero.
Sliced Steak
Steak and steak sauce with fried onions and American cheese on a garlic hero.
Texas Rancher
Hot roast beef, bacon, and melted jalapeno jack cheese with barbecue sauce on a toasted hero.
Tony Soprano
Mortadella, capicola, and provolone with roasted peppers and Italian dressing.
Tuna Melt
Tuna salad and melted Swiss with Russian dressing on a hero.
Smoked Turkey & Cheddar Panini
Smoked turkey, tomato, and cheddar on a grilled ciabatta roll.
Villager
Egg salad and bacon with lettuce and tomato on a toasted hero.
From the Fryer
Grilled Cheese
Fried Chicken
Fried Seafood
Soups
Soups - Register (Copy)
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 6:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
280 Westbury Ave, Carle Place, NY 11514