The Village Grille Allouez
801 Hoffman Road
Green Bay, WI 54301
EGGS
SKILLETS
Village Skillet
Two scrambled eggs topped with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, and shredded cheese
Denver Skillet
Two scrambled eggs topped with ham, green peppers, and onions
Southwestern Skillet
Two scrambled eggs topped with seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and shredded cheese- with a side of salsa and sour cream
Veggie Skillet
Two scrambled eggs topped with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions
Philly Skillet
Two scrambled eggs topped with shaved prime rib, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese
Benedict Skillet
Diced ham, two eggs over easy topped with hollandaise sauce
OMELETS
Ham and Cheese Omelet
Loaded with ham and cheddar cheese
Veggie Omelet
Loaded with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions
Deluxe Omelet
A delicious blend of ham, country sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
Western Omelet
A delicious blend of ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese
Cheese Omelet
Simply eggs and cheddar cheese
Three Meat Omelet
Loaded with bacon, ham, country sausage, and cheddar cheese
Farmers Omelet
Country sausage, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese
Denver Omelet
A delicious blend of ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese
BREAKFAST BURRITOS
Bacon Burrito
Scrambled eggs and bacon wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa
Ham Burrito
Scrambled eggs and ham wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa
Mexican Burrito
Scrambled eggs with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes with a side of sour cream and salsa
Veggie Burrito
Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa
COMBOS
HEALTHY CHOICES
UNDER THE SUN
Single Pancake
Plain Short Stack Pancakes
Plain Tall Stack Pancakes
Specialty Short Stack Pancakes
Choice of Banana Nut, Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, or Strawberry
Cinnamon French Toast
Eggs Benedict
Served with a side of hanshbrowns
Breakfast Sandwich
Fried egg with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese served toasted on your choice of bread, english muffin, or bagel
Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait
Served with a side of granola
Toasted Bagel
Served with cream cheese
Oatmeal
Served with your choice of two: brown sugar, raisins, honey, granola, walnuts, pecans, bananas, craisins, blueberries, stawberries. Choice of 2% or Skim Milk. Extra toppings .50 each
KID'S BREAKFAST
Mickey Mouse Pancake
French Toast Sticks
Vanilla Yogurt
Kids Combo
1 egg, 2 sausage links, and your choice of breakfast potatoes, 1 pancake, or 1 slice French toast
Kids Drink
Served in a special cup. Choice of orange juice, apple juice, cranberry juice, 2%, skim, or chocolate milk
BREAKFAST SIDES
ADD Egg
Breakfast Potatoes
Corned Beef Hash
Cottage Cheese with Fresh Fruit
English Muffin
Fresh Fruit
Your choice of small or large
Hashbrowns
Hollandaise Sauce
Side Bacon
Side Ham
Side Peanut Butter
Side Sausage Links
Side Sausage Patties
Toast
Choice of white, wheat, marble rye, healthy harvest, sourdough, or spinach cheddar
Honey
APPETIZERS
Artichoke Dip
A crowd favorite blend of tender artichokes in a creamy cheese sauce served with warm tortilla chips
Boneless Wings
Served with celery sticks and a side of creamy bleu cheese. Tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo (hot), or garlic Parmesan
Shrimp Cocktail
Delicious wild shrimp cooked, peeled, and chilled, served with our zesty house-made cocktail sauce
Chips & Salsa
Warm tortilla chips served with fresh house-made salsa
Chips & Guacamole
Warm tortilla chips served with fresh house-made guacamole
Wisconsin Cheese Curds
Fresh white cheese curds lightly fried
Bavarian Pretzel
Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard sauce
Mozzarella Sticks
Lightly breaded and fried golden brown, served with a side of marinara sauce
Onion Rings
Thick-sliced onions battered and fried golden
Chili Cheese Fries
Basket filled with your favorites: chili, cheese, and fries
Quesadilla
Grilled tortilla filled with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and salsa
Combo Platter
Platter filled with onion rings, chicken tenders, french fries, and mozzarella sticks, served with BBQ, ranch, and marinara sauces
Cheese Nachos Grande
Warm tortilla chips topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa
Santa Fe Egg Rolls
Egg rolls stuffed with chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, corn, and black beans, served with your choice of honey chipotle or chipotle mayo
SOUPS
Cup of Cream of Chicken Soup
With wild rice and mushrooms
Cup of Soup of the Day
Varies daily
Cup of Chili
A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans
Bowl of Cream of Chicken Soup
With wild rice and mushrooms
Bowl of Soup of the Day
Varies daily
Bowl of Chili
A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans
Soup & Sandwich
Egg salad, ham, tuna salad, turkey, chicken waldorf
Quart of Cream of Chicken Soup
With wild rice and mushrooms
Quart of Soup of the Day
Varies daily
Quart of Chili
A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans
SALADS
Fresh Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, and choice of dressing on side
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, red onion, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese
Oriental Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, red onion, cashews, mandarin oranges, sesame salad sticks, and toasted sesame dressing on the side
Countryside Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, apple slices, red grapes, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side
Turkey Club Salad
Mixed greens, roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, tomato, red onion, crispy bacon, and your choice of dressing on the side
Southwest Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, grilled onion and green peppers, tomato, black beans, cucumbers, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing on the side
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and creamy bleu cheese dressing on the side
Beef Taco Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onions, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with sides of sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos
Chicken Taco Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, onions, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with sides of sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos
Baja Shrimp Salad
Mixed greens, seasoned fresh shrimp, mango salsa, avocado slices, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with a side of sour cream
Mexican Grilled Chicken Salad
Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, and tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime dressing on the side
Mexican Grilled Steak Salad
Mixed greens, grilled tenderloin, grilled onions and corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, and tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime dressing on the side
Berry Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, sliced strawberries, blueberries, pecans, portabella mushrooms, and feta cheese, served with a balsamic vinegar and oil on the side
Cranberry Almond Salad
Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted almonds, and Parmesan cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side
Greek Salad
Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomato, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese, served with Greek vinaigrette dressing
BURGERS
Hamburger
1/3 lb. beef patty served on a toasted hard roll
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty and your choice of cheese served on a toasted hard roll
Bacon Cheeseburger
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, and your choice of cheese, served on a toasted hard roll
Mushroom Swiss Burger
1/3 lb. beef patty, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms, served on a toasted hard roll
Classic Burger
California-style: lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and 1000 Island dressing
Texas Burger
Pepper Jack cheese and BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions rings
Patty Melt
Fried onions, American and Swiss cheeses on grilled marble rye
Southwest Burger
Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and guacamole
Wisco Burger
1/3 lb burger and 1/4 lb brat patty with choice of cheese
BURGER PLATTERS
Hamburger Platter
1/3 lb. beef patty served on a toasted hard roll
Cheeseburger Platter
1/3 lb. beef patty and your choice of cheese served on a toasted hard roll
Bacon Cheeseburger Platter
1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, and your choice of cheese, served on a toasted hard roll
Mushroom Swiss Burger Platter
1/3 lb. beef patty, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms, served on a toasted hard roll
Classic Burger Platter
California-style: lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and 1000 Island dressing
Texas Burger Platter
Pepper Jack cheese and BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions rings
Patty Melt Platter
Fried onions, American and Swiss cheeses on grilled marble rye
Southwest Burger Platter
Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and guacamole
Wisco Burger Platter
1/3 lb burger and 1/4 lb brat patty with choice of cheese
WRAPS
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Wrap
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing
Portabella Mushroom Wrap
Grilled tender portabella mushroom, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and guacamole
Veggie Burger Wrap
Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilantro lime dressing
Blackened Tuna Wrap
Blackened ahi tuna, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo
Salmon Caesar Wrap
Grilled salmon, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles
BLT Wrap
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
WRAP PLATTERS
Chicken Caesar Wrap Platter
Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Chicken Bacon Wrap Platter
Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing
Portabella Mushroom Wrap Platter
Grilled tender portabella mushroom, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and guacamole
Veggie Burger Wrap Platter
Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilantro lime dressing
Blackened Tuna Wrap Platter
Blackened ahi tuna, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo
Salmon Caesar Wrap Platter
Grilled salmon, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap Platter
Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles
BLT Wrap Platter
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo
SANDWICHES
BLT
Crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread
French Dip
Prime rib thinly sliced on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus
Grilled Chicken
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll with a side of mayo
Steak Sandwich
Grilled 5 oz. tenderloin on a toasted hard roll
BBQ Pulled Pork
BBQ pork on a toasted hard roll
Turkey Melt
Grilled roast turkey breast, cheese, and mayo on choice of bread
Reuben
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Turkey Reuben
Hot turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Black Forest Melt
Ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Philly Cheese Steak
Prime rib thinly sliced, with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Veggie Burger
Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll
Blackened Tuna Sandwich
Blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll
Cod Sandwich
Beer-battered cod, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted hard roll
Triple Decker Club
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread, triple decked
Grilled Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with choice of cheese and bread
Ham & Cheese
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with sliced ham on choice of bread
Egg Salad
Blend of hardboiled eggs, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread
Tuna Salad
Blend of flaky tuna, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread
Tuna Melt
Grilled classic tuna salad and cheese on choice of bread
SANDWICH PLATTERS
BLT Platter
Crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread
French Dip Platter
Prime rib thinly sliced on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus
Grilled Chicken Sand Platter
Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll with a side of mayo
Steak Sandwich Platter
Grilled 5 oz. tenderloin on a toasted hard roll
BBQ Pulled Pork Platter
BBQ pork on a toasted hard roll
Turkey Melt Platter
Grilled roast turkey breast, cheese, and mayo on choice of bread
Reuben Platter
Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Turkey Reuben Platter
Hot turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Black Forest Melt Platter
Ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye
Philly Cheese Steak Platter
Prime rib thinly sliced, with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Chicken Philly Platter
Grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie
Veggie Burger Platter
Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll
Blackened Tuna Sand Platter
Blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll
Cod Sandwich Platter
Beer-battered cod, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted hard roll
Triple Decker Club Platter
Turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread, triple decked
Grilled Cheese Platter
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with choice of cheese and bread
Ham & Cheese Platter
A classic grilled cheese sandwich with sliced ham on choice of bread
Egg Salad Platter
Blend of hardboiled eggs, mayo, onions, adn celery on choice of bread
Tuna Salad Platter
Blend of flaky tuna, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread
Tuna Melt Platter
Grilled classic tuna salad and cheese on choice of bread
PLATTERS
Chicken Tenders
Crispy chicken breast strips with choice of potato, coleslaw, and dipping sauce
Jumbo Fried Shrimp
Tender breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried golden brown with choice of potato, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce
Fish & Chips
A bountiful portion of crispy Whitefish, deep fried with choice of potato, coleslaw, and our homemade tartar sauce
Popcorn Chicken
Crispy, crunchy chicken bites with choice of potato, coleslaw, and dipping sauce
Fresh Lake Perch
Available Wednesday thru Friday. Lightly seasoned and breaded butterfly perch fillets, deep fried, with choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread, and our homemade tartar sauce
Double Perch Platter
Available Wednesday thru Friday. Lightly seasoned and breaded butterfly perch fillets, deep fried, with choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread, and our homemade tartar sauce
PIZZA
Cheese Pizza
Start with a crispy 14" thin crust, topped with our classic Italian pizza sauce and blend of fresh cheeses. Build your own: meat topping 2.25 each, veggie topping 2.00 each, extra cheese 3.00
Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza
BBQ Chicken Pizza
Hawaiian Pizza
Fresh house made mango salsa, fresh diced tomato and pineapple
Veggie Pizza
Sweet yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, and fresh diced tomato
DINNERS
5 oz Tenderloin
Our house special tender and flavorful fillet grilled to your desired temperature
10 oz Tenderloin
Our house special tender and flavorful fillet grilled to your desired temperature
Ribeye
A delicious steak flame grilled to your desired temperature
5 oz Gorgonzola Crusted Tenderloin
Our house special tender and flavorful fillet, topped with gorgonzola cheese, served with a side of roasted vegetables
10 oz Gorgonzola Crusted Tenderloin
Our house special tender and flavorful fillet, topped with gorgonzola cheese, served with a side of roasted vegetables
Full Rack BBQ Ribs
Baby back ribs grilled to perfection
Half Rack BBQ Ribs
Baby back ribs grilled to perfection
Grilled Salmon
A char-grilled fillet of wild salmon, lightly seasoned
Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak
Served atop our fresh mango salsa
Honey Weiss Shrimp
Fresh shrimp dipped in our house made beer batter, with a side of honey chipotle
Grilled Shrimp Skewer
Fresh tiger shrimp, threaded on a skewer and grilled to perfection
Shrimp Scampi
Fresh shrimp baked in our savory garlic butter sauce topped with shredded Parmesan
Broccoli Alfredo
Our classic Alffredo sauce served over fettuccine, tossed with sauteed broccoli, includes a side salad and slice of healthy harvest bread
SIDES
French Fries
Grille Fries
Sweet Potato Fries
Kettle Chips
Mashed Potatoes
Baked Potato
Coleslaw
Cottage Cheese
Applesauce
Onion Rings
Steamed Veggies
Side Salad
Sliced Avocado
Single Perch Butterfly
Popcorn Chicken Only
Chicken Tenders Only
Jumbo Shrimp Only
Perch Only
8oz Salmon Filet
Side Sauce
PIES/CAKES
ICE CREAM
Small Sundae
Large Sundae
Small Turtle Sundae
Large Turtle Sundae
Single Ice Cream
Double Ice Cream
Chocolate Shake
Chocolate Malt
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Malt
Strawberry Shake
Strawberry Malt
Caramel Shake
Caramel Malt
Smoothie
Root Beer Float
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 9:00 pm
An Allouez favorite since 2007.
801 Hoffman Road, Green Bay, WI 54301