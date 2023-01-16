Restaurant header imageView gallery

The Village Grille Allouez

review star

No reviews yet

801 Hoffman Road

Green Bay, WI 54301

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

EGGS

One Egg

$4.00

Two Eggs

$4.50

Steak & Eggs

$15.75

Two eggs served with a 5 oz. tenderloin and side of hashbrowns

SKILLETS

Village Skillet

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with bacon, sausage, ham, onions, and shredded cheese

Denver Skillet

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with ham, green peppers, and onions

Southwestern Skillet

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with seasoned ground beef, onions, green peppers, tomatoes, and shredded cheese- with a side of salsa and sour cream

Veggie Skillet

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Philly Skillet

$10.95

Two scrambled eggs topped with shaved prime rib, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Benedict Skillet

$10.95

Diced ham, two eggs over easy topped with hollandaise sauce

OMELETS

Ham and Cheese Omelet

$10.95

Loaded with ham and cheddar cheese

Veggie Omelet

$10.95

Loaded with mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions

Deluxe Omelet

$10.95

A delicious blend of ham, country sausage, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

Western Omelet

$10.95

A delicious blend of ham, tomatoes, onions, green peppers, and cheddar cheese

Cheese Omelet

$9.95

Simply eggs and cheddar cheese

Three Meat Omelet

$10.95

Loaded with bacon, ham, country sausage, and cheddar cheese

Farmers Omelet

$10.95

Country sausage, onions, mushrooms, and cheddar cheese

Denver Omelet

$10.95

A delicious blend of ham, green peppers, onions, and cheddar cheese

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Bacon Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs and bacon wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa

Ham Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs and ham wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa

Mexican Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs with seasoned ground beef, shredded cheese, onions, green peppers, and tomatoes with a side of sour cream and salsa

Veggie Burrito

$10.95

Scrambled eggs, mushrooms, green peppers, tomatoes, and onions wrapped in a soft flour tortilla with a side of sour cream and salsa

COMBOS

French Toast Combo

$12.95

2 slices of French toast, 2 eggs any style, and choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or corned beef hash

Pancake Combo

$12.95

2 pancakes, 2 eggs any style, and choice of bacon, ham, sausage, or corned beef hash

HEALTHY CHOICES

Healthy Scramble

$11.95

Egg whites loaded with spinach, mushrooms, onions, and tomatoes, served with a side of cottage cheese and fresh fruit

Healthy Breakfast Sandwich

$9.95

Egg whites with a black bean veggie burger and sliced avocado, served on choice of bread

UNDER THE SUN

Single Pancake

$4.25

Plain Short Stack Pancakes

$6.95

Plain Tall Stack Pancakes

$8.95

Specialty Short Stack Pancakes

$9.95

Choice of Banana Nut, Chocolate Chip, Blueberry, or Strawberry

Cinnamon French Toast

Eggs Benedict

Served with a side of hanshbrowns

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.25

Fried egg with choice of bacon, sausage, ham, and cheese served toasted on your choice of bread, english muffin, or bagel

Fruit 'n Yogurt Parfait

$8.25

Served with a side of granola

Toasted Bagel

$5.00

Served with cream cheese

Oatmeal

$6.25

Served with your choice of two: brown sugar, raisins, honey, granola, walnuts, pecans, bananas, craisins, blueberries, stawberries. Choice of 2% or Skim Milk. Extra toppings .50 each

KID'S BREAKFAST

Mickey Mouse Pancake

$4.95

French Toast Sticks

$4.95

Vanilla Yogurt

$3.95

Kids Combo

$6.95

1 egg, 2 sausage links, and your choice of breakfast potatoes, 1 pancake, or 1 slice French toast

Kids Drink

$2.25

Served in a special cup. Choice of orange juice, apple juice, cranberry juice, 2%, skim, or chocolate milk

BREAKFAST SIDES

ADD Egg

$0.75

Breakfast Potatoes

$2.95

Corned Beef Hash

$3.95

Cottage Cheese with Fresh Fruit

$5.95

English Muffin

$2.50

Fresh Fruit

Your choice of small or large

Hashbrowns

$2.95

Hollandaise Sauce

$2.50

Side Bacon

$3.25

Side Ham

$3.25

Side Peanut Butter

$0.75

Side Sausage Links

$3.25

Side Sausage Patties

$3.25

Toast

$2.25

Choice of white, wheat, marble rye, healthy harvest, sourdough, or spinach cheddar

Honey

$0.50

APPETIZERS

Artichoke Dip

$9.95

A crowd favorite blend of tender artichokes in a creamy cheese sauce served with warm tortilla chips

Boneless Wings

$12.95

Served with celery sticks and a side of creamy bleu cheese. Tossed in your choice of sauce: BBQ, buffalo (hot), or garlic Parmesan

Shrimp Cocktail

$9.95

Delicious wild shrimp cooked, peeled, and chilled, served with our zesty house-made cocktail sauce

Chips & Salsa

$5.95

Warm tortilla chips served with fresh house-made salsa

Chips & Guacamole

$7.95

Warm tortilla chips served with fresh house-made guacamole

Wisconsin Cheese Curds

$7.95

Fresh white cheese curds lightly fried

Bavarian Pretzel

$13.00

Served with Wisconsin Beer Cheese and Honey Mustard sauce

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.95

Lightly breaded and fried golden brown, served with a side of marinara sauce

Onion Rings

$6.95

Thick-sliced onions battered and fried golden

Chili Cheese Fries

$7.95

Basket filled with your favorites: chili, cheese, and fries

Quesadilla

$9.95

Grilled tortilla filled with shredded Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of shredded lettuce, cheese, sour cream, and salsa

Combo Platter

$15.95

Platter filled with onion rings, chicken tenders, french fries, and mozzarella sticks, served with BBQ, ranch, and marinara sauces

Cheese Nachos Grande

$9.95

Warm tortilla chips topped with onions, tomatoes, black olives, and shredded Monterey Jack cheese, served with a side of sour cream and salsa

Santa Fe Egg Rolls

$10.95

Egg rolls stuffed with chicken, pepper jack cheese, jalapenos, red peppers, corn, and black beans, served with your choice of honey chipotle or chipotle mayo

SOUPS

Cup of Cream of Chicken Soup

$4.50

With wild rice and mushrooms

Cup of Soup of the Day

$4.50

Varies daily

Cup of Chili

$4.50

A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans

Bowl of Cream of Chicken Soup

$5.50

With wild rice and mushrooms

Bowl of Soup of the Day

$5.50

Varies daily

Bowl of Chili

$5.50

A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans

Soup & Sandwich

$7.75

Egg salad, ham, tuna salad, turkey, chicken waldorf

Quart of Cream of Chicken Soup

$11.50

With wild rice and mushrooms

Quart of Soup of the Day

$11.50

Varies daily

Quart of Chili

$11.50

A house favorite! Seasoned ground beef with tomatoes, onions, celery, and beans

SALADS

Fresh Garden Salad

$11.95

Mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, green peppers, and choice of dressing on side

Classic Caesar Salad

$11.95

Romaine lettuce tossed with Caesar dressing, red onion, homemade croutons, and Parmesan cheese

Oriental Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, red onion, cashews, mandarin oranges, sesame salad sticks, and toasted sesame dressing on the side

Countryside Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, apple slices, red grapes, walnuts, and raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Turkey Club Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, roasted turkey breast, smoked ham, tomato, red onion, crispy bacon, and your choice of dressing on the side

Southwest Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, grilled onion and green peppers, tomato, black beans, cucumbers, sliced avocado, cheddar cheese, and your choice of dressing on the side

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast tossed in buffalo sauce, bleu cheese crumbles, tomato, red onion, and creamy bleu cheese dressing on the side

Beef Taco Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, seasoned ground beef, black olives, tomato, onions, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with sides of sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos

Chicken Taco Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken, black olives, tomato, onions, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with sides of sour cream, salsa, and jalapenos

Baja Shrimp Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, seasoned fresh shrimp, mango salsa, avocado slices, and cheddar cheese, served in a tortilla bowl with a side of sour cream

Mexican Grilled Chicken Salad

$15.95

Mixed greens, grilled chicken breast, grilled onions and corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, and tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime dressing on the side

Mexican Grilled Steak Salad

$17.95

Mixed greens, grilled tenderloin, grilled onions and corn, black beans, fresh cilantro, and tortilla strips, served with cilantro lime dressing on the side

Berry Spinach Salad

$15.95

Baby spinach, sliced strawberries, blueberries, pecans, portabella mushrooms, and feta cheese, served with a balsamic vinegar and oil on the side

Cranberry Almond Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, baby spinach, dried cranberries, red onion, toasted almonds, and Parmesan cheese, served with raspberry vinaigrette dressing on the side

Greek Salad

$13.95

Romaine lettuce, red onion, cucumbers, tomato, Kalamata olives, and feta cheese, served with Greek vinaigrette dressing

BURGERS

Hamburger

$5.95

1/3 lb. beef patty served on a toasted hard roll

Cheeseburger

$6.95

1/3 lb. beef patty and your choice of cheese served on a toasted hard roll

Bacon Cheeseburger

$7.95

1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, and your choice of cheese, served on a toasted hard roll

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$7.95

1/3 lb. beef patty, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms, served on a toasted hard roll

Classic Burger

$7.95

California-style: lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and 1000 Island dressing

Texas Burger

$7.95

Pepper Jack cheese and BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions rings

Patty Melt

$7.95

Fried onions, American and Swiss cheeses on grilled marble rye

Southwest Burger

$7.95

Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and guacamole

Wisco Burger

$9.95

1/3 lb burger and 1/4 lb brat patty with choice of cheese

BURGER PLATTERS

Hamburger Platter

$9.45

1/3 lb. beef patty served on a toasted hard roll

Cheeseburger Platter

$10.45

1/3 lb. beef patty and your choice of cheese served on a toasted hard roll

Bacon Cheeseburger Platter

$11.45

1/3 lb. beef patty, bacon, and your choice of cheese, served on a toasted hard roll

Mushroom Swiss Burger Platter

$11.45

1/3 lb. beef patty, Swiss cheese, and mushrooms, served on a toasted hard roll

Classic Burger Platter

$11.45

California-style: lettuce, tomato, raw onions, and 1000 Island dressing

Texas Burger Platter

$11.45

Pepper Jack cheese and BBQ sauce, topped with crispy onions rings

Patty Melt Platter

$11.45

Fried onions, American and Swiss cheeses on grilled marble rye

Southwest Burger Platter

$11.45

Pepper Jack cheese, bacon, and guacamole

Wisco Burger Platter

$13.45

1/3 lb burger and 1/4 lb brat patty with choice of cheese

WRAPS

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing

Portabella Mushroom Wrap

$9.50

Grilled tender portabella mushroom, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and guacamole

Veggie Burger Wrap

$9.50

Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilantro lime dressing

Blackened Tuna Wrap

$9.50

Blackened ahi tuna, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo

Salmon Caesar Wrap

$9.50

Grilled salmon, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.50

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles

BLT Wrap

$8.50

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

WRAP PLATTERS

Chicken Caesar Wrap Platter

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Chicken Bacon Wrap Platter

$13.00

Grilled chicken, lettuce, cheddar cheese, tomato, bacon, and ranch dressing

Portabella Mushroom Wrap Platter

$13.00

Grilled tender portabella mushroom, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and guacamole

Veggie Burger Wrap Platter

$13.00

Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, avocado, and cilantro lime dressing

Blackened Tuna Wrap Platter

$13.00

Blackened ahi tuna, spring mix, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo

Salmon Caesar Wrap Platter

$13.00

Grilled salmon, lettuce, red onion, Parmesan cheese, croutons, and Caesar dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap Platter

$13.00

Grilled chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, red onion, bleu cheese dressing, and bleu cheese crumbles

BLT Wrap Platter

$12.00

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo

SANDWICHES

BLT

$7.25

Crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread

French Dip

$10.95

Prime rib thinly sliced on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus

Grilled Chicken

$8.95

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll with a side of mayo

Steak Sandwich

$11.95

Grilled 5 oz. tenderloin on a toasted hard roll

BBQ Pulled Pork

$8.95

BBQ pork on a toasted hard roll

Turkey Melt

$7.95

Grilled roast turkey breast, cheese, and mayo on choice of bread

Reuben

$8.50

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Turkey Reuben

$8.50

Hot turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Black Forest Melt

$8.50

Ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Philly Cheese Steak

$11.95

Prime rib thinly sliced, with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Philly

$10.95

Grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Veggie Burger

$9.25

Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll

Blackened Tuna Sandwich

$10.95

Blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll

Cod Sandwich

$8.95

Beer-battered cod, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted hard roll

Triple Decker Club

$10.95

Turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread, triple decked

Grilled Cheese

$5.95

A classic grilled cheese sandwich with choice of cheese and bread

Ham & Cheese

$8.50

A classic grilled cheese sandwich with sliced ham on choice of bread

Egg Salad

$5.95

Blend of hardboiled eggs, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread

Tuna Salad

$6.95

Blend of flaky tuna, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread

Tuna Melt

$8.95

Grilled classic tuna salad and cheese on choice of bread

SANDWICH PLATTERS

BLT Platter

$10.75

Crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, and mayo on your choice of bread

French Dip Platter

$14.45

Prime rib thinly sliced on a toasted hoagie roll with a side of au jus

Grilled Chicken Sand Platter

$12.45

Grilled chicken breast, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll with a side of mayo

Steak Sandwich Platter

$15.45

Grilled 5 oz. tenderloin on a toasted hard roll

BBQ Pulled Pork Platter

$12.45

BBQ pork on a toasted hard roll

Turkey Melt Platter

$11.45

Grilled roast turkey breast, cheese, and mayo on choice of bread

Reuben Platter

$12.00

Hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Turkey Reuben Platter

$12.00

Hot turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Black Forest Melt Platter

$12.00

Ham, turkey breast, Swiss cheese, and 1000 Island dressing on grilled marble rye

Philly Cheese Steak Platter

$15.45

Prime rib thinly sliced, with grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Chicken Philly Platter

$14.45

Grilled chicken breast, grilled mushrooms, onions, peppers, and provolone cheese on a toasted hoagie

Veggie Burger Platter

$12.75

Spicy black bean burger, lettuce, and tomato on a toasted hard roll

Blackened Tuna Sand Platter

$14.45

Blackened ahi tuna, lettuce, tomato, red onion, and chipotle mayo on a toasted hard roll

Cod Sandwich Platter

$12.45

Beer-battered cod, lettuce, cheddar cheese, and tartar sauce on a toasted hard roll

Triple Decker Club Platter

$14.45

Turkey breast, ham, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on toasted white bread, triple decked

Grilled Cheese Platter

$9.45

A classic grilled cheese sandwich with choice of cheese and bread

Ham & Cheese Platter

$12.00

A classic grilled cheese sandwich with sliced ham on choice of bread

Egg Salad Platter

$9.45

Blend of hardboiled eggs, mayo, onions, adn celery on choice of bread

Tuna Salad Platter

$10.45

Blend of flaky tuna, mayo, onions, and celery on choice of bread

Tuna Melt Platter

$12.45

Grilled classic tuna salad and cheese on choice of bread

PLATTERS

Chicken Tenders

$10.95

Crispy chicken breast strips with choice of potato, coleslaw, and dipping sauce

Jumbo Fried Shrimp

$10.95

Tender breaded jumbo shrimp deep fried golden brown with choice of potato, coleslaw, and cocktail sauce

Fish & Chips

$10.95

A bountiful portion of crispy Whitefish, deep fried with choice of potato, coleslaw, and our homemade tartar sauce

Popcorn Chicken

$9.95

Crispy, crunchy chicken bites with choice of potato, coleslaw, and dipping sauce

Fresh Lake Perch

$18.95

Available Wednesday thru Friday. Lightly seasoned and breaded butterfly perch fillets, deep fried, with choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread, and our homemade tartar sauce

Double Perch Platter

$27.95

Available Wednesday thru Friday. Lightly seasoned and breaded butterfly perch fillets, deep fried, with choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread, and our homemade tartar sauce

PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

$11.95

Start with a crispy 14" thin crust, topped with our classic Italian pizza sauce and blend of fresh cheeses. Build your own: meat topping 2.25 each, veggie topping 2.00 each, extra cheese 3.00

Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$17.95

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Fresh house made mango salsa, fresh diced tomato and pineapple

Veggie Pizza

$17.95

Sweet yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, fresh mushrooms, and fresh diced tomato

DINNERS

5 oz Tenderloin

$19.95

Our house special tender and flavorful fillet grilled to your desired temperature

10 oz Tenderloin

$25.95

Our house special tender and flavorful fillet grilled to your desired temperature

Ribeye

$32.95

A delicious steak flame grilled to your desired temperature

5 oz Gorgonzola Crusted Tenderloin

$22.95

Our house special tender and flavorful fillet, topped with gorgonzola cheese, served with a side of roasted vegetables

10 oz Gorgonzola Crusted Tenderloin

$28.95

Our house special tender and flavorful fillet, topped with gorgonzola cheese, served with a side of roasted vegetables

Full Rack BBQ Ribs

$23.95

Baby back ribs grilled to perfection

Half Rack BBQ Ribs

$16.95

Baby back ribs grilled to perfection

Grilled Salmon

$19.95

A char-grilled fillet of wild salmon, lightly seasoned

Blackened Ahi Tuna Steak

$19.95

Served atop our fresh mango salsa

Honey Weiss Shrimp

$19.95

Fresh shrimp dipped in our house made beer batter, with a side of honey chipotle

Grilled Shrimp Skewer

$19.95

Fresh tiger shrimp, threaded on a skewer and grilled to perfection

Shrimp Scampi

$19.95

Fresh shrimp baked in our savory garlic butter sauce topped with shredded Parmesan

Broccoli Alfredo

$16.95

Our classic Alffredo sauce served over fettuccine, tossed with sauteed broccoli, includes a side salad and slice of healthy harvest bread

SIDES

French Fries

$3.95

Grille Fries

$3.95

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.95

Kettle Chips

$3.95

Mashed Potatoes

$3.25

Baked Potato

$3.95

Coleslaw

$1.75

Cottage Cheese

$2.00

Applesauce

$2.00

Onion Rings

$6.95

Steamed Veggies

$3.25

Side Salad

$5.50

Sliced Avocado

$2.50

Single Perch Butterfly

$4.25

Popcorn Chicken Only

$5.50

Chicken Tenders Only

$6.50

Jumbo Shrimp Only

$6.50

Perch Only

$10.75

8oz Salmon Filet

$10.00

Side Sauce

KIDS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.50

Kids PB & J

$6.50

Kids Chix Tenders

$6.50

PIES/CAKES

Cheesecake

$3.25

Cheesecake with Strawberries

$3.75

Turtle Cheesecake

$4.25

Apple Pie

$3.00

Cherry Pie

$3.00

Seasonal Pie

$3.75

Carrot Cake

$4.50

ICE CREAM

Small Sundae

$3.50

Large Sundae

$4.50

Small Turtle Sundae

$4.50

Large Turtle Sundae

$5.50

Single Ice Cream

$3.00

Double Ice Cream

$4.00

Chocolate Shake

$5.25

Chocolate Malt

$5.25

Vanilla Shake

$5.25

Vanilla Malt

$5.25

Strawberry Shake

$5.25

Strawberry Malt

$5.25

Caramel Shake

$5.25

Caramel Malt

$5.25

Smoothie

$5.25

Root Beer Float

$5.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

An Allouez favorite since 2007.

Location

801 Hoffman Road, Green Bay, WI 54301

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Olive's Pizza and Sandwiches
orange starNo Reviews
516 Greene Ave Green Bay, WI 54301
View restaurantnext
Back 9 Pizza & Pub
orange starNo Reviews
1671 Hoffman Rd Suite 50 Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Bona Fide Juicery - Bellevue
orange star4.7 • 230
2670 Monroe Rd De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Bleu Restaurant & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2200 Dickinson Road DePere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Graystone Ale House - 3711 Monroe Road
orange star4.2 • 887
3711 Monroe Road De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext
Caliente La Fiesta Mexicana
orange starNo Reviews
623 George St De Pere, WI 54115
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Green Bay

El Sarape West - 2615 S Oneida St
orange star4.5 • 1,800
2615 S Oneida St Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
Anduzzi's Sports Club - Howard
orange star4.2 • 941
2555 Lineville Rd. Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Copper State Brewing Co.
orange star4.4 • 693
313 Dousman St Green Bay, WI 54303
View restaurantnext
Cheesesteak Rebellion
orange star4.7 • 661
1301 S Broadway Green Bay, WI 54304
View restaurantnext
The English Inn - Green Bay
orange star4.2 • 640
3597 Bay Settlement Rd Green Bay, WI 54311
View restaurantnext
Los Magueyes - Ashwaubenon
orange star4.4 • 610
2648 Packerland Dr Green Bay, WI 54313
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Green Bay
De Pere
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Kaukauna
review star
Avg 3.3 (4 restaurants)
Appleton
review star
Avg 4.5 (40 restaurants)
Neenah
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Marinette
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Oshkosh
review star
Avg 4.2 (18 restaurants)
Crivitz
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Sheboygan
review star
Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)
Fond Du Lac
review star
Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston