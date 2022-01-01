  • Home
  • /
  • Aptos
  • /
  • Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos - 4 Seascape Village
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Village Host Pizza and Grill- Aptos 4 Seascape Village

review star

No reviews yet

4 Seascape Village

Aptos, CA 95003

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

(LG) Build Your Own Pizza
(SM) Build Your Own Pizza
Cheeseburger

PETITE

(P) Build Your Own Pizza

$7.45

Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

(P) Village Combination

$10.65

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(P) Vegetarian

$9.85

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

(P) Triple P

$9.85

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Pesto Topping

(P) Hawaiian

(P) Hawaiian

$9.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Ham, Pineapple

(P) Pesto Chicken Pizza

$9.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Pesto Topping

(P) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.85

BBQ Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Topping

(P) All Meat

$11.25

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(P) Chicken in a Green Dress

$11.65

Pesto Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Chicken, Tomatoes, Garlic

SMALL

(SM) Build Your Own Pizza

(SM) Build Your Own Pizza

$12.55

Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

(SM) Village Combination

$18.55

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(SM) Vegetarian

$17.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

(SM) Triple P

(SM) Triple P

$17.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Pesto Topping

(SM) Hawaiian

$15.55

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Ham, Pineapple

(SM) Pesto Chicken Pizza

$15.55

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Pesto Topping

(SM) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.05

BBQ Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Topping

(SM) All Meat

$20.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(SM) Chicken in a Green Dress

$18.55

Pesto Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Chicken, Tomatoes, Garlic

MEDIUM

(MD) Build Your Own Pizza

$17.20

Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

(MD) Village Combination

(MD) Village Combination

$25.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(MD) Vegetarian

$23.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

(MD) Triple P

$23.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Pesto Topping

(MD) Hawaiian

$21.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Ham, Pineapple

(MD) Pesto Chicken Pizza

$21.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Pesto Topping

(MD) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$23.20

BBQ Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Topping

(MD) All Meat

$27.20

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(MD) Chicken in a Green Dress

(MD) Chicken in a Green Dress

$25.20

Pesto Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Chicken, Tomatoes, Garlic

LARGE

(LG) Build Your Own Pizza

(LG) Build Your Own Pizza

$20.45

Your Choice Of Sauce, and Toppings, with Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese

(LG) Village Combination

$31.05

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(LG) Vegetarian

(LG) Vegetarian

$28.40

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Black Olives, Yellow Onions, Green Peppers, Tomatoes

(LG) Triple P

$28.40

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Pepperoni, Pineapple, Pesto Topping

(LG) Hawaiian

$25.75

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Smoked Ham, Pineapple

(LG) Pesto Chicken Pizza

$25.75

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Chicken, Pesto Topping

(LG) BBQ Chicken Pizza

$28.40

BBQ Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Red Onions, Chicken, BBQ Topping

(LG) All Meat

$33.70

Marinara Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Italian Salame, Pepperoni, Smoked Ham, Linguica, Italian Sausage, Ground Beef

(LG) Chicken in a Green Dress

(LG) Chicken in a Green Dress

$31.05

Pesto Base, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese, Mushrooms, Yellow Onions, Chicken, Tomatoes, Garlic

GRILL

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$9.85

One all beef patty with American Cheese, served on a Sweet French Roll

Double Cheeseburger

$11.85

Two all beef patties with American Cheese, served on a Sweet French Roll

Hamburger

Hamburger

$9.75

One all beef patty, served on a Sweet French Roll

Double Hamburger

Double Hamburger

$11.75

Two all beef patties, served on a Sweet French Roll

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

Teriyaki Chicken Sandwich

$10.45

Grilled chicken breast, served on a Sweet French Roll

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

Pesto Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Grilled chicken breast, served on a Sweet French Roll

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$10.45

Grilled chicken breast, served on a Sweet French Roll

Louisiana Hot Link

$9.75

Butterflied Louisiana Hot Link, served on a Sweet French Roll

Polish Sausage

Polish Sausage

$9.75

Butterflied Polish Sausage, served on a Sweet French Roll

New York Steak Sandwich

$11.45Out of stock

New York Steak, Grilled with Garlic Butter, served on a Sweet French Roll

BAKED SANDWICHES

Build Your Own Baked Sandwich

Build Your Own Baked Sandwich

$9.75

Your Choice of Meat, and Cheese, baked on a Sweet French Roll

Village Host Special Sandwich

$10.25

Italian Salame, Ham, Pastrami, Swiss Cheese, Cheddar Cheese, served on a Sweet French Roll

Pizza Sandwich

$9.25

Open face Sweet French Roll with Marinara Sauce, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, and 2 Pizza Toppings of your choice

Cheese Melt Sandwich

$9.15

Village Host Style "Grilled Cheese"

Veggie Sandwich

Veggie Sandwich

$9.15

Pesto, Mushrooms, Olives, Artichoke Hearts, and Jack Cheese, served on a Sweet French Roll

APPETIZERS

Pesto Bread

Pesto Bread

$3.90

Pesto Sauce on a Sweet French Roll, Cheese Optional ($1)

Garlic Bread

$3.20

Garlic Butter on a Sweet French Roll, Cheese Optional ($1)

Garlic Chips

Garlic Chips

$9.75

Small Sized Pizza, rolled thin. Topped with Garlic Butter, Mozzerella and Cheddar Cheese, Cooked Crispy, Cut in Bite Size Pieces

Small Salad

Small Salad

$4.50

House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing

Large Salad

Large Salad

$7.95

House Salad, Romaine Lettuce Spring Mix, Cucumbers, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Garbanzo Beans, Kidney Beans, Your Choice of Side Dressing

Side Ranch

$1.00

House Ranch 3 1/4 oz Portion Cup

Side Marinara

$1.00

House Marinara Sauce 3 1/4 oz Portion Cup

Side Pesto

$1.00

Pesto Sauce 3 1/4 oz Portion Cup

Side Anchovies

$0.50

Anchovies 2 oz Portion Cup

Side Jalapenos

$0.75

Jalapenos 3 1/4 oz Portion Cup

Side Pickles

$0.75

Pickles 2 oz Portion Cup

Side Pepperoncini

$0.75
Chips

Chips

$0.75

Cheese & Pepper

Small Bag of Parmesan Cheese, and Crushed Red Pepper Packets

SODA

Coke Can

Coke Can

$1.50
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$1.50
Sprite Can

Sprite Can

$1.50
Root Beer Can

Root Beer Can

$1.50
Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.50
Apple Juice

Apple Juice

$1.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to Village Host Pizza & Grill! Serving the locals since 1962

Location

4 Seascape Village, Aptos, CA 95003

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Palapas
orange starNo Reviews
21 seascape village Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Penny Ice Creamery - Aptos Village Way
orange starNo Reviews
141 Aptos Village Way Suite 100 Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Mentone
orange star4.2 • 79
174 Aptos Village Way Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Venus Spirits Cocktails & Kitchen-Beachside - Beachside
orange starNo Reviews
131 Esplanade Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Parish Publick House - Aptos
orange starNo Reviews
8017 Soquel Drive Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Aptos St. BBQ
orange star4.5 • 3,121
8059 Aptos St Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Aptos

Aptos St. BBQ
orange star4.5 • 3,121
8059 Aptos St Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Aptos
orange star4.7 • 1,560
100 Rancho del Mar Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Persephone Restaurant - Aptos
orange star4.6 • 893
7945 Soquel Dr Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Mentone
orange star4.2 • 79
174 Aptos Village Way Aptos, CA 95003
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Aptos
Capitola
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Scotts Valley
review star
Avg 3 (6 restaurants)
Santa Cruz
review star
Avg 4.1 (38 restaurants)
Los Gatos
review star
Avg 4.2 (41 restaurants)
Morgan Hill
review star
Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)
Gilroy
review star
Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)
Campbell
review star
Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)
San Jose
review star
Avg 4.3 (189 restaurants)
Cupertino
review star
Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston