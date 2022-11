Bottle Chardonnay Domaine Pascal Granger Beaujolais Blanc, France, 2019

$44.00

100% Chardonnay, Domain Pascal Granger Beaujolais-Villages Blanc LA Jacarde France, 2019. This is a dry fruity wine with a crystal-clear color and a bouquet of white flowers. Nicely rounded on the palate with citrus aromas. All harvesting is done manually and treatments in the vineyards are minimal with weed-growth tolerated between the vines. The Domaine Pascal Granger is located in the hamlet of Les Poupets within the village of Juliénas in the heart of the finest sector of the Beaujolais district. This estate has been in the Granger family for over two hundred years, dating to Napoleonic times, and has passed from father to son continually.