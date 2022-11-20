Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream

Village Pizza and More

23 Reviews

$

429 S Water St

Caledonia, OH 43314

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

14” Cheese Pizza
18” Cheese Pizza
Lg Chicken Tender Salad

Appetizers

Bacon Cheddar Fries

$7.50

Cheese Breadsticks (6)

$5.50

Chicken Tenders

$6.50

Deluxe Breadsticks (6)

$7.50

French Fries

$3.50

Fried Pickles

$6.50Out of stock

Garlic Bread

$5.00

Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$5.50

Half Garlic Bread

$2.75

Half Garlic Bread w/ Cheese

$3.00

Hot Pepper Cheese Cubes

$6.50

Jalapeño Poppers (6)

$6.50

Mac & Cheese Wedges

$6.50

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$6.50

Mushrooms

$5.50

Onion Rings

$5.50

Sampler Platter

$9.00

Supremo Nachos

$9.50

Pretzel

$5.00

Pretzel w/ Beer Cheese

$8.00

Loaded Potato Pizza

$9.00Out of stock

Bowls

Pizza Bowl

$6.00

Burgers

Bacon Cheeseburger & FF

$10.00

Mushroom & Swiss Burger & FF

$10.00

Pizza Burger & FF

$10.00

Steak Burger & FF

$8.50

Burger Only

$6.00

Chicken & Shrimp

Chicken Tender Dinner

$9.50

Shrimp Dinner

$9.00

Desserts

Apple Pie

$6.75Out of stock

Blood Orange Sorbet

$6.75Out of stock

Blueberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Brownie Bomb

$6.75

Chocolate

$6.75

Cinnamon

$6.75Out of stock

Coffee & Donuts

$6.75Out of stock

Lemon Sorbet

$6.75Out of stock

Mocha Almond

$6.75Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup

$6.75

Pop Corn

$6.75Out of stock

Pumpkin Pecan

$6.75

Salted Caramel

$6.75Out of stock

Strawberry Cheesecake

$6.75

Sugar Cookie

$6.75Out of stock

Vanilla Bean

$6.75

Blackberry

$10.25Out of stock

Buckeye Bash

$10.25

Butter Pecan

$10.25

Candy Cane

$10.25Out of stock

Chocolate

$10.25

Chocolate Almond

$10.25Out of stock

Cookie Dough

$10.25Out of stock

Cookies & Cream

$10.25Out of stock

Mint Chocolate Chip

$10.25Out of stock

Peach

Out of stock

Peanut Butter Cup

$10.25

Pumpkin

$10.25

Strawberry

$10.25Out of stock

Vanilla

$10.25

Brownie

$4.88Out of stock

Chocolate Chocolate Chip

$4.88

M&M Chocolate Chip

$4.88

Mint Chocolate Chip

$4.88Out of stock

Sprinkles Chocolate Chip

$4.88Out of stock

Vanilla Bean Choc Chip

$4.88

Extras

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

Cheese Sauce

$0.50

French

$0.50

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Honey Mustard

$0.50

Hot Sauce

Italian Dressing

$0.50

Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Pizza Sauce

$0.50

Ranch

$0.50

Salsa

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Southwest Ranch

Thousand Island

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$3.00

Pasta

Chicken Alfredo

$8.50Out of stock

Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Spaghetti & Meatballs

$9.00

Pizza & Foldovers

8" Cheese Pizza

$3.75

10” Cheese Pizza

$8.00

10” Cauliflower Crust

$12.00

10” Foldover

$7.50

12” Cheese Pizza

$10.00

12” Foldover

$9.50

14” Cheese Pizza

$12.00

14” Foldover

$11.50

18” Cheese Pizza

$15.00

18” Foldover

$14.50

20” Cheese Pizza

$20.00

28" Cheese Pizza (Saturday only)

$36.00Out of stock

Personal Honey Hot

$5.00

Personal Taco

$5.00

Personal Meat Lovers

$5.00

Personal Buffalo Chicken

$5.00

Salads

Sm Chef Salad

$5.00

Sm Chicken Tender Salad

$5.00

Sm Taco Salad

$5.00

Sm Tossed Salad

$3.00

Lg Chef Salad

$8.00

Lg Chicken Tender Salad

$8.00

Lg Taco Salad

$8.00

Lg Tossed Salad

$6.00

Specialty Pizza

Sm 1/2-1/2 Spec Pizza

Sm Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$10.00

Sm BBQ Chicken Pizza

$11.00

Sm BLT Pizza

$11.00

Sm Chicken Fajita Pizza

$11.00

Sm Everything Pizza

$12.00

Sm Gyro Pizza

$11.00

Sm Hippie Pizza

$11.00

Sm Honey Hot

$11.00

Sm MacBeth Pizza

$11.00

Sm Meat Lovers Pizza

$11.00

Sm Philly Cheese Steak

$11.00Out of stock

Sm Taco Pizza

$11.00

Sm Veggie

$11.00

Sm Viking

$11.00Out of stock

Sm White Pizza

$8.00

Md 1/2-1/2 Spec Pizza

Md Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$13.00

Md BBQ Chicken Pizza

$15.00

Md BLT Pizza

$15.00

Md Chicken Fajita Pizza

$15.00

Md Everything Pizza

$16.00

Md Gyro Pizza

$15.00

Md Hippie Pizza

$15.00

Md Honey Hot

$15.00

Md MacBeth Pizza

$15.00

Md Meat Lovers Pizza

$15.00

Md Philly Cheese Steak

$15.00Out of stock

Md Taco Pizza

$15.00

Md Veggie

$15.00

Md Viking

$15.00Out of stock

Md White Pizza

$10.00

Lg 1/2-1/2 Spec Pizza

Lg Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.25

Lg BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.00

Lg BLT Pizza

$18.00

Lg Chicken Fajita Pizza

$18.00

Lg Everything Pizza

$20.25

Lg Gyro Pizza

$18.00

Lg Hippie Pizza

$18.00

Lg Honey Hot

$18.00

Lg MacBeth Pizza

$18.00

Lg Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

Lg Philly Cheese Steak

$18.00Out of stock

Lg Taco Pizza

$18.00

Lg Veggie

$18.00

Lg Viking

$18.00Out of stock

Lg White Pizza

$12.25

XL 1/2-1/2 Spec Pizza

XL Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza

$20.25

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

XL BLT Pizza

$22.00

XL Chicken Fajita Pizza

$22.00

XL Everything Pizza

$25.00

XL Gyro Pizza

$22.00

XL Hippie Pizza

$22.00

XL Honey Hot

$22.00

XL MacBeth Pizza

$22.00

XL Meat Lovers Pizza

$22.00

XL Philly Cheese Steak

$22.00Out of stock

XL Taco Pizza

$22.00

XL Veggie

$22.00

XL Viking

$22.00Out of stock

XL White Pizza

$15.00

Subs

1/2 Big Mike

$7.50

1/2 BLT

$6.50

1/2 Buffalo Chicken

$6.50

1/2 Chicken Club

$6.50

1/2 Chicken Parmesan

$6.50

1/2 Deluxe

$7.50

1/2 Ham & Cheese

$5.00

1/2 Italian

$5.00

1/2 MacBeth

$7.50

1/2 Meatball

$6.50

1/2 Pizza

$5.00

1/2 Shon's Club

$7.50

1/2 Spicy Italian

$7.50

1/2 Turkey

$5.00

1/2 Turkey Club

$6.50

1/2 Veggie

$7.50

1/2 Viking

$7.50Out of stock

Gyro

$5.50

Wh. Big Mike

$10.50

Wh. BLT

$9.50

Wh. Buffalo Chicken

$9.50

Wh. Chicken Club

$9.50

Wh. Chicken Parmesan

$9.50

Wh. Deluxe

$10.50

Wh. Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Wh. Italian

$8.00

Wh. MacBeth

$10.50

Wh. Meatball

$9.50

Wh. Pizza

$8.00

Wh. Shon's Club

$10.50

Wh. Spicy Italian

$10.50

Wh. Turkey

$8.00

Wh. Turkey Club

$9.50

Wh. Veggie

$10.50

Wh. Viking

$10.50Out of stock

Wings

Bone-In Wings (small)

$8.00

Bone-In Wings (large)

$16.00

Boneless (12 oz.)

$10.00

Boneless (24 oz.)

$18.00

Pop

Cherry Pepsi

$1.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$1.00

Diet Mt Dew

$1.00

Diet Pepsi

$1.00

Dr Pepper

$1.00

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.00

Mt Dew

$1.00

Mug Root Beer

$1.00Out of stock

Orange Crush

$1.00

Pepsi

$1.00

Sierra Mist

$1.00Out of stock

Cherry Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$2.50Out of stock

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.50Out of stock

Mt Dew

$2.50Out of stock

Mug Root Beer

$2.50Out of stock

Orange Crush

$2.50Out of stock

Pepsi

$2.50Out of stock

Sierra Mist

$2.50Out of stock

Diet Mt Dew

$2.50

Cherry Pepsi

$5.50

Diet Dr Pepper

$5.50Out of stock

Diet Mt Dew

$5.50

Diet Pepsi

$5.50

Dr Pepper

$5.50

Minute Maid Lemonade

$5.50

Mt Dew

$5.50

Mug Root Beer

$5.50Out of stock

Orange Crush

$5.50

Pepsi

$5.50

Sierra Mist

$5.50Out of stock

Beer

Bud Light

$2.25

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

Budweiser

$2.25

Corona

$2.75

Michelob Ultra

$2.50

Yuengling

$2.75

Yuengling Light

$2.75

Bud Light 24-pack

$18.99

Bud Light 12-pack bottles

$15.99

Budweiser 12-pack

$11.49

Busch Light 12-pack

$8.99Out of stock

Busch Light 30-pack

$18.49Out of stock

Busch Light Apple 12-pack

$10.99Out of stock

Michelob Ultra 12-pack Bottles

$15.99

Michelob Ultra Seltzer 12-pack

$16.99

Natural Light 15-pack

$8.99

Natural Light 30-pack

$16.49

Yuengling 12-pack bottles

$11.99

Liquor

Mixed Drink

$5.00

Absolut Mandarin

$4.00

Bacardi

$4.00

Captain Morgan

$4.00

Crown Apple

$4.00

Crown Royal

$4.00

Disaronno

$4.00

Gilby’s Gin

$4.00

Hennessey

$4.00

Jack Daniel’s

$4.00

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Honey

$4.00

Jagermeister

$4.00

Jim Beam

$4.00

Jose Cuervo

$4.00

Maker’s Mark

$4.00

Tangueray

$4.00

Tito’s

$4.00

Water

Bottle

$1.50

Gift Certificate

$5

$5.00

$10

$10.00

$20

$20.00

$25

$25.00

$50

$50.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markDelivery
check markOnline Ordering
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

429 S Water St, Caledonia, OH 43314

Directions

Gallery
Village Pizza and More image
Village Pizza and More image

Similar restaurants in your area

Payne's Pizza & More
orange star4.0 • 19
1624 Marion Mt Gilead Rd Marion, OH 43302
View restaurantnext
Suz-E-Q's Restaurant-Cardington Ohio
orange star4.6 • 442
401 W Main St Cardington, OH 43315
View restaurantnext
Don Tomasso's - 123 West Wyandot
orange star4.6 • 671
123 West Wyandot Upper Sandusky, OH 43351
View restaurantnext
Scoreboard Pub & Grill
orange star4.7 • 5,846
6 Troy Road Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurantnext
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Westside
orange starNo Reviews
1090 Park Ave West Mansfield, OH 44906
View restaurantnext
Payne's Pizza & More - Delaware
orange star4.2 • 356
400 W Central Ave Delaware, OH 43015
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants
Map
More near Caledonia
Marion
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Delaware
review star
Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mansfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)
Mount Vernon
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Willard
review star
No reviews yet
Powell
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Marysville
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston