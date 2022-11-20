Pizza
Dessert & Ice Cream
Village Pizza and More
23 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
429 S Water St, Caledonia, OH 43314
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mansfield Family Restaurant - Westside
No Reviews
1090 Park Ave West Mansfield, OH 44906
View restaurant
More near Caledonia