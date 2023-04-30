Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villager's Cafe - Youngsville

No reviews yet

1901 Chemin Metairie Pkwy

Youngsville, LA 70592

FOOD

POBOYS HALF

Villager Poboy Half

$9.75

Ham and roast beef with pepper cheese and au jus gravy

Rancher Poboy Half

$9.75

Ham and roast beef with swiss, pepper cheese, au jus gravy, and ranch dressing

Italian Villager Poboy Half

$9.75

Ham and salami with provolone and ozzarella heese topped with olive salad

Club Supreme Poboy Half

$9.75

Ham, roast beef, and turkey with swiss and american cheese and au jus gravy

Classic Poboy Half

$9.75

Your choice of single meat and cheese, ham, turkey, or roast beef with swiss, american, provolone, mozzarella, or pepper cheese

Meatball Poboy Half

$9.75

Homemade meatballs simmered in Villager's s tomato sauce

BBQ Poboy Half

$9.75

Your choice of roast beef or ham

Grilled chicken Poboy Half

$9.75

Mustard, lettuce , and tomato

Villager veggie Poboy Half

$9.75

Lettuce, tomato, purple onion, olive salad, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with Italian or ranch dressing

Philly steak Poboy Half

$9.75

Steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Pot Roast Poboy Half

$9.75

slow cooked roast, plain or fully dressed

Chicken Fried Steak Half

$9.75

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato top with old-fashioned pepper gravy

Shrimp Poboy Half

$10.25

Golden Fried Shrimp

Oyster Poboy Half

$10.25

Golden Fried Oysters

POBOYS WHOLE

Villager Poboy Whole

$13.95

Ham and roast beef with pepper cheese and au jus gravy

Rancher Poboy Whole

$13.95

Ham and roast beef with swiss, pepper cheese, au jus gravy, and ranch dressing

Italian Villager Poboy Whole

$13.95

Ham and salami with provolone and ozzarella heese topped with olive salad

Club Supreme Poboy Whole

$13.95

Ham, roast beef, and turkey with swiss and american cheese and au jus gravy

Classic Poboy Whole

$13.95

Your choice of single meat and cheese, ham, turkey, or roast beef with swiss, american, provolone, mozzarella, or pepper cheese

Meatball Poboy Whole

$13.95

Homemade meatballs simmered in Villager's s tomato sauce

BBQ Poboy Whole

$13.95

Your choice of roast beef or ham

Grilled chicken Poboy Whole

$13.95

Mustard, lettuce , and tomato

Villager veggie Poboy Whole

$13.95

Lettuce, tomato, purple onion, olive salad, cucumbers and cheddar cheese with Italian or ranch dressing

Philly steak Poboy Whole

$13.95

Steak, bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, and provolone cheese

Pot Roast Poboy Whole

$13.95

slow cooked roast, plain or fully dressed

Chicken Fried Steak Whole

$13.95

Mayo, lettuce, and tomato top with old-fashioned pepper gravy

Shrimp Poboy Whole

$14.95

Golden Fried Shrimp

Oyster Poboy Whole

$14.95

Golden Fried Oysters

SALADS

Villager Chef Salad

$11.50

Ham, turkey, and pepper cheese over lettuce, tomatoes, and sliced egg

The Italian Chef

$11.50

Ham, provolone, and mozzarella cheese with olive salad over lettuce and tomatoe

Salad Supreme

$12.50

Roast beef, ham, and turkey, pepper and mozzarella cheese over lettuce tomatoes, and sliced egg

Choice Salad

$10.95

Greens topped with your choice of single meat and cheese, roast beef, ham or turkey with swiss, american, provolone, mozzarella, or pepper cheese

Shrimp Salad

$14.00

Grilled or Fried

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.95

Lettuce, tomato, sliced eggs and homemade croutons

PLATES

Fried Shrimp Plate

$17.50

Comes with french fries, small green salad and garlic bread

Child's Shrimp Plate

$10.00

Comes with french fries

Fried Oyster Plate (Seasonal)

$17.50

Comes with french fries, small green salad, and garlic bread

Chicken Fried Steak

$15.75

Comes with old fashioned peppered gravy, french fries and a green salad

Child's Chicken Tender Plate

$8.25

Two chicke strips with homemade fries

Chicken Fries Plate

$6.95

Quantity of 8 Chk Fries and French Fries

SANDWICHES

Grilled Cheese

$4.25

Made with american cheese

Marvelous Grilled Cheese

$5.75

Made with pepper and american cheese, topped with a tomato slice

Peanut Butter and Jelly

$3.50

Grape or strawberry jelly

Sliced Bread

$5.95

Regular or toasted with your choice of meat and cheese

Hot Dog

$3.50

Chili Dog

$5.00

Chili Cheese Dog

$5.75

Cheese Dog

$4.00

SIDES

French Fries Small

$4.75

Fresh homemade fries

Sweet Potatoe Fries Small

$5.98

Half French Fries and Sweet Fries

$7.25

Chicken Fries

$6.50

Quantity of 12 Chk Fries

Chili Cheese Fries Small

$7.00

Chili Cheese Fries Large

$8.95

Corn Nuggets

$5.95

Quantity of 16 nuggets

Jalapeño Poppers

$6.50

Quantity of 8 poppers

Mozzarella Cheese Sticks

$6.50

Quantity of 6

EXTRAS

Pickles

$0.75

Onions

$0.75

Cheese

$0.75

Extra Dressing

$0.75

Ranch, Blue Cheese, Thousand Island, Italian, (fat free) Raspberry Pecan

DESSERTS

Cajun Beignets Small

$2.50

Cajun Beignets Large

$5.00

Funnel Cake Fries

$5.75

Bread Pudding

$6.50

Homemade Bread Pudding

BEVERAGE

Fountain Drinks

$2.50+

Bottle Water

$2.00

Coffee

$1.00

Milk

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.50+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Gallon

$8.50

Soda, Tea, and Lemonade

Bottled Soda

$3.00

Fresh Brewed Lemonade

$3.00+

BEER

Imported Beer

Modelo

Domestic Beer

Bud Light

