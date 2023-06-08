Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villaggio 7 Monroe Street

review star

No reviews yet

7 Monroe Street

Ellicottville, NY 14731

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards


Bambino

4 oz. Filet and Fries

$15.00

Chicken Fingers And Fries

$13.00

Kids Pasta And Sauce

$13.00

Mac n Cheese

$13.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Monday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Tuesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Wednesday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Thursday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 1:00 am
Restaurant info

Come for the Food. Leave as part of the Family!

Location

7 Monroe Street, Ellicottville, NY 14731

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Balloons Restaurant - 20 Monroe Street
orange starNo Reviews
20 Monroe Street Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurantnext
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 1,906
20 Washington Street Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurantnext
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Ellicottville Location - 28 Monroe St.
orange starNo Reviews
28 Monroe St. Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurantnext
Steelbound Brewing - Ellicottville
orange starNo Reviews
6600 US 219 Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurantnext
Ellicottville Brewing Company - Little Valley - 202 Second St.
orange starNo Reviews
202 Second St. Little Valley, NY 14755
View restaurantnext
Rizzo's Pizzeria Franklinville
orange star4.9 • 80
49 N Main Street Franklinville, NY 14737
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ellicottville

Ellicottville Brewing Company - Tap + Bottle & Taqueria
orange star4.1 • 1,906
20 Washington Street Ellicottville, NY 14731
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ellicottville
Olean
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Frewsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Angola
review star
Avg 5 (2 restaurants)
Jamestown
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Hamburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Derby
review star
No reviews yet
East Aurora
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Orchard Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston