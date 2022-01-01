- Home
Villaggio Italiano
82 Reviews
$$
278 Central Ave
Silver Creek, NY 14136
Starters + Apps
Basket of Fries
Cheesy Garlic Bread Gluten Free
Cheesy Garlic Bread Large
Cheesy Garlic Bread Small
Chicken Fingers
Breaded chicken tenderloins served Buffalo style - mild, medium or hot. Served with fries and bleu cheese.
Loaded Antipasto Pretzel
Oversized soft pretzel topped with a variety of Italian deli meats, chunk cheeses, olives and peppers. Big enough for all to share!
Meatball Grande App
Extra-large house-made meatball with beef, veal, pork and spices. Topped with Villaggio House Sweet Red sauce, cheese and served with garlic bread.
Mozzarella Sticks
Crispy breaded cheese served with a side of house marinara sauce.
Pizza Fingers
Breaded pizza fingers made with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and pepperoni. Rolled up and served with a side of House Sweet Red sauce.
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
GF - Our house-made specialty dip is a creamy combination of spinach, artichokes, and four kinds of cheese. Served with crispy corn tortilla chips for dipping.
Stuffed Banana Peppers
Hungarian peppers stuffed with Lakeside Market sausage and a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.
Salads + Soup
Antipasto Salad
Mixed greens with pepperoni, capicola, salami, soppressetta, provolone, fresh mozzarella, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Topped with olives, tomatoes, onions and our house-made Italian dressing.
Caesar Salad
Crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, red onion and topped with Caesar dressing and croutons. Anchovies upon request.
Caprese Salad
Mixed greens with marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fried basil and topped balsamic reduction.
Creekside Salad
Mixed greens with walnuts, craisins, crumbled bleu cheese, candied apples and bacon. Served with maple vinaigrette dressing.
House Salad
Mixed greens with tomatoes, garbanzo beans, shredded cheese, red onions and croutons.
Pasta Fagioli Cup
Delicious house-made soup also known as ‘pasta fazool’.
Pasta Fagioli Bowl
Delicious house-made soup also known as ‘pasta fazool’.
Zuppa Del Giorno Cup
Ask your server about our house-made soup of the day.
Zuppa Del Giorno Bowl
Ask your server about our house-made soup of the day.
Soup Quart
Side Salad - Add On
Pizza + Calzones
Personal Pizza
Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/
Medium Pizza
Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/
Large Pizza
Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/
Sheet Pizza
Antipasto Pizza
The Big Veggie Pizza
House Sweet Red Sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and broccoli.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.
Italian White Pizza
Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, red onion, on top of oil & garlic base and a garlic butter crust and topped with spices.
Meat Lovers Pizza
House Sweet Red sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, bacon Italian sausage, meatballs and pepperoni on a garlic butter crust.
Steak in the Grass Pizza
Oil + Garlic base topped with shaved Sirloin steak, a blend of cheeses, peppers, onions, spinach and mushrooms.
Classic Calzone
Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Calzone
Chicken Fingers tossed in our wing sauce with zesty bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.
Pizza Slice
Sausage Pep & Onion Calzone
Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Supreme Pizza
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza
Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.
Stinger Pizza
Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.
Stinger Calzone
Chicken Fingers tossed in our wing sauce with zesty bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.
Personal White Pizza
Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/
Wings
Hot Sandwiches
Chicken Finger Hoagie
Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped our House Sweet Red sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on garlic bread.
Eggplant Parm Sandwich
Lakeside Sausage Sandwich
Lakeside Market's famous Italian sausage grilled to perfection and served with sauteed peppers and onions. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.
Meatball Hoagie
Our House Sweet Red sauce and our Villaggio house-made meatballs. Topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll.
Pizza Bomber
House sweet red sauce topped with pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.
Steak & Seaweed Sandwich
Our favorite sandwich from Cabana Sam's! Sirloin shaved and topped with sauteed spinach, onions and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted garlic roll with bleu cheese.
Villaggio Sandwich
Salami, capicola and pepperoni topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and our Sweet Red sauce. Served on garlic bread and baked.
Stinger Hoagie
Pasta + Specialties
Carbonara Americana
Rotini pasta tossed with egg crème, bacon, peas, green onion and Parmesan cheese.
Chicken Parmesan
Crispy hand-breaded chicken cutlet on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.
Eggplant Parmesan
Sliced eggplant lightly breaded on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.
Fettucini Alfredo
Generous portion of Fettucini. Topped with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.
Lasagna
Layers of flavors! Fresh Ricotta cheese, Lakeside Market Italian sausage, ground beef, mozzarella and parmesan cheese covered with our house Sweet Red Sauce.
Lobster Stuffed Ravioli
Meatball Grande Parm
Our house-made extra large meatball sliced and covered with melted cheese. Served on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.
Pasta Broccoli
Penne pasta tossed in a white wine and garlic sauce and topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese.
Ravioli ala Vodka
Ravioli stuffed with a blend of cheese. Served with our creamy Vodka sauce.
Villaggio Italian Sampler
Portions of out lasagna and chicken parm with 2 meatballs and a side of pasta topped with Sweet Red Sauce.
Villaggio Pasta Plate
Your choice of pasta with your choice of sauce.
Villaggio Spaghetti Parm
Spaghetti parmesan made with our Sweet Red Sauce and melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone cheeses.
Tortellini
Shrimp Scampi
Daily Combo Deals
Weekly Specials
Cash Dash Special
Sunday Large Pizza + 20 Wings
Weekly Calzone
Weekly pasta
Weekly pizza
Wine & Dine
Sunday Sheet Pizza + 50 Wings
Weekly Wings
Ten Wings
Sunday Medium Pizza + 10 Wings (Dc)
*Villaggio Pasta Plate
Pasta Reorder
Single Wings
Ten Wings
*K-Buttered Noodle Special
*K-Mini Pizza Special
*K-Chicken Fingers Special
*K-Spaghetti + Meatballs Special
*K-Grilled Chicken Special
*Single Wings
*Double Wings
*Bucket Wings
Wed Large Pizza + 20 Wings
*Chicken Parmesan thurs
*Eggplant Parmesan thurs
*Lasagna thurs
*Lobster Stuffed Ravioli thurs
*Meatball Grande Parm thurs
*Ravioli ala Vodka thurs
*Slice w/ Salad
*Slice w/ Soup
*Villaggio Spaghetti Parm thurs
*Fettucini Alfredo thursday
Generous portion of Fettucini. Topped with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.
*Pasta Broccoli thurs
Penne pasta tossed in a white wine and garlic sauce and topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese.
*Tortellini thurs
*Slice w/ Salad
*Slice w/ Soup
Fish fry
Broiled Fish
Bam Bam Shrimp
Broiled Fish
Fish fry
Fried Calamari
Mothers Day Weekend
Pizza Seafood
Seafood Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
Valentines Weekend
Weekly Broiled Fish
Kids Menu
Sides | Extras
Lunch Specials
5 Wings
Ten Wings
1/2 Villaggio Pasta Plate
Your choice of pasta with your choice of sauce.
Classic Calz Lunch
Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.
Personal Pizza Lunch
Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/
1/2 Villaggio Sandwich
Salami, capicola and pepperoni topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and our Sweet Red sauce. Served on garlic bread and baked.
1/2 Meatball Hoagie
Our House Sweet Red sauce and our Villaggio house-made meatballs. Topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll.
1/2 Chicken Parm Sandwich
Crispy Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped our House Sweet Red sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on garlic bread.
1/2 Eggplant Parm Sandwich
1/2 Lakeside Sausage Sandwich
Lakeside Market's famous Italian sausage grilled to perfection and served with sauteed peppers and onions. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.
1/2 Steak & Seaweed Sandwich
Our favorite sandwich from Cabana Sam's! Sirloin shaved and topped with sauteed spinach, onions and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted garlic roll with bleu cheese.
1/2 Chicken Finger Sub
Breakfast
N/A Beverages
Beer
Wine
Employee Drinks
Half Pan
Antipasto Salad - Half Pan
Baked Penne - Half Pan
Cheese Ravioli - Half Pan
Chicken Parmesan - Half Pan
House Salad - Half Pan
Lasagna - Half Pan
Lobster Ravioli - Half Pan
Meatballs - Half Pan
Penne ala Vodka - Half Pan
Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken - Half Pan
Rotini Bolognese - Half Pan
Stuffed peppers - half pan
Full Pan
Antipasto Salad - Full Pan
Baked Penne - Full Pan
Cheese Ravioli - Full Pan
Chicken Parmesan - Full Pan
House Salad - Full Pan
Lasagna - Full Pan
Lobster Ravioli - Full Pan
Meatballs - Full Pan
Penne ala Vodka - Full Pan
Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken - Full Pan
Rotini Bolognese - Full Pan
Stuffed peppers - full pan
Family Deals
Pairings
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Wednesday
|2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Family, friendly Italian restaurant. Offering tasty Italian dishes, pizza, wings, baked subs and more. Dine-in and carry out available.
278 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136