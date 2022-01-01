Villaggio Italiano imageView gallery

Villaggio Italiano

82 Reviews

$$

278 Central Ave

Silver Creek, NY 14136

Order Again

Starters + Apps

Basket of Fries

$3.50

Cheesy Garlic Bread Gluten Free

$10.75

Cheesy Garlic Bread Large

$8.75

Cheesy Garlic Bread Small

$4.75

Chicken Fingers

$12.75

Breaded chicken tenderloins served Buffalo style - mild, medium or hot. Served with fries and bleu cheese.

Loaded Antipasto Pretzel

$15.75

Oversized soft pretzel topped with a variety of Italian deli meats, chunk cheeses, olives and peppers. Big enough for all to share!

Meatball Grande App

$8.00

Extra-large house-made meatball with beef, veal, pork and spices. Topped with Villaggio House Sweet Red sauce, cheese and served with garlic bread.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Crispy breaded cheese served with a side of house marinara sauce.

Pizza Fingers

$9.25

Breaded pizza fingers made with mozzarella cheese, pizza sauce and pepperoni. Rolled up and served with a side of House Sweet Red sauce.

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$9.00

GF - Our house-made specialty dip is a creamy combination of spinach, artichokes, and four kinds of cheese. Served with crispy corn tortilla chips for dipping.

Stuffed Banana Peppers

$13.75

Hungarian peppers stuffed with Lakeside Market sausage and a blend of ricotta, mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses.

Salads + Soup

Add chicken or grilled shrimp to any salad for $5.

Antipasto Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens with pepperoni, capicola, salami, soppressetta, provolone, fresh mozzarella, cheddar and Parmesan cheeses. Topped with olives, tomatoes, onions and our house-made Italian dressing.

Caesar Salad

$9.25

Crisp Romaine lettuce with Parmesan cheese, tomatoes, red onion and topped with Caesar dressing and croutons. Anchovies upon request.

Caprese Salad

$9.99

Mixed greens with marinated tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, fried basil and topped balsamic reduction.

Creekside Salad

$13.75

Mixed greens with walnuts, craisins, crumbled bleu cheese, candied apples and bacon. Served with maple vinaigrette dressing.

House Salad

$4.25

Mixed greens with tomatoes, garbanzo beans, shredded cheese, red onions and croutons.

Pasta Fagioli Cup

$2.99

Delicious house-made soup also known as ‘pasta fazool’.

Pasta Fagioli Bowl

$3.99

Delicious house-made soup also known as ‘pasta fazool’.

Zuppa Del Giorno Cup

$3.50

Ask your server about our house-made soup of the day.

Zuppa Del Giorno Bowl

$4.50

Ask your server about our house-made soup of the day.

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Soup Quart

$10.00

Side Salad - Add On

$1.50

Pizza + Calzones

Personal Pizza

$6.99

Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/

Medium Pizza

$13.99

Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/

Large Pizza

$18.99

Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/

Sheet Pizza

$32.99

Antipasto Pizza

$17.99+

The Big Veggie Pizza

$15.99+

House Sweet Red Sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, black olives and broccoli.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.99+

Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.

Italian White Pizza

$15.99+

Parmesan and mozzarella cheeses, tomatoes, red onion, on top of oil & garlic base and a garlic butter crust and topped with spices.

Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.99+

House Sweet Red sauce topped with mozzarella and Parmesan cheeses, bacon Italian sausage, meatballs and pepperoni on a garlic butter crust.

Steak in the Grass Pizza

$18.99+

Oil + Garlic base topped with shaved Sirloin steak, a blend of cheeses, peppers, onions, spinach and mushrooms.

Classic Calzone

$7.99

Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Buffalo Chicken Calzone

$9.50

Chicken Fingers tossed in our wing sauce with zesty bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

Pizza Slice

$2.99

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sausage Pep & Onion Calzone

$8.99

Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Supreme Pizza

$18.99+

Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza

$16.99+

Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.

Stinger Pizza

$18.99+

Chicken fingers tossed in our wing sauce on top of a zesty bleu cheese sauce base and a blend of cheeses.

Stinger Calzone

$9.99

Chicken Fingers tossed in our wing sauce with zesty bleu cheese sauce and a blend of cheeses.

Personal White Pizza

$7.49

Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/

Wings

Single Wings

$12.99

Ten Wings

Double Wings

$22.99

Twenty Wings

Bucket Wings

$47.99

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Hot Sandwiches

All sandwiches served on a fresh 8-inch Costanzo hoagie roll. Add your choice of a side for $1.

Chicken Finger Hoagie

$8.99+

Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.99+

Crispy Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped our House Sweet Red sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on garlic bread.

Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$8.99+

Lakeside Sausage Sandwich

$8.99+

Lakeside Market's famous Italian sausage grilled to perfection and served with sauteed peppers and onions. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.

Meatball Hoagie

$8.50+

Our House Sweet Red sauce and our Villaggio house-made meatballs. Topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll.

Pizza Bomber

$8.50+

House sweet red sauce topped with pepperoni, provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.

Steak & Seaweed Sandwich

$9.99+

Our favorite sandwich from Cabana Sam's! Sirloin shaved and topped with sauteed spinach, onions and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted garlic roll with bleu cheese.

Villaggio Sandwich

$8.99+

Salami, capicola and pepperoni topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and our Sweet Red sauce. Served on garlic bread and baked.

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Stinger Hoagie

$14.99+

Pasta + Specialties

"Pasta dishes are served with garlic bread. Add a choice of a side salad or cup of soup for $1. Gluten-free pasta available upon request $1. "

Carbonara Americana

$11.99

Rotini pasta tossed with egg crème, bacon, peas, green onion and Parmesan cheese.

Chicken Parmesan

$15.50

Crispy hand-breaded chicken cutlet on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.

Eggplant Parmesan

$15.50

Sliced eggplant lightly breaded on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.

Fettucini Alfredo

$12.25

Generous portion of Fettucini. Topped with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.

Lasagna

$14.99

Layers of flavors! Fresh Ricotta cheese, Lakeside Market Italian sausage, ground beef, mozzarella and parmesan cheese covered with our house Sweet Red Sauce.

Lobster Stuffed Ravioli

$15.99

Meatball Grande Parm

$16.50

Our house-made extra large meatball sliced and covered with melted cheese. Served on top of our Spaghetti Parmesan.

Pasta Broccoli

$11.50

Penne pasta tossed in a white wine and garlic sauce and topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese.

Ravioli ala Vodka

$12.50

Ravioli stuffed with a blend of cheese. Served with our creamy Vodka sauce.

Villaggio Italian Sampler

$18.75

Portions of out lasagna and chicken parm with 2 meatballs and a side of pasta topped with Sweet Red Sauce.

Villaggio Pasta Plate

$9.50

Your choice of pasta with your choice of sauce.

Villaggio Spaghetti Parm

$11.50

Spaghetti parmesan made with our Sweet Red Sauce and melted mozzarella, Parmesan and Provolone cheeses.

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Tortellini

$12.25

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Daily Combo Deals

2 Slices w/ 20oz Drink

$6.49

Personal Pizza + 5 Wings

$11.99

Medium Pizza + 10 Wings

$22.99

Large Pizza + 20 Wings

$36.99

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sheet Pizza + 50 Wings

$69.99

Weekly Specials

Cash Dash Special

$25.00

Sunday Large Pizza + 20 Wings

$31.99

Weekly Calzone

$8.99

Weekly pasta

$13.99

Weekly pizza

$22.99+

Wine & Dine

$45.00

Sunday Sheet Pizza + 50 Wings

$62.99

Weekly Wings

$9.99

Ten Wings

Sunday Medium Pizza + 10 Wings (Dc)

$20.99

*Villaggio Pasta Plate

$9.50

Pasta Reorder

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Single Wings

$7.00

Ten Wings

*K-Buttered Noodle Special

$1.00

*K-Mini Pizza Special

$1.00

*K-Chicken Fingers Special

$1.00

*K-Spaghetti + Meatballs Special

$1.00

*K-Grilled Chicken Special

$1.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

*Single Wings

$6.00

*Double Wings

$12.00

*Bucket Wings

$30.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Wed Large Pizza + 20 Wings

$29.99

*Chicken Parmesan thurs

$12.50

*Eggplant Parmesan thurs

$12.50

*Lasagna thurs

$12.50

*Lobster Stuffed Ravioli thurs

$12.50

*Meatball Grande Parm thurs

$12.50

*Ravioli ala Vodka thurs

$12.50

*Slice w/ Salad

$5.50

*Slice w/ Soup

$5.50

*Villaggio Spaghetti Parm thurs

$12.50

*Fettucini Alfredo thursday

$12.50

Generous portion of Fettucini. Topped with our creamy house-made alfredo sauce.

*Pasta Broccoli thurs

$12.50

Penne pasta tossed in a white wine and garlic sauce and topped with broccoli and Parmesan cheese.

*Tortellini thurs

$12.50

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

*Slice w/ Salad

$5.50

*Slice w/ Soup

$5.50

Fish fry

$13.99

Broiled Fish

$14.99

Bam Bam Shrimp

$12.99

Broiled Fish

$14.99

Fish fry

$13.99

Fried Calamari

$11.49

Mothers Day Weekend

$40.00

Pizza Seafood

$24.99

Seafood Pasta

$19.99

Shrimp Scampi

$15.99

Valentines Weekend

$40.00

Weekly Broiled Fish

$14.99

Kids Menu

K-Buttered Noodle

$4.99

K-Mini Pizza

$4.99

K-Chicken Fingers

$4.99

K-Spaghetti + Meatballs

$4.99

K-Grilled Chicken

$4.99

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Sides | Extras

Meatball

$1.00

Sausage

$2.00

Side Bleu Cheese

$1.00

Side Carrots/ Celery

$1.00

Side Dressing

$1.00

Side Fries

$1.25

Side Garlic Bread

$1.00

Side Ranch

$1.00

Side Red Sauce

Quart Sauce

$10.00

Desserts

Chocolate Cake

$4.75

Cannolis - 3

$4.75

Cannoli - 1

$2.00

Ice Cream

$3.00

Lunch Specials

5 Wings

$8.95

Ten Wings

1/2 Villaggio Pasta Plate

$8.95

Your choice of pasta with your choice of sauce.

Classic Calz Lunch

$8.95

Our House Sweet Red Pizza Sauce and a blend of cheeses with your choice of one item from the toppings menu. Then wrapped in pizza dough and baked. Served with a side of marinara sauce.

Personal Pizza Lunch

$8.95

Our house Sweet Red Pizza Sauce topped with a blend of cheeses and your choice of toppings/

1/2 Villaggio Sandwich

$8.95

Salami, capicola and pepperoni topped with mozzarella and provolone cheeses and our Sweet Red sauce. Served on garlic bread and baked.

1/2 Meatball Hoagie

$8.95

Our House Sweet Red sauce and our Villaggio house-made meatballs. Topped with provolone and mozzarella cheeses. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll.

1/2 Chicken Parm Sandwich

$8.95

Crispy Hand-breaded chicken cutlet topped our House Sweet Red sauce, provolone and mozzarella cheeses on garlic bread.

1/2 Eggplant Parm Sandwich

$8.95

1/2 Lakeside Sausage Sandwich

$8.95

Lakeside Market's famous Italian sausage grilled to perfection and served with sauteed peppers and onions. Have it served on our toasted garlic roll $1.

1/2 Steak & Seaweed Sandwich

$8.95

Our favorite sandwich from Cabana Sam's! Sirloin shaved and topped with sauteed spinach, onions and melted Mozzarella cheese. Served on a toasted garlic roll with bleu cheese.

1/2 Chicken Finger Sub

$8.95

Breakfast

Two Egg Breakfast

$7.95

Breakfast Sandwich

$7.95

Sausage, Mushroom, Swiss Omelet

$9.95

Chicken Fajita

$9.95

Sunset Scramble

$10.95

French Toast

$9.95

N/A Beverages

2 liter

$3.00

Apple Juice

$1.99

Bottled Water

$2.00

Chocolate Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$2.25

Hot Tea

$1.99

Milk

$1.50

Gatorade/ Game Fuel/ Bolt

$3.00

Pitcher Soda

$7.00

Red Bull

$4.00

Soda fountain

$2.50

Soda/ Tea 20 oz bottle

$2.50

Beer

6 Pack Beer to go

$22.00

Bud

$4.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

EBC Beer

$5.00

Labatts Blue

$4.00

Labatts Blue Light

$4.00

Lakeview Lager

$5.00

Louie IPA

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Peroni

$5.00Out of stock

Southern Tier

$5.00

Southern Tier IPA

$5.00

Stella

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

White Claw

$5.00

Wine

House

$5.00

Liberty Bottle

$24.00

Liberty Glass

$6.00

Merritt Bottle

$24.00

Merritt Glass

$6.00

Willow Creek Bottle

$24.00

Willow creek

$6.00

Mimosa

$4.00

Woodbury Glass

$6.00

Woodbury Bottle

$24.00

Corkage fee

$10.00

Employee Drinks

Soda bottles emp

$1.50

Iced teas bottles emp

$2.00

2 liters emp

$2.25

Gatorade/Red Fuel emp

$2.00

Beer Bottle emp

$2.50

Wine glass emp

$3.00

Half Pan

Antipasto Salad - Half Pan

$29.99

Baked Penne - Half Pan

$24.99

Cheese Ravioli - Half Pan

$29.99

Chicken Parmesan - Half Pan

$45.99

House Salad - Half Pan

$17.99

Lasagna - Half Pan

$45.99

Lobster Ravioli - Half Pan

$65.99

Meatballs - Half Pan

$24.99

Penne ala Vodka - Half Pan

$29.99

Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken - Half Pan

$45.99

Rotini Bolognese - Half Pan

$24.99

Stuffed peppers - half pan

$60.00

Full Pan

Antipasto Salad - Full Pan

$54.99

Baked Penne - Full Pan

$44.99

Cheese Ravioli - Full Pan

$55.99

Chicken Parmesan - Full Pan

$84.99

House Salad - Full Pan

$29.99

Lasagna - Full Pan

$85.99

Lobster Ravioli - Full Pan

$125.99

Meatballs - Full Pan

$45.99

Penne ala Vodka - Full Pan

$54.99

Penne ala Vodka w/ Chicken - Full Pan

$84.99

Rotini Bolognese - Full Pan

$44.99

Stuffed peppers - full pan

$110.00

Family Deals

Lassagna for 4

$65.00

Parmesan for 4

$65.00

Stuffed Peppers for 4

$17.00

Villaggio Sampler for 4

$90.00

Cheesy Garlic Brd Add on

$8.00

2 Meatball Grande Add on

$15.00

Pick 4

$55.00

Pairings

Fall wine pairing

$45.00

Gift Certificates

Holiday $5.00 Bonus

Holiday $15.00 Bonus

Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Monday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Tuesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Wednesday2:00 pm - 11:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 11:30 pm
Restaurant info

Family, friendly Italian restaurant. Offering tasty Italian dishes, pizza, wings, baked subs and more. Dine-in and carry out available.

Location

278 Central Ave, Silver Creek, NY 14136

Directions

Gallery
Villaggio Italiano image

