Villaggio Restaurant 3151 pantanal ln

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$15.00

Carpaccio

$19.00

Crab Cakes

$18.00

French Fries

$9.00

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Grilled Octopus

$24.00

Onion Rings Tower

$11.00

Shrimp Cocktails

$17.00

Sirloin Bites

$18.00

Stromboli Calabrese

$19.00

Stromboli Four Cheese

$18.00

Stromboli Villaggio

$19.00

Wine Board

$25.00

Yucca Fries

$9.00

Zucchini Fries

$9.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

$16.00

Side Caesar Salad

$8.00

Villaggio Salad

$16.00

Side Villaggio Salad

$8.00

Caprese Salad

$18.00

Soups

Soup of the Day

$10.00

Pastas

Fettuccine Bolognese

$18.00

Gnocchi Gorgonzola

$21.00

Gnocchi Bolognese

$21.00

Lasagna

$18.00

Penne al Pesto

$16.00

Shrimp Risotto

$26.00

Your own Pasta

$18.00

Main Course

Rainbow Trout

$26.00

Chicken Parm

$22.00

Eggplant Involtini

$22.00

NY Strip

$30.00

Picanha

$26.00

Veal Parm

$28.00

Chefs Creations

Duck

$16.00

wild rib

$32.00

Vegan

$24.00

Scallop

$35.00

snapper

$32.00

key lime Caipirinha

$10.00

Sandwiches and More

Classic Burger

$15.00

Chicken Parm Sub

$15.00

Italian Classic

$14.00

Lazy Taco

$15.00

Meatball Sub

$14.00

Po-boy

$16.00

Pulled Pork

$15.00

Villaggio Burger

$18.00

Pizzas

Arugula & Sun Dried Tomato

$20.00+

Brigadeiro

$18.00+

Calabrese

$20.00+

Cheese

$16.00+

Chicken & Catupiry

$23.00+

Four Cheese

$21.00+

Hawaiian

$18.00+

Margherita

$18.00+

Meat Lovers

$21.00+

Nutella

$21.00+

Pepperoni

$18.00+

Portoghese

$21.00+

Romero $ Juliet

$23.00+

Vegetarian

$20.00+

Villaggio

$21.00+

ADD TOPPING

$4.00

Kids

Filetto Per Bambini

$15.00

Pasta Kids

$12.00

Desserts

Caramel Flan

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Chef Seasonal Dessert

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Tiramissu

$9.00

Ice Cream

$4.00

Beverages

Domestic Bottle Beer

$5.00

Frozen Drinks

$12.00

Juice

$8.00

Mimosas

$8.00

Soda Can

$3.50

Soda Fountain

$4.00

Water Bottle

$3.00

Water Panna

$6.00

Water Pellegrino

$6.00

Craft Beer Tab

$6.00

Craft Beer Can

$6.00

Sangria

$12.00

Espresso

$4.00

White Wines

antonico presecco

$9.00

antonico presecco

$24.00

Veuve Clicquot

$125.00

Veuve Clicquot Rose

$130.00

Fenwick Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Fenwick Pinot Grigio

$24.00

Wolfbarger

$65.00

Roland Blanc de Blanc

$125.00

Giorgio Z

$38.00

Hooks Bay

$9.00

Hooks Bay

$27.00

Fenwick Springs Chardonnay

$8.00

Fenwick Springs Chardonnay

$24.00

Seal Rock

$38.00

Willowbrook

$42.00

Riesling

$24.00

rose 83

$34.00

Bel Vento

$38.00

Veuve Clicquor Vintage

$180.00

Red Wines

Argiano

$110.00

Bannello

$90.00

Burnside

$9.00

Burnside

$28.00

Campo Fiore

$8.00

Campo Fiore

$24.00

Carson Scott

$8.00

Carson Scott

$24.00

Caymus

$150.00

Chianti

$42.00

Draughtsman

$50.00

El Cortjillo

$7.00

El Cortjillo

$21.00

Fenwick Cab

$8.00

Fenwick Cab

$24.00

Fenwick Springs Merlot

$8.00

Fenwick Springs Merlot

$24.00

Laurelwood

$52.00

Lexicon

$65.00

Magique

$120.00

Maipe

$9.00

Maipe

$28.00

Montepuldiano

$38.00

Murras Velhas

$30.00

Quantum Leap

$12.00

Quantum Leap

$36.00

Route Stock

$40.00

Sebastopol Oaks

$38.00

Villapillo

$45.00

Sides

Rice

$8.00

Fries

$8.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Vegetable

$8.00

Black Beans

$8.00

Farofa

$8.00

Enhancments

Chicken

$8.00

Shrimp

$8.00

Meatball

$8.00

French Fries

$2.00

Bacon

$2.00

Additional Fee

Cake Fee

$2.00

Cork Fee

$25.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Modern Italian Kitchen located inside the Magic Village Yards

Location

3151 pantanal ln, kissimmee, FL 34747

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

