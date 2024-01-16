- Home
- Egg Harbor
- Villaggios
Villaggios
4655 County Rd E
Egg Harbor, WI 54209
Wine
Sparkling Wine Glass
Sparkling Wine Bottle
White Wine Glass
White Wine Bottle
Red Wine Glass
Red Wine Bottle
- Pinot Noir Wilhelm 401$52.00
- Red Blend G.D. Bajra 402$40.00
- Chianti Cultus 403$44.00
- Montepu Umani 404$36.00
- Rosso Tenuta 405$60.00
- Cab Sauv Scaia 406$52.00
- Etna Rosso Pietra 407$63.00
- Valpolicella Tenuta 408$49.00
- Barbara Massolino 409$69.00
- GSM Casadei 410$56.00
- Merlot Tenuta-Luce 411$73.00
- Super Tus Ornellaia 412$83.00
- Barbaresco Marchesi 413$95.00
- Barolo Vietti 414$115.00
- Monte Poliziano 415$62.00
- Chianti il Molino 416$82.00
- Brunello Casanova 417$146.00
- Valpolicella Tommasi 418$137.00
Spirits
Craft
Manhattan
Perfect Manhattan
Perfect Rob Roy
Old Fashioned
Gimlet
Martini
French Martini
Gibson
Brandy
Scotch/Bourbon
Finishers
Liqueurs/Cordials
Starters
- Artichoke Dip$14.00
House-made with herbed mayonnaise, carrots, Parmesan cheese and served with crostini's
- Antipasto$32.00
- Stromboli$15.00
Fresh ingredients combined with house-made sauces and baked in our pizza dough topped with fresh herbs
- Portabella$14.00
Caps marinated in red wine, sautéed and topped with roasted whole garlic, cherry tomatoes, artichokes, capers and mozzarella
- Caprese Bread$12.00
Pink bakery French bread drizzles with EVOO and topped with fresh basil, mozzarella and tomatoes and baked
- Grissino$12.00
Our braided dough smothered in our garlic herbed butter, Parmesan and baked to a g
- Casa Ensalata$16.00
Greens topped with olives, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Genoa salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, provolone, shredded asiago and fresh mozzarella with our homemade croutons
- Garlic Chz Bread$10.00
- Side of vegis$6.00
- Side Mar$2.50
Pastas
- Lasagna$22.00
Italian meats and cheeses, vegetables layered between pasta and marinara
- Chicken Bianco$26.00
Villaggios alfredo with chicken, mushrooms and prosciutto ham
- Fruta$28.00
- Gnocchi$26.00Out of stock
Chef's choice of nightly
- Rigatoni$20.00
With sautéed green peppers, onions, marinara
- Limoni Angelia$19.00
Angel hair pasta in a lemon broth with toasted pine nuts, parsley, red pepper flakes and Parmesan
- Spaghetti$19.00
With marinara
- Villasenor$20.00
Angel hair pasta, tossed in pesto, with pine nuts, asparagus and sun-dried tomatoes
- Prosciutto$20.00
Finely cut prosciutto sautéed in evoo with garlic and peas finished with asiago
- Fett$20.00
Heavy cream, egg yolks and garlic slow simmered and thickened with Parmesan
- kid butter nood$12.00
Pizza
- Build Your Own$16.00
- Caprese pizza$25.00
Olive oil, garlic, tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and basil
- Del Mar pizza$28.00
Alfredo, 8 Shrimp, Scallops, Green Peppers, Onions dusted with Asiago, Shredded Mozzarella & Herbed Ricotta
- The Italian$26.00
Villaggios pizza sauce, genoa salami, prosciutto, pepperoni, topped with banana peppers
- The Boss$26.00
Our homemade pizza sauce, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, olives
- Pesto Walnut$25.00
Italian sausage, roasted walnuts, Italian roasted squash, carrots and zucchini, all atop a pesto base
- Four Cheese$25.00
EVOO, Fresh Garlic, Provolone, Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Fresh Basil & Dollops of Herbed Ricotta
- Tusc Rstd Chix$26.00
Desserts
- Tiramisu$10.00
Layers of Tia maria and brandy custard, Italian waffers and espresso, whipped cream
- Spumoni$10.00Out of stock
Layer of rum ice cream, fudge, cherries, pistachio ice cream fresh cream, raspberries, whipped cream and a cherry on top!
- Cannoli$10.00
One vanilla filling, with chocolate chips and pistachios one chocolate filling, with brandied cherries
Sides
meatballs
meat balls w/mar
links
links with mar
side of mar
large side mar
side vegi
gift certificate
|Sunday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Monday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Tuesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Wednesday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Thursday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 8:45 pm
