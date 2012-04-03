Villagio's Italian Eatery imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Villagio's Italian Eatery 48 E Mulberry

review star

No reviews yet

48 E Mulberry

Lebanon, OH 45036

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Pasta
Build a Pizza Large
Build a Pizza Medium

Appetizers

4 Meatballs

$8.50

Meatball Marinara

$8.50

Half pound house made meatball in a bed of marinara & topped with provolone

Bruschetta

$10.00

Grilled bruschetta topped with garlic butter, mozzarella, tomato, onion, balsamic, & fresh basil

Garlic Bread

$7.00

Our Foaccia bread topped with butter & garlic

Cheesy Garlic Bread

$7.50

Our house made garlic bread topped with a mix of mozzarella & provolone

Chips and Dip

$6.00

Made fresh in house and served with our own unique sauce

Fire Grilled Artichokes

$9.00

Fire grilled artichoke hearts in alfredo lightly drizzled with olive oil and shaved parmesan

Basket of french fries

$6.00

Twice cooked and seasoned to perfection!

Basket of Fries with cheese

$8.00

Basket fries with cheese and bacon

$8.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.00

Mozzarella lightly battered and fried to a golden brown

Wings

$10.00

Extra large traditional wings served with celery & ranch or blue cheese and your choice of 1 sauce - Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan

Side of fries

$2.00

Side of chips

$2.50

With pizza

Stuffed wings

$9.95

Boneless, stuffed with chicken, shrimp, onions, garlic and celery. Deep fried to perfection.

Mini app #1

$7.25Out of stock

Mini app #2

$5.00Out of stock

Salads

Ceasar Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine, shaved parmesan, & croutons tossed in caesar dressing

Chopped Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, olives, banana pepper, cucumber, & cheese

Greek Salad

$5.00

Crisp Romaine, black olives, red onion, pepperoncino, tomato, feta, cucumber, & Greek dressing

House Salad

$5.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, & pepperoncino

Salmon salad

$19.95

Specialty Pizza

My Pie House Deluxe

$8.50

Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, provolone

My Pie Margherita

$8.50

Roma tomatoes, freash mozzarella, & basil

My Pie Garden Vegetable

$8.50

bell peppers, onion, tomato, mushrooms, banana pepper, black olives, Feta, & provolone

My Pie BBQ Chicken

$8.50

BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, & provolone

My Pie Buffalo Chicken

$8.50

buffalo sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, & provolone

My Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch

$8.50

Chicken, bacon, ranch, & provolone

My Pie Big Jim

$8.50

Pepperoni, sausage, hot gardiniera, & provolone

My Pie Artichoke

$8.50

Alfredo, garlic, artichoke hearts, bacon, & feta

Medium House Deluxe

$16.00

Medium Margherita

$16.00

Medium Garden Vegetable

$16.00

Medium BBQ Chicken

$16.00

Medium Buffalo Chicken

$16.00

Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch

$16.00

Medium Big Jim

$16.00

Medium Artichoke

$16.00

Large House Deluxe

$20.00

Large Margherita

$20.00

Large Garden Vegetable

$20.00

Large BBQ Chicken

$20.00

Large Buffalo Chicken

$20.00

Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$20.00

Large Big Jim

$20.00

Large Artichoke

$20.00

X-large House Deluxe

$24.00

X-Large Margherita

$24.00

X-Large Garden Vegetable

$24.00

X-Large BBQ Chicken

$24.00

X-Large Buffalo Chicken

$24.00

X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch

$24.00

X-Large Big Jim

$24.00

X-Large Artichoke

$24.00

Build Your Own

Build a Pizza My Pie

$7.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Build a Pizza Medium

$12.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Build a Pizza Large

$15.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Build a Pizza X - Large

$18.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Build a Pasta

$14.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Sandwiches

Italian Beef

$11.00

Sliced roast beef, gardiniera, & provolone

Italian Sausage

$10.00

Italian sausage, bell pepper, onions, & Marinara

House Burger

$11.00

1/2 pound angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of american or provolone cheese

Muffaletta

$10.00

sliced ham, salami, provolone, & olive spread

Fish sandwich

$16.00

Quesadilla Burger

$14.95

1/2 lb beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, all on a toasted flour tortilla, with medium salsa on the side.

Subs

Italian

$13.00

Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & italian dressing

Meatball

$12.00

Meatballs, marinara, & provolone

Grilled Chicken

$11.00

Chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch dressing

Veggie

$10.00

Bell peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, & choice of dressing

Pasta

Lasagna

$13.00

layered noodles with ricotta cheese mixture, beef, sausage, & our house marinara

Build a Pasta

$14.00

Be the master of your own destiny

Lobster Ravioli

$24.95

Mushroom Ravioli

$18.95

Kids

Kids Pizza & Fries

$5.00

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.00

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$6.00

Kids spaghetti

$4.00

Kids chicken tenders & fries

$6.25

Dessert

Gelato

$5.95

Cannoli

$8.00

Sicilin Pastry in chocolate, vanilla, & Espresso

Tiramisu

$8.00

Italian coffee flavored cake

Cheesecake

$8.00

Classic Desert you're going to love

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Rich & Moist

Birthday cannoli

Dulce Amore

$8.00

A Double Chocolate Traditional Italian pastry. Dulce Amore=Sweet Love. (As Available)

Entrees

Ribeye

$24.95

Hand cut & trimmed in house

New York Strip

$24.95

Hand cut & trimmed in house

Fish dinner

$16.00

12 oz T-bone

$22.95

Specials

Pineapple 3 Cheese Pasta

$15.75

Liquor

Bulleit Rye

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Jack

$6.50

Fireball

$7.00

Bulleit Rye Double

$13.00

Southern Comfort Double

$12.00

Jack Double

$13.00

Fireball Double

$11.00

Bulleit

$10.00

Bullet double

$15.00

Angels Envy

$15.00

Angels Envy Double

$24.00

Basil Hayden

$15.00

Basil Hayden Double

$20.00

Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke

$17.00

Basil Hayden Toast

$17.00

Blanton's Single Barrel

$19.00

Buffalo trace

$10.00

Eagle rare

$15.00

Eagle rare double

$20.00

EH Taylor

$13.00

Elijah Craig Barrel proof

$19.00

Elijah Craig Small Batch

$11.50

Elmer T Lee

$14.00

Elmer T Lee double

$19.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Jim Beam Double

$12.00

Knob Creek

$8.00

Knob Creek Double

$14.00

Maker's Mark

$9.00

Maker's Mark Double

$13.00

Pinhook

$14.00

Wellers Antique 107

$14.00

Weller's antique 107 double

$19.00

Wild Turkey 101

$9.50

Wild Turkey 101 Double

$12.00

Woodford Double

$18.00

Woodford Reserve Double Oaked

$19.00

Woodford Reserve standard

$13.00

Crown Royal

$6.50

Canadian Club

$5.50

Crown Apple

$6.50

Crown Royal Double

$12.00

Canadian Club Double

$10.00

Crown Apple Double

$12.00

Amaretto

$5.00

Bailey's

$6.00

Frangelico

$5.50

Grand Marnier

$7.50

Jagermeister

$5.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Peach Schnapps

$5.00

Rum Chata

$5.50

Watermelon Pucker

$5.00

Hot Damn

$5.00

Butterscotch

$5.00

Sour Apple

$5.00

Razzmatazz

$5.00

Patron XO Cafe

$8.00

Patron XO Cafe Double

$14.00

Beefeater

$5.50

Beefeater Double

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$7.25

Bombay Sapphire Double

$13.00

Tanqueray

$5.50

Tanqueray Double

$10.00

Jameson

$6.25

Tullamore dew

$5.50

Bushmills

$6.50

Jameson Double

$11.50

Tullamore dew Double

$10.00

Bushmills Double

$11.00

Dewars

$8.50

Dewars Double

$13.00

Glenlivet

$10.00

Glenlivet Double

$17.00

Macallan 12

$9.00

Macallan 12 Double

$16.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Black Double

$15.00

Espolon

$6.50

Espolon Double

$11.00

Jose Cuervo

$6.50

Jose Cuervo Double

$11.00

Patron Silver

$9.50

Patron Silver Double

$17.00

3 Olives

$5.50

3 Olives Cherry

$5.50

3 Olives Citrus

$5.50

3 Olives Grape

$5.50

3 Olives Vanilla

$5.50

3 Olives double

$10.00

3 Olives Cherry Double

$10.00

3 Olives Citrus Double

$10.00

3 Olives Grape Double

$10.00

3 Olives Vanilla Double

$10.00

Absolute

$6.00

Absolute Double

$11.00

Chopin

$6.50

Chopin Double

$12.00

Belvedere

$7.50

Belvedere Double

$14.00

Grey Goose

$7.50

Grey Goose Double

$14.00

Ketel One

$6.50

Ketel One Double

$12.00

Smirnoff Blueberry

$5.50

Smirnoff Blueberry Double

$10.00

Titos

$6.00

Titos Double

$11.00

Well Vodka

$5.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Well Bourbon

$5.00

Well Vodka Double

$9.00

Well Gin Double

$9.00

Well Rum Double

$9.00

Well Bourbon Double

$9.00

Bacardi

$5.50

Bacardi double

$9.00

Captain

$5.00

Captain double

$8.00

Kraken

$5.50

Kraken double

$10.00

Malibu

$5.50

Malibu double

$9.00

Sailor jerry

$5.50

Sailor jerry double

$10.00

Dine in Beer

Banana Bread Beer

$5.50

Blue Moon

$4.00

Budweiser

$3.50

Bud Light

$3.50

Coors Light

$3.50

Crabbie's

$4.75

Crabbie's Raspberry

$4.75

Michelob Ultra

$3.50

Miller Lite

$3.50

Sicky Toffee Pudding Ale

$5.50

Yuengling

$3.50

Yuengling Light

$3.50

Space Station

$4.50

Corona

$4.50

Sonder blanc white ale

$4.00

Sam Adams Boston lager

$4.00

Sam Adams porch rocker

$4.00

Great lakes burning river

$4.50

Sonder Oktoberfest

$4.00

Banana bread beer

$5.00

Alaskan Husky

$4.50

Ballast Point Sculpin

$5.00

Madtree Psychopathy

$4.50

Rhinegeist Truth

$5.00

Zombie Dust

$5.50

Fat Head's Hunter

$5.00

Sonder you betcha

$5.50

Masthead IPA

$6.50

$4 special

$4.00

$5 special

$5.00

3 Floyd's Gumballhead

$6.00

50 West Doom Pedal

$6.00

Bells two hearted

$6.00

Fat Tire

$6.00

Great Lakes Seasonal

$6.00

Guinness

$6.00

Kentucky bourbon Barrel

$6.00

Peroni

$6.00

Rhinegeist Cheetah

$6.00

Sonder Mella Passion

$6.00

Sonders Voss

$6.00

Stella Artois

$6.00

Taft's Gavel Banger

$6.00

Taft's Seasonal

$6.00

3 Floyds Zombie Dust

$6.00

Warped Wing Gamma Bomb

$6.00

Mt Carmel Nutbrown

$6.00

Great Lakes Ed F Porter

$6.00

Abita Purple Haze

$4.50

Avery White Rascal

$4.50

Wittekerke

$4.50

Sonder Hefeweizen

$5.00

Avery Ellies Brown

$4.50

Founders Porter

$5.00

New Helland Dragons Milk

$5.75

Sweet Baby Jesus

$4.50

Big Bad Baptist

$6.00

Alaskan Amber

$4.50

Bells Amber

$4.50

Fat Head Bumbleberry

$5.00

Founders Dirty Bastard

$4.50

Ace perry

$4.50

Ace Pineapple

$4.50

Angry Orchard

$4.50

Black cherry sequel Seltzer

$4.50

Cidergeist zappy

$4.50

Happy camper

$6.00

Strongbow

$4.50

White claw black cherry

$4.00

White claw mango

$4.00

White claw watermelon

$4.50

Wine

Slingshot Cabernet

$6.50

Pacifica Chardonnay

$6.50

Block Nine Pinot Noir

$6.50

Sensi Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Sensi Chianti

$6.50

Gen 5 Ancestral Red Blend

$6.50

Barnard Griffin Riesling

$6.50

LaMadrid Malbec

$6.50

Naked Penguin Moscato

$6.50

Wine special

$13.00

Prosecco

$10.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Barnard Griffin Bottle

$27.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Cult Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Frank Family bottle

$79.00

Cabernet Sauvignon slingshot bottle

$25.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Newsprint Bottle

$39.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Poppy Bottle

$29.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Priest Ranch

$75.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Tapiz

$29.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Trione

$89.00

Cabernet Sauvignon Zolo Reserve

$39.00

Cabernet Blue Rock

$45.00

Cabernet Le Pich

$75.00

Red Blend Baby Blue

$59.00

Red Blend Gen 5 Ancestral

$19.00

Red Blend Runquist 1448

$33.00

Red Blend Three Legged

$39.00

Red Blend Zolo Signature

$19.00

Red Blend Sensi Tuscan Red

$17.00

Red blend Longboard Point Break

$37.00

Dunham Trutina

$59.00

Pinot Noir Block Nine

$27.00

Pinot Noir Foris

$29.00

Pinot Noir Frank Family

$57.00

Pinot Noir Merry Edwards

$79.00

Pinot Noir Poppy

$33.00

Pinot NoirTrione

$55.00

Zinfandel Wild Thing

$39.00

Zinfandel Zincinnati

$33.00

Zinfandel Zinzilla

$27.00

Petite Sirah McNab Petite

$37.00

Petite Sirah Priest Ranch

$73.00

Malbec LaMadrid

$25.00

Malbec Zolo Reserve

$39.00

Chianti Sensi

$21.00

Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Sensi

$21.00

White Blend Sensi Tuscan White

$17.00

White Blend Zolo Signature

$19.00

Moscato Naked Penguin bottle

$20.00

Moscato Foris

$29.00

Chardonnay Barnard Griffin

$27.00

Chardonnay Dunham

$53.00

Chardonnay Frank Family

$69.00

Chardonnay Pacificana bottle

$25.00

Chardonnay Tapiz

$29.00

Chardonnay Trione

$69.00

Chardonnay Wild Thing

$37.00

Chardonnay Gibbs

$60.00

Sauvignon Blanc McNab

$23.00

Sauvignon Blanc Merry Edwards

$57.00

Sauvignon Blanc Priest Ranch

$41.00

Pinot Gris Foris

$29.00

Pinot Grigio Monte Volpe

$25.00

Pinot Grigio Sensi bottle

$22.00

Grenache Blanc Priest Ranch

$41.00

Torrontes Zolo

$27.00

Riesling Barnard Griffin

$21.00

Santero Pineapple

$19.00

Santero Strawberry

$19.00

McNab Torte Chocolate Port

$31.00

Foris Moscato

$29.00

N/a Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Mello Yellow

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Kids Milk

$1.50

Coffee

$3.00

Water

Kids soda

$1.50

Club soda

$2.50

Juice

$2.00

Wine tasting

$20.00

Pitchers of soda

$8.00

20 oz Coke

$2.50

20 oz Diet Coke

$2.50

20oz Sprite

$2.50

20oz Bottled Water

$2.50

2 liter

$3.00

Mixed Drinks

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Appletini

$9.75

Bloody Mary

$7.25

Cosmopolitan

$8.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Irish Breakfast

$6.00

Irish coffee

$7.00

Lemon Drop Martini

$9.00

Long Island

$9.00

Manhatten

$9.00

Margarita

$8.50

Martini

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$9.00

Old Fashion

$9.00

Patron Margarita

$11.00

Pineapple Upside Down Cake

$6.00

Sangria

$7.00

Southern Peach

$6.50

Screwdriver

$6.50

White russian

$7.00

Top shelf margarita

$9.50

Top shelf Manhattan

$9.50

Beer To Go

3 Floyd's Gumball Head

$10.99

3 Floyd's zombie dust

$10.99

Abita Purple Haze Pack

$8.99

Ace Perry

$9.99

Ace Perry

$9.99

Ache orangecreme

$10.99

Alaskan Amber Pack

$9.99

Alaskan Husky Pack

$8.99

Angry Orchard Pack

$9.99

Avery Ellis Brown

$10.99

Avery White Rascal Pack

$10.99

Banana bread beer

$10.99

Bells 2 hearted

$9.99

Bells Amber Pack

$9.99

Boston Lager Pack

$9.99

Cidergeist Zappy Pack

$9.99

Crabbies Pack

$8.99

Crabbies Raspberry Pack

$8.99

Dragon's Milk Pack

$19.99

Fathead bumble berry

$11.99

Fathead head hunter

$11.99

Founders All Day Pack

$17.99

Founders Dirty Bastard

$9.99

Founders Porter Pack

$9.99

Great Lakes Burning River

$10.99

Happy Camper Pack

$12.99

Madtree Psychopathy Pack

$9.99

Masterhead IPA

$10.99

Rhinegeist Pack

$10.99

Sam Adams Seasonal Pack

$10.99

Sonder black cherry

$9.99

Sonder blanc white ale

$9.99

Sonder Hefeweizen

$10.99

Sonder oktoberfest

$10.99

Sonders you betcha

$12.99

Space Station Middle Finger Pack

$10.99

Strongbow Pack

$9.99

Sweet Baby Jesus Pack

$9.99

3 Floyd's Oktoberfest

$10.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Full service Italian Restaurant, Wine & Bar

Location

48 E Mulberry, Lebanon, OH 45036

Directions

Gallery
Villagio's Italian Eatery image

Similar restaurants in your area

Mae Ploy's Thai Restaurant - 11 S Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036
orange starNo Reviews
11 South Broadway Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Billie's Burgers and Beers
orange star4.1 • 551
745 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Wildflower
orange starNo Reviews
207 E Main St Mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Roosters - Springboro
orange star3.8 • 111
257 W Central Ave Springboro, OH 45066
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lebanon

Billie's Burgers and Beers
orange star4.1 • 551
745 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Avenue Sports & Spirits
orange star4.4 • 21
1231 Columbus Ave Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
The Grille @ 1320 - Shaker Run Golf Club
orange star4.3 • 12
1320 Golf Club Dr Lebanon, OH 45036
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lebanon
Mason
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Monroe
review star
Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)
Springboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (2 restaurants)
Middletown
review star
Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)
Loveland
review star
Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)
West Chester
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Miamisburg
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Milford
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Fairfield
review star
Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston