Villagio's Italian Eatery 48 E Mulberry
48 E Mulberry
Lebanon, OH 45036
Popular Items
Appetizers
4 Meatballs
Meatball Marinara
Half pound house made meatball in a bed of marinara & topped with provolone
Bruschetta
Grilled bruschetta topped with garlic butter, mozzarella, tomato, onion, balsamic, & fresh basil
Garlic Bread
Our Foaccia bread topped with butter & garlic
Cheesy Garlic Bread
Our house made garlic bread topped with a mix of mozzarella & provolone
Chips and Dip
Made fresh in house and served with our own unique sauce
Fire Grilled Artichokes
Fire grilled artichoke hearts in alfredo lightly drizzled with olive oil and shaved parmesan
Basket of french fries
Twice cooked and seasoned to perfection!
Basket of Fries with cheese
Basket fries with cheese and bacon
Mozzarella Sticks
Mozzarella lightly battered and fried to a golden brown
Wings
Extra large traditional wings served with celery & ranch or blue cheese and your choice of 1 sauce - Buffalo, BBQ, Spicy BBQ, or Garlic Parmesan
Side of fries
Side of chips
With pizza
Stuffed wings
Boneless, stuffed with chicken, shrimp, onions, garlic and celery. Deep fried to perfection.
Mini app #1
Mini app #2
Salads
Ceasar Salad
Crisp Romaine, shaved parmesan, & croutons tossed in caesar dressing
Chopped Salad
Crisp Romaine, bacon, tomatoes, red onion, olives, banana pepper, cucumber, & cheese
Greek Salad
Crisp Romaine, black olives, red onion, pepperoncino, tomato, feta, cucumber, & Greek dressing
House Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, olives, cucumbers, & pepperoncino
Salmon salad
Specialty Pizza
My Pie House Deluxe
Sausage, pepperoni, mushrooms, provolone
My Pie Margherita
Roma tomatoes, freash mozzarella, & basil
My Pie Garden Vegetable
bell peppers, onion, tomato, mushrooms, banana pepper, black olives, Feta, & provolone
My Pie BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, chicken, red onion, & provolone
My Pie Buffalo Chicken
buffalo sauce, chicken, bacon, onion, & provolone
My Pie Chicken Bacon Ranch
Chicken, bacon, ranch, & provolone
My Pie Big Jim
Pepperoni, sausage, hot gardiniera, & provolone
My Pie Artichoke
Alfredo, garlic, artichoke hearts, bacon, & feta
Medium House Deluxe
Medium Margherita
Medium Garden Vegetable
Medium BBQ Chicken
Medium Buffalo Chicken
Medium Chicken Bacon Ranch
Medium Big Jim
Medium Artichoke
Large House Deluxe
Large Margherita
Large Garden Vegetable
Large BBQ Chicken
Large Buffalo Chicken
Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
Large Big Jim
Large Artichoke
X-large House Deluxe
X-Large Margherita
X-Large Garden Vegetable
X-Large BBQ Chicken
X-Large Buffalo Chicken
X-Large Chicken Bacon Ranch
X-Large Big Jim
X-Large Artichoke
Build Your Own
Sandwiches
Italian Beef
Sliced roast beef, gardiniera, & provolone
Italian Sausage
Italian sausage, bell pepper, onions, & Marinara
House Burger
1/2 pound angus beef patty, lettuce, tomato, onion, and choice of american or provolone cheese
Muffaletta
sliced ham, salami, provolone, & olive spread
Fish sandwich
Quesadilla Burger
1/2 lb beef, served with lettuce, tomato, onion, fresh jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, all on a toasted flour tortilla, with medium salsa on the side.
Subs
Italian
Ham, salami, pepperoni, banana peppers, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & italian dressing
Meatball
Meatballs, marinara, & provolone
Grilled Chicken
Chicken, bacon, provolone, lettuce, tomato, onion, & ranch dressing
Veggie
Bell peppers, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, onion, provolone, & choice of dressing
Pasta
Kids
Dessert
Gelato
Cannoli
Sicilin Pastry in chocolate, vanilla, & Espresso
Tiramisu
Italian coffee flavored cake
Cheesecake
Classic Desert you're going to love
Chocolate Cake
Rich & Moist
Birthday cannoli
Dulce Amore
A Double Chocolate Traditional Italian pastry. Dulce Amore=Sweet Love. (As Available)
Entrees
Specials
Liquor
Bulleit Rye
Southern Comfort
Jack
Fireball
Bulleit Rye Double
Southern Comfort Double
Jack Double
Fireball Double
Bulleit
Bullet double
Angels Envy
Angels Envy Double
Basil Hayden
Basil Hayden Double
Basil Hayden Subtle Smoke
Basil Hayden Toast
Blanton's Single Barrel
Buffalo trace
Eagle rare
Eagle rare double
EH Taylor
Elijah Craig Barrel proof
Elijah Craig Small Batch
Elmer T Lee
Elmer T Lee double
Jim Beam
Jim Beam Double
Knob Creek
Knob Creek Double
Maker's Mark
Maker's Mark Double
Pinhook
Wellers Antique 107
Weller's antique 107 double
Wild Turkey 101
Wild Turkey 101 Double
Woodford Double
Woodford Reserve Double Oaked
Woodford Reserve standard
Crown Royal
Canadian Club
Crown Apple
Crown Royal Double
Canadian Club Double
Crown Apple Double
Amaretto
Bailey's
Frangelico
Grand Marnier
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Peach Schnapps
Rum Chata
Watermelon Pucker
Hot Damn
Butterscotch
Sour Apple
Razzmatazz
Patron XO Cafe
Patron XO Cafe Double
Beefeater
Beefeater Double
Bombay Sapphire
Bombay Sapphire Double
Tanqueray
Tanqueray Double
Jameson
Tullamore dew
Bushmills
Jameson Double
Tullamore dew Double
Bushmills Double
Dewars
Dewars Double
Glenlivet
Glenlivet Double
Macallan 12
Macallan 12 Double
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Black Double
Espolon
Espolon Double
Jose Cuervo
Jose Cuervo Double
Patron Silver
Patron Silver Double
3 Olives
3 Olives Cherry
3 Olives Citrus
3 Olives Grape
3 Olives Vanilla
3 Olives double
3 Olives Cherry Double
3 Olives Citrus Double
3 Olives Grape Double
3 Olives Vanilla Double
Absolute
Absolute Double
Chopin
Chopin Double
Belvedere
Belvedere Double
Grey Goose
Grey Goose Double
Ketel One
Ketel One Double
Smirnoff Blueberry
Smirnoff Blueberry Double
Titos
Titos Double
Well Vodka
Well Gin
Well Tequila
Well Rum
Well Bourbon
Well Vodka Double
Well Gin Double
Well Rum Double
Well Bourbon Double
Bacardi
Bacardi double
Captain
Captain double
Kraken
Kraken double
Malibu
Malibu double
Sailor jerry
Sailor jerry double
Dine in Beer
Banana Bread Beer
Blue Moon
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Crabbie's
Crabbie's Raspberry
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Sicky Toffee Pudding Ale
Yuengling
Yuengling Light
Space Station
Corona
Sonder blanc white ale
Sam Adams Boston lager
Sam Adams porch rocker
Great lakes burning river
Sonder Oktoberfest
Banana bread beer
Alaskan Husky
Ballast Point Sculpin
Madtree Psychopathy
Rhinegeist Truth
Zombie Dust
Fat Head's Hunter
Sonder you betcha
Masthead IPA
$4 special
$5 special
3 Floyd's Gumballhead
50 West Doom Pedal
Bells two hearted
Fat Tire
Great Lakes Seasonal
Guinness
Kentucky bourbon Barrel
Peroni
Rhinegeist Cheetah
Sonder Mella Passion
Sonders Voss
Stella Artois
Taft's Gavel Banger
Taft's Seasonal
3 Floyds Zombie Dust
Warped Wing Gamma Bomb
Mt Carmel Nutbrown
Great Lakes Ed F Porter
Abita Purple Haze
Avery White Rascal
Wittekerke
Sonder Hefeweizen
Avery Ellies Brown
Founders Porter
New Helland Dragons Milk
Sweet Baby Jesus
Big Bad Baptist
Alaskan Amber
Bells Amber
Fat Head Bumbleberry
Founders Dirty Bastard
Ace perry
Ace Pineapple
Angry Orchard
Black cherry sequel Seltzer
Cidergeist zappy
Happy camper
Strongbow
White claw black cherry
White claw mango
White claw watermelon
Wine
Slingshot Cabernet
Pacifica Chardonnay
Block Nine Pinot Noir
Sensi Pinot Grigio
Sensi Chianti
Gen 5 Ancestral Red Blend
Barnard Griffin Riesling
LaMadrid Malbec
Naked Penguin Moscato
Wine special
Prosecco
Cabernet Sauvignon Barnard Griffin Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Cult Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Frank Family bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon slingshot bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Newsprint Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Poppy Bottle
Cabernet Sauvignon Priest Ranch
Cabernet Sauvignon Tapiz
Cabernet Sauvignon Trione
Cabernet Sauvignon Zolo Reserve
Cabernet Blue Rock
Cabernet Le Pich
Red Blend Baby Blue
Red Blend Gen 5 Ancestral
Red Blend Runquist 1448
Red Blend Three Legged
Red Blend Zolo Signature
Red Blend Sensi Tuscan Red
Red blend Longboard Point Break
Dunham Trutina
Pinot Noir Block Nine
Pinot Noir Foris
Pinot Noir Frank Family
Pinot Noir Merry Edwards
Pinot Noir Poppy
Pinot NoirTrione
Zinfandel Wild Thing
Zinfandel Zincinnati
Zinfandel Zinzilla
Petite Sirah McNab Petite
Petite Sirah Priest Ranch
Malbec LaMadrid
Malbec Zolo Reserve
Chianti Sensi
Montepulciano d'Abruzzo Sensi
White Blend Sensi Tuscan White
White Blend Zolo Signature
Moscato Naked Penguin bottle
Moscato Foris
Chardonnay Barnard Griffin
Chardonnay Dunham
Chardonnay Frank Family
Chardonnay Pacificana bottle
Chardonnay Tapiz
Chardonnay Trione
Chardonnay Wild Thing
Chardonnay Gibbs
Sauvignon Blanc McNab
Sauvignon Blanc Merry Edwards
Sauvignon Blanc Priest Ranch
Pinot Gris Foris
Pinot Grigio Monte Volpe
Pinot Grigio Sensi bottle
Grenache Blanc Priest Ranch
Torrontes Zolo
Riesling Barnard Griffin
Santero Pineapple
Santero Strawberry
McNab Torte Chocolate Port
Foris Moscato
N/a Beverages
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Mello Yellow
Mr. Pibb
Root Beer
Lemonade
Unsweet Tea
Sweet Tea
Kids Milk
Coffee
Water
Kids soda
Club soda
Juice
Wine tasting
Pitchers of soda
20 oz Coke
20 oz Diet Coke
20oz Sprite
20oz Bottled Water
2 liter
Mixed Drinks
Amaretto Sour
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Fuzzy Navel
Irish Breakfast
Irish coffee
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island
Manhatten
Margarita
Martini
Moscow Mule
Old Fashion
Patron Margarita
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Sangria
Southern Peach
Screwdriver
White russian
Top shelf margarita
Top shelf Manhattan
Beer To Go
3 Floyd's Gumball Head
3 Floyd's zombie dust
Abita Purple Haze Pack
Ace Perry
Ace Perry
Ache orangecreme
Alaskan Amber Pack
Alaskan Husky Pack
Angry Orchard Pack
Avery Ellis Brown
Avery White Rascal Pack
Banana bread beer
Bells 2 hearted
Bells Amber Pack
Boston Lager Pack
Cidergeist Zappy Pack
Crabbies Pack
Crabbies Raspberry Pack
Dragon's Milk Pack
Fathead bumble berry
Fathead head hunter
Founders All Day Pack
Founders Dirty Bastard
Founders Porter Pack
Great Lakes Burning River
Happy Camper Pack
Madtree Psychopathy Pack
Masterhead IPA
Rhinegeist Pack
Sam Adams Seasonal Pack
Sonder black cherry
Sonder blanc white ale
Sonder Hefeweizen
Sonder oktoberfest
Sonders you betcha
Space Station Middle Finger Pack
Strongbow Pack
Sweet Baby Jesus Pack
3 Floyd's Oktoberfest
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Full service Italian Restaurant, Wine & Bar
48 E Mulberry, Lebanon, OH 45036