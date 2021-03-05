Villa Grande Butler, Pennsylvania
183 New Castle Rd
Butler, PA 16001
Popular Items
Appetizers
Fried Calamari
Battered Mushrooms
Zucchini Planks
Provolone Sticks
Combination Sampler
Tomato Bruschetta
Diced roma tomatoes in marinade, with Pecorino Romano and balsamic drizzle on toast
Buffalo Wings
Hot, BBQ, or seasoned wings, 10 or 20 pieces
Poppers
Onion Rings
Chicken Tenders & Fries
As A Meal
Salads
House Salad
roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix
Chef's Salad
salad with provolone cheese, ham, salami, and black olives
Chicken Salad
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken
Steak Salad
garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and steak
Antipasto Salad
garden vegetables and lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, and provolone
Ceasar Chicken Salad
romaine lettuce, shaved pecerino romano cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken with ceasar dressing
Caprese Salad
fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil, topped with olive oil and balsamic drizzle (there is no lettuce in this salad)
Soups
Pastas
Spaghetti
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Linguini
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Penne
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Angel Hair
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Fettucini
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Shells
click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)
Fettuccini Alla Carbonara
cream sauce with bacon, peas, and onions tossed with fettucini
Fettuccini Alfredo
homemade alfredo sauce with fettucini
Penne Primavera
penne tossed with black and green olives, red onions, and mild peppers
Eggplant Parmesan
crispy layered eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti
Pink Pasta
a mix of marinara and alfredo sauces, with penne
Pasta Paesano
spinach, ricotta, olive oil and garlic, tossed with shells pasta
Tortellini
meat or cheese filled tortellini with your choice of sauce
Fettucini Chicken & Vegetables
grilled chicken and fresh vegetables (yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, carrots, and green beans) tossed with fettucini
Pasta Mani
san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic with short rigatoni.
Gnocchi
potato pasta with a blend of tomato sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses
Lobster Ravioli
lobster and cheese filled ravioli with your choice of Alfredo or pink sauce
Ravioli
meat or cheese filled ravioli with tomato sauce
Rabiatta
Baked Dishes
Eggplant Rolitini
crispy eggplant rolled with a ricotta center (pasta is not served with this)
Baked Ravioli
meat or cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Lasagna
layers of pasta, provolone, meatsauce, and ricotta cheese
Stuffed Rigatoni
ricotta stuffed rigatoni, with tomato sauce and provolone baked on top
Stuffed Shells
large shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone
Manicotti
rolled pasta filled with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone
Baked Penne
penne in a mix of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, baked with provolone on top
Italian Platter
manicotti, ravioli, lasagna, and a stuffed shell
Hot Sausage Casserole
spicy sausage with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta)
Meatball Casserole
homemade meatballs with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta served)
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
chicken sauteed in marsala wine, with fresh mushrooms, over linguini
Chicken Francese
chicken breast in lemon butter with white wine sauce over angel hair
Chicken Parmesan
breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
Chicken Romano
garlic, pecerino romano, and lemon over breaded chicken, with angel hair
Chicken Scollopini
sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions, roma tomatoes, over linguini
Chicken Picatta
sauteed chicken with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne pasta
Chicken Alla Mafia
sauteed chicken topped with alfredo sauce and hot peppers, served over spaghetti
Chicken Calabrese
sauteed chicken with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, served over linguini
Chicken & Roasted Red Peppers
sauteed chicken with roasted red peppers served over linguini
Veal Marsala
sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms, in a marsala wine sauce, over linguini
Veal Francese
egg battered veal in a lemon butter sauce, over angel hair
Veal Parmesan
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese, with spaghetti
Hearts & Medallions
veal medallions and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce over linguini
Veal Scollopini
sauteed veal, roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, and fresh mushrooms over linguini
Veal Picatta
veal with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne
Veal Calabrese
sauteed veal with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, with linguini
Veal Romano
garlic, lemon butter and pecerino romano over crispy veal, served over angel hair
Mussels Linguini
mussels with a light marinara sauce, over linguini
Salmon Romano
fresh, grilled Norwegian salmon with a lemon butter sauce, served over angel hair
Calamari Marinara
fresh, sauteed calamari in a light marinara sauce tossed in linguini
Haddock Linguini
Atlantic haddock in a light marinara sauce served with linguini
Shrimp Scampi Fradiavallo
shrimp tossed in a marinara sauce and spicy pepper flakes, served over linguini (you can ask for no spice if you prefer)
Linguini Pescatore
scallops, shrimp, mussels, and clams in a light marinara sauce over linguini
Shrimp Alfredo
shrimp in an alfredo sauce tossed with fettucini
Linguini & Clams
Linguini & Clams
whole and chopped clams with linguini. white is a garlic and butter sauce, red is with tomatoes.
Sandwiches
Half Chicken Parmigiana
crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone
Half Deluxe
salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing
Half Steak Deluxe
philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes
Half Dennis Special
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.
Half Eggplant Parmigiana
crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Half Ham & Cheese
ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing
Half Hot Sausage Parmigiana
spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Half Hot Sausage Special
spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)
Half Italian
ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone
Half Meatball Parmigiana
homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Half Meatball Special
homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)
Half Provolone
lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing
Half Steak & Cheese
philly steak with provolone cheese
Half Steak Special
Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone
Half Tuna Deluxe
homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone
Half Tuna Melt
homemade tuna salad with provolone
Half Turkey & Cheese
roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone
Half Veal Parmigiana
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Cheeseburger
Double Cheeseburger
Pizza Burger
Whole Steak & Cheese
philly steak with provolone cheese
Whole Steak Special
Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone
Whole Steak Deluxe
philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes
Whole Chicken Parmigiana
crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone
Whole Veal Parmigiana
crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Whole Meatball Parmigiana
homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Whole Meatball Special
homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)
Whole Hot Sausage Parmigiana
spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Whole Hot Sausage Special
spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)
Whole Eggplant Parmigiana
crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese
Whole Italian
ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone
Whole Deluxe
salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing
Whole Provolone
lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing
Whole Turkey & Cheese
roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone
Whole Dennis Special
crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.
Whole Tuna Melt
homemade tuna salad with provolone
Whole Tuna Deluxe
homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone
Whole Ham & Cheese
ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing
Pizzas
Mini Pizza
8 Cut
14 inch round, hand-tossed pizza
12 Cut
16 inch round, hand-tossed pizza
16 Cut
Sicilian style, square pizza with a thicker crust. Please allow 10 additional minutes (from quoted time) for preparation, as these take longer to bake. Thank you!
Gluten Free Pizza
Ten inch, gluten free crust made with cauliflower.
Specialty Pizzas
Mini Villa Grande Special
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
Mini White
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
Mini Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
Mini Grilled Chicken
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
Mini Vegetarian
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
Mini Meatball & Ricotta
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch
Mini Buffalo Chicken
Mini Buffalo Chicken
8 Cut Villa Grande Special
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
8 Cut White
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
8 Cut Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
8 Cut Grilled Chicken
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
8 Cut Vegetariano
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
8 Cut Meatball & Ricotta
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
8 Cut Buffalo Chicken
12 Cut Villa Grande Special
pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese
12 Cut White
olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
12 Cut Margherita
san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil
12 Cut Grilled Chicken
marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella
12 Cut Vegetariano
olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella
12 Cut Meatball & Ricotta
san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops
12 Cut Buffalo Chicken
12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch
16 Cut Villa Grande Special
pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and extra cheese
16 Cut HALF Villa Grande Special
Calzones & Strombolis
Sm Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
Sm Stromboli Special
ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella
Sm Steak Calzone
steak, ricotta, and mozzarella
Sm Pepperoni & Mushroom
pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella
Sm Vegetarian
roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Spinach Bacon
spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Five Cheese
provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses
Sm Meatball & Green Peppers
housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Sm Calzone Special
Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella
Side Of Sauce
Lg Stromboli
ham, pepperoni, mozzarella
Lg Stromboli Special
ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella
Lg Steak Calzone
steak, ricotta, and mozzarella
Lg Pepperoni & Mushroom
pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella
Lg Vegetarian
roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Spinach Bacon
spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Five Cheese
provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses
Lg Meatball & Green Peppers
housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese
Lg Calzone Special
Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella
Side Of Sauce
Ala Carte
Olive Oil Garlic Sauce
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread With Cheese
French Fries
Side Of Pasta
Side Of Meatballs
One Meatball
Side Of Italian Sausage
Side Of Alfredo Sauce
Side Of Pink Sauce
Extra Roll
Side Of Sauce
Side Dressing
Fried Chicken Cutlet
Baked Potato
Half Pans
Half Lasagna
Half Tossed Salad
Half Chicken Salad
Half Steak Salad
Half Penne Alfredo
Half Chicken Alla Mafia
Half Chicken & Vegetables
Half Chicken Romano
Half Chicken Parmesan
Half Pink Pasta
Half Paesano
Half Penne Tomato Sauce
Half Antipasta Salad
Half Baked Penne
Half Shrimp Scampi
Half Chicken Picatta
Half Pasta And Meatballs
Half Pasta & Meatballs
Half Pan Tortellini
Half Pan Carbonara
Full Pans
Full Chicken Parmesan
Full Tossed Salad
Full Chicken Salad
Full Pink Pasta
Full Lasagna
Full Chicken Romano
Full Fried Calamari
Full Chicken Francese
Full Baked Ravioli
Full Baked Manicotti
Full Penne Tomato Sauce
Full Fettucini Alfredo Chicken
Meatballs
Full Veal Marsala
Full Eggplant Parmesan
Full Chicken Vegetables
Full Eggplant Rolitini
Full Antipasta Salad
Full Chicken Picatta
Full Stuffed Shells
Full Penne Alfredo
Full Chicken Marsala
Full Chicken Francese
Full Spaghetti & Meatballs
ADD CHICKEN
Full Baked Penne
