Pizza
Italian

Villa Grande Butler, Pennsylvania

1,238 Reviews

$$

183 New Castle Rd

Butler, PA 16001

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Cut
Chicken Salad
Chicken Parmesan

Appetizers

Fried Calamari

$10.95

Battered Mushrooms

$6.95

Zucchini Planks

$8.45

Provolone Sticks

$7.95

Combination Sampler

$11.95

Tomato Bruschetta

$10.45

Diced roma tomatoes in marinade, with Pecorino Romano and balsamic drizzle on toast

Buffalo Wings

$13.95+

Hot, BBQ, or seasoned wings, 10 or 20 pieces

Poppers

$7.45

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chicken Tenders & Fries

$9.95

As A Meal

Salads

House Salad

$4.95

roma tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions, romaine, iceberg, spring mix

Chef's Salad

$11.45

salad with provolone cheese, ham, salami, and black olives

Chicken Salad

$11.95

garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and grilled chicken

Steak Salad

$11.95

garden greens and vegetables with mozzarella cheese, french fries, and steak

Antipasto Salad

$11.95

garden vegetables and lettuces, ham, salami, pepperoni, mushrooms, and provolone

Ceasar Chicken Salad

$11.95

romaine lettuce, shaved pecerino romano cheese, croutons, and grilled chicken with ceasar dressing

Caprese Salad

$10.45

fresh mozzarella, fresh tomatoes, and fresh basil, topped with olive oil and balsamic drizzle (there is no lettuce in this salad)

Soups

Bowl of Soup

$4.95

saturday & sunday - wedding soup. monday - chicken noodle. tuesday - beef vegetable. wednesday - pasta fagioli. thursday - minestrone. friday - new england clam chowder.

Quart of Soup

$11.95

French Onion

$5.95

Pastas

Spaghetti

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Linguini

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Penne

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Angel Hair

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Fettucini

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Shells

click the pasta type to show sauce options (ie tomato sauce, meatballs, meatsauce...)

Fettuccini Alla Carbonara

$12.95

cream sauce with bacon, peas, and onions tossed with fettucini

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.45

homemade alfredo sauce with fettucini

Penne Primavera

$12.95

penne tossed with black and green olives, red onions, and mild peppers

Eggplant Parmesan

$12.95

crispy layered eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone, served with spaghetti

Pink Pasta

$13.45

a mix of marinara and alfredo sauces, with penne

Pasta Paesano

$12.50

spinach, ricotta, olive oil and garlic, tossed with shells pasta

Tortellini

$12.95

meat or cheese filled tortellini with your choice of sauce

Fettucini Chicken & Vegetables

$13.95

grilled chicken and fresh vegetables (yellow squash, zucchini, broccoli, cauliflower, snow peas, carrots, and green beans) tossed with fettucini

Pasta Mani

$12.95

san marzano tomatoes, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic with short rigatoni.

Gnocchi

$13.50

potato pasta with a blend of tomato sauce, and ricotta and mozzarella cheeses

Lobster Ravioli

$13.95

lobster and cheese filled ravioli with your choice of Alfredo or pink sauce

Ravioli

$11.95

meat or cheese filled ravioli with tomato sauce

Rabiatta

$13.95

Baked Dishes

Eggplant Rolitini

$13.45

crispy eggplant rolled with a ricotta center (pasta is not served with this)

Baked Ravioli

$12.45

meat or cheese ravioli topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Lasagna

$12.45

layers of pasta, provolone, meatsauce, and ricotta cheese

Stuffed Rigatoni

$12.45

ricotta stuffed rigatoni, with tomato sauce and provolone baked on top

Stuffed Shells

$11.45

large shells stuffed with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone

Manicotti

$11.45

rolled pasta filled with ricotta, topped with tomato sauce and provolone

Baked Penne

$11.95

penne in a mix of tomato sauce, mozzarella, and ricotta, baked with provolone on top

Italian Platter

$12.45

manicotti, ravioli, lasagna, and a stuffed shell

Hot Sausage Casserole

$12.95

spicy sausage with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta)

Meatball Casserole

$12.95

homemade meatballs with mushrooms, green peppers, and onions, tomato sauce and provolone baked (no pasta served)

Entrees

sfgfgfgfgfg

Chicken Marsala

$15.95

chicken sauteed in marsala wine, with fresh mushrooms, over linguini

Chicken Francese

$15.95

chicken breast in lemon butter with white wine sauce over angel hair

Chicken Parmesan

$15.95

breaded chicken, tomato sauce, and provolone cheese, with spaghetti

Chicken Romano

$15.95

garlic, pecerino romano, and lemon over breaded chicken, with angel hair

Chicken Scollopini

$15.95

sauteed chicken with fresh mushrooms, roasted peppers, onions, roma tomatoes, over linguini

Chicken Picatta

$15.95

sauteed chicken with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne pasta

Chicken Alla Mafia

$15.95

sauteed chicken topped with alfredo sauce and hot peppers, served over spaghetti

Chicken Calabrese

$15.95

sauteed chicken with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, served over linguini

Chicken & Roasted Red Peppers

$15.95

sauteed chicken with roasted red peppers served over linguini

Veal Marsala

$17.95

sauteed veal with fresh mushrooms, in a marsala wine sauce, over linguini

Veal Francese

$17.95

egg battered veal in a lemon butter sauce, over angel hair

Veal Parmesan

$17.95

crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese, with spaghetti

Hearts & Medallions

$17.95

veal medallions and artichoke hearts in a white wine sauce over linguini

Veal Scollopini

$17.95

sauteed veal, roasted peppers, roma tomatoes, onions, and fresh mushrooms over linguini

Veal Picatta

$17.95

veal with capers, lemon, and broccoli over penne

Veal Calabrese

$17.95

sauteed veal with thinly sliced potatoes and spicy cherry peppers, with linguini

Veal Romano

$17.95

garlic, lemon butter and pecerino romano over crispy veal, served over angel hair

Mussels Linguini

$16.95

mussels with a light marinara sauce, over linguini

Salmon Romano

$17.95

fresh, grilled Norwegian salmon with a lemon butter sauce, served over angel hair

Calamari Marinara

$16.95

fresh, sauteed calamari in a light marinara sauce tossed in linguini

Haddock Linguini

$17.45

Atlantic haddock in a light marinara sauce served with linguini

Shrimp Scampi Fradiavallo

$18.45

shrimp tossed in a marinara sauce and spicy pepper flakes, served over linguini (you can ask for no spice if you prefer)

Linguini Pescatore

$19.45

scallops, shrimp, mussels, and clams in a light marinara sauce over linguini

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.45

shrimp in an alfredo sauce tossed with fettucini

Linguini & Clams

$16.95

whole and chopped clams with linguini. white is a garlic and butter sauce, red is with tomatoes.

Sandwiches

Half Chicken Parmigiana

$9.95

crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone

Half Deluxe

$9.45

salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing

Half Steak Deluxe

$10.45

philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes

Half Dennis Special

$9.95

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.

Half Eggplant Parmigiana

$9.45

crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Half Ham & Cheese

$8.95

ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing

Half Hot Sausage Parmigiana

$9.45

spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Half Hot Sausage Special

$10.45

spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)

Half Italian

$8.95

ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone

Half Meatball Parmigiana

$9.45

homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Half Meatball Special

$10.45

homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)

Half Provolone

$8.45

lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing

Half Steak & Cheese

$9.45

philly steak with provolone cheese

Half Steak Special

$9.95

Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone

Half Tuna Deluxe

$8.95

homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone

Half Tuna Melt

$8.45

homemade tuna salad with provolone

Half Turkey & Cheese

$8.95

roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone

Half Veal Parmigiana

$9.95

crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Cheeseburger

$8.95

Double Cheeseburger

$9.95

Pizza Burger

$8.95

Whole Steak & Cheese

$11.45

philly steak with provolone cheese

Whole Steak Special

$12.45

Philly steak with grilled onions, green peppers, and mushrooms, topped with provolone

Whole Steak Deluxe

$12.95

philly steak with mushrooms, onions, and green peppers and lettuce/tomatoes

Whole Chicken Parmigiana

$12.45

crispy chicken topped with tomato sauce and provolone

Whole Veal Parmigiana

$12.95

crispy veal topped with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Whole Meatball Parmigiana

$11.95

homemade meatballs with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Whole Meatball Special

$12.95

homemade meatballs, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, with tomato sauce and provolone cheese (you might need a fork for this one)

Whole Hot Sausage Parmigiana

$11.95

spicy sausage with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Whole Hot Sausage Special

$12.95

spicy sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, tomato sauce, provolone (you're probably going to need a fork for this one)

Whole Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.95

crispy eggplant with tomato sauce and provolone cheese

Whole Italian

$11.45

ham and salami, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, provolone

Whole Deluxe

$11.95

salami, ham, and capicola, with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, italian dressing

Whole Provolone

$10.45

lots of provolone cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing

Whole Turkey & Cheese

$11.45

roasted turkey with lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, Italian dressing, and provolone

Whole Dennis Special

$12.45

crispy chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, cold mozzarella, italian dressing. We don't know who Dennis is.

Whole Tuna Melt

$10.95

homemade tuna salad with provolone

Whole Tuna Deluxe

$11.45

homemade tuna salad, with onions, hot peppers, and lettuce, topped with provolone

Whole Ham & Cheese

$11.45

ham and lettuce, tomatoes, onions, hot peppers, provolone, and italian dressing

Pizzas

Mini Pizza

$8.45

8 Cut

$12.45

14 inch round, hand-tossed pizza

12 Cut

$13.45

16 inch round, hand-tossed pizza

16 Cut

$17.45

Sicilian style, square pizza with a thicker crust. Please allow 10 additional minutes (from quoted time) for preparation, as these take longer to bake. Thank you!

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.45

Ten inch, gluten free crust made with cauliflower.

Specialty Pizzas

Mini Villa Grande Special

$10.95

pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese

Mini White

$10.95

olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

Mini Margherita

$10.45

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

Mini Grilled Chicken

$10.95

marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella

Mini Vegetarian

$10.45

olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

Mini Meatball & Ricotta

$10.95

san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops

Mini Chicken Bacon Ranch

$10.95

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

Mini Buffalo Chicken

$10.95

8 Cut Villa Grande Special

$19.95

pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese

8 Cut White

$16.45

olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

8 Cut Margherita

$16.45

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

8 Cut Grilled Chicken

$17.45

marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella

8 Cut Vegetariano

$16.45

olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

8 Cut Meatball & Ricotta

$17.45

san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops

8 Cut Buffalo Chicken

$17.45

12 Cut Villa Grande Special

$21.95

pepperoni, sausage, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, onions, extra cheese

12 Cut White

$17.45

olive oil & garlic, ricotta, pecorino romano, american, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

12 Cut Margherita

$17.45

san marzano tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, olive oil, fresh basil

12 Cut Grilled Chicken

$18.45

marinaded roma tomatoes, grilled chicken, red onions, mozzarella

12 Cut Vegetariano

$17.45

olive oil and garlic, roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, roma tomatoes, mozzarella

12 Cut Meatball & Ricotta

$18.45

san marzano tomato sauce, sliced meatballs, fresh mozzarella, ricotta dollops

12 Cut Buffalo Chicken

$18.45

12 Cut Chicken Bacon Ranch

$18.45

16 Cut Villa Grande Special

$26.95

pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, and extra cheese

16 Cut HALF Villa Grande Special

$23.45

Calzones & Strombolis

Sm Stromboli

$9.75

ham, pepperoni, mozzarella

Sm Stromboli Special

$10.45

ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella

Sm Steak Calzone

$10.95

steak, ricotta, and mozzarella

Sm Pepperoni & Mushroom

$10.45

pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella

Sm Vegetarian

$10.45

roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Spinach Bacon

$10.45

spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Five Cheese

$10.45

provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses

Sm Meatball & Green Peppers

$10.45

housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Sm Calzone Special

$10.95

Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Lg Stromboli

$11.45

ham, pepperoni, mozzarella

Lg Stromboli Special

$12.95

ham, salami, roasted green peppers, mushrooms, pepperoni, mozzarella

Lg Steak Calzone

$13.45

steak, ricotta, and mozzarella

Lg Pepperoni & Mushroom

$12.95

pepperoni, mushrooms, ricotta, and mozzarella

Lg Vegetarian

$12.95

roasted peppers, mushrooms, red onions, black olives, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Spinach Bacon

$12.95

spinach, bacon, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Five Cheese

$12.95

provolone, romano, ricotta, american, and mozzarella cheeses

Lg Meatball & Green Peppers

$12.95

housemade meatballs, roasted peppers, ricotta, and mozzarella cheese

Lg Calzone Special

$13.45

Pepperoni, sausage, ricotta, mushrooms, green peppers, onions, ricotta, and mozzarella

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Desserts

Tiramisu

$6.75

NY Style Cheesecake

$6.95

Chocolate Fusion

$6.95

Lemon Mascrapone

$5.95

Ala Carte

Olive Oil Garlic Sauce

$2.25

Garlic Bread

$3.95

Garlic Bread With Cheese

$4.95

French Fries

$4.45

Side Of Pasta

$7.95

Side Of Meatballs

$4.50

One Meatball

$2.25

Side Of Italian Sausage

$4.50

Side Of Alfredo Sauce

$3.00

Side Of Pink Sauce

$3.00

Extra Roll

$0.50

Side Of Sauce

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.50

Fried Chicken Cutlet

$7.95

Baked Potato

$3.95

Half Pans

Half Lasagna

$70.00

Half Tossed Salad

$20.00

Half Chicken Salad

$70.00

Half Steak Salad

$60.00

Half Penne Alfredo

$50.00

Half Chicken Alla Mafia

$100.00

Half Chicken & Vegetables

$60.00

Half Chicken Romano

$100.00

Half Chicken Parmesan

$100.00

Half Pink Pasta

$50.00

Half Paesano

$60.00

Half Penne Tomato Sauce

$40.00

Half Antipasta Salad

$60.00

Half Baked Penne

$55.00

Half Shrimp Scampi

$85.00

Half Chicken Picatta

$100.00

Half Pasta And Meatballs

$55.00

Half Pasta & Meatballs

$60.00

Half Pan Tortellini

$50.00

Half Pan Carbonara

$60.00

Full Pans

Full Chicken Parmesan

$120.00

Full Tossed Salad

$35.00

Full Chicken Salad

$85.00

Full Pink Pasta

$80.00

Full Lasagna

$90.00

Full Chicken Romano

$120.00

Full Fried Calamari

$65.00

Full Chicken Francese

$120.00

Full Baked Ravioli

$85.00

Full Baked Manicotti

$75.00

Full Penne Tomato Sauce

$70.00

Full Fettucini Alfredo Chicken

$100.00

Meatballs

$2.00

Full Veal Marsala

$130.00

Full Eggplant Parmesan

$80.00

Full Chicken Vegetables

$100.00

Full Eggplant Rolitini

$85.00

Full Antipasta Salad

$80.00

Full Chicken Picatta

$120.00

Full Stuffed Shells

$75.00

Full Penne Alfredo

$80.00

Full Chicken Marsala

$120.00

Full Chicken Francese

$115.00

Full Spaghetti & Meatballs

$85.00

ADD CHICKEN

$15.00

Full Baked Penne

$80.00
check markTourists
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

183 New Castle Rd, Butler, PA 16001

Directions

Banner pic
Villa Grande image
Villa Grande image

