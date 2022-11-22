Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villainous 191 Jefferson Street

review star

No reviews yet

191 Jefferson Street

Lexington, KY 40508

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Mozzarella Sticks
Hot Chicken Sandwich
12" Pizza

Pizza

12" Pizza

12" Pizza

$6.00

Our dough and signature marinara #11 are made from scratch in our kitchen. For those with an aversion to spice, the marinara has a little kick.

Burger, Dogs & Wings

Chicken Tenders

$7.00

Four fried chicken tenders with fries and two dipping sauces.

Hot Chicken Sandwich

$7.00

Chili Cheese Dogs

$7.00

2 chili cheese dogs served with mustard, onions, Nathan's hot dogs and fries.

Snacks

Mozzarella Sticks

$5.00

Six battered mozzerella sticks served with your choice of house-made dipping sauce. We recommend our spicy marinara.

French Fries

$4.00

Served with ketchup and your choice of house-made dipping sauce.

Onion rings

$5.00

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.00

Fries topped with chili and cheese

All Dipping Sauces

Spicy Marinara #11

$0.50

Our signature spicy marinara

Bleu Cheese

$0.50

House made bleu cheese dipping sauce

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House made honey mustard

Garlic Butter

$0.50

Garlic dipping sauce

Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

House made buffalo sauce

Garlic Parmesan

$0.50

House made garlic sauce with butter, garlic, and parmesan

Ranch

$0.50

House made ranch

Ale-8

Ale-8

$1.50

Coca-Cola

12oz Diet Coke

$1.50

12oz Monster Energy

$3.25

16oz Monster Energy Zero

$3.75

Other

Red Elixir

$12.00

Makes 2 to 3 drinks

Green Elixir

$12.00

Makes 2 to 3 drinks

Imp's Blood

$12.00

Makes 2 to 3 drinks

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Pizza, wings, burgers, beer, and games

Location

191 Jefferson Street, Lexington, KY 40508

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Mama Tequila
orange starNo Reviews
367 W Short St Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Zim's Cafe
orange star4.5 • 657
215 W Main St Suite 25 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Harvey's Bar - 200 west main street
orange starNo Reviews
200 west main street lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Nic & Norman's Lexington* - N&N Lexington, KY
orange starNo Reviews
135 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Senor Chimi's - Senor Chimi
orange starNo Reviews
404 West Main Street Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext
Trindy's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
300 West Vine Street STE 200 Lexington, KY 40507
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lexington

Bourbon n' Toulouse
orange star4.8 • 9,834
829 Euclid Ave Lexington, KY 40502
View restaurantnext
Bella Notte
orange star4.7 • 6,931
3715 Nicholasville RD Lexington, KY 40503
View restaurantnext
Red State BBQ - 4020 Georgetown Road
orange star4.6 • 3,197
4020 Georgetown Road Lexington, KY 40511
View restaurantnext
Wild Eggs - Hamburg
orange star4.5 • 2,784
1925 Justice Drive Lexington, KY 40509
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel & Bakery - Boston Rd. Catering
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd #108 Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Great Bagel and Bakery - Boston Road
orange star4.7 • 2,374
3650 Boston Rd Lexington, KY 40514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lexington
Georgetown
review star
Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)
Nicholasville
review star
Avg 5 (7 restaurants)
Midway
review star
Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)
Versailles
review star
Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Winchester
review star
Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)
Frankfort
review star
Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Shelbyville
review star
Avg 4.8 (5 restaurants)
Simpsonville
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston