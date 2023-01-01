  • Home
Villains Brewing 549 South Anaheim Boulevard

No reviews yet

549 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

Draft Beer

Mexican Lager (Saca la Bolsita)

$7.00

American Lager (Over Responded)

$7.00

Hazy IPA (Obligatron)

$8.00

Double Hazy IPA (Snake Tycoon)

$9.00

Lemonade Seltzer (Sad Mom)

$7.00

Pale Ale (We did a Thing)

$8.00

Big Stout (Bihnister's Breakfast Stout)

$9.00

West Coast IPA (Solid)

$8.00

West Coast Double IPA (Brotherin in Filth)

$8.00

Irish Red (We will Never Financially Recover From This)

$7.00

Non Alcohol Beer

$6.00

Mexican Candy Shot (Sock Check)

$5.00

OTB Shot

$1.00

Vodka

$14.00

Vodka Double

$17.00

Whiskey

$14.00

Whiskey Double

$17.00

Tequila

$14.00

Tequila Double

$17.00

Gin

$14.00

Gin Double

$17.00

1942

$40.00

Clase Azul

$40.00

Monster Sunrise Seltzer

$7.00

Monster Watermelon Seltzer

$7.00

Monster Dessert Stout

$5.00

House White Wine

$8.00

House Red

$8.00

Martene Beer Special

$5.00

Crowlers

Mexican Lager (Copy)

$12.00

American Lager (Copy)

$12.00

Hazy IPA (Copy)

$12.00

Double Hazy IPA (Copy)

$12.00

Seltzer (Copy)

$12.00

Pale Ale (Copy)

$12.00

Big Stout (Copy)

$12.00

West Coast IPA (Copy)

$12.00

West Coast Double IPA (Copy)

$12.00

Growlers

Pale Ale (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

Mexican Lager (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

American Lager (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00Out of stock

Hazy IPA (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

Double Hazy IPA (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

Seltzer (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

Big Stout (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

West Coast IPA (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

West Coast Double IPA (Copy) (Copy)

$20.00

Merch

T-Shirt

$25.00

Hat

$25.00

Bag

$25.00

Hoodie

$40.00

Track Jacket

$50.00

Crop

$15.00

N/A Bev

Coke

$2.00

Diet

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

549 South Anaheim Boulevard, Anaheim, CA 92805

Directions

