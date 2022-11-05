Restaurant header imageView gallery

Villano's Tacos

733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117

Lilburn, GA 30047

BEBIDAS

AGUA DE JAMAICA

$5.25

AGUA DE TAMARINDO

$5.25

AGUA DE HORCHATA

$5.25

COCA LATA

$2.50

COCA MEX 500Ml

$3.75

COCA MEX350Ml

$3.50

COCA ZERO

$2.50

FANTA MEX 350Ml

$3.25

FANTA MEX 500Ml

$3.75

JARRITO

$2.75

MINUTE MAID

$2.00

MONSTER

$3.50

POWER AID

$2.75

SPRITE LATA

$2.50

SPRITE MEX350Ml

$3.25

DASANI 20 OZ

$2.50

DASANI 1 LT

$3.75

SANGRIA

$2.75
SIDRAL

SIDRAL

$2.75

ICEE 24 Oz

BLUE ICEE

$2.99

CHERRY ICEE

$2.99

COKE ICEE

$2.99

Birria Combo

COMBO BIRRIA

$15.99

FAMILIAR

FAMILIAR

$65.00

PARRILLADA MINI

PARRILLA MINI

$35.00

CARNE ASADA PLATE

CARNE ASADA PLATE

$16.99

POLLO ASADO PLATE

POLLO ASADO PLATE

$14.99

CHICHARRON BOTANERO

CHICHARRON BOTANERO

$13.95

CHURRASCO A LA BRASA

CHURRASCO A LA BRASA

$24.99

Tacos

TACO DE CARNE ASADA

$3.50

Grilled steak

TACO DE AL PASTOR

$3.50

Mexico City style spicy pork

TACO DE CHORIZO

$3.50

Mexican sausage

TACO DE CHULETA

$3.50

Boneless pork chop

TACO DE POLLO

$3.50

Grilled chicken

TACO DE PICANHA

$5.95

Brazilian style steak

TACO DE CAMARON

$5.95

Shrimp taco

COMBO BIRRIA

$15.59

3 tacos de birria con queso y un consome

BIRRA SINGLE + CONSOME

$6.75

Birria taco with consome

TACO DE CHICHARRON

$6.95

ALITAS DE POLLO

5 ALITAS

$8.99

10 ALITAS

$15.99

15 ALITAS

$20.99

20 ALITAS

$28.99

50 ALITAS

$75.00

TORTAS

TORTA DE JAMON

$14.50

TORTA DE ASADA

$14.99

TORTA DE CHORIZO

$14.99

TORTA DE POLLO

$14.99

TORTA DE PASTOR

$14.99

TORTA DE PICANHA

$17.99

TORTA CUBANA

$16.75

MARISCOS

AGUACHILE

$24.50

TOSTADAS

$10.55

CAMARONES VILLANOS

$23.55

COCTEL DE CAMARON

$17.99

CHICKEN TENDERS

3 CHICHEN TENDERS

$6.99

5 CHICHEN TENDERS

$8.99

7 CHICHEN TENDERS

$9.99

CHURROS

THIN CHURROS 8 PIEZAS

$7.50

THIN CHURROS 14 PIEZAS

$8.50

CLASICO 5 PIEZAS

$8.50

THIN CHURROS SOLO AZUCAR 8

$7.50

THIN CHURRO AZUCAR 14 Piezas

$8.50

SIDES

ARROZ

$3.00

FRIJOLES

$3.00

EXRTA JALAPEÑO

$1.00

PAPAS FRITAS

$3.50

EXTRA HUEVO

$1.50

ENSALADA

$3.50

TO GO BOX

$0.25

CHAROLA DE ARROZ

$65.99

QUESADILLA

QUESADILLA DE QUESO

$13.50

QUESADILLA DE ASADA

$14.50

QUESADILLA DE POLLO

$14.50

QUESADILLA DE CHORIZO

$14.50

SINCRONIZADA

$14.50

BURRITO

BURRITO ASADA

$14.50

BURRITO PASTOR

$14.50

BURRITO CHORIZO

$14.50

BURRITO MIXTO

$15.00
WELLCOME TO VILLANO'S TACOS

733 Pleasant Hill Rd Suite 1117, Lilburn, GA 30047

