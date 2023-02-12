Restaurant header imageView gallery

V&V Wellness Bar

review star

No reviews yet

6828 Wisconsin Avenue

Inside The St James Performance Club

Bethesda, MD 20815

Superfood Bowls

Kick Some Acai Bowl

$12.00+

Acai Base, Strawberries, Blueberries, Bananas, Granola, , Coconut Chips, Maple Syrup and Cocoa Nibs

Nuts for Acai Bowl

$12.00+

Acai Base, Strawberries, Blueberries, Granola, Honey, Cocoa Nibs and Choice of Almond or Peanut Butter

Island Time Bowl

$12.00+

Passion Fruit & Coconut Base, Mango, Strawberry, Banana, Coconut Chips, Granola and Honey

Coconutella Bowl

$12.00+

Coconut Base, Nutella, Almond Butter, Banana, Coconut Chips, Granola and Maple Syrup

Blue Ribbon Bowl

$12.00+

Blue Spirulina Base, Pineapple, Mango, Strawberry, Kiwi, Granola, Bee Pollen and Honey

Dragonfruit Slayer Bowl

$12.00+

Pitaya Base, Pineapple, Strawberry, Kiwi, Coconut Chips, Granola and Honey

Build Your Own Bowl

$12.00+

Fuel It Your Way - Choose a Base, Fruit, Toppings, Syrup, Nut Butters or Oatmeal Bases

Oatmeal Bowls

G.O.A.T. Bowl

$9.50

Steel Cut Oatmeal, Banana, Almond Butter, Maple Syrup, Cocoa Nibs and Cinnamon

Berry Best Bowl

$9.50

Steel Cut Oatmeal, Strawberries, Blueberries, Banana, Coconut Chips and Granola

Performance Smoothies

Power Up any Smoothie with a Protein, Creatine or BCAA Boost

Dream Date

$10.50

Banana, Almond Butter, Dates, Cinnamon and Vanilla Almond Milk

Jailhouse Choc

$10.50

Chocolate Whey Protein, Chocolate Almond Milk, Banana, Peanut Butter and Acai

Paradise Found

$10.50

Mango, Strawberry, Passion Fruit, Pitaya, Banana, Almond Milk

Green Goodness

$10.50

Spinach, Pineapple, Banana, Coconut, Lemon, Avocado and Honey

Rise and Grind

$10.50

Chocolate Whey Protein, Banana, Coconut Base, Maple Syrup, Stumptown Cold Brew and Vanilla Almond Milk

Immunity Idol

$10.50

Blueberry, Strawberry, Acai, Chocolate Whey Protein, Almond Milk

Flow State

$10.50

Spinach, Kale, Pineapple, Avocado, Coconut Water and Agave

Heart Smart Hero

$10.50

Spinach, Banana, Avocado, Peanut Butter, Almond Milk and Agave

The Blueprint

$10.50

Spirulina, Pineapple, Coconut, Banana, Vanilla Almond Milk

Gut Check

$10.50

Mango, Banana, Ginger, Turmeric, Vanilla Almond Milk and Honey

Comeback Kid

$10.50

Strawberry, Banana, Yogurt, Almond Milk and Honey

Toasts

Avocado Toast

$7.50

Multi-Grain Bread, Crushed Avocado, Olive Oil, Sea Salt and Crushed Red Pepper

Choco-Hazelnut Toast

$8.50

Multi-Grain Bread, Nutella, Banana, Strawberry, Cocoa Nibs and Sea Salt

Almond-Berry Toast

$8.50

Multi-Grain Bread, Almond Butter, Strawberry, Blueberry, Roasted Almonds and Sea Salt

Snacks

Chocolate-Peanut Butter Protein Bite

$4.00

Peanut Butter-Trail Mix Protein Bite

$4.00

Eat The Change Organic Carrot Chews

$4.50

Choice of Flavor. A nutrient dense alternative to gummies, made with only four ingredients. Enjoy this delicious way to incorporate more vegetables on the go and explore elevated, chef-crafted flavors

Eat The Change Mushroom Jerky

$6.99

We're changing up your typical snack with our mushroom jerky, made from minimally processed, whole food ingredients. This jerky contains an excellent source of vitamins B2 (riboflavin) and B3 (niacin), and is better for you and our planet!

Nacho Cheese Chips

$3.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Quest Protein Bar

$4.50

Apple

$1.00

Banana

$1.00

Orange

$1.00

V&V Chocolate PB Oats Protein bites

$4.00

V&V PB Trail Mix Oats Plant Protein Bites

$4.00

Hard Cooked Eggs 2

$3.00

Stumptown Coffee

Espresso

$2.75

Double Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$3.50

Cortado

$3.75

Machicatto

$4.25

Cappuccino

$4.25

Latte

$4.50

Cafe Au Lait

$4.50

Mocha Latte

$5.25

Nitro Cold Brew

$4.75

Nitro Cold Brew Latte

$4.75

Wellness Lattes & Elixirs

Golden Latte

$5.50

Turmeric, Maple Syrup, Vanilla Almond Milk and Black Pepper

Matcha Latte

$5.50

Matcha, Vanilla Almond Milk, Honey and Bee Pollen

Cardamom Chai

$5.50

Spiced Chai, Vanilla Almond Milk, Cinnamon and Honey

Mexican Cacao

$5.50

Mexican Cacao, Reishi Mushroom Powder, Chocolate Almond Milk, Maple Syrup and Cayenne

Lavender Latte

$5.50

Lavendar, Vanilla Almond Milk and Maple Syrup

Golden Elixir

$3.50

Chamomile Tea, Yuzu, Ginger and Honey

Vitality Elixir

$3.50

Echinacea, Lemon, Ginger and Honey

Vampire Elixir

$3.50

Black Tea, Garlic, Ginger, Cayenne and Honey

Cold Pressed Juices

Pure Green Cold Pressed Juices

Pure Watermelon

$8.00Out of stock

Active Charcoal

$8.00

Soul Kick

$8.00Out of stock

Apple, Pineapple, Lemon Ginger

Rockin Beet

$8.00

Wake Up Call

$8.00Out of stock

Golden Girl

$8.00

Pure Greens ALG

$8.00

Cold Pressed Shots

Immunity

$3.75

Ginger, Lemon

Wake Me Up

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Cayenne

Turmeric Tonic

$3.75

Carrot, Pineapple, Lemon, Turmeric, Ginger, Black Pepper

Blue-Biotic

$3.75Out of stock

Ginger, Lemon, Blue Algae, Probiotics

Beverages

Just Ice Tea

$3.75

Evian Bottled Water

$3.50

Fiji Botled Water

$2.50

Voss Still Water

$4.00

Perrier Sparkling Water

$2.50

Gatorade

$3.50

Vitamin Water

$3.50

Celsius Energy Beverage

$4.50
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday7:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Welcome to Vim and Victor Wellness Bar at The St James Performance Club. Curated by Celebrity Chef Spike Mendelsohn, the menu features chef-crafted superfood bowls, performance smoothies, wellness lattes and a range of healthy snacks to fuel an active lifestyle!

Location

6828 Wisconsin Avenue, Inside The St James Performance Club, Bethesda, MD 20815

Directions

