VIM Pizza & Italian Restaurant 5351 Lincoln Hwy

VIM Pizza & Italian Restaurant 5351 Lincoln Hwy

No reviews yet

5351 Lincoln Hwy

Gap, PA 17527

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Burgers

Hamburger

$5.25

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

Double Cheeseburger

$9.25

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.75

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

BBQ & Onion Cheeseburger

$5.75

Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce & Provolone Cheese

Cheeseburger

$5.95

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

Pizza Burger

$7.25

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

California Burger

$6.95

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

Gizmo Burger

$7.25

1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll

Texas Burger

$7.25

Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mayo

Calzone or Panzarottis

Cheese Calzone

$8.95

Ricotta and mozzarella

Spinach Calzone

$8.95

Spinach, ricotta, and mozzarella

Ham Calzone

$8.95

Ham, ricotta and mozzarella

Broccoli Calzone

$8.95

Broccoli, ricotta and mozzarella

Chicken Sandwiches

BBQ Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

American Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Creamy Ranch Chicken Sandwich

$7.95

Chicken Texas Sandwich

$7.95

Lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ sauce

Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich

$7.95

Breaded chicken, grilled ham, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese

Club Sandwiches

Turkey Club

$9.50

Ham Club

$9.50

Tuna Club

$9.50

B.L.T

$9.50

Chicken Salad

$9.50

Dessert

Chocolate Thunder

$3.95

New York Cheescake

$3.95

Caramel Apple

$3.95

Chocolate Peanut Butter

$3.95

Cannoli

$2.95

Funnel Fries

$5.25

Entrees

Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Sauteed chicken with mushrooms and marsala wine, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread

Chicken Alfredo

$17.95

Grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread

Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo

$19.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo

$22.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and marinara sauce over pasta served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Breaded chicken topped with sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread

Veal Parmigiana

$18.95

Veal lightly breaded topped with sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread

Eggplant Parmigiana

$13.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Finger Foods

(6) Traditional Wings

$7.50

(10) Traditional Wings

$14.50

(6) Boneless Wings

$6.50

(12) Boneless Wings

$12.50

(6) Wing Zings

$7.50

(10) Wing Zings

$14.50

Chicken Tenders (5)

$7.25

Cheese Fries

$6.25

Pizza Fries

$5.95

Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese

Fried Mushrooms (17 pieces)

$7.25

Pierogies

$7.25

Fried Pickles

$7.75

Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$8.25

Fried Chicken (2 piece)

$5.25

Fried Chicken (3 pieces)

$6.25

Fried Chicken (4 pieces)

$7.25

Fried Chicken (6 pieces)

$9.25

Fried Chicken (8 pieces)

$11.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6 pieces)

$7.75

Small French Fries

$2.25

Large French Fries

$3.95

Curly Fries

$5.75

Onion Rings

$5.75

Poppers

$7.75

Broccoli Bites

$7.75

Loaded French Fries

$8.25

Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$8.25

Fried Mac & Cheese

$7.75

VIM Sampler

$13.25

Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Broccoli Bites, French Fries and Onions Rings

Mini Tacos (10 pieces)

$7.75

Funnel Fries

$5.25

Corn Bites

$7.75

Old Bay Fries

$5.75

Loaded Onion Rings

$8.25

Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese

Hoagies or Grinders

Small American (6")

$7.25

Large American (12")

$8.95

Small Ham and Cheese (6")

$7.25

Large Ham and Cheese (12")

$8.95

Small Mixed Cheese (6")

$7.25

Large Mixed Cheese (12")

$8.95

Small Turkey and Cheese (6")

$8.75

Large Turkey and Cheese (12")

$9.95

Small Tuna Salad (6")

$8.75

Large Tuna Salad (12")

$9.95

Small Italian (6")

$7.25

Large Italian (12")

$8.95

Small Salami and Provolone (6")

$7.25

Large Salami and Provolone (12")

$8.95

Small Vegetarian (6")

$6.95

Large Vegetarian (12")

$7.95

Small Roast Beef and Cheese (6")

$6.65

Large Roast Beef and Cheese (12")

$7.65

Small Chicken Salad (6")

$8.75

Large Chicken Salad (12")

$9.95

Hot Subs

Buffalo chicken

$9.25+

Cheesesteak

$8.75+

Chicken cheesesteak

$8.95+

Chicken cheesesteak LTO

$9.95+

Chicken parm

$8.95+

Chicken steak

$7.95+

Chicken teriyaki

$8.95+

EggplantParm

$7.95+

Fried chicken hoagie LTO

$8.95+

Junior cheesesteak

$9.95+

Lamb Gyro

$9.75

Meatball Parm

$7.95+

Pizza steak

$8.95+

Sausage hero

$7.95+

Steak

$7.95+

Steak hoagie LTO

$8.95+

Super Cheesesteak

$22.99

V.I.M. Cheesesteak

$9.75+

Veal Parm

$9.25+

Cheesesteak Hoagie LTO

$9.95+

Kids Menu

Kids Spagetti

$5.25

Kids Cheese Ravoli

$5.25

Kids Chicken Fingers & Fries

$5.25

Kids Grilled Cheese & Fries

$5.25

Pasta "Al Forno"

Meat Lasagna

$14.95

Homemade with fresh ground beef

Baked Ziti

$13.95

Pasta topped with ricotta and homemade tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella

Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce

$15.95

Pasta topped with ricotta and homemade tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella

Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Stuffed with ricotta, baked with sauce and mozzarella

Manicotti Stuffed Shells

$12.95

Stuffed with ricotta, baked with sauce and mozzarella

Cheese Ravoli

$12.95

Baked Ravoli

$13.95

Gnocchi

$9.95

Gnocchi ala Sorrentina

$13.95

potato dumpling style pasta with tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella

Gnocchi Alfredo

$13.95

Penne Vodka

$13.95

Penne with Broccoli and Tomato

$12.95

Spaghetti

$8.95

Spaghetti Meat Sauce

$13.95

Spaghetti Meatballs

$13.95

Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil

$12.95

Platters

Jumbo Shrimp Dinner

$9.99

Shrimp Basket

$8.99

Fish Filet Dinner

$9.99

Fish Filet Sandwich

$7.25

Salads

Small Garden Salad

$4.95

Large Garden Salad

$6.95

Small Antipasto Salad

$7.75

Large Antipasto Salad

$10.25

Small Tuna Salad

$7.75

White Chunk Tuna

Large Tuna Salad

$10.25

White Chunk Tuna

Fried Chicken Salad

$10.75

Cheeseburger Salad

$10.75

Taco Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.75

Caesar Salad

$7.75

Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad

$10.75

Chef Salad

$10.75

Greek Salad

$9.75

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.75

Grace's Salad

$13.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cucumbers and Tomatoes

Chicken Teriyaki Salad

$10.75

Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce and Feta Cheese

New Chicken Club Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Breast, Egg, Bacon and Tomatoes

Seafood

Shrimp and Mussels

$21.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Shrimp Scampi

$18.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Shrimp Marinara

$18.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Linguini Clam

$13.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Shrimp Alfredo

$18.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Shrimp and Crabmeat

$19.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Seafood Combo

$23.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Clams and Shrimp

$21.95

served with small tossed salad and garlic bread

Sides

Meatballs

$3.25

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Stuffed Eggplant

$7.95

Cheese Bread

$8.99

Breadsticks

$7.99

Sausage

$3.25

Bruschetta

$7.95

Steamed Broccoli

$5.75

Garlic Knots

$6.95

Sm Cst Ff

$7.99

Sm Cst Ff

$7.99

Side Cheese

$1.25

Ranch

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$1.00

Sm Sauce

$1.25

L Sauce

$2.50

Hot Sauce

$1.00

Mild Sauce

$1.00

Soups

Homemade Soup of the Day

$4.25

Crab Bisque

$5.75

Wraps

Tuna Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Turkey Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Cheeseburger Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

BBQ Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, fried onions, provolone cheese, mayo, served with fries

Chicken Salad Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Cheesesteak Wrap

$9.95

Lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo, served with fries

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Italian Wrap

$9.95

Served with fries

Big Mac

$9.95

Personal Gourmet Pizzas

12" Cheese Pizza

$8.95

12" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$9.25

Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella

12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$9.25

Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

12" Meatlovers Pizza

$9.25

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce

12" Cheesesteak Pizza

$9.25

Steak, mozzarella, american cheese

12" Margherita Pizza

$9.25

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic

12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$9.25

Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil

12" Tre Carni Pizza

$9.25

Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese

12" Vegetarian Special Pizza

$9.25

Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions

12" The Works

$9.25

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella

12" Hawaiian Pizza

$9.25

Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella

12" Taco Pizza

$9.25

Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese

12" Capri (White) Pizza

$9.25

Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella

12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$9.25

Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing

12" VIM Special Pizza

$9.25

Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese

12" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$9.25

12" Chicken BLT Pizza

$9.25

12" Teriyaki Pizza

$9.25

12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$9.25

12" White Pizza

$10.20

10 " Pizza

$5.25

Medium Gourmet Pizzas

14" Cheese Pizza

$11.95

14" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella

14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$17.95

Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

14" Meatlovers Pizza

$17.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce

14" Cheesesteak Pizza

$17.95

Steak, mozzarella, american cheese

14" Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic

14" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$17.95

Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil

14" Tre Carni Pizza

$17.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese

14" Vegetarian Special Pizza

$17.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions

14" The Works

$17.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella

14" Hawaiian Pizza

$17.95

Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella

14" Taco Pizza

$17.95

Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese

14" Capri (White) Pizza

$17.95

Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella

14" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing

14" VIM Special Pizza

$17.95

Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese

14" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$17.95

14" Chicken BLT Pizza

$17.95

14" Teriyaki Pizza

$17.95

14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$17.95

14" White Pizza

$17.95

Large Gourmet Pizzas

16" Cheese Pizza

$12.95

16" BBQ Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella

16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella

16" Meatlovers Pizza

$21.95

Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce

16" Cheesesteak Pizza

$21.95

Steak, mozzarella, american cheese

16" Margherita Pizza

$21.95

Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic

16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$21.95

Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil

16" Tre Carni Pizza

$21.95

Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian Special Pizza

$21.95

Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions

16" The Works

$21.95

Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella

16" Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella

16" Taco Pizza

$21.95

Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese

16" Capri (White) Pizza

$21.95

Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella

16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing

16" VIM Special Pizza

$21.95

Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese

16" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$21.95

16" Chicken BLT Pizza

$21.95

16" Teriyaki Pizza

$21.95

16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$21.95

16" White Pizza

$21.95

XL Gourmet Pizzas

XL Cheese Pizza

$16.95

XL BBQ Chicken Pizza

$27.95

XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$27.95

XL Meatlovers Pizza

$27.95

XL Cheesesteak Pizza

$27.95

XL Margherita Pizza

$27.95

XL Shrimp Scampi Pizza

$27.95

XL Tre Carni Pizza

$27.95

XL Vegetarian Special Pizza

$27.95

XL The Works

$27.95

XL Hawaiian Pizza

$27.95

XL Taco Pizza

$27.95

XL Capri (White) Pizza

$27.95

XL Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza

$27.95

XL VIM Special Pizza

$27.95

XL Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza

$27.95

XL Chicken BLT Pizza

$27.95

XL Teriyaki Pizza

$27.95

XL Chicken Parmesan Pizza

$27.95

XL Neapolitan Cheese Pizza

$27.95

Personal Stromboli

Personal Italian Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Steak Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Meatball Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Vegetable Stromboli

$9.25

Personal BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Pepperoni Stromboli

$9.25

Personal VIM Special Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Chicken Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$9.25

Personal Meatlovers Stromboli

$9.25

Medium Stromboli

Med Italian Stromboli

$17.95

Med Steak Stromboli

$17.95

Med Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$17.95

Med Meatball Stromboli

$17.95

Med Vegetable Stromboli

$17.95

Med BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

Med Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli

$17.95

Med Pepperoni Stromboli

$17.95

Med VIM Special Stromboli

$17.95

Med Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$17.95

Med Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

Med Chicken Stromboli

$17.95

Med Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$17.95

Med Meatlovers Stromboli

$17.95

Family Stromboli

Fam Italian Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Steak Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Meatball Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Vegetable Stromboli

$21.95

Fam BBQ Chicken Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Pepperoni Stromboli

$21.95

Fam VIM Special Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Ham and Cheese Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Buffalo Chicken Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Chicken Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Chicken Parmesan Stromboli

$21.95

Fam Meatlovers Stromboli

$21.95

Half/Half Pizzas

12" Half/Half Pizza

$14.25

14" Half/Half Pizza

$21.95

16" Half/Half Pizza

$24.95

20" Half/Half Pizza

$27.95

Pizza Turnover

Cheesesteak Pizza Turnover

$25.95

16"

Veggie Pizza Turnover

$25.95

16"

Meatlover Pizza Turnover

$25.95

16"

Buffalo Chicken Pizza Turnover

$25.95

16"

Slices and More

Slice of Plain Pizza

$2.65

Gluten Free Pizza

$11.95

Round thin crust, hand tossed with sauce and mozzarella

Half Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$9.95

Thick crust square pan pizza with sauce and mozzarella

Full Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$16.95

Beverages

Small Fountain Drink

$1.85

Large Fountain Drink

$2.35

20oz Bottle

$2.25

2L Bottle

$3.25

Cans

$0.95

Gold Peak Tea

$2.75

Glass Soda Bottles

$2.65

Energy Drinks

$2.85

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Chips

$4.99

Bottled Water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

5351 Lincoln Hwy, Gap, PA 17527

Directions

