VIM Pizza & Italian Restaurant 5351 Lincoln Hwy
5351 Lincoln Hwy
Gap, PA 17527
Burgers
Hamburger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
Double Cheeseburger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
Cheeseburger Hoagie
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
BBQ & Onion Cheeseburger
Onion Rings, BBQ Sauce & Provolone Cheese
Cheeseburger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
Pizza Burger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
California Burger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
Gizmo Burger
1/3 lb 100% ground beef, served on a hamburger roll
Texas Burger
Cheddar Cheese, Jalapenos, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions and Mayo
Calzone or Panzarottis
Chicken Sandwiches
BBQ Chicken Sandwich
American Chicken Sandwich
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Honey Mustard Chicken Sandwich
Creamy Ranch Chicken Sandwich
Chicken Texas Sandwich
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, bacon, provolone cheese and BBQ sauce
Chicken Cordon Bleu Sandwich
Breaded chicken, grilled ham, lettuce, tomato and bleu cheese
Dessert
Entrees
Chicken Marsala
Sauteed chicken with mushrooms and marsala wine, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread
Chicken Alfredo
Grilled chicken in a creamy alfredo sauce, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread
Chicken and Broccoli Alfredo
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Chicken and Shrimp Alfredo
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Chicken Cacciatore
Chicken sauteed with mushrooms, onions, green peppers and marinara sauce over pasta served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken topped with sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread
Veal Parmigiana
Veal lightly breaded topped with sauce and mozzarella, served with a side of pasta, small tossed salad and garlic bread
Eggplant Parmigiana
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Finger Foods
(6) Traditional Wings
(10) Traditional Wings
(6) Boneless Wings
(12) Boneless Wings
(6) Wing Zings
(10) Wing Zings
Chicken Tenders (5)
Cheese Fries
Pizza Fries
Sauce & Mozzarella Cheese
Fried Mushrooms (17 pieces)
Pierogies
Fried Pickles
Buffalo Chicken Tenders
Fried Chicken (2 piece)
Fried Chicken (3 pieces)
Fried Chicken (4 pieces)
Fried Chicken (6 pieces)
Fried Chicken (8 pieces)
Mozzarella Sticks (6 pieces)
Small French Fries
Large French Fries
Curly Fries
Onion Rings
Poppers
Broccoli Bites
Loaded French Fries
Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Fried Mac & Cheese
VIM Sampler
Chicken Tenders, Mozzarella Sticks, Breaded Mushrooms, Broccoli Bites, French Fries and Onions Rings
Mini Tacos (10 pieces)
Funnel Fries
Corn Bites
Old Bay Fries
Loaded Onion Rings
Bacon, Ranch, Cheddar and Mozzarella Cheese
Hoagies or Grinders
Small American (6")
Large American (12")
Small Ham and Cheese (6")
Large Ham and Cheese (12")
Small Mixed Cheese (6")
Large Mixed Cheese (12")
Small Turkey and Cheese (6")
Large Turkey and Cheese (12")
Small Tuna Salad (6")
Large Tuna Salad (12")
Small Italian (6")
Large Italian (12")
Small Salami and Provolone (6")
Large Salami and Provolone (12")
Small Vegetarian (6")
Large Vegetarian (12")
Small Roast Beef and Cheese (6")
Large Roast Beef and Cheese (12")
Small Chicken Salad (6")
Large Chicken Salad (12")
Hot Subs
Buffalo chicken
Cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak
Chicken cheesesteak LTO
Chicken parm
Chicken steak
Chicken teriyaki
EggplantParm
Fried chicken hoagie LTO
Junior cheesesteak
Lamb Gyro
Meatball Parm
Pizza steak
Sausage hero
Steak
Steak hoagie LTO
Super Cheesesteak
V.I.M. Cheesesteak
Veal Parm
Cheesesteak Hoagie LTO
Kids Menu
Pasta "Al Forno"
Meat Lasagna
Homemade with fresh ground beef
Baked Ziti
Pasta topped with ricotta and homemade tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella
Baked Ziti with Meat Sauce
Pasta topped with ricotta and homemade tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella
Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta, baked with sauce and mozzarella
Manicotti Stuffed Shells
Stuffed with ricotta, baked with sauce and mozzarella
Cheese Ravoli
Baked Ravoli
Gnocchi
Gnocchi ala Sorrentina
potato dumpling style pasta with tomato sauce, baked with mozzarella
Gnocchi Alfredo
Penne Vodka
Penne with Broccoli and Tomato
Spaghetti
Spaghetti Meat Sauce
Spaghetti Meatballs
Spaghetti with Garlic and Oil
Salads
Small Garden Salad
Large Garden Salad
Small Antipasto Salad
Large Antipasto Salad
Small Tuna Salad
White Chunk Tuna
Large Tuna Salad
White Chunk Tuna
Fried Chicken Salad
Cheeseburger Salad
Taco Salad
Grilled Chicken Salad
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Greek Salad
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Grace's Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Shrimp, Romaine Lettuce, Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onions, Cucumbers and Tomatoes
Chicken Teriyaki Salad
Teriyaki Chicken, Grilled Red Onions, Romaine Lettuce and Feta Cheese
New Chicken Club Salad
Grilled Chicken Breast, Egg, Bacon and Tomatoes
Seafood
Shrimp and Mussels
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Shrimp Scampi
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Shrimp Marinara
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Linguini Clam
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Shrimp Alfredo
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Shrimp and Crabmeat
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Seafood Combo
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Clams and Shrimp
served with small tossed salad and garlic bread
Sides
Wraps
Tuna Wrap
Served with fries
Turkey Wrap
Served with fries
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Served with fries
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Served with fries
Cheeseburger Wrap
Served with fries
BBQ Chicken Wrap
Lettuce, fried onions, provolone cheese, mayo, served with fries
Chicken Salad Wrap
Served with fries
Ham and Cheese Wrap
Served with fries
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Served with fries
Cheesesteak Wrap
Lettuce, tomato, fried onions, mayo, served with fries
Chicken Club Wrap
Served with fries
Italian Wrap
Served with fries
Big Mac
Personal Gourmet Pizzas
12" Cheese Pizza
12" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella
12" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella
12" Meatlovers Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce
12" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, mozzarella, american cheese
12" Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic
12" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil
12" Tre Carni Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese
12" Vegetarian Special Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions
12" The Works
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella
12" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella
12" Taco Pizza
Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese
12" Capri (White) Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella
12" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing
12" VIM Special Pizza
Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese
12" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
12" Chicken BLT Pizza
12" Teriyaki Pizza
12" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
12" White Pizza
10 " Pizza
Medium Gourmet Pizzas
14" Cheese Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella
14" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella
14" Meatlovers Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce
14" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, mozzarella, american cheese
14" Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic
14" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil
14" Tre Carni Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese
14" Vegetarian Special Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions
14" The Works
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella
14" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella
14" Taco Pizza
Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese
14" Capri (White) Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella
14" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing
14" VIM Special Pizza
Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese
14" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
14" Chicken BLT Pizza
14" Teriyaki Pizza
14" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
14" White Pizza
Large Gourmet Pizzas
16" Cheese Pizza
16" BBQ Chicken Pizza
Tangy BBQ flavor, tender chunks of chicken and mozzarella
16" Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Hot sauce, tender chunks of chicken, bleu cheese and mozzarella
16" Meatlovers Pizza
Bacon, pepperoni, sausage, ham, cheese and sauce
16" Cheesesteak Pizza
Steak, mozzarella, american cheese
16" Margherita Pizza
Fresh tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, topped with olive oil and garlic
16" Shrimp Scampi Pizza
Shrimp, mozzarella, garlic butter and fresh basil
16" Tre Carni Pizza
Pepperoni, italian sausage, prosciutto, mozzarella cheese
16" Vegetarian Special Pizza
Green peppers, mushrooms, broccoli, spinach, black olives, tomatoes, onions
16" The Works
Mushrooms, peppers, onions, olives, sausage, pepperoni, sauce and mozzarella
16" Hawaiian Pizza
Ham, bacon, pineapple and mozzarella
16" Taco Pizza
Lettuce, tomato, ground beef, hot sauce, cheddar cheese and bleu cheese
16" Capri (White) Pizza
Broccoli, spinach, chopped tomatoes and mozzarella
16" Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
Mozzarella, bacon, chicken topped with ranch dressing
16" VIM Special Pizza
Steak, pepperoni, fried onions, sauce and american cheese
16" Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
16" Chicken BLT Pizza
16" Teriyaki Pizza
16" Chicken Parmesan Pizza
16" White Pizza
XL Gourmet Pizzas
XL Cheese Pizza
XL BBQ Chicken Pizza
XL Buffalo Chicken Pizza
XL Meatlovers Pizza
XL Cheesesteak Pizza
XL Margherita Pizza
XL Shrimp Scampi Pizza
XL Tre Carni Pizza
XL Vegetarian Special Pizza
XL The Works
XL Hawaiian Pizza
XL Taco Pizza
XL Capri (White) Pizza
XL Bacon Chicken Ranch Pizza
XL VIM Special Pizza
XL Chicken Honey Mustard Pizza
XL Chicken BLT Pizza
XL Teriyaki Pizza
XL Chicken Parmesan Pizza
XL Neapolitan Cheese Pizza
Personal Stromboli
Personal Italian Stromboli
Personal Steak Stromboli
Personal Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Personal Meatball Stromboli
Personal Vegetable Stromboli
Personal BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Personal Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli
Personal Pepperoni Stromboli
Personal VIM Special Stromboli
Personal Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Personal Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Personal Chicken Stromboli
Personal Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Personal Meatlovers Stromboli
Medium Stromboli
Med Italian Stromboli
Med Steak Stromboli
Med Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Med Meatball Stromboli
Med Vegetable Stromboli
Med BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Med Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli
Med Pepperoni Stromboli
Med VIM Special Stromboli
Med Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Med Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Med Chicken Stromboli
Med Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Med Meatlovers Stromboli
Family Stromboli
Fam Italian Stromboli
Fam Steak Stromboli
Fam Italian Chicken Fajita Stromboli
Fam Meatball Stromboli
Fam Vegetable Stromboli
Fam BBQ Chicken Stromboli
Fam Chicken Teriyaki Stromboli
Fam Pepperoni Stromboli
Fam VIM Special Stromboli
Fam Ham and Cheese Stromboli
Fam Buffalo Chicken Stromboli
Fam Chicken Stromboli
Fam Chicken Parmesan Stromboli
Fam Meatlovers Stromboli
Half/Half Pizzas
Pizza Turnover
Slices and More
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5351 Lincoln Hwy, Gap, PA 17527
