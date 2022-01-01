Vim and Victor

GL Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

*Private Bin* This wine is overflowing with aromas of gooseberry and passion fruit with hints of lime and nettles. It is mouth filling with vibrant fruit and mid palate richness, finishing rich and racy with excellent length and crispness. Fresh herbal flavors match well with most salads, whereas the riper tropical flavors match well with any fish recipes. Marlborough, New Zealand ~12.5% ABV~