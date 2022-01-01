Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Vim and Victor

review star

No reviews yet

6805 Industrial Road

North Springfield, VA 22151

Popular Items

Chicken Tenders and Fries
Vic Burger
Classic Cheese (10")

Signature Bites

Chicken Tenders and Fries

$14.00

Cauliflower Nachos

$17.00

8 Piece Wings

$15.00

Choice of Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing

Signature Pizzas (10")

Hand-Tossed Crust. House-Made Sauces. Chef-Selected Toppings. Available Gluten Free (10" only) or with Vegan Cheese.

Classic Cheese (10")

$14.00

Red Sauce. Fresh Mozzarella

Thick Cut Pepperoni (10")

$16.00

Red Sauce. Large-Cut Pepperoni. Fresh Oregano

Market Vegetables (10")

$16.00

Red Sauce. Chef's Selection of Fresh Market Vegetables

Bacon, Pineapple, & Jalapeños

$16.00

Buffalo Chicken (10" )

$16.00

Wild Mushroom (10")

$16.00Out of stock

Handhelds

two flat patties, lettuce, pickles, onions, american cheese , special sauce

Vic Burger

$15.00

single patty, lettuce, pickles, onions, American cheese, special sauce, with fries

Jerk Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Pressed Cuban Sandwich

$16.00

Beyond Meat Burger

$15.00

single patty, vic sauce, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato

Plant-Based Fish Fillet Sandwich

$18.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

Hummus and Roasted Vegetable Panini

$15.00

Soup, Salad & Bowls

Ahi Tuna Poke Bowl

$18.00

Mediterranean Chicken Bowl

$17.00

Greek Olympian

$15.00

Roma Tomato, Cucumber, Red Onion, Marble Potato, Kalamata Olive, Feta Cheese, Red Wine-Oregano Vinaigrette On Side

Thai Chicken Salad

$17.00Out of stock

Chilled Shredded Chicken, Cabbage, Mixed Greens, Carrots, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Side of Spicy Lime Dressing.

Classic Caesar Salad

$15.00

Roasted Salmon and Roasted Vegetables

$16.00

Roasted Chicken and Roasted Vegetables

$14.00

Wholesome Crave Soup Du Jour

$8.00

Roasted Salmon and Rice

$16.00

Roasted Chicken and Rice

$14.00

Sides

Hand-Cut French Fries

$8.00

Tossed with Lemon, Pepper and Parsley

Sweet Potato Fries

$8.00

Roasted GnG Veg

$8.00

Halloween Soft Pretzel

$8.00

Nacho Cheese Cup

$2.00

Tortilla Chips

$3.00

Chips

$3.00

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Rice

$8.00

Chicken

$9.00

Salmon

$10.00

Hot Veggies

$8.00

From The Bakery

Assorted Cupcakes

$4.00

Assorted Muffins

$5.00

Brownies

$5.00

Homemade Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.00

Peanut Butter Protein Balls

$3.50

House-Made Granola Bar

$4.25

Danish

$5.00

Chips (Assorted Flavor)

$3.00

Pastry

Smoothies & Smoothie Bowls

acai, blueberry, strawberry, almond milk, raw cacao

Classic Acai Bowl

$15.00

acai sorbet topped with house -made granola, strawberries, blueberries, banana, cacao, maple syrup

Tropical Acai Bowl

$15.00

Tropical acai topped with house made granola, mango, strawberries, banana, and coconut

Green Machine

$10.00

spinach, kale, coconut water, lemon, pinepple, avocado, agave

Power Play

$10.00

banana, peanut & almond butter, almond milk, raw cacao

Shoreline Wave

$10.00

strawberry, pineapple, pitaya, coconut water, lime, agave

The Booster

$10.00

strawberry, raspberry, coconut, yogurt, coconut water, pomegranate powder

Strawberry-Banana

$10.00

Protein Scoop

$3.00

Hot Beverages

Regular Coffee

$3.00

Decaf Coffee

$3.00

Espresso

$3.50

Macchiato

$3.50

Americano

$4.00

Cappuccino

$5.00

Latte

$5.00

Golden Latte

$6.00

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$5.00

Hot Tea

$3.00

Can Beer & Canned Cocktails

Angry Orchard Crisp Apple (16oz can)

$7.00

Crisp apple flavor that is just like biting into a fresh apple. It is a perfect balance of sweetness and bright acidity from culinary apples and dryness of traditional cider making apples, resulting in a complex, yet refreshing, hard cider. Walden, NY ~ 5.0%ABV~

Aslin: Blue Starfish IPA (16oz can)

$8.00

Aslin: Full Basic Lager (16oz can)

$8.00

Aslin: Power Moves IPA (16oz can)

$8.00

A low ABV juice bomb. This is an IPA with Chinook, Simcoe, Citra & Mosaic. Dank, easy drinking, & just what you need to get you through this hump day! ~Alexandria, VA~ 5.5% ABV

Aslin: VelociRabbit IPA (16oz can)

$6.00Out of stock

Bells: Two Hearted (16oz can)

$8.00

American IPA that is bursting with hop aromas ranging from pine to grapefruit from massive hop additions in both the kettle and the fermenter. ~Comstock, MI~ 7.0% ABV

Eggenberg: Hopfenkonig Pilsner (17oz can)

$8.00

This German-Style Pilsner is light and very refreshing. It can be enjoyed throughout any season. ~Austria~ 5.1% ABV

DB: Hoo Rah Ray IPA (16oz can)

$6.00

New Belgium: Voodoo Ranger Atomic Pumpkin (12oz can)

$5.00

Old BustHead: Caramel Macchiato Stout (12oz bottle)

$7.00

Coffee Stout with an aroma of flavored Iced Coffee. Vanilla extract and natural sugar combine with the roasted malts to lend a subtle caramel sweetness Vint Hill, VA 5.7% ABV

Old Ox: Robot Dreams (16oz can)

$8.00

Starr Hill: Wahoowa IPA (12oz can)

$7.00

Dogfish Head: Vodka Lemonade (12oz can)

$8.00

Premium Vodka blended with Fresh Squeezed Lemonade and hints of Strawberry & Honeyberry. A light refreshing cocktail which can be enjoyed sitting by the pool or just relaxing on the patio. 7.0% ABV

Dogfish Head: Vodka Crush (12oz can)

$8.00

Made with real blood oranges & mangos distilled with our premium vodka, this cocktail is then blended with orange juice & mango juice, and a touch of lime citrus. This cocktail is bursting with juicy flavor, yet is light & refreshing 7.0% ABV

Blue Moon (12oz can)

$6.00

Bud Light (12oz can)

$6.00

Coors Light (12oz can)

$6.00

Corona Extra (12oz can)

$6.00

Guinness Draught Stout

$6.00

Wine BTG & BTB

GL Three Thieves Chardonnay

$12.00

GL Three Thieves Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GL ViNO Moscato

$12.00

A gigantic bouquet of flowers that include Peach blossom, lilac, that are fruiting, round and delicious. Pairs well with spicy dishes such as Asian or Mexican Cuisine. ~ Washington State ~ 8.0% ABV

GL Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$12.00

*Private Bin* This wine is overflowing with aromas of gooseberry and passion fruit with hints of lime and nettles. It is mouth filling with vibrant fruit and mid palate richness, finishing rich and racy with excellent length and crispness. Fresh herbal flavors match well with most salads, whereas the riper tropical flavors match well with any fish recipes. Marlborough, New Zealand ~12.5% ABV~

GL Charles & Charles Rose

$12.00

GL Three Thieves Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

GL Robert Mondavi: Heritage Red Blend

$12.00

GL J. Lohr Falcon's Perch Pinot Noir

$12.00

Strong aromas of wild strawberry and sage on the nose are followed by bright rhubarb, camphor and dried cherry on the finish. Matches quite well with pasta with prosciutto, mushroom dishes, or Pacific salmon. ~ Paso Robles, CA ~ 14.0% ABV

GL IL Furetto Brachetto d'Acqui

$10.00

The Brachetto grapes used for this selection come from the area around Acqui Terme, in the south-east of Alto Monferrato Italy. This brings a rich yet sweet delightful taste to the mouth with a sparkling finish. Best served as a dessert wine. ~Barolo, Italy~ 6.0% ABV

BTL Villa Maria Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

BTL Charles & Charles Rose

$48.00

BTL J. Lohr Pinot Noir

$48.00

After Dinner Cordials

Aperol

$10.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$10.00

Benedictine D.O.M.

$13.00

Campari

$12.00

Capel Pisco

$10.00

Carpano Antica

$13.00

Chambord

$14.00

Chartreuse Green

$15.00

Cinzano Sweet vermouth

$8.00

Cynar

$11.00

Fernet

$5.00

Frangelico

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$12.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Kubler Absinthe

$15.00

Leblon Cachaca

$10.00

Lillet

$8.00

Luxardo Maraschino

$13.00

Nonino Amaro

$16.00

Pimm's

$10.00

Ramazzotti Amaro

$10.00

Rothman and Winter Crème de Violette

$10.00

RumChata

$8.00

St Elderflower

$8.00

St Elizabeth Allspice Dram

$12.00

Peach Schnapps

$8.00

Cold Beverages

Pepsi

$3.00

Diet Pepsi

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Sierra Mist

$3.00

Pure Green Bev

$9.00

Pure Shot

$4.00

Life Water

$3.00

Bottle Water

$2.50

Perrier Sparkling

$3.50

Gatorade

$3.00

Honest Juice

$2.50

Lemonade

$3.00

Bang Energy

$4.00

Milk

$2.50

Celsius

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Pure Leaf Unsweetened Tea

$4.00

Orange Juice

$3.00
All hours
Sunday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday5:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

For Pickup Orders: CURBSIDE PICKUP ONLY - Please pull up to sign located in front of V&V for your Take Out Order and call 703.705.9549. We will run your order to you.

Website

Location

6805 Industrial Road, North Springfield, VA 22151

Directions

