Main picView gallery

Vin Bin - Marlborough 91 Main St

review star

No reviews yet

91 Main St

Marlborough, MA 01752

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Popular Items

Firehouse Smoked Turkey
Chicken Ridiculous
Grandma’s Meatball

Sandwich

For all orders of 12 sandwiches or more, we require at least 60 minutes of notice in advance, or longer during peak lunch hours. Please call 508-480-9463 for any questions.

****For all orders of 15 or more... we require at least 60 minutes in advance, or longer during peak lunch hours. Please call 508-480-9463 for any questions.

we require at least 60 minutes in advance, or longer during peak lunch hours. Please call 508-480-9463 for any questions.

Angry Italian

$11.99

salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, romaine, tomato, spicy mayo, banana peppers, ciabatta

Baba’s Pita

$11.99

zhoug-marinated cannellini beans, sweet potato and apple babaganoush, arugula, pickled carrots, cucumber & herb salad, homemade pita bread

Chicken Ridiculous

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, buffalo blue cheese mayo, ranch, bacon, pickles, tomato, arugula, onion, ciabatta

Chipotle BLT

$11.99

applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Crazy Caprese

$11.99Out of stock

prosciutto di parma, walnut pesto, fig vin cotto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, ciabatta

Firehouse Smoked Turkey

$11.99

smoked turkey breast, smoked sundried tomato spread, mayo, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Grandma’s Meatball

$12.99

handmade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, romano, garlic aioli, basil, ciabatta

Reuben

$13.75

house cured corned beef, 1000 island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, rye

Sweet & Spicy Cuban

$12.99

smoked ham, bacon, swiss cheese, mama lil’s hot & sweet peppers, regal pickles, honey mustard, ciabatta

The Farmer

$11.99

fresh vermont goat cheese, pears, arugula, greek fig jam, ciabatta

The Shoemaker

$11.99

chicken salad, pancetta, mayo, red onion, celery, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

The Townie

$13.75

roast beef, A1 sauce, cheddar, horseradish mayo, tomato, arugula, red onion, ciabatta

Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar

$11.99

tuna salad, red onion, celery, chopped pickles, mayo, smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, sourdough

VT Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Soup

8oz New England Clam Chowder

$5.49

Garnished with green onion and bacon

12oz New England Clam Chowder

$7.49Out of stock

Garnished with green onion and bacon

8oz Squash

$5.49

Garnished with pepitas and maple ricotta

12oz Squash

$7.49Out of stock

Salad

Local Greens Salad

$9.49

little leaf farms baby greens, watermelon radish, cucumber, tomato, house lemon vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.49

organic baby kale & romaine, house caesar dressing, croutons, pecorino romano

Autumn Moroccan Salad

$12.99

little leaf greens, roasted butternut squash, dried apricot cous cous, marinated beets, herby carrots, spiced almonds, goat cheese, cranberry harissa vinaigrette *contains nuts

Soup and Sandwich Combo

Half Soup Half Sandwich

$12.99

Sides

5 oz Tuna

$5.00

Tuna (mayo, pickles, onion, celery)

5 oz Chicken Salad

$5.00

Chicken (mayo, onion, celery, pancetta)

3oz Grilled Chicken

$3.00

Side Of Meatballs

$6.00

Snacks

Rosemary Deep River Chip

$2.25

Jalapeno Deep River Chip

$2.25

Barbecue Deep River Chip

$2.25

Maui Onion Deep River Chip

$2.25

Salt and Pepper Deep River Chip

$2.25

Original Deep River Chip

$2.25

Black Truffle Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Chimichurri Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Sour Cream and Onion Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Sea Salt and Vinegar Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Spicy Dill Pickle Deep River Chip

$2.25

Cheddar Horseradish Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Yummy Mummy Assorted Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Drinks

BOYLANS BLACK CHERRY

$2.99

BOYLANS COLA

$2.99

BOYLANS DIET COLA

$2.99

BOYLANS ROOT BEER

$2.99

EVY TEA HALF & HALF

$2.25Out of stock

MAINE ROOT GINGER BEER

$2.99Out of stock

MAINE ROOT LEMON LIME

$2.99

NANTUCKET NECTAR APPLE

$2.99

NANTUCKET NECTAR CRANBERRY

$2.99Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO BLOOD ORANGE

$2.25Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO LEMON

$2.25Out of stock

SAN PELLEGRINO ORANGE

$2.25Out of stock

Water

$1.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Best in Metrowest!

Location

91 Main St, Marlborough, MA 01752

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Welly's - Marlborough, MA
orange starNo Reviews
153 Main St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
D'Angelo - 5169 - Marlboro
orange starNo Reviews
286 W. Main Rd. Rt. 20 Marlboro, MA 01725
View restaurantnext
Kennedy's Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
247A Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Kennedy's Market - 247 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
247 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Yoagie's Hip Hoagies
orange starNo Reviews
181 Broad St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Marlborough

Firefly's BBQ - Marlborough
orange star4.8 • 4,629
350 East Main Street Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Hot Table - Marlborough
orange star4.7 • 1,652
160F Apex Drive Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Zarape Restaurant
orange star4.4 • 1,216
33 Maple St Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Chill Kitchen and Bar - 416 Boston Post Rd E
orange star4.5 • 742
416 Boston Post Rd E Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
THE FIX BURGER BAR - FIX MARLBOROUGH
orange star4.0 • 6
139 Lakeside Ave Marlborough, MA 01752
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Marlborough
Hudson
review star
Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)
Northborough
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Framingham
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Stow
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Westborough
review star
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
Maynard
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Sudbury
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Ashland
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
Wayland
review star
Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston