Vin Bin - Southborough 154 Turnpike Road

Popular Items

Firehouse Smoked Turkey
Chicken Ridiculous
Chipotle BLT

Sandwich

Shaved steak, roasted mushrooms, onions, peppers, Vermont cheddar, hot peppers, poblano aioli, ciabatta

****For all orders of 15 or more...

we require at least 60 minutes in advance, or longer during peak lunch hours. Please call 508-485-8884 for any questions.

Baba’s Falafel

$12.99

zhoug-marinated cannellini beans, sweet potato and apple babaganoush, arugula, pickled carrots, cucumber & herb salad, homemade pita bread

Angry Italian

$12.99

salami, mortadella, prosciutto, provolone, romaine, tomato, spicy mayo, banana peppers, ciabatta

Reuben

$13.75

house cured corned beef, 1000 island, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, rye

Farmer

$12.99

fresh vermont goat cheese, pears, arugula, greek fig jam, ciabatta

Grandma’s Meatball

$12.99

handmade meatballs, marinara sauce, provolone, romano, garlic aioli, basil, ciabatta

Firehouse Smoked Turkey

$12.99

smoked turkey breast, smoked sundried tomato spread, mayo, bacon, provolone, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Tuna, Bacon, Cheddar

$12.99

tuna salad, red onion, celery, chopped pickles, mayo, smoked bacon, cheddar, tomato, sourdough

Chipotle BLT

$12.99

applewood smoked bacon, guacamole, chipotle mayo, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Townie

$13.75

roast beef, A1 sauce, cheddar, horseradish mayo, tomato, arugula, red onion, ciabatta

Shoemaker

$12.99

chicken salad, pancetta, mayo, red onion, celery, romaine, tomato, ciabatta

Crazy Caprese

$12.99

prosciutto di parma, walnut pesto, fig vin cotto, fresh mozzarella, arugula, tomato, ciabatta

Sweet & Spicy Cuban

$12.99

smoked ham, bacon, swiss cheese, mama lil’s hot & sweet peppers, regal pickles, honey mustard, ciabatta

Chicken Ridiculous

$12.99

grilled chicken breast, buffalo blue cheese mayo, ranch, bacon, pickles, tomato, arugula, onion, ciabatta

VT Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Soup

8oz New England Clam Chowder

$5.49

Garnished with green onion and bacon

12oz New England Clam Chowder

$7.49

Garnished with green onion and bacon

8 oz Butternut Squash Soup

$5.49

smoked maple whipped ricotta, roasted pepitas, sage

Salad

Local Greens Salad

$9.49

little leaf farms baby greens, watermelon radish, cucumber, tomato, house lemon vinaigrette

Kale Caesar Salad

$9.49

organic baby kale & romaine, house caesar dressing, croutons, pecorino romano

Autumn Moroccan Salad

$12.99

little leaf greens, roasted butternut squash, dried apricot cous cous, marinated beets, herby carrots, spiced almonds, goat cheese, cranberry harissa vinaigrette *contains nuts

Soup and Sandwich Combo

Half Soup Half Sandwich

$12.99

Sides

Side Of Meatballs

$6.00

5 oz Tuna

$5.00

Tuna (mayo, pickles, onion, celery)

5 oz Chicken Salad

$5.00

Chicken (mayo, onion, celery, pancetta)

3oz Grilled Chicken

$3.00

VT Grilled Cheese

$7.49

Snacks

Rosemary Deep River Chip

$2.25

Jalapeno Deep River Chip

$2.25

Barbecue Deep River Chip

$2.25

Maui Onion Deep River Chip

$2.25

Salt and Pepper Deep River Chip

$2.25

Original Deep River Chip

$2.25

Black Truffle Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Chimichurri Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Sour Cream and Onion Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Sea Salt and Vinegar Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Spicy Dill Pickle Deep River Chip

$2.25

Cheddar Horseradish Deep River Chip

$2.25Out of stock

Yummy Mummy Assorted Brownie

$3.99Out of stock

Homemade Cookie

$4.00Out of stock

Rosemary Deep River Chip (Copy)

$2.75

Drinks

Canned Sparkling

$1.99

Water

$1.25

Bottled Drink

$2.99
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Scratch made sandwiches, salads and soups.

Location

154 Turnpike Road, Southborough, MA 01772

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

