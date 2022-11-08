Restaurant header imageView gallery
Vietnamese
Sandwiches

Vina Deli

No reviews yet

7306 Louetta Drive

Spring, TX 77379

Popular Items

Banh Mi
Grilled Rice Platters
V Bowls

Starters

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Thin rice papers wrapped with jumbo shrimps, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2)

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (2)

$7.00

Thin rice papers wrapped with fried tofu, fresh beansprouts, rice vermicelli, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce

Chicken Egg Rolls (5)

Chicken Egg Rolls (5)

$8.00

Golden fried eggrolls filled with juicy chicken and vegetables & served with Sweet & Tangy Sauce

Crab-Tons (5)

Crab-Tons (5)

$8.00

Golden fried cream cheese puffs filled with crabmeat, carrots, & scallions, & served with Sweet & Tangy sauce

Potstickers (6)

Potstickers (6)

$8.00

Your choice of steamed or fried pork dumplings, vegetarian dumplings, or Kim Chi dumplings served with Ginger Dumpling Sauce

Grilled Wraps (2)

Grilled Wraps (2)

$9.00

Thin rice papers wrapped with char-grilled meats, fresh beansprouts, pineapples, pickled carrots, leaf lettuce, & served with House Peanut Sauce

Wonton Soup Cup

Wonton Soup Cup

$6.00

Crisp shrimp and pork wontons served in chicken broth soup with fresh scallions and cilantro

Kim Chi Fries

Kim Chi Fries

$8.99

Salads & Banh Mi

Side Spring Mix Salads

Side Spring Mix Salads

$6.00

(All salads come with fresh Organic Spring Mix, tossed with shredded cucumbers, carrots, lettuce & Crispy wonton chips, served with our Miso Dressing)

Spring Mix Salads

Spring Mix Salads

$12.00

(All salads come with fresh Organic Spring Mix, tossed with shredded cucumbers, carrots, lettuce & Crispy wonton chips, served with our Miso Dressing)

Combo Salad

Combo Salad

$15.00

Combination salad with grilled lemon grass beef, honey glazed chicken, and honey braised shrimps

Banh Mi

Banh Mi

$8.00

(All Banh Mi come with French bread, pickled carrots, fresh cucumbers, jalapenos, cilantro, & butter spread.) Add 1 fried egg for $1.

Banh Mi & Boba

Banh Mi & Boba

$13.00
**Banh Mi Combo**

**Banh Mi Combo**

$13.00

Your choice of Banh Mi sandwich, Wonton Soup or side salad, & bottled drink

To the Wok

Sesame Chicken

Sesame Chicken

$13.00

Chunks of white meat chicken crispy battered and tossed in a sweet Sesame glaze

General Tso's Chicken

General Tso's Chicken

$13.00

Chunks of juicy, dark meat chicken crispy battered and tossed in a spicy & tangy glaze

Beef & Broccoli

Beef & Broccoli

$14.00

Tender sliced beef stir fried with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce

Chicken & Broccoli

Chicken & Broccoli

$13.00

Tender sliced chicken breast stir fried with broccoli in a brown garlic sauce

Sesame Shrimp

Sesame Shrimp

$15.00

Jumbo white shrimps crispy battered and tossed in a sweet Sesame glaze

General Tso's Shrimp

General Tso's Shrimp

$15.00

Crispy jumbos shrimps crispy battered and tossed in a spicy & tangy glaze

Shrimp & Broccoli

Shrimp & Broccoli

$15.00

Jumbo white shrimps stir fried with broccoli in a white garlic sauce

House Lo Mein

House Lo Mein

$15.00

Lo Mein noodles wok stir-fried with shrimps, beef & chicken

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$14.00
Beef Lo Mein

Beef Lo Mein

$14.00
Shrimp Lo Mein

Shrimp Lo Mein

$14.00
Fried Rice

Fried Rice

$10.00

(All Fried Rice come with beansprouts, carrots, green onions & egg)

House Fried Rice

House Fried Rice

$12.00

Fried rice with a combination of beef, chicken, & shrimps

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

$12.00

Rice noodles wok stir-fried with shrimps and chicken in a sweet & spicy sauce

Cup Fried Rice

Cup Fried Rice

$5.50

Pho Noodle Soups

Pho Chay

Pho Chay

$12.00

Vegetarian (Beef Broth)

Chicken Pho

Chicken Pho

$12.00
Pho (Your choice of):

Pho (Your choice of):

$12.00

(All Pho Soups come with Fresh beansprouts, cilantro, Basil leaves, lime, sliced jalapenos.) Add extra noodles for $1.

Pho Dac Biet

Pho Dac Biet

$14.00

Combination of Eye Round Steak, Tender Sliced Brisket, & Beef Meatballs

Rice Platters

Grilled Rice Platters

Grilled Rice Platters

$13.00

(All Grilled Rice Platters come with your choice of steamed white/brown rice & steamed veggies. Add 1 fried egg for $1.)

**Combo Rice Platters**

**Combo Rice Platters**

$15.00

(All Grilled Rice Platters come with your choice of steamed white/brown rice & steamed veggies. Add 1 fried egg for $1.)

V Bowls

V Bowls

V Bowls

$13.00

(All V Bowls come with sliced, fresh cucumbers, carrots, beansprouts, lettuce & topped with scallions & roasted peanuts,served with vinaigrette fish sauce dressing. Add 1 Chicken Eggroll for $1.50.)

**Combination V Bowls**

**Combination V Bowls**

$15.00

(All V Bowls come with sliced, fresh cucumbers, carrots, beansprouts, lettuce & topped with scallions & roasted peanuts,served with vinaigrette fish sauce dressing. Add 1 Chicken Eggroll for $1.50.)

Kids' Menu

Rice noodles and shredded white meat chicken in our savory chicken broth.

Grilled Chicken Rice

$9.00

All Kids' Menu items come with a bottled drink

Egg Roll & Fried Rice

$9.00

All Kids' Menu items come with a bottled drink

Chicken Lo Mein

Chicken Lo Mein

$9.00

All Kids' Menu items come with a bottled drink

Chicken Noodle Soup

Chicken Noodle Soup

$9.00

Drinks & Desserts

Bottled Drinks

$2.50

Vina Frappe w/ Boba

$6.00
Thai Tea w/ Boba

Thai Tea w/ Boba

$6.00
Milk Tea w/ Boba

Milk Tea w/ Boba

$6.00
Fresh Fruit Smoothies

Fresh Fruit Smoothies

$6.00
Caramel Flan

Caramel Flan

$3.00
Creme Brulee

Creme Brulee

$5.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Boba

Vietnamese Iced Coffee w/ Boba

$6.00

Bottled Water

$2.50

Chips

$1.00

Catering Appetizers & Soup

Chicken Egg Rolls (12)

Chicken Egg Rolls (12)

$18.00
Shrimp Spring Rolls (12)

Shrimp Spring Rolls (12)

$40.00
Vegetarian Spring Rolls (12)

Vegetarian Spring Rolls (12)

$40.00

Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls (12)

$50.00
Grilled Beef Spring Rolls (12)

Grilled Beef Spring Rolls (12)

$50.00

Grilled Chicken Spring Rolls (12)

$50.00
Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (12)

Grilled Pork Spring Rolls (12)

$50.00
Crab-Tons (12)

Crab-Tons (12)

$18.00
Potstickers (12)

Potstickers (12)

$15.00
Wonton Soup (12 wontons)

Wonton Soup (12 wontons)

$13.00

Catering Salads & Banh Mi

Small Tray Side Salad (4 orders)

Small Tray Side Salad (4 orders)

$22.00
Large Tray Side Salad (6 orders)

Large Tray Side Salad (6 orders)

$33.00
Grilled Beef Salad (4 orders)

Grilled Beef Salad (4 orders)

$45.00
Grilled Beef Salad (6 orders)

Grilled Beef Salad (6 orders)

$70.00
Grilled Chicken Salad (4 orders)

Grilled Chicken Salad (4 orders)

$45.00
Grilled Chicken Salad (6 orders)

Grilled Chicken Salad (6 orders)

$70.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad (4 orders)

Grilled Shrimp Salad (4 orders)

$45.00
Grilled Shrimp Salad (6 orders)

Grilled Shrimp Salad (6 orders)

$70.00
7 Spiced Tofu Salad (4 orders)

7 Spiced Tofu Salad (4 orders)

$45.00
7 Spiced Tofu Salad (6 orders)

7 Spiced Tofu Salad (6 orders)

$70.00
Grilled Combo Salad (4 orders)

Grilled Combo Salad (4 orders)

$52.00
Grilled Combo Salad (6 orders)

Grilled Combo Salad (6 orders)

$80.00
Grilled Beef Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

Grilled Beef Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

$74.00
Grilled Chicken Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

Grilled Chicken Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

$74.00
Grilled Pork Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

Grilled Pork Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

$74.00
7 Spiced Tofu Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

7 Spiced Tofu Banh Mi (10 sandwiches cut in half)

$74.00

Catering Wok Items

Chicken & Broccoli (4 orders)

Chicken & Broccoli (4 orders)

$50.00
Chicken & Broccoli (6 orders)

Chicken & Broccoli (6 orders)

$72.00
General Tso's Chicken (4 orders)

General Tso's Chicken (4 orders)

$50.00
General Tso's Chicken (6 orders)

General Tso’s Chicken (6 orders)

$72.00
Sesame Chicken (4 orders)

Sesame Chicken (4 orders)

$50.00
Sesame Chicken (6 orders)

Sesame Chicken (6 orders)

$72.00
Beef & Broccoli (4 orders)

Beef & Broccoli (4 orders)

$53.00
Beef & Broccoli (6 orders)

Beef & Broccoli (6 orders)

$80.00
Shrimp & Broccoli (4 orders)

Shrimp & Broccoli (4 orders)

$58.00
Shrimp & Broccoli (6 orders)

Shrimp & Broccoli (6 orders)

$86.00
General Tso's Shrimp (4 orders)

General Tso's Shrimp (4 orders)

$58.00
General Tso's Shrimp (6 orders)

General Tso’s Shrimp (6 orders)

$86.00
Sesame Shrimp (4 orders)

Sesame Shrimp (4 orders)

$58.00
Sesame Shrimp (6 orders)

Sesame Shrimp (6 orders)

$86.00

Shrimp Fried Rice (4 orders)

$38.00

Shrimp Fried Rice (6 orders)

$56.00

Beef Fried Rice (4 orders)

$38.00

Beef Fried Rice (6 orders)

$56.00
Chicken Fried Rice (4 orders)

Chicken Fried Rice (4 orders)

$38.00
Chicken Fried Rice (6 orders)

Chicken Fried Rice (6 orders)

$56.00

Vegetable Fried Rice (4 orders)

$38.00

Vegetable Fried Rice (6 orders)

$56.00
House Fried Rice (4 orders)

House Fried Rice (4 orders)

$46.00
House Special Fried Rice (6 orders)

House Special Fried Rice (6 orders)

$68.00

Chicken Lo Mein (4 orders)

$54.00

Chicken Lo Mein (6 orders)

$80.00
Beef Lo Mein (4 orders)

Beef Lo Mein (4 orders)

$54.00
Beef Lo Mein (6 orders)

Beef Lo Mein (6 orders)

$80.00
Shrimp Lo Mein (4 orders)

Shrimp Lo Mein (4 orders)

$54.00
Shrimp Lo Mein (6 orders)

Shrimp Lo Mein (6 orders)

$80.00

Vegetable Lo Mein (4 orders)

$54.00

Vegetable Lo Mein (6 orders)

$80.00
Pad Thai (4 orders)

Pad Thai (4 orders)

$46.00
Pad Thai (6 orders)

Pad Thai (6 orders)

$68.00
House Lo Mien (4 orders)

House Lo Mien (4 orders)

$46.00
House Lo Mein (6 orders)

House Lo Mein (6 orders)

$80.00

Catering Pho Soups

Pho Tai (10 orders)

Pho Tai (10 orders)

$115.00
Pho Nam (10 orders)

Pho Nam (10 orders)

$115.00
Pho Bo Vien (10 orders)

Pho Bo Vien (10 orders)

$115.00
Pho Chay (Beef Broth) (10 orders)

Pho Chay (Beef Broth) (10 orders)

$115.00
Pho Dac Biet (10 orders)

Pho Dac Biet (10 orders)

$136.00
Chicken Pho (10 orders)

Chicken Pho (10 orders)

$115.00

Catering V Bowls & Rice Platters

Small Tray V Bowls (4 orders)

$50.00

Large Tray V Bowls (6 orders)

$74.00

Small Tray Combination V Bowls (4 orders)

$58.00

Large Tray Combination V Bowls (6 orders)

$96.00

Small Tray Rice Platters (4 orders)

$50.00

Large Tray Rice Platters (6 orders)

$74.00

Small Tray Combination Rice Platters (4 orders)

$58.00

Large Tray Combination Rice Platters (6 orders)

$96.00

Catering Drinks & Desserts

Milk Tea w/ Boba (10 x 24 oz cups)

Milk Tea w/ Boba (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Thai Tea w/ Boba (10 x 24 oz cups)

Thai Tea w/ Boba (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Vietnamese Iced Coffee (10 x 24 oz cups)

Vietnamese Iced Coffee (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Strawberry Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

Strawberry Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Mango Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

Mango Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Pineapple Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

Pineapple Coco Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00

Avocado Smoothie (10 x 24 oz cups)

$54.00
Caramel Flan (10 orders)

Caramel Flan (10 orders)

$25.00
Creme Brûlée (10 orders)

Creme Brûlée (10 orders)

$45.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7306 Louetta Drive, Spring, TX 77379

Directions

Gallery
Vina Deli image
Vina Deli image

