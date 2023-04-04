Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Bakeries

Vinal Bakery

72 Reviews

$

222 Somerville Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Popular Items

American Classic
Miss Maple
G.O.A.T.


ENGLISH MUFFINS

Classic Four Pack

Classic Four Pack

$9.00

Tried and true, our classic English muffin is anything but plain.

Multigrain Four Pack

Multigrain Four Pack

$9.00

This item is vegan! A blend of whole wheat, spelt, and rolled oats make this muffin hearty and nutty. Perfect with peanut butter!

French Toast Four Pack

French Toast Four Pack

$9.00

A sweeter version of our English muffin, with notes of vanilla and cinnamon. Perfect with our maple butter!

Oat Sesame Four Pack

Oat Sesame Four Pack

$9.00

This item is vegan! Full of hearty oats and toasty sesame seeds, the oat sesame muffin is made with creamy tahini and olive oil.

Anadama Four Pack

Anadama Four Pack

$9.00

A traditional New England flavor, anadama is slightly sweet and tender, made with molasses and cornmeal.

Garlic Bread Four Pack

Garlic Bread Four Pack

$9.00

Bertucci's vibes in a Vinal muffin: roasted garlic, oregano, parmesan, and a dash of crushed red pepper.

SANDWICHES

American Classic

American Classic

$6.75

over medium egg, american cheese, salted butter

Miss Maple

Miss Maple

$6.75

over medium egg, cheddar cheese, maple butter

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$6.75

over medium egg, goat cheese butter, spicy pesto, arugula

Sam-I-Am

Sam-I-Am

$6.75

over medium egg, dijonnaise, garlicky greens

Sausage McVinal

Sausage McVinal

$9.25

over medium egg, cheddar cheese, turkey sausage, spicy mayo

Mr. Mustard

Mr. Mustard

$8.50

over medium egg, cheddar cheese, genoa salami, dijon mustard, butter

Sorry Charlie

Sorry Charlie

$8.25

dill & celery tuna salad, dill pickles, cheddar, arugula

Ham Jamboree

Ham Jamboree

$9.25

griddled ham, brie, arugula, salted butter, red pepper jelly

Flora

Flora

$7.50

hummus, spicy pesto, dill pickles, pickled red onion, arugula

Toasted with Spread

Toasted with Spread

Bread of your choice toasted up and slathered with your choice of spread.

ENGLISH MUFFIN PIZZA

Cheese Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$7.00

slow-cooked tomato sauce, house cheese blend

Roni Pizza

Roni Pizza

$9.00

slow-cooked tomato sauce, house cheese blend, Olli pepperoni

Half & Half Pizza

Half & Half Pizza

$8.00

half cheese, half roni

BISCUITS & SWEET TREATS

Cinnamon Snail

Cinnamon Snail

$5.00Out of stock

Biscuit dough, brown butter, and cinnamon sugar rolled together to make this buttery delight. Topped with a cream cheese glaze. *WEEKENDS ONLY*

Biscuit

Biscuit

$4.25

Our tall, flaky buttermilk biscuit

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

$4.00

Full of wild blueberries and topped with a lemon glaze

Spiced Parsnip Muffin

Spiced Parsnip Muffin

$4.00Out of stock

Full of shredded spring parsnip (like carrot - but better!) and warm spices. This item is vegan!

Maple Walnut Scone

Maple Walnut Scone

$3.50

Rich and tender with a sweet maple glaze **Contains Nuts**

Orange Earl Grey Scone

Orange Earl Grey Scone

$3.50

A tender orange scone with a Mem Tea Duchess Grey glaze.

Gingered Rhubarb Cake

Gingered Rhubarb Cake

$4.00

A yogurt-based gluten free cake, studded with roasted rhubarb and fresh ginger.

Banana Bread

Banana Bread

$3.50

A slice of banana bread, which is pretty much a slice of heaven.

Chocolate Espresso Cake

Chocolate Espresso Cake

$4.00

A luxurious chocolate cake with a Tandem Coffee espresso glaze

Chocolate Chip Cookie

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.50

Gooey, chewy, loaded with chocolate and topped with sea salt.

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

Brown Butter Snickerdoodle

$2.50Out of stock

Chewy and simple, with a little bit 'o cinnamon. A perfect afternoon snack.

Oatmeal Creme Pie

Oatmeal Creme Pie

$4.00

The one Vinal pastry that sometimes sells out before they land on the counter. If you haven't tried one, what are you waiting for?

Blondie

Blondie

$3.25

Toasty browned butter and a sprinkle of sea salt make our blondies irresistible.

Granola

Granola

$10.00

One bag (8.5oz) of our addictive granola, full of hearty oats and crunchy seeds.

Dog Biscuits

Dog Biscuits

$5.00

Four housemade dog biscuits for your favorite furry friend! A peanut butter based crunchy treat.

FROM THE BAR

Hot Coffee

Hot Coffee

$3.25+

Time and Temperature from Tandem Coffee Roasters

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters

Double Espresso

Double Espresso

$3.25

West End Blues from Tandem Coffee Roasters

Americano

Americano

$3.25

Double espresso and hot water

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Double espresso, steamed milk (4oz)

Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$4.00

Double espresso, steamed milk (8oz)

Latte

Latte

$4.75

Double espresso, steamed milk (12oz)

Honey Vanilla Latte

Honey Vanilla Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade honey vanilla syrup (12oz)

Maple Latte

Maple Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, maple syrup from Hollis Hills Farm (12oz)

Cardamom Caramel Latte

Cardamom Caramel Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, housemade cardamom caramel syrup (12oz)

Mocha Latte

Mocha Latte

$5.75

Double espresso, steamed milk, vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate (12oz)

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.25+

Vegan ganache made with dark Valrhona chocolate, steamed milk

Coffee Milk

Coffee Milk

$3.25

Like chocolate milk...but coffee! Coffee syrup made in house with Tandem coffee, mixed with your favorite type of milk (10oz)

Hot Tea

Hot Tea

$3.50

MEM Tea of your choice (12oz)

Spicy Chai Latte

Spicy Chai Latte

$4.75

Spicy chai from MEM tea, steamed milk (12oz)

Iced Tea

Iced Tea

$3.50+

Freshly brewed black MEM tea

Ginger Switchel

Ginger Switchel

$3.50+

Bragg's raw apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger juice, a touch of simple syrup, and sparkling water. What Vermont farmers used to drink after a day farming hay. What we like to drink after a hot day in the kitchen.

DRINKS & COFFEE BEANS

Cold Brew QT

Cold Brew QT

$10.00

One quart of Vinal cold brew!

Latte QT

Latte QT

$14.00

Tandem espresso with your choice of milk. Add some local maple syrup or housemade cardamom caramel syrup if you wish!

Iced Tea QT

Iced Tea QT

$8.50

Enjoy some MEM black iced tea at home!

Chai Concentrate PT

Chai Concentrate PT

$8.50

One pint of MEM Tea's spicy chai concentrate to make iced or hot chai at home! Just add equal parts milk of your choice.

Time and Temperature

Time and Temperature

$19.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our hot coffee.

West End Blues

West End Blues

$18.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans. We use this blend for our espresso drinks, iced coffee, and cold brew.

Sun Lamp (Decaf)

Sun Lamp (Decaf)

$20.00

12 oz of Tandem Coffee Beans - DECAF!

Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$3.50

One pint (16oz) of Natalie's OJ

Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Grapefruit Seltzer

Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Lime Seltzer

Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Good ol' H20!

Moxie

Moxie

$2.00

Root beer meets Fernet

Bottled Coke

Bottled Coke

$3.00

Made with real sugar!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

When nothing else will do.

V8

V8

$2.50

It's veggies...in a glass!

CHIPS

Salted Chips

Salted Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

Sour Cream & Onion Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

Salt & Pepper Chips

Salt & Pepper Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

BBQ Chips

BBQ Chips

$2.25

Bag of Deep River chips (2oz)

SPREADS

Maple Creemee Nut Butter (8oz)

Maple Creemee Nut Butter (8oz)

$14.00

Based out of Vermont, Mixed Up Nut Butter brings us their spin on the Vermont favorite - the Maple Creemee, in a nut butter made with Cashews and Pecans.

Four Berry Jam (8oz)

Four Berry Jam (8oz)

$8.00Out of stock

Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam (8oz)

Strawberry Rhubarb Jam (8oz)

$8.00

Side Hill Farm jam is made in Vermont with pure cane sugar and no added pectin!

Maple Butter (8oz)

Maple Butter (8oz)

$10.00

Made in house with Hollis Hills Farm maple syrup from Fitchburg, MA

Spicy Pesto (8oz)

Spicy Pesto (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Our house spicy pesto, as featured on the G.O.A.T. and Flora sandwiches. Our pesto is dairy free and nut free!

Dill & Celery Tuna (8oz)

Dill & Celery Tuna (8oz)

$10.00

Make a Sorry Charlie at home with our dill & celery tuna! Don't forget to grab some house dill pickles!

Dill Pickles (5.25oz)

Dill Pickles (5.25oz)

$5.00

Our house dill pickles - perfect for at-home Sorry Charlies. Also great on burgers!

MERCH

Vinal Four Pack Shirt RED

Vinal Four Pack Shirt RED

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Four Pack Shirt GRAY

Vinal Four Pack Shirt GRAY

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Four Pack Shirt NAVY

Vinal Four Pack Shirt NAVY

$25.00

Rep your favorite muffin shop and take pride in your post-pandemic body at the same time! You look amazing, and now you'll look even better! #fourpackisthenewsixpack

Vinal Storefront Sticker

Vinal Storefront Sticker

$2.00

A die cut sticker of the Vinal storefront, sketched by our designer Sarah Hemberger. We hope you love it as much as we do!

Vinal T-Shirt BLACK

Vinal T-Shirt BLACK

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt SEAFOAM GREEN

Vinal T-Shirt SEAFOAM GREEN

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt PURPLE

Vinal T-Shirt PURPLE

$20.00Out of stock

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal T-Shirt DENIM

Vinal T-Shirt DENIM

$20.00

Caution: Only buy this shirt if you love being stylish AND comfy.

Vinal Mug

Vinal Mug

$15.00

A sturdy 10oz diner mug that pairs nicely with Tandem coffee!

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Stay safe and healthy, friends!

Website

Location

222 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Vinal Bakery image
Vinal Bakery image
Vinal Bakery image
Vinal Bakery image

Similar restaurants in your area

NU Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
195 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Turenne Bagels
orange starNo Reviews
251 Washington Street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Juliet
orange star4.1 • 358
263 Washington street Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Bloc Cafe
orange star4.5 • 648
11 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Mike & Patty's Union Square - Bow Market @ Union Square
orange starNo Reviews
1 Bow Market Way Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Barismo 364 Broadway Cambridge
orange star3.6 • 569
364 Broadway Cambridge, MA 02139
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Somerville

Anna's Taqueria - Davis
orange star4.5 • 7,641
236A Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Sarma Restaurant
orange star4.9 • 5,849
249 Pearl Street Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Posto - Somerville
orange star4.3 • 3,179
187 Elm Street Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
celeste - union square
orange star5.0 • 3,061
21 Bow St Somerville, MA 02143
View restaurantnext
Ball Square Cafe and Breakfast - Somerville
orange star4.5 • 2,544
708 Broadway Somerville, MA 02144
View restaurantnext
Southern Kin Cookhouse
orange star4.2 • 1,968
500 Assembly Row Somerville, MA 02145
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Somerville
Cambridge
review star
Avg 4.3 (173 restaurants)
Medford
review star
Avg 4.7 (25 restaurants)
Charlestown
review star
Avg 4.5 (22 restaurants)
Everett
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Allston
review star
Avg 4 (34 restaurants)
Arlington
review star
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Boston
review star
Avg 4.3 (596 restaurants)
Chelsea
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Malden
review star
Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston