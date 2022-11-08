- Home
Vinal General Store
220 Somerville Ave
Somerville, MA 02143
Popular Items
SUBS - served on Iggy's ciabatta
Vinal Spuckie
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* mortadella, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, onion, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, hots mayo & smoked maple vinaigrette
Off the Hook
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* dill & celery tuna salad, provolone, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & mayo
Choppenade
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* our version of a muffuletta: zippy olive and red pepper tapenade, mortadella, genoa salami, provolone, arugula & red onion *warning: may contain pits*
Cheesy Choppenade
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* our vegetarian muffuletta: zippy olive and red pepper tapenade, smoked mozzarella, provolone piccante, arugula & red onion *warning: may contain pits*
Live at the Romesco
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* roasted mushroom & cauliflower, romesco sauce*, provolone piccante, arugula & shallot crunchies *contains nuts
Turkey Classic
*served on Iggy's ciabatta* smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "woo" sauce (black pepper and worcestershire mayo)
Super Sandwich!
A triple-sized version of your favorite sandwich. Perfect for feeding a crowd!
Donate a Sandwich to the Somerville Community Fridge
Your contribution helps us meet our goal to donate sandwiches to our local community fridge every week.
SANDWICHES - served on Iggy's sliced country loaf
The Thankful
*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* smoked turkey, cheddar, cranberry apple butter, bell's herb mayo, maine vintage thankful chips, arugula, red onion, and a touch of red wine vinaigrette
Best Cellar
*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* smoked turkey, cheddar, bread + butter pickles, shallot crunchies & maple mustard
Ham & Pimento
*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* housemade pimento cheese, smoked ham & tomato
Veggie Supreme
*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* housemade pimento cheese, shrettuce, tomato, dill pickles, pickled red onion & red wine vinaigrette
BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH
SALADS
SPREADS
Dill & Celery Tuna Salad (8oz)
Our irresistible dill & celery tuna salad, ready to take home!
Pimento Cheese (8oz)
Our very own creamy cheddar spread studded with red peppers. Enjoy with some crackers (we are partial to Ritz) and friends!
Whipped Feta Dip with Olive "Choppenade" (8oz)
Whipped up dip made with Maplebrook Farm Feta. Topped with our olive "choppenade" made with kalamata, queen olives and red pepper. Pairs wonderfully with some Brewer's Pita Chips or rustic bread.
Iced Drinks
Beer & Cider (PICK UP ONLY, PLEASE BRING YOUR ID)
East Rock Oktoberfest
This contemporary take on the Oktoberfest style is a brisk amber lager crafted to encourage a state of merriment as we gather to celebrate the harvest season. 6%
Smuttynose Old Brown Dog
Award winning American Brown Ale. Big on flavor without a hop punch. Distinct and refreshing. 6.5%
Japas Yuzu Nama Biiru
Crisp, dry, delicate and extremely refreshing rice lager with a touch of Yuzu. 4.9% Japas Cervejaria, Sao Paolo, Brazil.
SingleCut 18-Watt Session IPA
Bright tangerine and orange juice nose with an explosion of juicy tropical fruit and dank resin on the palate. Full and lush, but an easy drinker. The weight and lupulin punch of a much bigger IPA, all packed in a delectable 5% package. From SingleCut!
Farm Flor Cider
A rustic, dry + tart farmhouse cider, oak aged from Graft Cidery. 6.9%
True North Land & Sea Key Lime & Cucumber Gose Sour
Fermented with Key lime purée and cucumber flavor, providing notes of tart lime citrus and watermelon candy. A touch of sea salt in the finish contrasts the sweetness and enhances the tart, refreshing qualities. Ipswich, MA ABV 5.2%
Big Drop Pine Trail N/A Pale Ale
Non-alcoholic Pale Ale from Big Drop Brewing Co. (United Kingdom), 0.5% ABV
Wine (PICK UP ONLY, PLEASE BRING YOUR ID)
Avinyo Petillant Can
adult sprite, honeysuckle (SPAIN)
Xarmant Txakoli Bottle
lime rind, salt rim, light + lively (SPAIN)
Scheuermann Riesling
green apple zip, mineral veil, honey (GERMANY)
Ostatu Rioja Blanco
balanced body, tropical flowers, citrus (SPAIN)
Dom Diogo Padeiro Rosé Bottle
sparkly vinho verde, strawberry fields (PORTUGAL)
l'Ocre Rouge Le Rosé Syrah Bottle
silky, young + rich, festive fruit (FRANCE)
Le Ballon Rosé Bottle
summer sipper, light + peachy (FRANCE)
Perraud Brute De Cuve
flirty + funky, cherry bomb (FRANCE)
Vinal Bakery Goods
Cold Brew Quart
One quart of Vinal Bakery cold brew, made from Tandem coffee beans!
Dog Biscuits
Lovingly made by Vinal Bakery. Peanut butter bombs no pup can resist. Pack of 4!
Cinnamon Toast Rice Krispie Treat
The perfect combination of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Rice Krispies, buttery, malty marshmallow and an awesome cinnamon kick! Big Yum.
Candy
Chips
Cape Cod Original 1.5 oz
As New England as traffic on the Sagamore Bridge.
Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar 1.5 oz
As New England as traffic on the Sagamore Bridge.
Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Mesquite BBQ 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Original Sea Salt 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Salt & Pepper 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Sour Cream & Onion 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Sweet Maui Onion 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Deep River Zesty Jalapeño 2 oz
Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!
Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 1.25 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These have a touch of Maine Maple syrup - sweet and salty. With all Maine ingredients!
Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 5 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These have a touch of Maine Maple syrup - sweet and salty. With all Maine ingredients!
Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 1.25 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These are an absolute classic, made the old fashioned way. With all Maine ingredients!
Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 5 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These are an absolute classic, made the old fashioned way. With all Maine ingredients!
Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 1.25 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These taste like Thanksgiving stuffing! Made with all Maine ingredients.
Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 5 oz
Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These taste like Thanksgiving stuffing! Made with all Maine ingredients.
Soft Drinks
7 Up
"Make 7 Up Yours!"
Better Booch Citrus Sunshine
Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.
Better Booch Ginger Boost
Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.
Better Booch Golden Pear
Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics. Pear + Tulsi + Turmeric + Black Pepper.
Better Booch Morning Glory
Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.
Better Booch Strawberry Lemonade
Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.
Cape Cod Dry Cranberry Soda
That New England classic loaded with Crantioxidants. Cranberry flavored soda by our friends at Polar.
Culture Pop Ginger Lemon
Culture Pop Grapefruit
A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!
Culture Pop Orange Mango
A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!
Culture Pop Wild Berries
A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!
Diet Coke
"Just for the taste of it"
Orangina
"Shake it to wake it"
Polar Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer'ade
New England's Finest Bubbles
Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Grapefruit Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Lemon Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Lime Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Mango Limeade Seltzer'ade
New England's Finest Bubbles
Polar Orange Dry Soda
Tingle your taste buds with Polar's Orange Dry
Polar Orange Vanilla Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Pink Apple and Lemon Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Pomegranate Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Raspberry Lime Seltzer
New England's finest bubbles
Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade Seltzer'ade
New England's Finest Bubbles
Polar Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer'ade
New England's Finest Bubbles
Squirt
"Never an after-thirst!"
Superfrau Cucumber Lime
Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!
Superfrau Peach Mango
Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!
Superfrau Pineapple Ginger
Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!
Vinal Merch
Vinal General Store Tote Bag
Sturdy and roomy tote made in New Hampshire. Cart that cool blue logo all around town.
Vinal General Store T-Shirt
Rep your friendly neighborhood general store in this super soft tri-blend tee. Artfully (and locally) done by our friends at Heads Up Screenprinting.
Vinal Bakery Diner Mug
A sturdy 10oz diner mug that pairs beautifully with Tandem coffee!
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!
