Vinal General Store

220 Somerville Ave

Somerville, MA 02143

Popular Items

Vinal Spuckie
Turkey Classic
Off the Hook

SUBS - served on Iggy's ciabatta

Vinal Spuckie

Vinal Spuckie

$16.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* mortadella, genoa salami, pepperoni, ham, provolone, onion, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, hots mayo & smoked maple vinaigrette

Off the Hook

Off the Hook

$14.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* dill & celery tuna salad, provolone, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & mayo

Choppenade

Choppenade

$16.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* our version of a muffuletta: zippy olive and red pepper tapenade, mortadella, genoa salami, provolone, arugula & red onion *warning: may contain pits*

Cheesy Choppenade

Cheesy Choppenade

$14.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* our vegetarian muffuletta: zippy olive and red pepper tapenade, smoked mozzarella, provolone piccante, arugula & red onion *warning: may contain pits*

Live at the Romesco

Live at the Romesco

$16.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* roasted mushroom & cauliflower, romesco sauce*, provolone piccante, arugula & shallot crunchies *contains nuts

Turkey Classic

Turkey Classic

$14.00

*served on Iggy's ciabatta* smoked turkey, american cheese, shrettuce, tomato, pickles, onion & "woo" sauce (black pepper and worcestershire mayo)

Super Sandwich!

Super Sandwich!

A triple-sized version of your favorite sandwich. Perfect for feeding a crowd!

Donate a Sandwich to the Somerville Community Fridge

Donate a Sandwich to the Somerville Community Fridge

$5.00

Your contribution helps us meet our goal to donate sandwiches to our local community fridge every week.

SANDWICHES - served on Iggy's sliced country loaf

The Thankful

The Thankful

$12.00

*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* smoked turkey, cheddar, cranberry apple butter, bell's herb mayo, maine vintage thankful chips, arugula, red onion, and a touch of red wine vinaigrette

Best Cellar

Best Cellar

$11.00

*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* smoked turkey, cheddar, bread + butter pickles, shallot crunchies & maple mustard

Ham & Pimento

Ham & Pimento

$10.00

*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* housemade pimento cheese, smoked ham & tomato

Veggie Supreme

Veggie Supreme

$10.00

*served on Iggy's sliced country loaf* housemade pimento cheese, shrettuce, tomato, dill pickles, pickled red onion & red wine vinaigrette

BUILD YOUR OWN SANDWICH

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

be your own chef and make your own sandwich masterpiece!

SALADS

The Hooked Up Salad

The Hooked Up Salad

$14.00

dill & celery tuna salad, cucumbers, tomato, provolone piccante, pickled red onions, shallot crunchies (contain gluten) and red wine vinaigrette over little leaf lettuce

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$14.00

make the salad of your dreams!

SPREADS

Dill & Celery Tuna Salad (8oz)

Dill & Celery Tuna Salad (8oz)

$10.00Out of stock

Our irresistible dill & celery tuna salad, ready to take home!

Pimento Cheese (8oz)

Pimento Cheese (8oz)

$9.00

Our very own creamy cheddar spread studded with red peppers. Enjoy with some crackers (we are partial to Ritz) and friends!

Whipped Feta Dip with Olive "Choppenade" (8oz)

Whipped Feta Dip with Olive "Choppenade" (8oz)

$12.00Out of stock

Whipped up dip made with Maplebrook Farm Feta. Topped with our olive "choppenade" made with kalamata, queen olives and red pepper. Pairs wonderfully with some Brewer's Pita Chips or rustic bread.

Iced Drinks

Iced Coffee

Iced Coffee

$3.50+

Freshly brewed Tandem iced coffee

Ginger Switchel

Ginger Switchel

$3.50+

Bragg's raw apple cider vinegar, fresh ginger juice, a touch of simple syrup, and sparkling water. What Vermont farmers used to drink after a day farming hay. What we like to drink after a hot day in the kitchen!

Beer & Cider (PICK UP ONLY, PLEASE BRING YOUR ID)

East Rock Oktoberfest

East Rock Oktoberfest

$5.00

This contemporary take on the Oktoberfest style is a brisk amber lager crafted to encourage a state of merriment as we gather to celebrate the harvest season. 6%

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

Smuttynose Old Brown Dog

$5.00

Award winning American Brown Ale. Big on flavor without a hop punch. Distinct and refreshing. 6.5%

Japas Yuzu Nama Biiru

Japas Yuzu Nama Biiru

$9.00

Crisp, dry, delicate and extremely refreshing rice lager with a touch of Yuzu. 4.9% Japas Cervejaria, Sao Paolo, Brazil.

SingleCut 18-Watt Session IPA

SingleCut 18-Watt Session IPA

$9.00

Bright tangerine and orange juice nose with an explosion of juicy tropical fruit and dank resin on the palate. Full and lush, but an easy drinker. The weight and lupulin punch of a much bigger IPA, all packed in a delectable 5% package. From SingleCut!

Farm Flor Cider

Farm Flor Cider

$7.00

A rustic, dry + tart farmhouse cider, oak aged from Graft Cidery. 6.9%

True North Land & Sea Key Lime & Cucumber Gose Sour

True North Land & Sea Key Lime & Cucumber Gose Sour

$9.00

Fermented with Key lime purée and cucumber flavor, providing notes of tart lime citrus and watermelon candy. A touch of sea salt in the finish contrasts the sweetness and enhances the tart, refreshing qualities. Ipswich, MA ABV 5.2%

Big Drop Pine Trail N/A Pale Ale

Big Drop Pine Trail N/A Pale Ale

$4.50

Non-alcoholic Pale Ale from Big Drop Brewing Co. (United Kingdom), 0.5% ABV

Wine (PICK UP ONLY, PLEASE BRING YOUR ID)

Avinyo Petillant Can

Avinyo Petillant Can

$14.00

adult sprite, honeysuckle (SPAIN)

Xarmant Txakoli Bottle

Xarmant Txakoli Bottle

$39.00

lime rind, salt rim, light + lively (SPAIN)

Scheuermann Riesling

Scheuermann Riesling

$44.00

green apple zip, mineral veil, honey (GERMANY)

Ostatu Rioja Blanco

Ostatu Rioja Blanco

$39.00

balanced body, tropical flowers, citrus (SPAIN)

Dom Diogo Padeiro Rosé Bottle

Dom Diogo Padeiro Rosé Bottle

$30.00

sparkly vinho verde, strawberry fields (PORTUGAL)

l'Ocre Rouge Le Rosé Syrah Bottle

l'Ocre Rouge Le Rosé Syrah Bottle

$39.00

silky, young + rich, festive fruit (FRANCE)

Le Ballon Rosé Bottle

Le Ballon Rosé Bottle

$30.00

summer sipper, light + peachy (FRANCE)

Perraud Brute De Cuve

Perraud Brute De Cuve

$39.00

flirty + funky, cherry bomb (FRANCE)

Vinal Bakery Goods

Cold Brew Quart

Cold Brew Quart

$10.00

One quart of Vinal Bakery cold brew, made from Tandem coffee beans!

Dog Biscuits

Dog Biscuits

$5.00

Lovingly made by Vinal Bakery. Peanut butter bombs no pup can resist. Pack of 4!

Cinnamon Toast Rice Krispie Treat

Cinnamon Toast Rice Krispie Treat

$4.00

The perfect combination of Cinnamon Toast Crunch, Rice Krispies, buttery, malty marshmallow and an awesome cinnamon kick! Big Yum.

Candy

Mystery Candy Bag

Mystery Candy Bag

$5.00

Hankering for something sweet? Leave it to us. We'll put together a grab bag of nostalgic confectionary classics for you.

Chips

Cape Cod Original 1.5 oz

Cape Cod Original 1.5 oz

$1.50

As New England as traffic on the Sagamore Bridge.

Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar 1.5 oz

Cape Cod Sea Salt & Vinegar 1.5 oz

$1.50

As New England as traffic on the Sagamore Bridge.

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle 2 oz

Deep River Spicy Dill Pickle 2 oz

$2.25Out of stock

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Mesquite BBQ 2 oz

Deep River Mesquite BBQ 2 oz

$2.25

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Original Sea Salt 2 oz

Deep River Original Sea Salt 2 oz

$2.25

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Salt & Pepper 2 oz

Deep River Salt & Pepper 2 oz

$2.25

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion 2 oz

Deep River Sour Cream & Onion 2 oz

$2.25

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion 2 oz

Deep River Sweet Maui Onion 2 oz

$2.25Out of stock

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Deep River Zesty Jalapeño 2 oz

Deep River Zesty Jalapeño 2 oz

$2.25

Thick cut kettle chips - a New England fave!

Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 1.25 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 1.25 oz

$3.25

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These have a touch of Maine Maple syrup - sweet and salty. With all Maine ingredients!

Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 5 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen Maine Maple Potato Chips 5 oz

$7.00

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These have a touch of Maine Maple syrup - sweet and salty. With all Maine ingredients!

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 1.25 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 1.25 oz

$3.25

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These are an absolute classic, made the old fashioned way. With all Maine ingredients!

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 5 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Ordinary" Potato Chips 5 oz

$7.00

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These are an absolute classic, made the old fashioned way. With all Maine ingredients!

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 1.25 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 1.25 oz

$3.25

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These taste like Thanksgiving stuffing! Made with all Maine ingredients.

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 5 oz

Vintage Maine Kitchen "Thankful" Potato Chips 5 oz

$7.00

Small batch chips simply made in Maine. These taste like Thanksgiving stuffing! Made with all Maine ingredients.

Soft Drinks

A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!
7 Up

7 Up

$2.00

"Make 7 Up Yours!"

Better Booch Citrus Sunshine

Better Booch Citrus Sunshine

$5.00

Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.

Better Booch Ginger Boost

Better Booch Ginger Boost

$5.00

Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.

Better Booch Golden Pear

Better Booch Golden Pear

$5.00

Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics. Pear + Tulsi + Turmeric + Black Pepper.

Better Booch Morning Glory

Better Booch Morning Glory

$5.00

Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.

Better Booch Strawberry Lemonade

Better Booch Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

Sparkling Probiotic Goodness. Organic, vegan, non-alcoholic & with naturally occurring probiotics.

Cape Cod Dry Cranberry Soda

$2.00

That New England classic loaded with Crantioxidants. Cranberry flavored soda by our friends at Polar.

Culture Pop Ginger Lemon

$3.00
Culture Pop Grapefruit

Culture Pop Grapefruit

$3.00

A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!

Culture Pop Orange Mango

Culture Pop Orange Mango

$3.00

A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!

Culture Pop Wild Berries

Culture Pop Wild Berries

$3.00

A probiotic soda made with real organic fruit juice and organic spices!

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$2.00

"Just for the taste of it"

Orangina

Orangina

$2.50

"Shake it to wake it"

Polar Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer'ade

Polar Blood Orange Lemonade Seltzer'ade

$2.50

New England's Finest Bubbles

Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer

Polar Cranberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

Polar Ginger Lime Mule Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Grapefruit Seltzer

Polar Grapefruit Seltzer

$2.00Out of stock

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Lemon Seltzer

Polar Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Lime Seltzer

Polar Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Mango Limeade Seltzer'ade

Polar Mango Limeade Seltzer'ade

$2.50Out of stock

New England's Finest Bubbles

Polar Orange Dry Soda

Polar Orange Dry Soda

$2.00

Tingle your taste buds with Polar's Orange Dry

Polar Orange Vanilla Seltzer

Polar Orange Vanilla Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Pink Apple and Lemon Seltzer

Polar Pink Apple and Lemon Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

Polar Pomegranate Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Raspberry Lime Seltzer

Polar Raspberry Lime Seltzer

$2.00

New England's finest bubbles

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade Seltzer'ade

Polar Raspberry Pink Lemonade Seltzer'ade

$2.50Out of stock

New England's Finest Bubbles

Polar Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer'ade

Polar Watermelon Lemonade Seltzer'ade

$2.50

New England's Finest Bubbles

Squirt

Squirt

$2.00

"Never an after-thirst!"

Superfrau Cucumber Lime

Superfrau Cucumber Lime

$3.75

Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!

Superfrau Peach Mango

Superfrau Peach Mango

$3.75

Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!

Superfrau Pineapple Ginger

Superfrau Pineapple Ginger

$3.75

Locally made! An upcycled whey sparkling beverage!

Vinal Merch

Vinal General Store Tote Bag

Vinal General Store Tote Bag

$20.00

Sturdy and roomy tote made in New Hampshire. Cart that cool blue logo all around town.

Vinal General Store T-Shirt

Vinal General Store T-Shirt

$25.00

Rep your friendly neighborhood general store in this super soft tri-blend tee. Artfully (and locally) done by our friends at Heads Up Screenprinting.

Vinal Bakery Diner Mug

Vinal Bakery Diner Mug

$15.00

A sturdy 10oz diner mug that pairs beautifully with Tandem coffee!

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Suds, sandwiches, and sundries!

Location

220 Somerville Ave, Somerville, MA 02143

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

