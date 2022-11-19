Deposit: New Year's Eve Champagne Dinner

$50.00

If you love food and wine and having fun, you are going to love what we have in store for New Year’s Eve: a coursed Champagne dinner! And we don’t just mean sparkling wine, we’re talking about the real deal. PLUS we will continue the Vinbero tradition of the East Coast Toast - we’re clinking glasses at midnight Eastern Time so you can either make it to the next party or tuck in early. Dust off your favorite sparkly outfit or tux you haven’t worn since 2019 and come out for a swanky evening on the town! Doors open at 6:00, dinner starts at 6:30. Sparkly toast at 9:00. Mingling, apps, four courses with Champagne pairings (full glasses), and a toast included. Very limited space available. Dinner price is $250. This $50 non-refundable deposit will apply to your final bill. This is going to be a night to remember!