Vinbero
6 Reviews
203 5th Avenue South
Edmonds, WA 98020
Cheese & Charcuterie 101
Join our Resident Cheesemonger Korynn for an exclusive Cheese & Charcuterie Board Building class! Takes place November 20, 5 to 7 pm. Class includes a glass of wine, a house-made seasonal treat, and step-by-step instructions to assemble your very own board, built to impress at any holiday gathering. Space is limited. Questions can be directed to cheers@vinbero.bar, (425) 640-8949, or @theedmonds_cheesemom on IG.
Deposit: New Year's Eve Champagne Dinner
If you love food and wine and having fun, you are going to love what we have in store for New Year’s Eve: a coursed Champagne dinner! And we don’t just mean sparkling wine, we’re talking about the real deal. PLUS we will continue the Vinbero tradition of the East Coast Toast - we’re clinking glasses at midnight Eastern Time so you can either make it to the next party or tuck in early. Dust off your favorite sparkly outfit or tux you haven’t worn since 2019 and come out for a swanky evening on the town! Doors open at 6:00, dinner starts at 6:30. Sparkly toast at 9:00. Mingling, apps, four courses with Champagne pairings (full glasses), and a toast included. Very limited space available. Dinner price is $250. This $50 non-refundable deposit will apply to your final bill. This is going to be a night to remember!
Wine Dinner
Deposit: Supper Club Jan 14 5:00 PM BAR
Join us for our Winter Supper Club Wine Dinner! Ticket price is $160 per person. This $50 deposit will secure your spot and be applied to your ticket cost. Ticket includes food and wine. Deposit is non-refundable. This ticket is for the 5:00 PM seating on Saturday, January 14 at the bar top. Please answer a few questions fo