VinBun Vietnamese Bistro 12422 Shelbyville Road

12422 Shelbyville Road

Middletown, KY 40243

Appetizers

Eggrolls

$8.00

Handmade golden, crispy eggrolls made with ground pork, shrimp, glass noodles, mixed vegetables

Vegetarian Eggrolls

$8.00

Spring Rolls

$7.00

Rice paper rolls wrapped with pork, shrimp, beansprouts, vermicelli noodles, lettuce *Tofu can be substituted

VinBun Glazed Wings

$9.00

Wings fried and tossed in VINBUN's tangy, flavorful fish sauce glaze

5-Spice Chicken Skewers

$7.00

Grilled chicken tender skewers marinated in 5-spice sauce

Chao Tom

$8.00

shrimp paste grilled on a lemongrass stick

Salt and Pepper Tofu

$7.00

Tender tofu with crispy crust tossed in salt and pepper seasoning

Shrimp Tempura

$9.00

Crunchy panko coated fried shrimp

Homemade Dumplings

$8.00

Banh Bot Loc

$11.00Out of stock

Bo La Lot

$8.00Out of stock

Chao Muc

$8.00Out of stock

Salads

Salad

$7.00

Fresh lettuce, cucumbers, tomatoes, shredded carrots drizzled in yogurt dressing or tamarind dressing

Banh Mi

Banh Mi Vegetarian (CHAY)

$7.00

Banh Mi Sunny Egg

$7.00

Vietnamese baguette sandwich sunny side egg, pate, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeños. *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. *

Banh Mi Ga Nuong

$8.00

Vietnamese-style seasoned chargrilled chicken dressed with mayo, pate, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeños

Banh Mi Thit Nuong "Pork"

$9.00

Vietnamese chargrilled pork sandwich dressed with mayo, pate, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeños

Banh Mi Spam & Egg

$9.00

Banh Mi Dac Biet

$10.00

Vietnamese sandwich with rolled ham steam pork belly, pate, dressed with mayo, cucumber, pickled carrots, cilantro, jalapeños *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness. *

Noodle Soup

Hu Tieu (Seafood)

$19.00

Mellow pork broth over rice noodles with minced ground pork, tender meat, shrimp, quail eggs, squid

Pho Beef*

$15.00

Rice noodle in a rich 24hr simmered beef bone broth with choice of meat: beef slices, brisket, beef tripe, meatball *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.*

Pho Combo*

$19.00

Rice noodle in a rich 24hr simmered beef bones broth with beef, brisket, meatball, beef tripe *Consuming raw or undercooked meats, poultry, seafood, shellfish, or eggs may increase your risk of foodborne illness.*

Pho Ga (Chicken)

$17.00

Flavorful chicken rice noodle soup

Vermicelli Bowl

Bun Cha Gio "Egg Roll "

$16.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, mint fried onions, crushed garlic, peanuts, and fried egg rolls

Bun Cha Gio CHAY " Vegetarian Egg Roll "

$16.00

Bun Dac Biet "Combo"

$18.00

Bun Ga " Chicken"

$16.00

Bun Thit Nuong "Pork"

$16.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, mint fried onions, crushed garlic, peanuts, and 5-spice grilled pork or chicken

Bun Tofu

$13.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, mint fried onions, crushed garlic, peanuts, and tufo

Bun Tom Chien " Shrimp"

$18.00

Vermicelli noodles topped with cucumbers, pickled carrots, shredded lettuce, mint fried onions, crushed garlic, peanuts, and fried shrimp

Rice Plates

Com Suon Cha Trung

$18.00

5-Spice pork loin, egg meatloaf, cucumber, pickled veggies over rice

Com Ga Xoi Mo

$17.00

Golden crispy chicken served on top of rice, tomatoes, lettuce, cucumber

Classic Egg Fried Rice

$8.00

Served with eggs, chinese sausage onions, carrots, plain or with chicken, pork, beef, shrimp, or combo

Com Glazed Wings

$15.00

Com Chay

$13.00

Xao

Hu Tieu Xao SEAFOOD

$19.00

Hu Tieu Xao CHAY

$15.00

Soup

$3.00

Beverages

Coke

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Pepsi

$2.00

Mountain Dew

$2.00

BANH

$6.00

Coffee/Tea/Smoothies

Vietnamese Ice Coffee

$5.00

Limeade

$4.00

Hot Green Tea

$4.00

Oi Ocho

$4.00

Unsweetened Green Tea

$4.00

Apricotade Nuoc Mo

$6.00

Avocado Smoothie

$7.00

Taro Smoothie

$7.00

Sweet tea

$4.00

Passion Fruit

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
12422 Shelbyville Road, Middletown, KY 40243

