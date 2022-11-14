Restaurant header imageView gallery
Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Vince's Pizza - Burnham

33 Reviews

$

311 S Logan Blvd

Burnham, PA 17009

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Cheesesteak
Large Pizza
Breadsticks

Specials

Try one of our delicious daily specials. Stuffed French Toast with strawberries topped with whipped cream.

Special #1 Eggs W/ Pancakes & Protein

$6.95

Special #2 Blueberry Pancakes W/ Protein

$6.99

Special #3 Cream Dried Beef On Tst & HF

$7.50

Special #4 French Toast W / Protein

$6.99

Special #5 Eggs Choice Protein & Home Fries

$6.99

Special #6 Stuffed French Toast W/ Protein

$7.49

Sm. Breakfast Mess (2 Eggs)

$7.50

Lg. Breakfast Mess (3 Eggs)

$8.99

Two Egg Homefry Special

$3.99

Coffee Cake & Coffee

$4.49

Platters

Get your day started with breakfast platter. Farm fresh eggs, home fries your choice of select meats.

One Egg & Toast Platter

$2.75

Two Eggs & Toast Platter

$3.15
Two Egg Platter w/protein

Two Egg Platter w/protein

$5.99

Farm fresh eggs, toast and choice of premium meats.

Stack of Pancakes (3)

$5.49

Short Stack Pancakes (2)

$4.25

One Pancake

$2.25

One Chocolate Chip Pancake

$2.99

One Blueberry Pancake

$2.99

One Whole Grain Pancake w/nuts

$2.99

(2) Whole Grain Pancakes w/nuts

$5.99

Waffle

$3.75
(2) Slices French Toast

$4.75

(2) Slices French Toast

$4.75

(1) Slice French Toast

$2.50

(2) Stuffed French Toast

$6.50

Single Stuffed French Toast

$3.75

Creamed Dried Beef on Toast

$6.99
Creamed Dried Beef on Home Fries

$6.99

Creamed Dried Beef on Home Fries

$6.99

Extra Creamed Dried Beef

$3.75

One Pumpkin Pancake

$2.99Out of stock

(2) Pumpkin Pancakes

$5.50Out of stock

Omelets

Choose from a large selection of omelets. Made with farm fresh eggs and the finest products available.

Cheese Omelet

$6.25

Bacon & Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Ham & Cheese Omelet

$7.25

Western Omelet

$7.49

Meat Lovers Omelet

$7.49

Cheesesteak Omelet

$7.49

Sausage & Cheese Omelet

$6.99

Farmers Omelet

$7.49

Veggie Omelet

$7.49

Spanish Omelet

$7.49

Omelet of the Week

$8.49

Sandwiches

A mouth watering Big Breakfast Sandwich. Fresh Bagel, farm fresh eggs cheese your choice of select meats.

Breakfast Sand. Egg Only

$2.99

Eggwich

$3.49

Bagel Eggwich

$5.49
Big Breakfast Sandwich

Big Breakfast Sandwich

$5.49

Grilled bagel with eggs, cheese ham and tomato. A customer favorite

Breakfast Wrap

$6.99

Sides

Just one of our delicious sides. Oatmeal topped with blueberries.

Bacon

$2.99

Crispy Bacon

$2.99

Sausage (2)

$2.99

Tater Tots

$2.25

Baked Oatmeal

$4.40

Fruit Cup

$3.75

Home Fries

$1.95

Toast

$1.50

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$2.49

English Muffin

$1.65

Cinnamon Bun

$2.59

Cup Oatmeal

$2.50

Bowl Oatmeal

$2.99

Scrapple (2 Slices)

$3.75

Ham Steak

$4.99

Extra Scoop Cream Dried Beef

$3.75

Cottage Cheese

$1.95

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Kid's

Our kids menu featuring Pancakes and bacon. More selections on the menu.

Kids Pancake and Bacon

$3.99

Kids Egg and Toast

$3.99

Kids French Toast and Bacon

$3.99

Cream Dried Beef Specials

Creamed Dried Beef over toast and Home Fries made from fresh cut potato's.

Small CDB On Hf

$5.50

Small CDB on hf w/onions

$5.70

Small CDB on Tst

$5.50

Small CDB on Tst And Hf

$6.50

CDB on a Bagel

$7.49

CDB on a Eng Muffin

$7.29

Off Menu Options

One Egg No Toast

$1.00

One slice Toast

$0.75

One slice Bacon

$1.25

One slice Scrapple

$2.00

One Sausage Patty

$1.50

Nuts

$0.95

Raisins

$0.95

Online Specials

Lg Hawaiian Pizza (Pineapple & Ham) + Bread Sticks (6)

$16.99

Lg Ch Steak Pizza (Steak, Onions) + Bread Sticks (6)

$16.99

Lg. Buffalo Chicken Pizza + Bread Sticks (6)

$16.99

Web Coupon

2 Strombolis and 6 Bread Stix

(2) Regular Strombolis W/ 6 B Stix

$22.99Out of stock

(2) Cheesesteak Strombolis w/6 B Stix

$22.99Out of stock

(1) Reg Stromboli (1) Cheesesteak Strom w/6 B Stix

$22.99Out of stock

Appetizers

Our newest addition. Loaded Fries or Tatar Tots. Generous serving loaded with cheese sauce, bacon and topped with sour cream.

French Fries

$3.50

Cheese Fries

$4.99
Loaded Cheese Fries w/ sour cream

Loaded Cheese Fries w/ sour cream

$6.25

Our newest item. FF loaded with cheese sauce, bacon topped with sour cream.

Breadsticks

$4.75+

Breaded Cauliflower

$5.99

Mozzarella Cheesesticks w/sauce

$6.49

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$3.99

Loaded Tater Tots w/ sour cream

$6.49

Wing Dings

$7.50

Hot Wings

$7.99+

Garlic Bread (4 pc)

$4.75

Breaded Mushrooms

$5.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Fried Pickle Chips w/ ranch dressing

$6.49

Potato Chips

$1.39+

Dressings/Sauce

Pizza

Our almost famous Party Pac Pizza. 28 square cuts toppings of your choice. Great for feeding large groups of hungry people.

Square Cut

$1.50

VPS ( 3 cuts sm Fountain Soda )

$5.50
Large Pizza

Large Pizza

$12.00

Medium Pizza

$11.00

Small Pizza

$6.50

Large White Pizza

$11.00

Medium White Pizza

$10.00

Small White Pizza

$7.00

Large Taco Pizza

$14.99

Medium Taco Pizza

$12.99

Small Taco Pizza

$10.99
Party Pizza Pack

Party Pizza Pack

$33.00

28 square Cuts. The Party Pac Pizza. Great way to feed large groups and sports teams.

Whole Hoagies (12")

Try one of our award winning Philly style hoagies.
Philly Cheesesteak

Philly Cheesesteak

$9.50

Our Award-winning Philly Cheese Steaks. 2021 Sentinel readers' choice 8th year in a row.

Chicken Cheesesteak

$9.50

Italian Hoagie

$9.50

Ham and Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Turkey Hoagie

$9.50

Philly Pizza Cheesesteak

$9.50

Tuna Hoagie

$9.50

Cheeseburger Hoagie

$9.50

Chicken Parmesan Hoagie

$9.50

Cheese Hoagie

$9.50

Meatball Hoagie

$9.50

Half Hoagie (6")

1\2 Philly Cheese Steak

$5.75

1\2 Chicken Cheese Steak

$5.75

1\2 Italian

$5.75

1\2 Ham & Cheese

$5.75

1\2 Turkey & Cheese

$5.75

1\2 Philly Pizza Cheese Steak

$5.75

1\2 Tuna & Cheese

$5.75

1\2 Cheeseburger Hoagie

$5.75

1\2 Cheese Hoagie

$5.75

1\2 Meatball Hoagie

$5.75

Sandwiches

Try one of our Delicious Wraps. The Italian is the top ordered.

Broiled Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$5.50

Haddock Sandwich

$5.50

Grilled Cheese

$2.75

Grilled Ham and Cheese

$4.50

Hot Dog in Roll

$1.70

Hot Dog no roll

$1.50

Cold Cut Sandwich

$3.99

BLT

$4.99

Turkey Club

$8.50
Ham Club

Ham Club

$8.50

Try a Club your choice of bread stacked with meat.

Tuna Club

$8.50

Tuna Melt

$5.50

Wraps

Italian Wrap

$7.25

Philly Cheesesteak Wrap

$7.25

Chicken Cheesesteak Wrap

$7.25

Ham and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Turkey and Cheese Wrap

$7.25

Tuna Salad Wrap

$7.25

Chicken Salad Wrap

$7.25

BLT Wrap

$7.25

Cheese Wrap (Provolone, American, Swiss)

$7.25

Salad

The highest quality fresh produce goes into our salads. Try our homemade House Salad dressing.

Chef Salad

$10.50

Buffalo Chicken Salad W/ Cheese

$10.50

Grilled Chicken Salad w/Cheese

$10.50

Crispy Chicken Salad W/ Cheese

$10.50

Garden Salad

$5.99

Toss Salad

$3.99

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.15

Pickled Egg

$1.25

Soup

Chili

$3.75+

Sweet Pepper With Beef

$3.75+

Cream Of Broccoli

$3.75+Out of stock

Cream Of Potato

$3.75+Out of stock

Stromboli/Calzone

A generous Stromboli. Loaded with mozzarella cheese, sauce, ham and pepperoni.

Stromboli

$10.50

Cheesesteak Stromboli

$10.50

Calzone

$10.50

Burgers

Our mouthwatering Burgers. Topped with your choice Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. 4 types of burgers to choose from.

Hamburger

$4.25
Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$4.49

A 4 oz Cheese Burger of top lean beef. Topped with your choice. Lettuce, Tomato, Onion

Bacon Cheeseburger

$5.99

Pizza Burger

$5.49

Patty Melt

$5.49

Dinner

Spaghetti w/ (2) Bread Stix& Toss Salad

$8.99

Bucket of Spaghetti w/(6) Bread Stix & (2) Toss Salads

$15.99

4 PC Chicken Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad

$14.95Out of stock

2 Pc Haddock Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad

$12.95

Chicken Parmesan Dinner w/ (2) Bread Stix & Toss Salad

$12.95

Stuffed Shells w/ (2) Bread Stix & Toss Salad

$12.95

Chicken Tenders Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad

$12.95

Shrimp Basket Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad

$12.95

Chicken Alfredo w/toss salad 2 bread stix

$15.25Out of stock

Side Order

Just three of our delicious sides to choose from

Coleslaw

$2.25

Applesauce

$2.25

Corn

$2.25

Baked Beans

$2.25

Rice Pudding

$1.95

Meatballs

$1.00

Potato Salad

$2.75Out of stock

Pickled Egg

$1.25

Hard Boiled Egg

$1.15

Cottage Cheese

$1.95

Mashed Potato

$2.25

Cup Of Pickles

$1.00

Lite Menu

Lite Chicken Salad Plate

$7.95

Lite Tuna Salad Plate

$7.95

Beef Patty Plate

$7.95

Fruit Plate

$6.95

Garden Salad

$7.95

Desserts

Homemade Pie! Made fresh daily.

Slice Pie

$3.99

Rice Pudding

$1.95

Cinnamon Bun

$2.59

Chocolate Chip Milk Cake

$4.99Out of stock

Coffee Cake

$2.99

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cake

$3.50

Red Velvetbcake W/ Cream Cheese Icing

$3.50Out of stock

Pumpkin Roll

$3.99Out of stock

Other Dinner Items

Chix Tenders only (4)

$7.25

2 chix tenders Only

$4.25

Shrimp only

$7.25

4 Pc Chicken Only

$7.50

Coffee

Servers of Rich Coast Coffee

Regular Coffee

$2.00

Decaf Coffee

$2.00

Hot Tea

$2.00

Fountian Soda

Serving Pepsi Products

Water

Pepsi

$2.00+

Diet Pepsi

$2.00+

Mt Dew

$2.00+

Dr Pepper

$2.00+

Root Beer

$2.00+

Sierra Mist

$2.00+

Lemonade

$2.00+

Swt Tea

$2.00+

Unswt Tea

$2.00+

Fruit Punch

$2.00+

20 oz Bottle (soda)

Carrying a wide variety of Pepsi products

Bottle Pepsi

$2.25

Bottle Diet Pepsi

$2.25

Bottle Mt Dew

$2.25

Bottle Dr Pepper

$2.25

Bottle Ginger Ale

$2.25

Bottle Water

$2.25

Bottle Wild Cherry Pepsi

$2.25

Baja Blast Mtn Dew

$2.25Out of stock

Bottle Mt Dew Diet

$2.25

Bottle Dr Pepper Diet

$2.25

Bottle Orange Crush

$2.25

Bottle Mugs Root Beer

$2.25

Propel Kiwi-straw

$2.25

Bottle Lemonade

$2.25

Fruit Punch

$2.25Out of stock

Pepsi Zero

$2.25

Strawberry Lemonade

$2.25

2 liters Soda

2 Liters go great with pizza.

2L Pepsi

$2.75

2L Diet Pepsi

$2.75

2L Mt Dew

$2.75

2L Sierra Mist

$2.75

2 L Mug Root Beer

$2.75

Juice

Add some vitamin C to your day !

Orange Juice

$1.75+

Tomato Juice

$1.75+

Grape

$1.75+Out of stock

Apple

$1.75+

Cran - Grape

$1.75+Out of stock

Milk

Proud servers of Gallikers Milk products

Whole White

$1.80+

Skim

$1.80+

Chocolate

$1.80+

Speciality Drinks

Cappuccino

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Gatorade

The original thirst quenchers !

Gatorlyte

$2.25

Pure Leaf Tea

A great variety of Pure Leaf Tea products

Sweet Tea

$2.25

Lemon Tea

$2.25

Peach Tea

$2.25Out of stock

Extra Sweet Tea

$2.25

Unsweetened Tea

$2.25

Rasberry Tea

$2.25

Energy Drink

Bang Blue

$2.50

Sobe Water (20 oz )

Berry

$1.99

Fruit Shoot (10 oz)

Berry Burst

$1.25

Apple

$1.25

Straw- Rasberry

$1.25

KIDS

Kids Tenders and Fries

$4.99

Kids Spaghetti

$4.99

Kids Grilled Cheese and Fries

$4.99

Kids Hot Dog and Fries

$4.99

Kids 2 Cuts of Pizza w/ bread Stick

$3.75

Monday Specials

Pork & Sauerkraut w/ Mashed potatoes

$12.99

2 Hotdogs Sauerkraut W/ Mashed Potatos

$11.49

2 Hotdogs w/ Sauerkraut & French fries

$7.99

Hotdog w/ Sauerkraut

$2.99

Small Pork Dinner

$9.99

A la carte

Bowl Mash Potatoes

$2.99
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Pick Up @ Drive Thru Window

Location

311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham, PA 17009

