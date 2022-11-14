Pizza
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches
Vince's Pizza - Burnham
33 Reviews
$
311 S Logan Blvd
Burnham, PA 17009
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Specials
Try one of our delicious daily specials. Stuffed French Toast with strawberries topped with whipped cream.
Special #1 Eggs W/ Pancakes & Protein
$6.95
Special #2 Blueberry Pancakes W/ Protein
$6.99
Special #3 Cream Dried Beef On Tst & HF
$7.50
Special #4 French Toast W / Protein
$6.99
Special #5 Eggs Choice Protein & Home Fries
$6.99
Special #6 Stuffed French Toast W/ Protein
$7.49
Sm. Breakfast Mess (2 Eggs)
$7.50
Lg. Breakfast Mess (3 Eggs)
$8.99
Two Egg Homefry Special
$3.99
Coffee Cake & Coffee
$4.49
Platters
Get your day started with breakfast platter. Farm fresh eggs, home fries your choice of select meats.
One Egg & Toast Platter
$2.75
Two Eggs & Toast Platter
$3.15
Two Egg Platter w/protein
$5.99
Farm fresh eggs, toast and choice of premium meats.
Stack of Pancakes (3)
$5.49
Short Stack Pancakes (2)
$4.25
One Pancake
$2.25
One Chocolate Chip Pancake
$2.99
One Blueberry Pancake
$2.99
One Whole Grain Pancake w/nuts
$2.99
(2) Whole Grain Pancakes w/nuts
$5.99
Waffle
$3.75
(2) Slices French Toast
$4.75
(1) Slice French Toast
$2.50
(2) Stuffed French Toast
$6.50
Single Stuffed French Toast
$3.75
Creamed Dried Beef on Toast
$6.99
Creamed Dried Beef on Home Fries
$6.99
Extra Creamed Dried Beef
$3.75
One Pumpkin Pancake
$2.99Out of stock
(2) Pumpkin Pancakes
$5.50Out of stock
Omelets
Choose from a large selection of omelets. Made with farm fresh eggs and the finest products available.
Sandwiches
A mouth watering Big Breakfast Sandwich. Fresh Bagel, farm fresh eggs cheese your choice of select meats.
Sides
Just one of our delicious sides. Oatmeal topped with blueberries.
Bacon
$2.99
Crispy Bacon
$2.99
Sausage (2)
$2.99
Tater Tots
$2.25
Baked Oatmeal
$4.40
Fruit Cup
$3.75
Home Fries
$1.95
Toast
$1.50
Bagel & Cream Cheese
$2.49
English Muffin
$1.65
Cinnamon Bun
$2.59
Cup Oatmeal
$2.50
Bowl Oatmeal
$2.99
Scrapple (2 Slices)
$3.75
Ham Steak
$4.99
Extra Scoop Cream Dried Beef
$3.75
Cottage Cheese
$1.95
Coffee Cake
$2.99
Kid's
Our kids menu featuring Pancakes and bacon. More selections on the menu.
Cream Dried Beef Specials
Creamed Dried Beef over toast and Home Fries made from fresh cut potato's.
Off Menu Options
Online Specials
Web Coupon
2 Strombolis and 6 Bread Stix
Appetizers
Our newest addition. Loaded Fries or Tatar Tots. Generous serving loaded with cheese sauce, bacon and topped with sour cream.
French Fries
$3.50
Cheese Fries
$4.99
Loaded Cheese Fries w/ sour cream
$6.25
Our newest item. FF loaded with cheese sauce, bacon topped with sour cream.
Breadsticks
$4.75+
Breaded Cauliflower
$5.99
Mozzarella Cheesesticks w/sauce
$6.49
Sweet Potato Fries
$3.99
Tater Tots
$3.99
Loaded Tater Tots w/ sour cream
$6.49
Wing Dings
$7.50
Hot Wings
$7.99+
Garlic Bread (4 pc)
$4.75
Breaded Mushrooms
$5.99
Onion Rings
$5.99
Fried Pickle Chips w/ ranch dressing
$6.49
Potato Chips
$1.39+
Dressings/Sauce
Pizza
Our almost famous Party Pac Pizza. 28 square cuts toppings of your choice. Great for feeding large groups of hungry people.
Square Cut
$1.50
VPS ( 3 cuts sm Fountain Soda )
$5.50
Large Pizza
$12.00
Medium Pizza
$11.00
Small Pizza
$6.50
Large White Pizza
$11.00
Medium White Pizza
$10.00
Small White Pizza
$7.00
Large Taco Pizza
$14.99
Medium Taco Pizza
$12.99
Small Taco Pizza
$10.99
Party Pizza Pack
$33.00
28 square Cuts. The Party Pac Pizza. Great way to feed large groups and sports teams.
Whole Hoagies (12")
Try one of our award winning Philly style hoagies.
Philly Cheesesteak
$9.50
Our Award-winning Philly Cheese Steaks. 2021 Sentinel readers' choice 8th year in a row.
Chicken Cheesesteak
$9.50
Italian Hoagie
$9.50
Ham and Cheese Hoagie
$9.50
Turkey Hoagie
$9.50
Philly Pizza Cheesesteak
$9.50
Tuna Hoagie
$9.50
Cheeseburger Hoagie
$9.50
Chicken Parmesan Hoagie
$9.50
Cheese Hoagie
$9.50
Meatball Hoagie
$9.50
Half Hoagie (6")
Sandwiches
Try one of our Delicious Wraps. The Italian is the top ordered.
Broiled Chicken Sandwich
$5.50
Crispy Chicken Sandwich
$5.50
Haddock Sandwich
$5.50
Grilled Cheese
$2.75
Grilled Ham and Cheese
$4.50
Hot Dog in Roll
$1.70
Hot Dog no roll
$1.50
Cold Cut Sandwich
$3.99
BLT
$4.99
Turkey Club
$8.50
Ham Club
$8.50
Try a Club your choice of bread stacked with meat.
Tuna Club
$8.50
Tuna Melt
$5.50
Wraps
Salad
The highest quality fresh produce goes into our salads. Try our homemade House Salad dressing.
Soup
Stromboli/Calzone
A generous Stromboli. Loaded with mozzarella cheese, sauce, ham and pepperoni.
Burgers
Our mouthwatering Burgers. Topped with your choice Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles. 4 types of burgers to choose from.
Dinner
Spaghetti w/ (2) Bread Stix& Toss Salad
$8.99
Bucket of Spaghetti w/(6) Bread Stix & (2) Toss Salads
$15.99
4 PC Chicken Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad
$14.95Out of stock
2 Pc Haddock Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad
$12.95
Chicken Parmesan Dinner w/ (2) Bread Stix & Toss Salad
$12.95
Stuffed Shells w/ (2) Bread Stix & Toss Salad
$12.95
Chicken Tenders Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad
$12.95
Shrimp Basket Dinner w/ Fries & Toss Salad
$12.95
Chicken Alfredo w/toss salad 2 bread stix
$15.25Out of stock
Side Order
Just three of our delicious sides to choose from
Lite Menu
Desserts
Homemade Pie! Made fresh daily.
Other Dinner Items
Coffee
Servers of Rich Coast Coffee
Fountian Soda
Serving Pepsi Products
20 oz Bottle (soda)
Carrying a wide variety of Pepsi products
Bottle Pepsi
$2.25
Bottle Diet Pepsi
$2.25
Bottle Mt Dew
$2.25
Bottle Dr Pepper
$2.25
Bottle Ginger Ale
$2.25
Bottle Water
$2.25
Bottle Wild Cherry Pepsi
$2.25
Baja Blast Mtn Dew
$2.25Out of stock
Bottle Mt Dew Diet
$2.25
Bottle Dr Pepper Diet
$2.25
Bottle Orange Crush
$2.25
Bottle Mugs Root Beer
$2.25
Propel Kiwi-straw
$2.25
Bottle Lemonade
$2.25
Fruit Punch
$2.25Out of stock
Pepsi Zero
$2.25
Strawberry Lemonade
$2.25
2 liters Soda
2 Liters go great with pizza.
Juice
Add some vitamin C to your day !
Milk
Proud servers of Gallikers Milk products
Speciality Drinks
Gatorade
The original thirst quenchers !
Pure Leaf Tea
A great variety of Pure Leaf Tea products
Energy Drink
Sobe Water (20 oz )
Fruit Shoot (10 oz)
Attributes and Amenities
Family-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Drive-Thru
Online Ordering
Takeout
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Pick Up @ Drive Thru Window
Location
311 S Logan Blvd, Burnham, PA 17009
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
More near Burnham
Lewistown
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
State College
Avg 4.1 (19 restaurants)
Bellefonte
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Lock Haven
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Mechanicsburg
Avg 4.4 (19 restaurants)
Camp Hill
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Harrisburg
Avg 4.5 (35 restaurants)
Chambersburg
Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)
Williamsport
Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.