Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Vincent

1,026 Reviews

$$$

1475 W Balmoral Ave

Chicago, IL 60640

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Attributes and Amenities
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markRomantic
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Thanks for visiting Vincent. We look forward to seeing you for dine-in service and carry out.

Website

Location

1475 W Balmoral Ave, Chicago, IL 60640

Directions

Gallery
Vincent image
Vincent image
Vincent image
Vincent image

Similar restaurants in your area

Ranalli's of Andersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,839
1512 W Berwyn Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Uvae Kitchen & Wine Bar - Andersonville
orange starNo Reviews
5557 N Clark Street Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Land & Lake Andersonville
orange star4.5 • 29
5420 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Lady Gregory's - 5260 N Clark St
orange star3.8 • 2,544
5260 N Clark St Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
O'Shaughnessy's Public House - Ravenswood
orange star4.3 • 1,247
4557 N Ravenswood Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Parson's Chicken and Fish - West Town
orange star3.5 • 26
2109 W Chicago Ave Chicago, IL 60622
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Chicago

Fat Chris's Pizza and Such
orange star4.6 • 2,133
1706 W Foster Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Ranalli's of Andersonville
orange star4.0 • 1,839
1512 W Berwyn Ave Chicago, IL 60640
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chicago
Avondale
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Irving Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)
River East
review star
Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)
West Rogers Park
review star
Avg 4 (9 restaurants)
Edgewater
review star
Avg 4.2 (13 restaurants)
Lakeview
review star
Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)
Wicker Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (30 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
University Village
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston