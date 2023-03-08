  • Home
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

No reviews yet

5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Mount Dora, FL 32757

Popular Items

X-Large 18"
Garlic Knots
Large 16"

All Day

Appetizers

Bruschetta

Bruschetta

$12.00

A fresh mix of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar & mozzarella cheese on toasted French Baguette bread

Fried Calamari

Fried Calamari

$16.00

Flash fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce.

Meatball Grande

$13.00

3 large meatballs covered in meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with basil and Parmesan cheese

Burrata Caprese

Burrata Caprese

$13.00

A ball of fresh mozzarella topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of pesto and tomatoes, served with toasted French baguette

Mozzarella Sticks

$10.00

Served with a side of marinara sauce

Garlic Knots

$5.50+

Served with a 4oz side of marinara sauce

Fried Cheese Ravioli
$10.00

$10.00

Soups & Salads

Made fresh from local produce. Add Grilled Chicken 2.99 • Salmon 5.99 • Shrimp 4.99 • Burrata 4.99

Garden Salad

$4.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, shredded carrots and banana peppers

Caesar Salad

$4.00+

Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons & Parmesan cheese

Antipasto Salad

$11.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese

Greek Salad

$10.00+

Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, Greek peppers, feta cheese, ham and oregano

Spring Salad

Spring Salad

$12.99+

Choice of meat on a bed of Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta cheese, bruschetta tomato mix, topped with sliced roasted almonds

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

Shrimp & Lobster Bisque

$8.00

Smooth, rich creamy soup made from shrimp and lobster broth (No chunks) served with 2 garlic knots.

Italian Wedding

$7.00

Flavorful marriage of acini di pepe pasta and tender mini meatballs with carefully selected dark green spinach and herbs in a rich, clear chicken broth.

Wings

Served with Blue Cheese. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze BBQ • Medium • Hot
10 Wings

10 Wings

$13.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze - BBQ - Medium - Hot - Garlic Parmesan

20 Wings

20 Wings

$26.00

Served with Blue Cheese or Ranch. Choice of Sauce: Sriracha Glaze - BBQ - Medium - Hot - Garlic Parmesan

10" Subs

10" Steak Sub

$12.00

Philly steak, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese over white Italian bread

10" Meatball Parm Sub

$11.00

Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and Provolone cheese over white Italian bread.

10" Chick Parm Sub

$11.00

Homemade chicken parmesan, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese over white Italian bread.

10" Italian COMBO Sub

$12.00

Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar and provolone cheese over white Italian bread

Traditional Pizza

New York Style Pizza made with our Fresh Homemade Dough, Hand Tossed & Baked in a Brick Oven
Personal 10"

Personal 10"

$10.00
Small 12"

Small 12"

$12.00
Large 16"

Large 16"

$16.00
X-Large 18"

X-Large 18"

$20.00

Gourmet Pizza

New York Style Pizza made with our Fresh Homemade Dough, Hand Tossed & Baked in a Brick Oven
10" Deluxe Pizza

10" Deluxe Pizza

$17.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

12" Deluxe Pizza

12" Deluxe Pizza

$19.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

16" Deluxe Pizza

16" Deluxe Pizza

$26.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

18" Deluxe Pizza

18" Deluxe Pizza

$30.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

10" Meat Lovers Pizza

$16.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

12" Meat Lovers Pizza

$18.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

16" Meat Lovers Pizza

$25.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

18" Meat Lovers Pizza

$29.00

House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese

10" Bianca

10" Bianca

$14.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

12" Bianca

12" Bianca

$16.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

16" Bianca

16" Bianca

$23.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

18" Bianca

18" Bianca

$27.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

10" Vegetarian

10" Vegetarian

$16.00

Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.

12" Vegetarian

12" Vegetarian

$18.00

House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese

16" Vegetarian

16" Vegetarian

$25.00

House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese

18" Vegetarian

18" Vegetarian

$28.00

House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese

10" Spinach Alfredo

$14.00

Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

12" Spinach Alfredo

$16.00

Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

16" Spinach Alfredo

$23.00

Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

18" Spinach Alfredo

$27.00

Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

10" Vincent's Pizza

$17.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

12" Vincent's Pizza

$19.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

16" Vincent's Pizza

$25.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

18" Vincent's Pizza

$29.00

Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.

10" Margarita

10" Margarita

$14.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

12" Margarita

12" Margarita

$16.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

16" Margarita

16" Margarita

$23.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

18" Margarita

18" Margarita

$27.00

Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese

Calzones

Made to order with our homemade dough, served with a side of marinara sauce
Personal Cheese Calzone

Personal Cheese Calzone

$10.00

Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Family Cheese Calzone

$21.00

Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce

Personal Deluxe Calzone

Personal Deluxe Calzone

$14.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Deluxe Calzone

$28.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Personal Veggie Calzone

$12.00

Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Veggie Calzone

$25.00

Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Personal Meat Lovers Calzone

Personal Meat Lovers Calzone

$12.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Family Meat Lovers Calzone

$25.00

Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.

Pasta & More

All Pasta Entrées come with a small garden salad and 2 pc. Garlic Knots.
Eggplant Parmigiana

Eggplant Parmigiana

$19.00

Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Pasta w/ Meat Sauce
$13.00

$13.00

Pasta w/ Meatballs
$17.00

$17.00

Pasta w/ Italian Sausage
$17.00

$17.00
Pasta Alfredo

Pasta Alfredo

$16.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese

Pasta Carbonara

Pasta Carbonara

$20.00

Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta

Pasta Con Pomodoro

$18.00

Fresh tomatoes sautéed with fresh garlic in a white wine tomato sauce over penne pasta

Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Served with your choice of marinara sauce or meat sauce

Pasta Puttanesca

$19.00

Sautéed capers, fresh garlic and kalamata olives in a zesty tomato sauce over spaghettini pasta

Pasta Garlic/Oil

$15.00

Pasta Marinara

$12.00

Pasta Broccoli G+OIL

$18.00

Veal Parmesan

$22.00

Hand-breaded veal cutlets baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghettini pasta

Baked Pasta

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra

Tour Of Italy

$18.50

An assortment of Manicotti, lasagna, meatballs and eggplant topped with homemade meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Lasagna

$17.50

Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked

Baked Ziti

Baked Ziti

$16.50

Penne pasta topped with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.

Stuffed Shells (3)

$16.50

Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our meat sauce with mozzarella cheese

Manicotti

$16.50

Pasta filled with herbed ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked with our homemade meat sauce

Baked Spaghetti

$15.50

Spaghettini Pasta mixed with our homemade meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.

Chicken

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra

Chicken Parmigiana

$20.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Cajun Chicken & Spinach Alfredo

Cajun Chicken & Spinach Alfredo

$23.00

Cajun grilled chicken tenderloins over fettuccine pasta tossed with fresh spinach and our homemade Alfredo sauce

Chicken Marsala

Chicken Marsala

$23.00

Chicken tenderloins sautéed with fresh mushrooms in an authentic Marsala wine sauce, served over fettuccine pasta

Chicken Piccata

$23.00

Chicken tenderloins sautéed with fresh garlic and capers in a butter lemon white wine sauce served with penne pasta.

Chicken Alfredo Pasta

$20.00

Seafood

All Pasta Entrées come with 2 pc. Garlic Knots. Add Small Garden Salad or Soup for 2.50 extra / Shrimp and Lobster Bisque 3.50 extra
Shrimp Ala-Tortellini

Shrimp Ala-Tortellini

$24.00

Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini.

Mussels Dinner

$20.00

Large green mussels sautéed with fresh garlic and white wine in a zesty marinara sauce over spaghettini pasta

Salmon Valentino

Salmon Valentino

$25.00

Broiled salmon served over penne pasta sautéed with garlic, mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry lemon cream sauce

Chopped Clams

$20.00

Chopped clams sautéed with fresh garlic, in a white wine calm sauce over fettuccini pasta.

Frutti Di Mare

$27.00

An assortment of seafood (shrimp, mussels, calamari and chopped clams) in a seafood marinara broth served over fettuccini pasta

Shrimp Alfredo Pasta

$22.00

Penne Alla Vodka Shrimp

$24.95

Desserts

Cannoli

Cannoli

$6.50

Perfect golden brown Cannoli shell stuffed with a cream that is whipped up using fine ricotta cheese and decadent chocolate chips

Tiramisu

Tiramisu

$8.00

The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers

Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce

Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce

$8.50

Extra tall and super creamy cheesecake with strawberry topping.

Nautilla Cheese Cake

$6.50
Chocolate Cake

Chocolate Cake

$9.50

Chocolate layer cake is colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake

Carrot Cake

$8.75

Beverages

Fountain Coke

$3.50+

Fountain Diet Coke

$3.50+

Fountain Sprite

$3.50+

Fountain RootBeer

$3.50+

Fountain Lemonade

$3.50+

Fountain Coke Zero

$3.50+

Fountain Mr. Pibb

$3.50+

Sweet Tea

$3.50+

Unsweet Tea

$3.50+

Fountain 1/2 Sweet tea 1/2 Lem.

$3.50+

Fountain 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet

$3.50+

Apple Juice

$1.99

Fanta Orange

$3.50+

Lunch

Pasta

Lnch Chick Parm

$12.00

Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.

Lnch Carbonara

$13.00

Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta

Lnch Eggpl Parm

$12.00

Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta

Lnch Pasta & Meatballs

$11.00

Your choice of pasta served with 2 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce.

Lnch Pasta & Sausage

$11.00

Your choice of pasta served with Italian sausage and marinara sauce.

Lnch Stuffed Shells

$11.00

Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese

Lnch Manicotti

$11.00

Lunch Baked Ziti

$11.00

Ziti tossed with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese

Lnch Cheese Ravioli

$11.00

Lunch Lasagna

$11.00

Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked

Lnch Pasta W/Meat Sauce

$8.00

Your choice of pasta served tossed with our homemade meat sauce.

Lnch Pasta W/Marinara

$7.00

Your choice of pasta served tossed with our homemade meat sauce.

Lnch Pasta Alfredo

$12.00

Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese

Lnch Cajun Chick Spin Alf

$14.00

Cajun grilled chicken over fettuccine pasta tossed with fresh spinach and homemade Alfredo sauce

Lnch Broccoli G&Oil

$11.00

Your choice of pasta tossed with sauteed broccoli garlic and oil.

Lnch Meat Ravioli

$11.00

Lnch Baked Spaghetti

$11.00

Lnch Chicken Fettucini Alfredo

$14.00

10" Pizza Combo

10" Cheese Pizza

$11.00

10" Bianco Pizza

$14.00

10" Vegetarian Pizza

$16.00

10" Mr. Vincent Pizza

$16.00

10" Spinach Alfredo Pizza

$14.00

Soup, Salad & Knots

Combo

$8.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora, FL 32757

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

