- Home
- /
- Mount Dora
- /
- Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria - 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Vincent's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria 5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
No reviews yet
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Mount Dora, FL 32757
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
All Day
Appetizers
Bruschetta
A fresh mix of diced tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, balsamic vinegar & mozzarella cheese on toasted French Baguette bread
Fried Calamari
Flash fried calamari served with our homemade marinara sauce.
Meatball Grande
3 large meatballs covered in meat sauce, ricotta and mozzarella cheese topped with basil and Parmesan cheese
Burrata Caprese
A ball of fresh mozzarella topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of pesto and tomatoes, served with toasted French baguette
Mozzarella Sticks
Served with a side of marinara sauce
Garlic Knots
Served with a 4oz side of marinara sauce
Fried Cheese Ravioli
Soups & Salads
Garden Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, shredded carrots and banana peppers
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce with croutons & Parmesan cheese
Antipasto Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, ham, salami, capicola and provolone cheese
Greek Salad
Lettuce, tomatoes, onions, olives, Greek peppers, feta cheese, ham and oregano
Spring Salad
Choice of meat on a bed of Romaine lettuce, crumbled feta cheese, bruschetta tomato mix, topped with sliced roasted almonds
Shrimp & Lobster Bisque
Smooth, rich creamy soup made from shrimp and lobster broth (No chunks) served with 2 garlic knots.
Italian Wedding
Flavorful marriage of acini di pepe pasta and tender mini meatballs with carefully selected dark green spinach and herbs in a rich, clear chicken broth.
Wings
10" Subs
10" Steak Sub
Philly steak, grilled onions, and mozzarella cheese over white Italian bread
10" Meatball Parm Sub
Homemade meatballs, marinara sauce, and Provolone cheese over white Italian bread.
10" Chick Parm Sub
Homemade chicken parmesan, marinara sauce, and provolone cheese over white Italian bread.
10" Italian COMBO Sub
Ham, salami, capicola, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, oil & vinegar and provolone cheese over white Italian bread
Traditional Pizza
Gourmet Pizza
10" Deluxe Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
12" Deluxe Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
16" Deluxe Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
18" Deluxe Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms and mozzarella cheese
10" Meat Lovers Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese
12" Meat Lovers Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese
16" Meat Lovers Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese
18" Meat Lovers Pizza
House pizza sauce, pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef and mozzarella cheese
10" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
12" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
16" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
18" Bianca
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
10" Vegetarian
Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers, and Black Olives.
12" Vegetarian
House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese
16" Vegetarian
House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese
18" Vegetarian
House pizza sauce, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, sliced tomatoes, black olives and mozzarella cheese
10" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
12" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
16" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
18" Spinach Alfredo
Alfredo sauce, Fresh Spinach, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
10" Vincent's Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
12" Vincent's Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
16" Vincent's Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
18" Vincent's Pizza
Sliced tomatoes, fresh garlic, spinach, feta, parmesan and mozzarella cheese.
10" Margarita
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
12" Margarita
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
16" Margarita
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
18" Margarita
Ricotta, fresh garlic, olive oil, parmesan & mozzarella cheese
Calzones
Personal Cheese Calzone
Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Family Cheese Calzone
Made to order with our homemade dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of marinara sauce
Personal Deluxe Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Deluxe Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Personal Veggie Calzone
Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Veggie Calzone
Made to order filled with onions, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Personal Meat Lovers Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Family Meat Lovers Calzone
Made to order filled with pepperoni, sausage, ham, beef, and a side of marinara sauce. *Note: These topping come automatically in the calzone! only click it if you want a double portion of any specific topping. *Note: To omit or substitute a topping please specify that in special instructions.
Pasta & More
Eggplant Parmigiana
Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Pasta w/ Meat Sauce
Pasta w/ Meatballs
Pasta w/ Italian Sausage
Pasta Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese
Pasta Carbonara
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
Pasta Con Pomodoro
Fresh tomatoes sautéed with fresh garlic in a white wine tomato sauce over penne pasta
Cheese Ravioli
Served with your choice of marinara sauce or meat sauce
Pasta Puttanesca
Sautéed capers, fresh garlic and kalamata olives in a zesty tomato sauce over spaghettini pasta
Pasta Garlic/Oil
Pasta Marinara
Pasta Broccoli G+OIL
Veal Parmesan
Hand-breaded veal cutlets baked with meat sauce and mozzarella cheese, served with a side of spaghettini pasta
Baked Pasta
Tour Of Italy
An assortment of Manicotti, lasagna, meatballs and eggplant topped with homemade meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked
Baked Ziti
Penne pasta topped with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, and mozzarella cheese then baked to perfection.
Stuffed Shells (3)
Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our meat sauce with mozzarella cheese
Manicotti
Pasta filled with herbed ricotta cheese, topped with mozzarella cheese and baked with our homemade meat sauce
Baked Spaghetti
Spaghettini Pasta mixed with our homemade meat sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese.
Chicken
Chicken Parmigiana
Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Cajun Chicken & Spinach Alfredo
Cajun grilled chicken tenderloins over fettuccine pasta tossed with fresh spinach and our homemade Alfredo sauce
Chicken Marsala
Chicken tenderloins sautéed with fresh mushrooms in an authentic Marsala wine sauce, served over fettuccine pasta
Chicken Piccata
Chicken tenderloins sautéed with fresh garlic and capers in a butter lemon white wine sauce served with penne pasta.
Chicken Alfredo Pasta
Seafood
Shrimp Ala-Tortellini
Shrimp sautéed with fresh garlic, roasted red peppers and mushrooms in a pink shrimp sauce tossed with cheese tortellini.
Mussels Dinner
Large green mussels sautéed with fresh garlic and white wine in a zesty marinara sauce over spaghettini pasta
Salmon Valentino
Broiled salmon served over penne pasta sautéed with garlic, mushrooms and roasted red peppers in a sherry lemon cream sauce
Chopped Clams
Chopped clams sautéed with fresh garlic, in a white wine calm sauce over fettuccini pasta.
Frutti Di Mare
An assortment of seafood (shrimp, mussels, calamari and chopped clams) in a seafood marinara broth served over fettuccini pasta
Shrimp Alfredo Pasta
Penne Alla Vodka Shrimp
Desserts
Cannoli
Perfect golden brown Cannoli shell stuffed with a cream that is whipped up using fine ricotta cheese and decadent chocolate chips
Tiramisu
The classic Italian dessert. Two layers of creamy custard set atop espresso-soaked ladyfingers
Cheese Cake W/Strawberry Sauce
Extra tall and super creamy cheesecake with strawberry topping.
Nautilla Cheese Cake
Chocolate Cake
Chocolate layer cake is colossal... layer upon layer of dark moist chocolate cake, sandwiched with our silkiest smooth chocolate filling, piled high with chunks of cake
Carrot Cake
Beverages
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Sprite
Fountain RootBeer
Fountain Lemonade
Fountain Coke Zero
Fountain Mr. Pibb
Sweet Tea
Unsweet Tea
Fountain 1/2 Sweet tea 1/2 Lem.
Fountain 1/2 Sweet Tea 1/2 Unsweet
Apple Juice
Fanta Orange
Lunch
Pasta
Lnch Chick Parm
Hand-breaded chicken breast oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta.
Lnch Carbonara
Sautéed bacon & onions in a creamy Parmesan cheese sauce, tossed with fettuccine pasta
Lnch Eggpl Parm
Fresh breaded eggplant oven baked with our Marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese, served with a side of pasta
Lnch Pasta & Meatballs
Your choice of pasta served with 2 homemade meatballs and marinara sauce.
Lnch Pasta & Sausage
Your choice of pasta served with Italian sausage and marinara sauce.
Lnch Stuffed Shells
Jumbo pasta shells filled with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese
Lnch Manicotti
Lunch Baked Ziti
Ziti tossed with ricotta cheese, baked in our Marinara sauce with mozzarella cheese
Lnch Cheese Ravioli
Lunch Lasagna
Layers of pasta, seasoned ground beef, herbed ricotta cheese & marinara sauce, smothered with mozzarella cheese & baked
Lnch Pasta W/Meat Sauce
Your choice of pasta served tossed with our homemade meat sauce.
Lnch Pasta W/Marinara
Your choice of pasta served tossed with our homemade meat sauce.
Lnch Pasta Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed with a blend of cream, butter & Parmesan cheese
Lnch Cajun Chick Spin Alf
Cajun grilled chicken over fettuccine pasta tossed with fresh spinach and homemade Alfredo sauce
Lnch Broccoli G&Oil
Your choice of pasta tossed with sauteed broccoli garlic and oil.
Lnch Meat Ravioli
Lnch Baked Spaghetti
Lnch Chicken Fettucini Alfredo
10" Pizza Combo
Soup, Salad & Knots
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
5914 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Mount Dora, FL 32757