Restaurant info

Vincenzo Cucina & Lounge is the newest must-try spot in the heart of Little Italy. Located on the corner of India St. and the Piazza della Famiglia, founder and restauranteur Vincenzo Loverso is bringing something new to the neighborhood. Guests can expect a menu of beautifully crafted Italian dishes plus a delicious spin on dining: San Diego’s only dedicated Cheese Wheel Pasta Bar featuring six incredible wheel options. Vincenzo Italian restaurant features a full bar with lounge plus street-side sipping at our Aperol Spritz Bar located along India. For those looking to truly embrace the Italian love for these refreshing drinks, try our Aperol Spritz Towers.