Food Items

Mini Cupcakes

3 Pack

$6.50

Any 3 cupcakes of choice

6 Pack

$12.50

any 6 cupcakes of choice

12 pack

$22.50

any 12 cupcakes of choice

Cookies

3 Pack

$5.99

12 shortbread cookies of choice

6 Pack

$9.99

12 Pack

$19.99

Loaves

Rose's Signature Crumb Cake

$7.00

Small loaf sprinkled with powdered sugar

Banana Walnut Loaf

$8.00

Small loaf sprinkled with powdered sugar

Spiced Carrot Loaf

$8.00

Small loaf sprinkled with powdered sugar

Mini Croissant

Chocolate

$2.75

Original

$2.25

Chocolates

6 pack

$8.00

12 pack

$15.00

Coffee/ Drinks

Coffee

12 oz Coffee

$3.00

black drip coffee

16 oz Coffee

$4.00

black drip coffee

Single Espresso Shot

$2.50

one espresso shot

Double Espresso Shot

$3.00

2 espresso shot

Single Latte

$4.00

Double Latte

$5.00

Single Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.00

12 oz Americano

$3.75

16 oz Americano

$4.25

Bottled Drinks

Bottled Water

$2.50

Manhattan Special

$3.50

S.B Sparkling

$3.25

S.B Green

$3.75

S.B Lemon

$3.75

S.B Peach

$3.75