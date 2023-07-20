Vincenzo Salvatore Cakes 81 Winant Place
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
81 Winant Place, Staten Island, NY 10309
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
La Rosa Grill - Richmond Valley
4.5 • 437
245 Richmond Valley Rd Staten island, NY 10309
View restaurant
Nathan's Famous Food Truck Port Reading
No Reviews
177 Port Reading Avenue Port Reading, NJ 07064
View restaurant