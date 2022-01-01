Restaurant header imageView gallery

Vincenzo's Italian Restaurant & Pizza

review star

No reviews yet

609 Blvd

Colonial Heights, VA 23834

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Deluxe
Lg
Philly Hoagie

Appetizers

Toasted Ravioli

$8.95

Garlic Knots

$7.95

Mozz Frita

$7.95

Onion Rings

$6.95

Chicken Fingers w/FF

$9.95

Calamari

$9.95

Shrimp Basket w/FF

$9.95

Fried Pickles

$6.95

Fried Mushrooms

$7.95

French Fries

$4.75

Cajun Fries

$4.95

Cheese Fries

$6.75

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.95

Buffalo Wings Half Order (6)

$6.95

Buffalo Wings Full Order (12)

$12.95

Italian FF

$6.95

Chips

$1.00

Boneless Wings

$10.95

Rice Balls

$8.95

Full order (12) Bourbon glazed wings

$13.95

Half order (6) Bourbon glazed wings

$7.95

Boneless wings bourbon

$11.95

Soups & Salads

Sm House Salad

$5.95

Caesar Salad

$9.95

Greek Salad

$10.75

Chef Salad

$10.75

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.95

Shrimp Salad

$12.95

Vincenzo’s New York Style Pizza

XL

$16.25

Lg

$14.75

Med

$13.75

Sm

$9.95

Sicilian Pizza

$18.75

Calzone

$8.95

Stromboli

$8.25

steak roll

$10.95

chicken roll

$10.95

Vincenzo’s Gourmet Pizza

Sm Alf Ckn

$12.95

Sm BBQ Ckn

$12.95

Sm Buff Ckn

$12.95

Sm Deluxe

$14.95

Sm Greek

$12.95

Sm Marg

$13.95

Sm Meatlovers

$14.95

Sm Veggie

$12.95

Sm White

$11.95

Md Alf Ckn

$18.95

Md BBQ Ckn

$17.95

Md Buff Ckn

$17.95

Md Deluxe

$20.95

Md Greek

$17.95

Md Marg

$18.95

Md Meatlovers

$20.95

Md Veggie

$17.95

Md White

$15.95

Lg Alf Ckn

$20.95

Lg BBQ Ckn

$20.95

Lg Buff Ckn

$20.95

Lg Deluxe

$22.95

Lg Greek

$21.95

Lg Marg

$22.95

Lg Meatlovers

$22.95

Lg Veggie

$21.95

Lg White

$18.95

X-Lg Alf Ckn

$22.95

X-Lg BBQ Ckn

$22.95

X-Lg Buff Ckn

$22.95

X-Lg Deluxe

$25.95

X-Lg Greek

$23.95

X-Lg Marg

$24.95

X-Lg Meatlovers

$25.95

X-Lg Veggie

$23.95

X-Lg White

$20.95

Vincenzo’s Philly Subs

Philly Hoagie

$8.25

Philly Deluxe

$8.25

Western Philly

$8.25

Spicy Ranch Philly

$8.25

Vincenzo’s Hot Heroes

Meatball Parm hero

$8.25

Chicken Parm hero

$8.25

Eggplant Parm hero

$8.25

Vincenzo’s Deli Subs

Italian Sub deli

$8.25

Ham, Turkey & Cheese

$8.25

Turkey & Cheese

$8.25

Ham Turkey & Bacon

$8.25

veggie Sub

$8.25

Ham & Cheese

$8.25

Vincenzo’s Wraps & Paninis

Buffalo Chicken Wrap w/FF

$10.75+

Chicken Ceaser Wrap w/FF

$10.75+

Marco Wrap W/FF

$10.75+

Grilled Chicken Ceaser Panini W/FF

$10.75

Caprese Panini W/FF

$10.75

Italian Panini W/FF

$10.75

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini W/FF

$10.75

Vincenzo’s Pasta & House Specialties

Tom Sauce

$8.50

Meat Sauce

$9.50

Meatballs

$9.50

Sausage

$9.50

Garlic & Oil

$8.50

Cheese Ravioli w Tom Sauce

$9.95

Cheese Tortellini w Tom Sauce

$9.95

Meat Tortellini w Meat Sauce

$9.95

Lasagna

$10.95

Meatlover’s Lasagna

$11.95

Eggplant parmigiana Pasta

$10.95

Manicotti

$9.75

Stuffed Shells

$9.75

penne a la Vincenzo

$10.95

Chicken Parm w side of spaghetti

$15.95

Fettuccini Alfredo

$13.95

Tortellini Alfredo

$14.95

Vincenzo's Burgers And Sandwiches

Cheeseburger w/FF

$9.95

Bacon Cheeseburger w/FF

$10.95

hamburger W/FF

$8.75

Nashville hot chicken sandwich w/FF

$10.95Out of stock

Kids Menu

kids Chicken Fingers

$6.95

kids Fett Alfredo

$7.95

kids Lasagna

$6.95

kids Mannicotti

$6.95

kids penne w/butter

$5.95

kids Spag w/ MS

$6.95

kids Spag W/ TS

$5.95

kids Spag w/ butter

$5.95

kids Stuffed Shells

$6.95

kids spag w/meatball

$6.95

Side Sauces

Sauce / Dressing

Detroit Style Pizza

Detroit Style Pizza

$14.75

N/A Beverages

Soft Drinks

Bottle Drinks

Can soda

$1.50Out of stock

Dessert

Cannoli

$4.95

Cheesecake

$4.95

Tira Misu

$4.95

Zeppoli

$4.95
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location

609 Blvd, Colonial Heights, VA 23834

